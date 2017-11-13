Something else the climate scientists missed: outgassing due to continental drift

From GFZ GEOFORSCHUNGSZENTRUM POTSDAM, HELMHOLTZ CENTRE
When continents break it gets warm on Earth
Rift zones released large amounts of CO2 from depth, which influenced global climate change
The concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere determines whether the Earth is in greenhouse or ice age state. Before humans began to have an impact on the amount of CO2 in the air, it depended solely on the interplay of geological and biological processes, the global carbon cycle. A recent study, headed by the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam, shows that the break-up of continents – also known as rifting – contributed significantly to higher CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere.
The carbon distribution on Earth is highly unbalanced: In fact only one-hundred-thousandth of the carbon dioxide on our planet is found in the atmosphere, biosphere and the oceans with the remaining 99.999% bound in the deep Earth. However, this enormous carbon store at depth is not isolated from the atmosphere. There is a constant exchange between the underground and the surface over millions of years: Tectonic plates that sink into the deep mantle take large amounts of carbon with them. At the same time it was believed that deep carbon is released due to volcanism at mid-oceanic ridges in the form of CO2.
In the current study, published in Nature Geoscience, the research team comes to a different conclusion. Although volcanic activity at the bottom of the ocean floor causes CO2 to be released, the main CO2 input from depth to the atmosphere, however, occurs in continental rift systems such as the East African Rift (Fig. 1) or the Eger Rift in Czech Republic. “Rift systems develop by tectonic stretching of the continental crust, which may lead to break-up of entire plates”, explains Sascha Brune from GFZ. “The East African Rift with a total length of 6,000 km is the largest in the world, but it appears small in comparison to the rift systems which were formed 130 million years ago when the supercontinent Pangea broke apart, comprising a network with a total length of more than 40,000 km.”
With the help of plate tectonic models of the past 200 million years and other geological evidence scientists have reconstructed how the global rift network has evolved. They have been able to prove the existence of two major periods of enhanced rifting approx. 130 and 50 million years ago. Using numerical carbon cycle models the authors simulated the effect of increased CO2 degassing from the rifts and showed that both rifting periods correlate with higher CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere at that time.
“The global CO2 degassing rates at rift systems, however, are just a fraction of the anthropogenic carbon release today”, adds Brune. “Yet, they represent a missing key component of the deep carbon cycle that controls long-term climate change over millions of years.”
Link to the paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-017-0003-6
Potential links between continental rifting, CO2 degassing and climate change through time
Abstract
The concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere is a key influence on Earth’s climate. Today, significant quantities of CO2 are emitted at continental rifts, suggesting that the spatial and temporal extent of rift systems may have influenced deep carbon fluxes and thus climate change throughout geological time. Here we test this hypothesis by conducting a worldwide census of continental rift lengths over the last 200 million years. We estimate tectonic CO2 release rates through time and show that along the extensive Mesozoic and Cenozoic rift systems, rift-related CO2 degassing rates reached more than 300% of present-day values. Using a numerical carbon cycle model, we find that two prominent periods of enhanced rifting 160 to 100 million years ago and after 55 million years ago coincided with greenhouse climate episodes, during which atmospheric CO2 concentrations were more than three times higher than today. We therefore propose that continental fragmentation and long-term climate change could plausibly be linked via massive CO2 degassing in rift systems.
16 thoughts on “Something else the climate scientists missed: outgassing due to continental drift”
The concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere is a key influence on Earth’s climate.
Yea, and the sun, the earth’s orbit and inclination have no influence on the Earth’s climate. I give up.
They lost me right there with that first sentence.
“The concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere determines whether the Earth is in greenhouse or ice age state”
ROFL. Exactly. Not the ocean & the currents… Oh well…
In that first picture, what looks like a gray triangle in the elbow of the Horn of Africa is the Afar rift zone. The surface there is extremely thin. It is actively eroding underneath and has been actively outgassing since 2006, when a surface rift opened spontaneously west of Djibouti. Erta Ale was dangrous but fairly quiet then, but has since become active enough to have an active lava lake in its caldera, with lava escaping through side vents as well.
