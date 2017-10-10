Climate scientists reveal their ignorance about CO2 emissions and mitigation

Guest essay by Alberto Zaragoza Comendador
Climate scientists don’t usually propose anything specific to ‘tackle climate change’ other than, well, doing something. Because according to them nothing is being done, or at least nothing was being done until very recently.
(Apparently, in climate scientists’ minds the $4 trillion invested in renewable electricity between 2000 and 2016, and hundreds of billions invested in non-electric renewable energy, count as nothing).
While some may interpret this lack of detail as a sign that they don’t want to politicize the issue, those of us who follow the debate know many climate scientists don’t exactly make a big effort to stay apolitical. Thus in this article I put forward another hypothesis: climate scientists are clueless about energy and the economy. Knowing little to nothing on what has been and could be done, or even how to measure progress in reducing emissions, their exhortations and pontifications remain as vague as any motivational quote you may find lying around on the interwebz.
The point of climate scientists’ comments is not to spur debate on what should be done to deal with climate change, for such a debate would instantly turn to the colossal failure of climate policies over the last 20 years. The point is to ridicule the ‘skeptic’ side and portray themselves as martyrs.
Climate scientists don’t get that emissions are driven by economic growth
That may sound harsh, but what else could you conclude looking at tweets like these?
Let’s see, Gavin Schmidt looks at the chart, sees emissions were rising until 2008 or so, then started to decline. On this basis he concludes that pulling out of Kyoto delayed the opportunities for emissions reduction, i.e. that emissions would have started to decline earlier if not for the Kyoto pullout. But he completely ignores the role of GDP.
A decline of emissions does not mean that ‘climate policy is working’: it may simply be that the economy has collapsed (see Syria, Greece). On the other hand, an increase in emissions does not mean that climate policy has failed: it may simply be that the economy is booming. What you have to do is look at the efficiency of GDP per unit of CO2 emitted, and the rate at which this efficiency is increasing – which I call the decarbonization rate.
In fact, as I showed in this article, the US economy’s decarbonization rate did not decline after Bush pulled out of Kyoto. If anything the economy started to decarbonize faster! (The chart shows a trailing 5-year mean).
Looking at GDP it’s obvious that pulling out of Kyoto was a non-event. Logical, as Kyoto itself was a non-event too. By the way, the US decarbonization rate was a bit faster than the European Union at the same time!
The mother of all cherrypicks: the last three years prove that climate policies work, but the previous fifty don’t count!
The ‘news’ that CO2 emissions stayed more or less flat in 2016 (actually known since at least four months ago) has provided scientists with a fresh opportunity to retweet each other’s cluelessness.
See Jon Foley:
Or Scott Denning:
Or Victor Venema:
Or Stefan Rahmstorf:
Again, the scientists completely ignore the role of the economy. Haven’t they heard about the term confounder? Well, it turns out the global economy has grown quite a bit more slowly over the last three years than in most of the historical records, so of course emissions will grow more slowly too.
In this article I showed the decarbonization of global GDP since records start in 1965; I couldn’t be bothered to update the chart so as to include 2016, but the rate was about the same as in 2015, i.e. a bit over 2%.
While the decarbonization rate of the last 3 years is higher than the historical average, it’s not an outlier by any means. With oil and gas up strongly in 2017, and coal up in the main three markets, it’s almost a given that CO2 emissions this year will rise by at least 1% – bringing the decarbonization rate again below 2%.
Most importantly: the compound rate since climate policies started being implemented (whether one picks 1997, 2000, etc. doesn’t make much difference) is well below the historical average! From 2000 to 2017, it’s 0.7% according to my calculations – about half the pre-2000 level. Put other way: emissions today are higher than they would’ve been if they had simply kept their pre-Kyoto trend.
If the typical decarbonization rate is 1.4%, and you have 17 years averaging 0.5%, then of course you would expect the rate to bounce up again – and maybe overshoot the historical average for a few years. It happens in all kinds of time series data. For instance, after the devastation of World War II European economies grew faster than ever. Fast economic growth rates are not a surprise after a period of awful (in this case negative) rates.
Nobody who has a clue about historical emissions would say that the last three years represent a ‘turning point’, or evidence that climate policies are working. It would take several more years of faster-than-average decarbonization to conclude that policies may be working.
I’ll finish this section with another tweet from Mr Denning:
No one with any idea of emissions and the economy would use the term ‘decoupling’. The economy nearly always grows faster than CO2 emissions, and if it grows slowly then CO2 emissions may fall. There’s no ‘decoupling’ around that – it’s what has always happened, though usually Western economies grew too fast for emissions to decline.
Let’s say GDP grows 0.1% and emissions decline 0.1%. Would you say these two things have decoupled?
“No meaningful action was taken”
Okay, I mentioned this pet delusion of many scientists and activists at the beginning of the article. But I just couldn’t resist posting this deranged tweetstorm:
If no meaningful action was taken, well, what was the point of the 22 COP meetings? Are we supposed to believe Fox News and the Koch brothers blocked climate action in Bulgaria, Ethiopia, Bangladesh… ?
Republicans bad, Democrats good
The supposedly apolitical scientists seem to have rather strong political preferences for one particular side. Earlier we saw how the US under Bush actually decarbonized faster than the EU at the same time, yet somehow Bush was always vilified as something of a climate anti-Christ (see the Gavin Schmidt tweets at the beginning). Please notice that I’m not saying anything Bush did caused the decarbonization rate – surely it was just a coincidence. (Though it does speak reflect badly on the sanctimonious EU).
