Earth’s future is ‘worse than we thought’ – 25th anniversary edition

From the AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES, Union of Concerned Scientists, and the “most well-known concerned scientist is a dog” department comes this bluster of “worse than we thought 25 years ago”.
Scientists update their ‘warning to humanity’ on its 25th anniversary
Scientists have long engaged the public and leaders on crucial matters of environmental stewardship. In 1992, the Union of Concerned Scientists, along with more than 1700 signatories, issued the “World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity,” in which they argued that human impacts on the natural world were likely to lead to “vast human misery” and a planet that was “irretrievably mutilated.”
On the twenty-fifth anniversary of the landmark declaration, William J. Ripple, his colleagues, and over 15,000 signatories from 184 countries revisit the original warning in what they deem “A Second Notice“. Using time-series data, the authors evaluate human responses to the threats identified in 1992. With the exception of a stabilized stratospheric ozone layer, the news is not good. “Humanity is not taking the urgent steps needed to safeguard our imperiled biosphere,” report the authors. They note that the overwhelming majority of the previously outlined threats remain and “alarmingly, most of them are getting far worse.”
Not all of the news is bleak. Ripple and his colleagues note that the “rapid global decline in ozone-depleting substances shows that we can make positive change when we act decisively.” To build on this success, the authors outline 13 areas in which reined-in human behaviors may be able to move the Earth’s systems toward sustainability. The failure to heed this second notice, say the authors, would produce dire consequences, with catastrophic biodiversity loss and widespread misery for humans. The authors include a cautionary note: “Soon it will be too late to shift course away from our failing trajectory, and time is running out. We must recognize, in our day-to-day lives and in our governing institutions, that Earth with all its life is our only home.” But they also close with an optimistic message about working together on these environmental challenges: “We can make great progress for the sake of humanity and the planet on which we depend.”
“Humanity is not taking the urgent steps needed to safeguard our imperiled biosphere,”
I dunno about these guys, seems they missed the fact that the biosphere seems to be happy, and growing. Obviously they only see what they wish.
NASA says the Biosphere is booming, and increased CO2 is the cause
NASA says 30% growth in biosphere is attributed to CO2
17 thoughts on “Earth’s future is ‘worse than we thought’ – 25th anniversary edition”
If only people like these ruled this planet.
/sarc
They should not use any fossil fuels. Travel on foot – did anybody measure how much methane a horse produces? On seas, use sailboats … oh no, they want to use galleys.
Well, they did such a good job with Mars. It’s such a vibrant, living rock now. ;)
These kinds of statements need to be followed up with … and I will resign if I am wrong.”
More like the Union of Concerned Bedwetters
Alright! Twitter based science.
“rapid global decline in ozone-depleting substances shows that we can make positive change when we act decisively.”……LOL…..they don’t understand it….but take credit for it
The Union of Concerned Scientists were named in a RICO complaint along with a bunch of other eco terrorist outfits.
Typical, the one thing they claim as a success, the “ozone hole” was not a problem to start with.
So, 25 years ago they predicted disasters. Now that none of these disasters have occurred, they predict more disasters?
Did I miss anything?
Persevere. Disasters must come sooner or (in the worst case) later.
What is the temp. of the earth supposed to be? Not an average or planet w/o people but, a temp everyone could be happy with. It doesn’t matter, we’re doomed.
Where is the cute photo of Kenji? Kenji’s my favorite scientist in that union.
“Humanity is not taking the urgent steps needed to safeguard our (imperiled biosphere) Bank Balances,”
Wolf! Wolf! Wolf!
Uh-oh, spaghetti-os, this is our “second notice”. In 25 years more will come (dun-dun-dunnnn) the dreaded “third notice”. We do NOT want to get a third notice, believe me. It won’t be pretty.