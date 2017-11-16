The Guardian: It is un-American to Avoid Watching Al Gore’s New Climate Flop

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Climate Scientist John Abraham, writing for The Guardian, seems to think it is un-American to disagree with his views on climate change.
An Inconvenient Sequel – the science, history, and politics of climate change
Al Gore’s new film is worth watching
John Abraham
Wednesday 15 November 2017 22.00 AEDT
Al Gore’s new movie ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ is, in some ways, similar to his groundbreakingInconvenient Truth project, but different in other ways. Those key differences are why I recommend you watch it.
This movie successfully accomplishes a number of interweaving tasks. First, it gives some of the science of climate change. Gore gets his science right. I remember his first movie, which I thought was more steeped in science and data than this one, so based on my recollection this new picture is somewhat abbreviated. That’s a good thing because the science is settled on climate change. That is, the science is settled that humans are causing current climatic changes and the science is settled that we are observing these changes throughout the natural world.
Readers of this column who venture into the comments below will likely find people claiming, “science is never settled.” But the people making those comments are not scientists. They don’t work in this field every day, they don’t see the data, and they don’t know what they’re talking about.
The election in the US was a climate disaster and it is turning out to be worse than we could have feared. The US President and Congress are doing everything they can to ensure more rapid and devastating climate change. They are doing everything they can to ensure more California wildfires, more Marias, more Harveys, and more Irmas. They are doing everything they can to bring us more California droughts and wildfires and Texas floods. They are doing everything they can to cut funding from climate science so we won’t know how bad it is. They are doing everything they can to make the USA a pariah nation. In fact, on the day I write this, the US has become the only country to reject the Paris Climate Accord. That is a stunning fact. What kind of country does this?
What they are doing is so un-American; so un-conservative.
But what these forces cannot do is turn back the tide of the economics. People are investing in clean energy because it makes economic sense. And this is the inflection point that makes the clean energy revolution unstoppable. That’s why I am optimistic. That’s why Al Gore is optimistic. That’s the threaded message in his movie. And it’s why you should be optimistic too.
What I don’t get is, if the clean energy revolution is unstoppable, why the vitriol? Surely if economics is driving the shift to renewables, the greens have already won? Do educated people like Abrahams really believe that renewables offer sufficient economic advantage to sweep the field without further help, or are they just peddling empty propaganda to their followers?
Back in the real world, claims that renewables are competitive are as wobbly as a climate projection. German Government Broadcaster ZDF reports old wind farms are closing in Germany, because the owners can’t afford to refurbish in the face of falling government subsidies.
Abraham is an engineer, not a scientist.
Yes of course it’s unAmerican. Snake oil salesmanship is a great American tradition.
Hey, another guy who claims , after more than a decade of few, weak hurricanes, that global warming is causing destructive hurricanes, droughts, floods, etc. What data is he looking at?
Apparently not the water temps where Maria was formed, which were cooler than normal ,
or the Harvey hurricane which quickly became a tropical storm before stalling over an area and dumping tonsof water extracted from the gGulf while it was stalled there. This guy is a perfect example of vague , implausible and incorrect claims with not even an attempt to make a valid argument.
The article contains this sentence: “Even though, as shown in the movie, fossil fuel companies and some conservative politicians are trying to sabotage clean energy markets, they cannot deny the economics. It just makes sense to use clean and renewable energy.”
This section under the word “economics: links to an article titled, “The War on Coal is over, Coal Lost.” If you read the referenced “supporting” article it is apparent that coal is overwhelmingly being replaced by natural gas (not “renewables”). This is a very sloppy at best blurring of differences between coal, gas, fossil fuel, clean and renewable resources. I would expect better from a professor of mechanical engineering.
Dr John Abraham is a professor of thermal sciences.
That from his short bio at the Gruaniad. How could he not see everything as hot?
What a blowhard John Abraham is. In addition to the blatant, disgusting cheerleading for Gore, he offers up the usual smorgasboard of Alarmist tactics, but branding those who disagree as “un-American” is a bizarre, irrational twist. I guess you could call it an Appeal to Patriotism. Ironically, it is the Alarmists themselves who are the traitors.