Inconvenient: worms, clams, release as much greenhouse gas as 20,000 dairy cows

From CARDIFF UNIVERSITY and the “inconvenient critters” department.
Baltic clams and worms release as much greenhouse gas as 20,000 dairy cows
New study shows that oceans with worms and clams enhance the release of methane into the atmosphere up to eight times more than oceans without them
Scientists have shown that ocean clams and worms are releasing a significant amount of potentially harmful greenhouse gas into the atmosphere.
The team, from Cardiff University and Stockholm University, have shown that the ocean critters are producing large amounts of the strongest greenhouse gases – methane and nitrous oxides – from the bacteria in their guts.
Methane gas is making its way into the water and then finally out into the atmosphere, contributing to global warming – methane has 28 times greater warming potential than carbon dioxide.
A detailed analysis showed that around 10 per cent of total methane emissions from the Baltic Sea may be due to clams and worms.
The researchers estimate that this is equivalent to as much methane given off as 20,000 dairy cows. This is as much as 10 per cent of the entire Welsh dairy cow population and 1 per cent of the entire UK dairy cow population.
The findings, which have been published in the journal Scientific Reports, point to a so far neglected source of greenhouse gases in the sea and could have a profound impact on decision makers.
It has been suggested that farming oysters, mussels and clams could be an effective solution against human pressures on the environment, such as eutrophication caused by the run-off of fertilisers into our waters.
The authors warn that stakeholders should consider these potential impacts before deciding whether to promote shellfish farming to large areas of the ocean.
Co-author of the study Dr Ernest Chi Fru, from Cardiff University’s School of Earth and Ocean Sciences, said:
“What is puzzling is that the Baltic Sea makes up only about 0.1% of Earth’s oceans, implying that globally, apparently harmless bivalve animals at the bottom of the world’s oceans may in fact be contributing ridiculous amounts of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere that is unaccounted for.”
Lead author of the study Dr Stefano Bonaglia, from Stockholm University, said: “It sounds funny but small animals in the seafloor may act like cows in a stable, both groups being important contributors of methane due to the bacteria in their gut.
“These small yet very abundant animals may play an important, but so far neglected, role in regulating the emissions of greenhouse gases in the sea.”
To arrive at their results the team analysed trace gas, isotopes and molecules from the worms and clams, known as polychaetes and bivalves respectively, taken from ocean sediments in the Baltic Sea.
The team analysed both the direct and indirect contribution that these groups were having on methane and nitrous oxide production in the sea. The results showed that sediments containing clams and worms increased methane production by a factor of eight compared to completely bare sediments.
8 thoughts on “Inconvenient: worms, clams, release as much greenhouse gas as 20,000 dairy cows”
Where do I get a cow with a flame thrower butt? :))
The picture is hilarious.
I was chuckling as well.
But the worms and clams are much harder to milk.
I can understand trying to milk worms… They kinda, sort’a, maybe look like teets (depends on how drunk and cross eyed you are). But, do clams even have teets? :)
Termites have them beat by a long shot.
Scientists estimate that, worldwide, termites may release over 150 million tons of methane gas into the atmosphere annually.
And termites are 5 times the biomass of all humans.
Thanks, that was what I wanted to say too, hard working creatures, an example to us all.
Worms and clams seem to make a warm and happy union and not much concerned about global warming.
Now .. about all those wildebeest in Africa. Kill the wildebeest to save the African prairie and thus the earth! And besides that they are mean and aggressive bullies.
But if you kill the wildebeast then the crocodiles will starve. Then we’ll have to protect the endangered crocodile. Maybe we should put them on the endangered species list proactively.