NASA’s “black marble” project – shows the growth of energy at night on Earth

You’ve heard of the “Blue Marble”. The Blue Marble is an image of the Earth made on December 7, 1972, by the crew of the Apollo 17 spacecraft at a distance of about 29,000 kilometers (18,000 miles) from the surface. It is one of the most reproduced images in human history, and a favorite of environmentalists because they claim it depicts the loneliness of the human race in space, spawning slogans such as “there is no planet B”. Ironically, evidence examined after the mission suggests that astronaut Jack Schmitt was the photographer, and he is a well-known climate skeptic.
Now, NASA has a complimentary image, the “Black Marble” which in my view shows how humans have conquered darkness with energy, and illuminated Earth as seen from space, so that any entity who might be looking, could see the planet is filled with sentience. It is the one human accomplishment that can be seen from far away.
From NASA Goddard:
New Night Lights Maps Open Up Possible Real-Time Applications
NASA scientists are releasing new global maps of Earth at night, providing the clearest yet composite view of the patterns of human settlement across our planet.
Satellite images of Earth at night — often referred to as “night lights” — have been a gee-whiz curiosity for the public and a tool for fundamental research for nearly 25 years. They have provided a broad, beautiful picture, showing how humans have shaped the planet and lit up the darkness. Produced every decade or so, such maps have spawned hundreds of pop-culture uses and dozens of economic, social science and environmental research projects.
NASA scientists have just released the first new global map of Earth at night since 2012. By studying Earth at night, researchers can investigate how cities expand, monitor light intensity to estimate energy use and economic activity, and aid in disaster response.
But what would happen if night lights imagery could be updated yearly, monthly or even daily? A research team led by Earth scientist Miguel Román of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, plans to find out this year.
In the years since the 2011 launch of the NASA-NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (NPP) satellite, Román and colleagues have been analyzing night lights data and developing new software and algorithms to make night lights imagery clearer, more accurate and readily available. They are now on the verge of providing daily, high-definition views of Earth at night, and are targeting the release of such data to the science community later this year.
Since colleagues from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA released a new Earth at night map in 2012, Román and teammates at NASA’s Earth Observing Satellite Data and Information System (EOSDIS) have been working to integrate nighttime data into NASA’s Global Imagery Browse Services (GIBS) and Worldview mapping tools. Freely available to the science community and the public via the Web, GIBS and Worldview allow users to see natural- and false-color images of Earth within hours of satellite acquisition.
They have released a new global composite map of night lights as observed in 2016, as well as a revised version of the 2012 map. The NASA group has examined the different ways that light is radiated, scattered and reflected by land, atmospheric and ocean surfaces. The principal challenge in nighttime satellite imaging is accounting for the phases of the moon, which constantly varies the amount of light shining on Earth, though in predictable ways. Likewise, seasonal vegetation, clouds, aerosols, snow and ice cover, and even faint atmospheric emissions (such as airglow and auroras) change the way light is observed in different parts of the world. The new maps were produced with data from all months of each year. The team wrote code that picked the clearest night views each month, ultimately combining moonlight-free and moonlight-corrected data.
- Download 2016 “Earth at Night” map: 8 MB jpg | 266 MB jpg
Román and colleagues have been building remote sensing techniques to filter out these sources of extraneous light, gathering a better and more consistent signal of how human-driven patterns and processes are changing. The improved processing moves Suomi NPP closer to its full potential of observing dim light down to the scale of an isolated highway lamp or a fishing boat. The satellite’s workhorse instrument is the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS), which detects photons of light reflected from Earth’s surface and atmosphere in 22 different wavelengths. VIIRS is the first satellite instrument to make quantitative measurements of light emissions and reflections, which allows researchers to distinguish the intensity, types and the sources of night lights over several years.
Suomi NPP observes nearly every location on Earth at roughly 1:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. (local time) each day, observing the planet in vertical 3000-kilometer strips from pole to pole. VIIRS includes a special “day-night band,” a low-light sensor that can distinguish night lights with six times better spatial resolution and 250 times better resolution of lighting levels (dynamic range) than previous night-observing satellites. And because Suomi NPP is a civilian science satellite, the data are freely available to scientists within minutes to hours of acquisition.
Chicago and Lake Michigan in 2016:
Armed with more accurate nighttime environmental products, the NASA team is now automating the processing so that users will be able to view nighttime imagery within hours of acquisition. This has the potential to aid short-term weather forecasting and disaster response.
“Thanks to VIIRS, we can now monitor short-term changes caused by disturbances in power delivery, such as conflict, storms, earthquakes and brownouts,” said Román. “We can monitor cyclical changes driven by reoccurring human activities such as holiday lighting and seasonal migrations. We can also monitor gradual changes driven by urbanization, out-migration, economic changes, and electrification. The fact that we can track all these different aspects at the heart of what defines a city is simply mind-boggling.”
For instance, VIIRS detected power outages in the wake of Hurricane Matthew, a major storm that struck the northeastern Caribbean and the southeastern United States in late September 2016. NASA’s Disasters Response team provided the data to colleagues at the Federal Emergency Management Agency; in the future, NASA, FEMA and the Department of Energy hope to develop power outage maps and integrate the information into recovery efforts by first responders.
