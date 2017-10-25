Guest essay by Eric Worrall
IMF head Christine Lagarde suggested we’re all in big trouble if we don’t address climate change, while speaking at a conference in Saudi Arabia.
‘We will be toasted, roasted and grilled’: IMF chief sounds climate change warning
Christine Lagarde warns of ‘dark future’ if the world fails to take steps to address global warming
The world will be in deep trouble if it fails to tackle climate change and inequality, IMF managing director Christine Lagarde has warned.
“If we don’t address these issues… we will be moving to a dark future” in 50 years, she told a major economic conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday.
Lagarde said that “we will be toasted, roasted and grilled” if the world fails to take “critical decisions” on climate change.
In a statement following her visit, Lagarde praised Saudi reform efforts and moves to address the economic effects of persistently low oil prices.
“Saudi Arabia is also undertaking reforms to reduce constraints to women entering the workforce,” Lagarde said in the statement, pointing to a recent decision to allow women to drive.
Just in case you missed Lagarde’s speech in Riyadh and the October climate conference in Rome, there might still time to book a seat at the November UNFCCC climate conference in Germany, to be hosted by the Fijian government. No doubt in November you will also have an opportunity to buy Fijian sovereign climate bonds.
38 thoughts on “IMF Head on Climate: “we will be toasted, roasted and grilled””
About 30 years of the same fear-mongering. One has to be 50 years old to recognize the fraud.
We can be sure that Mrs Lagarde will get a lot of play in the MSM with that. Meanwhile almost all realist points of views and dissenting opinions are only circulated in their own little sandbox. The warmists are still winning.
It’s longer than 30 years. It started with Maurice Strong in the 1970s.
IMF Head on Climate: “we will be toasted, roasted and grilled”
Good!! Maybe then they’ll keep quiet.
These types used to get tarred and feathered when the truth was outed.
And this is the same Christine Lagarde that was quoted numerous times as saying “climate change is really about global wealth redistribution”? Also after all the doomsday deadlines so far exactly none-0-zero-zip- nada has occurred!
IIRC, that’s Christine Lagueres (sp?) (from Central America).
That would be Christiana Figueres, UN official from Costa Rica. She is on record as saying:
“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution.”
She even restated that goal:
“This is probably the most difficult task we have ever given ourselves, which is to intentionally transform the economic development model for the first time in human history.”
While LaGarde and Figueres might appear to support similar action to achieve disparate economic goals, their goals are fundamentally the same; the concentration of wealth and power into the hands of a few.
I would refer her and the whole corrupt UN to Richard Lizdens quote .” Believing that CO2 controls the climate is like believing in magic “
She does believe in magic, the whole premise of the IMF is based on myth, magic, and mysticism.
It’s hot in hell.
Is she confused by the goals of the North Korean leader and Obama giving Iran a path to nukes?
The IMF is one of the chief organisations pushing globalisation and their SDR currency. Imagine my shock that Lagarde supports the “climate consensus.” The organisation might as well be the Fabian Society headquarters.
I can never forget the circumstances under which she found herself being the head of the IMF. DSK (Dominique Strauss-Khan) was accused to sexually molesting a New York hotel chambermaid (are we allowed to use that term anymore?), he gets ousted by the IMF, Lagarde gets installed and the charges melt away faster than any Himalayan glacier ever did. All seemed a little too neat in my opinion.
DSK was one of the more sensible commentators in the documentary “Inside Job”, which I still think was one of the most entertaining, while still being informative, depictions of the GFC.
Sounds like a modern version of the medieval religious threats of ‘eternal damnation’, ‘purgatory’, ‘sulfur and brimstone’, etc. etc. Why didn’t the audience roll around laughing at this insult to their intelligence? (Or maybe they did – no mention of how the audience reacted. Oh, it was the Guardian…of course). Have we not evolved beyond believing this nonsense?
I am surprised that the November UNFCCC climate conference in Germany, to be hosted by the Fijian government, is not in Fiji. Would be easier to sell all those climate bonds with a captive audience. And probably a tad more enjoyable than would be a grey, dull November Germany.
