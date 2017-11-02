Coal Demand and Prices Surge… As Do U.S. Coal Exports!

Guest post by David Middleton
Coal prices are on the rise again. With benchmark rates in Australia up over 30 percent since July — approaching the $100/t mark that prevailed in November 2016 after a massive run-up last year.
And a number of events the past week show that things could get even more heated in coal over the coming months.
The biggest story recently has been China. Where a push to restrict coal imports has driven local prices to multi-year highs. With data this week from Platts showing that 102 coal-laden boats are currently anchored offshore of Chinese ports, unable to deliver their loads.
[…]
And China isn’t the only place where demand is going up. With South Korea also seeing record coal imports of late — bringing in an all-time high 11.3 million tonnes in September, with October imports expected to set a fresh record at 12 million tonnes.
That’s reportedly coming as new coal-fired plants start up, and Korean nuclear plants experience downtime. Meaning Korean users are scrambling for supplies — even as mine output may be about to take a hit.
[…]
That threat of lost supply — and rising global demand — is all coming just as new and significant players are entering the coal space. Such as Bangladesh: where state minerals firm Petrobangla said this week it is looking at buying stakes in coal mines in South Africa, Australia and Indonesia.
Petrobangla’s stated goal is to acquire captive supply for export back to Bangladesh’s surging coal-fired power sector. Which would mean one more mouth to feed at a time when supply and prices are getting extremely tight.
Watch for ongoing import numbers in China and Korea, and for South African strike announcements and Bangladesh deals.
By Dave Forest
What could be even better than “soaring” coal prices? The resurgence of the American coal industry and surging U.S. coal exports!
Why are U.S. coal exports surging? The end of the War on Coal is one factor… But the fact that U.S. coal prices are far less than the $100/t level.
Even better news for coal: Despite the surge in prices, coal is still highly competitive with natural gas (~$3/mmbtu) in these nominally United States…
To paraphrase the great Samuel Clemens “The reports of coal’s death are greatly exaggerated.”
With Tesla and EV’s floundering and coal surging… What on Earth can save us from Gorebal Warming? (wink-wink-nudge-nudge)
21 thoughts on “Coal Demand and Prices Surge… As Do U.S. Coal Exports!”
And U.S. shale oil exports are rising…..
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/continental-resources-reports-sale-1-201800416.html
The phrase, “It’s all good,” comes to mind… 😎
The phrase ‘it will all end in tears’ comes to my mind…
(off topic: you watching the new Star Trek? I’m enjoying it very much)
I haven’t seen the new Star Trek series… It’s on one of those online subscription deals. I love the reboot movies, but haven’t watched any of the TV series since Enterprise.
Griff: Can’t stand the new Star Trek. I barely made it through the pilot. I found it awful and unwatchable. (On the other hand, The Orville is on free TV and moderately watchable. It’s not “true” Star Trek, of course.)
It will only end in tears for the enviros. The rest of us are planning a celebration, far, far into the future.
Ol’ King Coal was a merry old soul…
I´m sure China is buying all of that coal so they can sequester it in some safe place and help save us all from Hell On Earth, which that nut-job Trump seems dedicated to achieving. What? THEY ARE GOING TO BURN IT IN ELECTRIC-GENERATING PLANTS? There is some kind of collusion with Trump? Help me!
Poe’s Law…
Or rather, a lot of those coal are ‘assets’ used by Chinese companies for loans. These same ‘assets’ are used in hundreds of loans simultaneously that would give “The Producers” a run for their money for creative accounting.
all this shows is the US is well placed to take advantage of temporary shortages…
These aren’t new and increasing markets.
US home power market still declining (no new plant announced since Trump came in… 12 closures announced)
SA mentioned – but not that SA courts halted plans for new coal plant…
I have my doubts about whether Bangladesh will fund/approve the 23 GW of coal it has announced.
The market says Griff got it wrong
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-asia-coal/southeast-asia-india-turn-to-coal-for-power-imports-expected-to-jump-idUSKBN1CV1GP
Doesn’t matter where we sell it, just that it gets sold.
https://www.platts.com/latest-news/coal/singapore/chinas-sep-coal-imports-rise-11-on-year-to-2708-26820700
“Yet, coal demand should weaken by the end of the year due to environmental crackdowns on industrial activities and supply cuts in steel production,” the analysts said. “This could in part ease tightened market and lessen demand for coal imports by the end of the year.”
The future is always so bright…
There’s a great big beautiful tomorrow
Shining at the end of every day…
Sorry to burst your bubble Griff but you only have to look at the forward contracts to see you are wrong or deliberately lying.
Meanwhile you better start stockpiling your money the UK is about to get belted in Brexit. Nasty little detail out the UK will 67 TWh of power from undersea interconnectors from Europe by 2030. You are importing more and more each year as you are failing at replacing local supply. What could possibly go wrong with this in a post Brexit era. God save the queen because she is going to need all the help she can get.
Build more wind turbines. That was Denmark’s solution to the oil embargo, wasn’t it? Should work if the EU embargoes your imported energy.
so they can sequester it
===============
what a concept. bury coal in the ground and call it CCS. bypass. the burning step altogether which makes CCS so problematic.
1 ton of coal makes almost 4 tons of co2. so if the price of carbon credits gets much above $25 a ton you can make money buying coal at $100 a ton and burying it in the ground.
One of the funnier stories about Coal in Australia was the NSW Government selling the Vales Point Power Station for $1M AUD. You can read what happened next
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-10-24/coal-power-station-sold-for-peanuts-becomes-730-million-asset/9077582
The investors walked away with $40M each for the first year of operation and a valuation of $730M and a supply shortage to make buckets more in for the next couple of years.
What a debacle.
Just hoping Soros is still holding some of his short positions on coal, he expected Hill-o-beans to win and was playing this one pretty hard.
Coal is great
Coal is cool
And we thank it for our fuel.