Getting them Young: Climate Educators Create a Game for 12 Year Olds

Climate change crusaders are concerned that at 16 years old, the age Climate is officially introduced to the Australian school curriculum, too many kids are proving intractable, holding onto skeptical views about climate change. Their solution – start applying pressure when the kids are younger and less able to resist authority.
Why we’re building a climate change game for 12-year-olds
October 30, 2017 6.10am AEDT
Inez Harker-Schuch
PhD candidate, Australian National University
Will J Grant
Senior Lecturer, Australian National Centre for the Public Awareness of Science, Australian National University
There is no doubt that we need to teach kids about climate change.
But although the Australian Curriculum embeds climate change into its senior high school program, children are typically aged around 16 before they receive any formal teaching on the topic. We argue that this is too late.
Here’s a possible solution: “CO2peration” is an interactive, online game we developed for children aged 12-14. It teaches climate science in a politics- and emotion-free zone.
In most countries, the topic of climate change is usually introduced at around the age of 16. Unfortunately, students at this age have largely made up their minds about climate change. Any efforts to teach them about the science may cement those opinions (both for and against) – particularly if it threatens their existing opinion.
This “made up their mind” phenomenon is known as a worldview – and it is the single biggest predictor of an individual’s opinion related to climate change.
Working with 12-year-olds
At the age of around 12, children undergo a rapid developmental change that, over the next 12 years, will take them fully into adulthood.
This change preempts some exciting intellectual developments. It prepares the child for some of the challenges of adulthood – such as building social networks, finding work or becoming financially responsible. It also allows them to start processing complex issues like nuclear energy or social justice.
So around age 12, children’s worldview is still open to change and they can take on board new information in a way that their older selves may not.
…
I guess the idea that school is there to teach kids how to read and write and reason is way too old fashioned for modern educationalists, who now appear to consider school a means of indoctrinating kids with their worldview.
They don’t appear to have considered, or maybe don’t care that deliberately bringing many of the kids into conflict with their parents by force feeding the kids social justice and climate action dogma from a young age might disrupt their home life, which could have all manner of detrimental knock on effects.
When it comes to green policy, the end always seems to justify the means.
Kind of old for these propagandists usually they start at kindergarten or younger.
Notice the green eyes of avarice, as they contemplate all the free grant money they can cadge to fool around with on some totally Hollywood climate notion.
They would also need to censor the internet if they really want the kiddies to believe, and there is some tendency for that being done now.
From my own observations, the indoctrination starts much earlier than that. Certainly, it happens in primary schools when kids are in the 7-11 age bracket. Also, if you’ve ever spent any time watching children’s TV, the indoctrination propaganda is being spread via cartoons and suchlike. If you plant the idea early enough, such “received wisdom” becomes very difficult to erase, unfortunately!
I think you are right – I have always been told (!!) that successful indoctrination must begin at the latest at age 7. Kids at 12 (especially today’s kids) will question everything – thank goodness.
I think this is sick. But I am not too worried. I was indoctrinated in Christianity starting before I could even read. When I hit about 15 I started thinking for myself about the issue. . By the time I hit college I was pretty much not religious at all. Later in life I revisited the subject and became what I would call an authentic Christian, in that I arrived at faith in Christ through study and research not only of Christian writings but also writings about other faiths (including atheism, which also requires an abundance of faith). My point is that indoctrination at age 12 (or earlier) does not necessarily mean that the child is forever doomed to be a CAGW automaton.
Here’s a possible solution: “CO2peration” is an interactive, online game we developed for children aged 12-14
Uh, well no it isn’t a “solution” because it doesn’t exist. The link takes you to a page asking for money via a “kickstarter” campaign. If you donate enough money, you get a coffee mug, and if you donate even more, the creators will plant some trees in your name.
I followed the link expecting a “game” with bullsh*t science that could easily be debunked, instead I got to a “beg for money” page. That seems to be the standard output of the alarmists these days. BS and beg for money to produce more BS.
Classic indoctrination. The only reason they need to do this is because of how wrong they are.
It’s like something straight out of 1984.
In Australia the green dogma is often introduced under the guise of sustainability at primary level. Young children are routinely taught about endangered species, the evils of pollution etc. By the time the kids are 16 many are acolytes.
Somalia, the Congo, Syria,….
the common thread is to indoctrinate and train the child soldier as early as 12 yrs old.
The tactics advocated here by Inez Harker-Schuch and Will Grant are a common theme of despots, jihadists, far-left and far right zealots around the world. These two are just trying to play catch-up to create indoctrinated climate warriors before more adult reason and education can interfere.
“too many kids are proving intractable, holding onto skeptical views about climate change. Their solution – start applying pressure when the kids are younger and less able to resist authority.”
Seems a good idea to start teaching them to be skeptical to all ideas, especially non-scientific ideas.
