‘Lights Out’ – an illustrated poem on green energy

/ 1 hour ago October 14, 2017

By Viv Forbes (words) and Steve Hunter (illustrations)


For yonks they waged a war on coal
And painted miners black;
They threw explorers on the dole
And shut the gates outback.

image

The land was closed to oil and gas
And nukes were always banned;
While wind and sun got all the brass
And uglified the land.

image

Poles and turbines all in ranks
Sprouted on the hills;
The carbon credits pleased the banks
And households got the bills.

image

Then all the factories fled offshore
As puny power flickered;
More jobs were lost for evermore
As politicians dickered.

image

Then one still night the lights went out
And blackouts stalked the land;
The pollies quickly turned about
And Greens were spurned and banned.

image

To view or print the whole newsletter plus images click:
http://carbon-sense.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/lights-out.pdf

To visit the website for the Carbon Sense Coalition: http://carbon-sense.com/

  1. Given the history of what happened in California circa 2000, while there was some short term kickback against the politicians who created the situation, they came back into power with even more extreme proposals. The green blob is about as hard to get rid of as toenail fungus.

    Reply

    • CA is a perfect example of what you get when a poorly educated electorate if forced (by political inaction) to make engineering and economic decisions.

      They should just stick with their history of revering Harvey Weinstein, et al.

      Reply

  5. Well done and illustrated.
    But I suspect that “yonks” (For yonks they waged a war on coal) is an Aussie idiom.
    Yonks = Years?
    No problem though.
    I always liked “Waltzing Matilda” but until a year or so ago I thought it was about somebody wanting others to join him in dancing with a girl named Matilda …but to watch out for some guy named Billy Boyle. 8-)

    Reply

  6. @Gunga Din,

    Yes, Yonks means Years.
    As for the rest, please refer to Wikiwedia since Waltzing Matilda is full of Australian slang or ‘Strine.

    AussieBear.

    Reply