The crack that opened up started at 32 feet long, 8 feet wide and 8 feet deep. It is now much wider and deeper, constantly emitting whatever poisonous gases volcanoes usually emit. It has grown larger faster than I had thought it would.
This isn’t something that can be dammed up or stopped. It was described as ocean floor rifting. The British Geological Survey sent people into the area to study it. It’s where three of Earth’s plates meet.
I know it will freak the Greenbeans/Warmians right out of their silly minds when it really does crack further, but there is nothing that can be done to stop it. And they will blame it on Global Warming or some other ridiculous thing, when it is the engine of the Earth at work. It may happen in our lifetimes, too.
Well, that explains why every time the atmospheric CO2 levels have gone up or down the temperature followed it.
Oh, wait…
These rifts are traceable over a length of some 65,000 km, most of which is in deep ocean. Exploration has been very scant but discoveries such as Bob Ballard’s Lost Cities are a tantalizing picture of the injection of CO2 into the marine environment.
OK, I’m confused. It’s known that 90+% of CO2 emissions are non-anthropogenic. How is it possible that anthropogenic CO2 dwarfs terrestrial outgassing (even if you limit it to rift outgassing)?
“How is it possible”
By one number being larger than the other. It can happen. You just have to figure out the numbers.
Um, 90% is a larger number than 10%. What am I missing?
So? Weekly, more sources are discovered that can release CO2 into the atmosphere: subsea volcanoes on the edges of the tectonic plates, the seams of the tectonic plates themselves, volcanoes under the ice of the Antarctic, and then you come and claim that the numbers are well known? What a hubris! But your hubris is well known in its entirety. In contrast to the sources of natural CO2, which far surpasses the anthropogenic CO2. Keep living well in your thought bubble until it bursts.
“What am I missing?”,/i>
A number for terrestrial outgassing, if by that you mean volcanic. But of course the 90% figure is nonsense anyway. It’s what you get if you add up just one side of the various annual cycles and not the balancing terms. The test is what has actually happened. This “90%” has been going on for millennia, and CO2 stayed about the same. When we started digging up and burning carbon, about half accumulated in the air, leading to an exponential increase and currently about 30% more CO2 in the air than the pre-inductrial level.
Extreme confirmation bias.
Models based on confirmation bias.
One _ell of a gross assumption that a possible correlation proves causation.
Now, spit! Clean out that mouth what’s left of the researcher brains.
“Something else the climate scientists missed: “
But what? They say
” Here we test this hypothesis by conducting a worldwide census of continental rift lengths over the last 200 million years.”
They are looking at very long term carbon balances. The current volcanic sources are taken account of in carbon balances, and are small and don’t seem to be changing radically. There is nothing I read about this paper to suggest that it tells anything about changes in recent millennia.
The researchers would also be exposed to a witch hunt, if they deviate from the mainstream. All they can do is point to variable CO2 sources between the lines. At least in Germany it has come so far, in the US it may look different. Thanks to the election of November 2016.
I agree. But the “today” statements (both in Abstract and in the presser), seems they are wanting to make a “today” connection.
One statement from the abstract:
“We estimate tectonic CO2 release rates through time and show that along the extensive Mesozoic and Cenozoic rift systems, rift-related CO2 degassing rates reached more than 300% of present-day values. ”
Then about “today”.
This statement in the presser, ““The global CO2 degassing rates at rift systems, however, are just a fraction of the anthropogenic carbon release today”, adds Brune.”
And then this sentence again from the Abstract, : “Today, significant quantities of CO2 are emitted at continental rifts,…”
WTF is he really trying to say?
Seems to me the climate corruption of good scientists who now try to embellish an ancient story with modern twist for current day impact.
Studying carbon-release from ancient rifting is indeed a hard, mostly boring study of rocks and building numerical models… real geek stuff. 99.999% boring to the average person. But this used to be good science, no agendas. Let the data talk, don’t go outside what your data can support. Now the climate agenda and need for funding has driven everyone to put a climate change angle into their studies for impact.
Sad. The Climate change agenda has corrupted so much of what used to be solid geoscience.