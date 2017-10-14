‘Lights Out’ – an illustrated poem on green energy

By Viv Forbes (words) and Steve Hunter (illustrations)



For yonks they waged a war on coal

And painted miners black;

They threw explorers on the dole

And shut the gates outback.

The land was closed to oil and gas

And nukes were always banned;

While wind and sun got all the brass

And uglified the land.

Poles and turbines all in ranks

Sprouted on the hills;

The carbon credits pleased the banks

And households got the bills.

Then all the factories fled offshore

As puny power flickered;

More jobs were lost for evermore

As politicians dickered.

Then one still night the lights went out

And blackouts stalked the land;

The pollies quickly turned about

And Greens were spurned and banned.

To view or print the whole newsletter plus images click:

http://carbon-sense.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/lights-out.pdf

To visit the website for the Carbon Sense Coalition: http://carbon-sense.com/

Advertisements