“we will be toasted, roasted and grilled” just sounds a little bit alarmist. How does anyone arrive at that conclusion when there has been a Pause in accelerating temperatures the last 19 years. Because the data was manipulated to make the 2016 year record El Nino year higher than 1934? Or that we have televised reports of droughts that are natural, from varying places around the planet? Sounds like the toasting, roasting and grilling are a subliminal slip about burning heretics at the stake.
At what point do people just quit listening to worthless hyperbole. I guess the people on the receiving end of all the Trillions to be transferred to them don’t care what it takes to get their gravy train delivered on time. What a tangled mess these elites have made of things. And then they wonder why someone like Trump gets elected, or Brexit happens. I don’t think this ends well.
The IMF is International Monetary Fund. Why is there any question about their position vis a vis globalization, new world order, socialism, etc? CAGW is just the most recent vehicle for those goals.
What’s the symbol for eye roll ? Good grief.
“Lagarde praised Saudi reform efforts and moves to address the economic effects of persistently low oil prices.”
Yea, they want oil prices back up because they want to save the planet. Lol!
Why is it the people with the most money, very comfortable, food over abundance, beautiful cloths, large house(s), holiday resorts, running water and sanitation, can yell, it is my lifestyle that is killing the world, what is everyone else going to do about it.
IMF, UN, EU, + are interchangeable for goals. Destroy Capitalism and promote their “ism”. The US needs to stop funding these organizations that denigrate the US form of economy and government. Why wouldn’t we do otherwise? This continued support doesn’t make sense. These organizations have openly said their goal is to devolve the US into a third world country
The same woman is endorsing the refugee invasion of Europe…
yes but she looks good for her age
“yes but she looks good for her age” … time for that eye check-up. old son.
Not sure about that. I think she looks roasted, toasted, and grilled
Toasted by Big Climate, roasted by the Friars, and then, when it all collapses, grilled by a Senate committee.
+97
What do you call a human who goes back in time to the age of dinosaurs?
ANSWER: “Fossil fuel”
Big lizards gotta eat, you know, and they don’t need no toasting, roasting, or grilling either — very energy efficient, and clean energy at that.
— more substanceless blather from RK
Yet again, whatever point you’re trying to make gets lost in trying to translate your gibberish into meaningful English.
As even you must know, few dinosaurs died in the making of fossil fuels.
A lot of Carboniferous coal swamps went into making coal, long before any dinos. Petroleum is mostly thanks to marine microbes. Nor do we have dinos to thank for natural gas.
They will be roasted because when the global cooling phase becomes undeniable, they won’t be able to take credit for it. The hustle and scientific fraud will be laid bare.
Wiser heads among the consensus criminals have worried about what happens when the public realizes the extent to which we have been scammed. But that’s only the younger set. The ringleaders like Hansen, Mann, Trenberth and Schmidt expect to be pensioners by then, as Hansen already is.
They totally expect to skate. Apres nous, le deluge. So to speak.
The only thing being toasted, roasted and grilled is Ms. Lagarde herself, as it seems we don’t have to do it for her
If Ms. Lagarde is so worried about being toasted and roasted in Europe, let’s get her a one-way ticket to Antarctica, where she can cool her heels with the penguins.
What else would anyone expect her or any other IMF flunkies to say in the first place? What are the odds that she’ll ever admit the whole global warming theory is just an excuse to transfer wealth from the the West to the Developing World, and who knows how those countries will use it. Chances are good it won’t be for fighting climate change.
Insanely Misinformed Females?
“Toasted, Roasted, and Grilled”
Do you serve red whine, white whine, or both with that?
Lagarde is just one, though high in the food chain, of the bureaucrats whose “life styles of the rich and famous” (sorry Robin) depend on fear mongering so to keep her money flowing at acceptable rates. Other than the money fueling the vanities of her own life (sorry Falò delle vanità, and Tom Wolfe) she has no concern of any living creature or any concept or idea of human thought.
Lagarde is so removed from the simple life of ordinary creatures such as human beings that she has not a scintilla of the conceptualization of … “cooking”!
If she knew about “cooking” she would have used the phrase, whether French or Swahili for that matter, “Grilled, Roasted and Toasted”!
Microwave ovens just do not do that!
Hahahahahahahahaha
And with a fine timing Mörner et al. have published a new survey in Fiji showing there is no evidence that sea levels are rising, let alone accelerating.
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2017/10/24/fear-not-for-fiji/