Using the Orbiting Carbon Observatory for something useful: monitoring potential volcanic eruptions

Is it gonna blow? Measuring volcanic emissions from space
Late last month, a stratovolcano in Bali named Mount Agung began to smoke. Little earthquakes trembled beneath the mountain. Officials have since evacuated thousands of people to prevent what happened when Agung erupted in 1963, killing more than 1,000 people.
Before volcanoes erupt, there are often warning signs. Tiny earthquakes rarely felt by humans but sensed by seismographs emanate from the volcano. Plumes of water vapor rise from the crater. When the volcano begins to emit gases like carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide, eruption may be imminent.
But getting close to the top of a volcano is dangerous work. Using remote sensing to detect rising carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide emissions without endangering people or equipment would greatly increase human understanding of volcanoes. Remote sensing emissions could prevent humanitarian disasters–and false alarms.
Mount Agung hasn’t erupted yet (at the time this article was written), but seismic activity remains intense. Balinese officials are beginning to wonder if an eruption truly is imminent; the people who were evacuated from the area want to return to their homes and tourism is down.
Researchers including Michigan Technological University volcanologist Simon Carn have published a collection of papers including “Spaceborne detection of localized carbon dioxide sources” in the journal Science; the article details the first-known measurement of localized anthropogenic and natural carbon dioxide sources from a satellite in low-Earth orbit.
The five papers in the OCO-2 Science Special Collection showcase the abilities of NASA’s Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 (OCO-2) satellite; measurements from the satellite’s sensors provide insights into how carbon links everything on Earth. The research is supported by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Monitoring CO2 Emissions From Space
The paper Carn co-authored discusses how the research team has taken high-resolution, sensitive spaceborne measurements of atmospheric carbon dioxide at the kilometer scale. This data reveals that the satellite’s sensors are able to pinpoint localized sources of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere–a difficult task considering the sheer amount of background carbon dioxide in the atmosphere to begin with.
The satellite uses spectrometry; the sensors onboard the satellite measure reflected sunlight–radiation–in high-spectral resolution using wavelengths undetectable to the human eye. When light passes through carbon dioxide, some is absorbed by the gas. The remaining light bounces off the ocean and the Earth. The OCO-2 sensors measure the light that bounces back to quantify what was absorbed by carbon dioxide, allowing scientists to isolate emission sources, whether human or natural.
“The main focus of the article is detecting localized, point-source emissions of carbon dioxide as opposed to measuring the broad-scale concentration in the atmosphere,” says Carn, an associate professor in the Department of Geological and Mining Engineering and Sciences. “Volcanoes can be strong, localized sources of carbon dioxide. But on a global basis, all available evidence indicates that human activities are emitting much more carbon dioxide than volcanoes.”
The OCO-2 satellite’s spatial resolution–2.25 kilometers–is high enough that chemical signals are not diluted. However, while OCO-2’s measurements are unprecedented, the satellite cannot be used as a routine volcano monitoring tool because it does not pass over the same place on the Earth frequently enough.
“This is a demonstration that the technique does work, but we need better sensors before it becomes a routine monitoring tool, especially for volcanoes where we expect rapid changes in gas emissions,” Carn says. “If we could measure volcanic carbon dioxide from space routinely, it would be a very powerful addition to the techniques we use. That kind of observation would be useful (for Agung) right now.”
Carn combed through satellite data to find detectable spaceborne carbon dioxide measurements from three volcanoes in the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu. One of these, Mount Yasur, has been erupting since at least the 1700s, and on the day of the OCO-2 measurement was emitting carbon dioxide about 3.4 parts per million above background atmospheric levels, equal to about 42 kilotons of emissions. In comparison, human emissions average 100,000 kilotons a day.
OCO-2’s sensors also measured carbon dioxide emissions over the Los Angeles basin, detecting a sort of carbon dioxide “dome”. Urban areas account for more than 70 percent of anthropogenic emissions.
