IMF Head on Climate: “we will be toasted, roasted and grilled”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

IMF head Christine Lagarde suggested we’re all in big trouble if we don’t address climate change, while speaking at a conference in Saudi Arabia.

‘We will be toasted, roasted and grilled’: IMF chief sounds climate change warning

Christine Lagarde warns of ‘dark future’ if the world fails to take steps to address global warming

The world will be in deep trouble if it fails to tackle climate change and inequality, IMF managing director Christine Lagarde has warned.

“If we don’t address these issues… we will be moving to a dark future” in 50 years, she told a major economic conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday.

Lagarde said that “we will be toasted, roasted and grilled” if the world fails to take “critical decisions” on climate change.

…

In a statement following her visit, Lagarde praised Saudi reform efforts and moves to address the economic effects of persistently low oil prices.

“Saudi Arabia is also undertaking reforms to reduce constraints to women entering the workforce,” Lagarde said in the statement, pointing to a recent decision to allow women to drive.

…