The NASA team envisions many other potential uses by research, meteorological and civic groups. For instance, daily nighttime imagery could be used to help monitor unregulated or unreported fishing. It could also contribute to efforts to track sea ice movements and concentrations. Researchers in Puerto Rico intend to use the dataset to reduce light pollution and help protect tropical forests and coastal areas that support fragile ecosystems. And a team at the United Nations has already used night lights data to monitor the effects of war on electric power and the movement of displaced populations in war-torn Syria.
In a separate, long-term project, Román is working with colleagues from around the world to improve global and regional estimates of carbon dioxide emissions. The team at NASA’s Global Modeling and Assimilation Office (GMAO) is combining night lights, urban land use data, and statistical and model projections of anthropogenic emissions in ways that should make estimates of sources much more precise.
22 thoughts on “NASA’s “black marble” project – shows the growth of energy at night on Earth”
North Korea is a leader in a conservation of darkness.
Apparently the electricity is turned off at 20:30!
Also most revealing is poor Africa – no infrastructure – no powerplants – no nothing – and you wonder why they are trying to get out of Dodge
And we are supposed to furnish the electricity for all those lights with windmills.
But wouldn’t all those lights be an indication of night time warming?….oh wait, can’t be, that’s global warming theory…
Sorta the same way adding millions of miles of asphalt doesn’t make night time temps warmer…..that’s global warming theory too…
What kind of UHI do you generate when you add millions of miles of asphalt?
Latitude, what is the source of that USA image of asphalt paving? I’ve never seen it.
We started paving roads in the very late 1800’s….got into full swing with it in the early 1900’s
…he has more
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4823464/Artist-creates-stunning-map-road-North-America.html
Unplug the coastal California, Chicago, and NY first.
As someone who wants dark night skies for imaging, we need better night light management.
But it did lead me to figuring out why co2 doesn’t have any effect (well CS <0.5C), and that night time temps under clear skies are actively controlled by water vapor.
I’m glad the pics of Earth are descibed as being composite images. They are photo shopped as they have to be. The blue marble version of Earth is different to all the other versions. Just saying.
Lets do it with LED lighting (and use half the energy)
Since LEDs are notoriously expensive, you have to consider all costs involved, not just energy costs. And no, “saving the planet” doesn’t count.
A lot of it already is. And I doubt anyone has a problem with the general LED transition. Some object to be being told by screaming ignorant greens that they cannot have incandescents even if they want them for whatever reasons they might have because of the carbon dioxide lie.
Cold-climate jurisdictions implementing LED traffic lights have also discovered a problem, in that there is no waste heat from LEDs to melt off buildups of snow and ice on the lenses. Has the potential to cause some serious traffic problems. And not just recently, either:
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/11/07/led-traffic-lights-consequences/
http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/canada/manitoba/winnipeg-led-traffic-lights-snow-1.4377116
http://www.annarbor.com/news/led-traffic-lights-blamed-for-dozens-of-accidents-and-at-least-one-death/ (2009)
Something something if it saves just one life something…
LED would use much less than a half – probably as low as 5-10% and it is a cold light that produces no heat. LED street lighting is now becoming quite common in the UK and LED light bulbs are replacing incandescent.
Yet more profit for the biggest LED manufacturer – China – but I suspect that any CO2 emissions reduction in the UK are more than offset by Increased emissions in China during the manufacture of the LEDs..
Each pixel of light you see in the photo is untold billions of wasted photons. If you can see the light from space, it means the light isn’t pointed at anything that actually needs to be illuminated.
Keep the light on the ground where it belongs, and let’s get our stars back!
Absolutely. Why people design lamps which blast half of the output light energy directly into space was always beyond me. But they do. Must have something to do with aesthetics and fashion I suppose.
It’s pretty hard to prevent the light from being reflected by the ground though. And if you could it would be useless in any case since our eyes work by reflected light.
A total waste of energy if all this light is heading away from the Earth’s surface. Newcastle upon Tyne England, where I have my UK home is near the North East coast, about 60 miles south of the Scottish border. You can see the light pollution from the cities of Newcastle and Sunderland. Drive 30 miles west and you are in Kielder Forest, which has a Dark Sky Award. There are a total of 8 of these sites in mainland UK, which is very good for an island as small as ours. These awards are from: http://www.darksky.org/ As well as wasting energy, street lighting makes seeing the night sky in all of its beauty impossible. In Newcastle i can see stars with the naked eye of Magnitude 3 or brighter only. In Marbella,Spain.(the pinpoint of light on the South coast just before it bends towards Africa),visibility is limited to Magnitude 2
Portugal seems to be a pretty heavily-lit place. Population density is slightly less than that of France, and only about 40 percent that of UK, yet it looks like a fairground. Unshielded street lighting? Any Portuguese care to comment?
Portugal has lots of cheap hydropower.
Look at all that candle-light in California and S Australia.
(In the 2020 maps)