“Natural processes on Earth are currently able to absorb about half of human fossil fuel emissions,” says Annmarie Eldering, OCO-2 deputy project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, and lead author of an overview paper in Science on the state of OCO-2 science. “If those natural processes falter, slowing down the helpful removal of carbon dioxide, greenhouse-gas-induced warming would accelerate and intensify. These data begin to give us a better view of how climate affects the carbon cycle, reducing the huge uncertainty around how both might change in the future.”
The OCO-2 measurements across Los Angeles were detailed enough to capture differences in concentrations within the city resulting from localized sources. They also tracked diminishing carbon dioxide concentrations as the spacecraft passed from over the crowded city to the suburbs and out to the sparsely populated desert to the north.
"The main focus of the article is detecting localized, point-source emissions of carbon dioxide as opposed to measuring the broad-scale concentration in the atmosphere,"
Whoa! There is nothing wrong with improving our chances of detecting potentially very dangerous volcanic eruptions before they rage over heavily populated areas. What we don’t have to buy is the tacking on of comments about half the warming is down to us, which just seems to be the usual alarmist drivel bereft of anything like evidence.
I wouldn’t like to live on the slopes of a stratovolcano and it seems to me NASA is doing a useful job here. It could save a lot of lives genuinely in danger.
Yes, satellite monitoring of volcanoes does seem to be a use for CO2 monitoring devices. The problem seems to be that the device only works well in low earth orbit, thus the lack of sufficient coverage.
Lava in the volcano Agung reacted to a strong geomagnetic storm.
https://www.facebook.com/Sunclimate-719393721599910/?ref=bookmarks
“Natural processes on Earth are currently able to absorb about half of human fossil fuel emissions. If those natural processes falter, slowing down the helpful removal of carbon dioxide, greenhouse-gas-induced warming would accelerate and intensify.”
I see only 3 items of fake news in this statement:
1. Natural carbon dioxide absorbing processes might falter. Is the ocean going to stop absorbing CO2? Are sea creatures going to stop forming calcium carbonate? Are plants going to stop photosynthesising? These are preposterous ideas.
2. Removing CO2 (from the atmosphere) is helpful. How is it helpful to remove CO2 from the atmosphere? Do we want to slow down plant growth? This idea is just ignorant.
3. Greenhouse-gas-induced warming would intensify. Increasing from 1 degree warming per century to 2 degrees per century is bad? In what way? A highly presumptive idea.
Monitoring CO2 emissions from volcanic activity from Iceland is worthwhile. Then extrapolate the amount of CO2 being emitted from some 5000 miles of essentially the same geology all the way down the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.
Where did the stuff originally come from? From the rocks and it still is.
Interesting to have a reasonably reliable estimate.
Caves in limestone and dolomite also contain high concentrations of carbon dioxide …
Thank you Bob. My thoughts too. Looks like carbon dioxide emissions from the lithosphere are pinned on human fossil fuel emissions.
“but on a global basis, all available evidence indicates that human activities are emitting much more carbon dioxide than volcanoes.”
“However, while OCO-2’s measurements are unprecedented, the satellite cannot be used as a routine volcano monitoring tool because it does not pass over the same place on the Earth frequently enough.”
From the article: “Mount Yasur, has been erupting since at least the 1700s, and on the day of the OCO-2 measurement was emitting carbon dioxide about 3.4 parts per million above background atmospheric levels, equal to about 42 kilotons of emissions. In comparison, human emissions average 100,000 kilotons a day.”
Assuming that Mount Yasur is typical, it would take about 2400 similar volcanos to match human emissions. And, they don’t have to be actively erupting because we know that at places like Long Valley Caldera (Calif.), CO2 is being emitted in quantities sufficient to be of concern to human health, i.e. much greater than 3.4 ppmv.
The website http://www.volcanolive.com/world.html lists over 2000 volcanos that have erupted on land in the last 10,000 years. Is it likely that they have all been monitored for CO2 emissions? Besides those 2000+, there are probably even more vents underwater in spreading centers, contributing CO2 to the ocean water, which can then release it through outgassing when the water upwells.
Once again, I’m left with the impression that the situation isn’t as well-studied and characterized as claimed by many.