Non-scientific ideas? Do you mean like a climate change crisis? This game is clearly designed to get kids to toe the line, not question the line. It is a great idea to teach kids to be skeptical and to develop critical, independent reasoning skills, but that is apparently forebidden when it comes to climate change.
From the article above:“Here’s a possible solution: “CO2peration” is an interactive, online game we developed for children aged 12-14.”
They don’t have a game. They have a rent seeking bait-and-switch con. From the CO2peration ‘game’ site:
“The team are now urgently seeking crowd funding – if you’re concerned about climate change, please visit the [my delete] campaign to help make this important initiative a reality.”
Also from the CO2peration ‘game’ site: “Understanding the climate system means learning about feedback loops, process-oriented mechanisms and the dependence of climate phenomena on control factors such as greenhouse gases and Albedo”,…. If they really wanted to teach about ‘control factors such as green house gases’, it would be far more scientifically honest and grammatically accurate to name the game/site H2Operation! H2O, in solid, liquid, and gas phases, is the primary environmental ‘control knob’ for planet earth.
I’m feeling really skeptical this evening!
reallyskeptical offers a sophist’s argument.
reallyskeptical uses a sophist’s name.
Is reallyskeptical a climate change sophist?
Brainwashing. All religions have to do it.
Life itself is indoctrination; you learn what will kill you before you die. You learn what to eat; how to behave. Ignore this indoctrination at some peril. if everything is coming your way perhaps you are in the wrong lane.
“Here’s a possible solution: “CO2peration” is an interactive, online game we developed for children aged 12-14.”
Bill Gates wouldn’t happen to be selling educational programs, games and computers to public schools, now would he, maestro?
One thing people can do is to make sure that they are not investing their retirement funds in computerized educational materials, and pharmaceuticals which drug these poor, institutionalized children playing “save the planet” and “gender unicorn” all day.
“in a politics- and emotion-free zone”
So it’s a field trip, then? Not like they’d find one at any Australian public school, y’know.
CO2peration: n, the act of scolding someone for exhaling and enjoying the benefits of human production of carbon dioxide.
See: CO2, vituperation
More on the use of computer games in K-12:
http://www.cfact.org/2017/10/27/academic-develops-video-game-teaching-eco-terrorism/
“An academic at a public university created a computer game that allows players to torch oil pipelines and block energy projects to bring awareness to climate issues.
Elizabeth LaPensée, an assistant professor at Michigan State University, created a game earlier this month called Thunderbird Strike that allows players to use lightning bolts to destroy pipelines and trucks. The video game is scheduled to debut at the imagineNATIVE film and media arts festival later this month.
The game’s mission starts in Alberta, Canada’s oil tar sands and winds through the Great Lakes, while the player defends what the developer calls Turtle Island “with searing lightning against the snake that threatens to swallow the lands and waters whole,” according to the game’s website.”
According to Wikipedia, “…She studies and creates video games, visual art, and digital media to help indigenous people to confront and process intergenerational trauma…”
Sociologists would be more informed to study the psychopathology of those who create those kinds of programs than of the players.
Most sociologists I have ever encountered would do well to heed the admonition, “Physician, heal thyself!”
“I guess the idea that school is there to teach kids how to read and write and reason is way too old fashioned for modern educationalists”
Schools haven’t been about teaching kids how to read and write and reason since the Prussian system took over in the late-19th/early-20th centuries. That was all about indoctrinating the kids to love Big Brother, and it’s only grown worse over time.
“…If you’d like to support the CO2peration game, click here to help—there are some great rewards for those who pledge: from the mug’s game mug to having the creators plant trees on your behalf, there’s something for everyone. Get in early to get the best rewards—and change the game on climate change…”
I like the idea of “the mug’s game mug” (???).
If CO2peration really wanted to teach about ‘control factors such as green house gases’, it would be far more scientifically honest and grammatically accurate to name the game/site H2Operation! H2O, in solid, liquid, and gas phases, is the primary environmental ‘control knob’ for planet Earth.
“They don’t appear to have considered, or maybe don’t care that deliberately bringing many of the kids into conflict with their parents by force feeding the kids social justice and climate action dogma from a young age might disrupt their home life, which could have all manner of detrimental knock on effects.”
What???? So as long as the parents think it, it must be right? Are you serious? I for one am all for parents being contradicted if they teach their kids nonsense. And it is entirely right to teach children that looking after the planet is a reasonable thing to do. After all they will inherit it. And it is certainly right to teach mainstream science in schools. And it is recognised by pretty much every national representative science body that pumping CO2 into the air is warming the planet. I couldn’t care one bit how many parental feathers get ruffled in homes if teachers teach this. The only discussion point is how much warming and how much damage?
Who decides what is nonsense Simon?President Trump? Pauline Hanson if she wins the balance of power in the next Aussie federal election?
Riding roughshod over the views of parents stops being fun when it is your views being trampled.