To climate scientists, if a state is run by Democrats and claims to be doing a lot to ‘tackle climate change’, then it must obviously be doing something ‘better for the climate’. This article is getting long so one tweet will suffice.
Well, most of the cities claiming to ‘lead the fight against climate change’ are lucky in that there are no good data on city-level CO2 emissions. But there are data on state-level emissions. Here’s California, climate leader according to Mr Foley:
The chart shows a decline in GHG emissions per GDP unit of 26% between 2000 and 2014. that’s the same as 35% increase in GHG efficiency of GDP (1 / 0.74). Over 14 years, that’s a compound decarbonization rate of 2.3%… which is pretty much the same as that of the US as a whole.
So climate leader California was actually doing just as badly (or well) as the rest of the country. Ooops.
‘If only we had listened…’
If one does not know how quickly one may realistically draw down emissions, and instead relies on fantasy scenarios, then one cannot what would have happened if we had listened to climate scientists and started reducing emissions years ago. I can’t remember how many times I’ve heard a version of ‘we should have listened’ or ‘we’re running out of time’. Hell, see the tweets by Jon Foley above: ‘the rest of us will pay the price for this delay’.
But just how expensive has the delay been? One never hears how much warming we could have avoided – surely that data point matters a lot! So I estimated it: if a stronger (higher) decarbonization had started way back in 1979, the difference in current temperatures would be about 0.05ºC – no kidding.
The decarbonization rate historically was about 1.4%, i.e. GDP grew about 1.4% faster than CO2 emissions on average; it’s about 1.1% when including the period after 2000. If we raise the decarbonization rate by another 1% the effect by the end of the century is less than 0.5ºC! Obviously, whether this higher level of decarbonization started in 1979, 2000, or 2030 is nearly irrelevant. The difference is a matter of 0.1 or 0.2ºC at most.
Scientists get to claim that mitigation can have a massive effect in temperatures by:
a) Relying on computer models instead of climate sensitivity calculated from historical temperature data. While equilibrium climate sensitivity remains rather uncertain, there is greater agreement on the transient climate response, which is what matters for warming this century.
b) Including a lot of ‘avoided warming’ from reductions in emissions that don’t come from fossil fuels. This is nonsense, as these emissions are unverifiable – and so are any ‘reductions’. Besides, over 80% of the man-made climate forcing in recent years comes from CO2, and 80-90% of that is from fossil fuels.
c) Assuming an absurdly high ‘baseline’ scenario which they fraudulently call ‘business as usual’. See, under business-as-usual I’d be burning heaps of coal in my backyard; since I don’t actually do that, I must have reduced emissions a lot!
If a knucklehead like me can run the math, surely so can a guy with a Ph D. But first the guy with the Ph D would need to show some curiosity about the issue, download data on economic growth, visit other website to get the data on emissions, etc. And why research an issue when you can tweet nonsense?
In conclusion
Please, notice that in pointing out scientists’ ignorance I’m not claiming to be an expert; the topic of energy, economy and CO2 emissions is massive and my own understanding is rudimentary. But it’s better than that of any scientist I quoted in this article.
Climate scientists, at least many of them, appear to be completely clueless about most climate things that may actually matter to the rest of us. They don’t know how much emissions are increasing or decreasing, the relationship between emissions and the economy, whether different countries and states have had success or not in reducing emissions. They never mention how much money it may cost to prevent the release of one ton of CO2. They hardly ever talk about decarbonization rates. And so on and on.
They’re ignorant. But the world shouldn’t be hostage to their ignorance.
PS: of course, the ‘but you don’t recommend anything’ accusation is often levelled against skeptics as well. So here’s a specific recommendation on tackling climate change: do nothing.
Well… how’s this for a plan? We take all the climate change promoter’s salaries, since they are so sure of this, and put it in a fund to fight “climate change.” We could use the money to plant trees!
The second and third graphs purport to be the same thing but don’t show the same data. I’m confused.
One shows the yearly increase in GDP per unit of CO2: 2%, 3%, etc. The other shows the cumulative increase, hence it only goes up.
There has in reality been significantly less US and EU GDP decarbonization than projected here. There is some, mainly thanks to (a) growth in services relative to manufacturing (b) outsourcing CO2 intensive manufacturing to China, and (c) shift from coal to CCGT electricity generation.
You don’t expect climate scientists to understand statistics, do you?
After all Mann proved he was clueless with his “Hockey Stick” stats.
CO2 and GDP growth have to a large extent decoupled. Think about it this way – per capita growth in energy use through the 1960’s was largely driven by each household having access to a car. In the 1970’s -2000 it was driven primarily by household motors. We can call it air conditioners, refrigerators, and so on but basically it was electric motors. Since 2000 when basically everyone who wanted an air conditioner and dishwasher had one the growth has been almost entirely electronics. And let’s admit it, you would have to plug in a lot of iPhone’s to match a refrigerator.
It is unlikely that future economic growth will be tied to higher energy use for the pure fact that we are not gaining access to highly energy intensive abilities. Unless you predict that the average person will be able to perform an activity that requires more energy than transportation, heating water, environmental conditioning, or lighting then it is unlikely that per-capita energy use will ever grow again in advanced environments.
** Side note – new electronics cause a net drop in energy use. How many people have a clock radio any more? What do you think the net energy use is for a movie delivered over a phone vs. through a cable box? Feel the heat on your TV, do you think it is warmer or less warm than your last CRT?
Valid points, thank you.
However, you must recall too that we’ve gone from one heat-producing cathode ray tube in the living room to 4-6 computers, large TV screens, games and playboxes, and stations and 4 more iphones and laptops scattered through the house.
LED lights means a significant reduction in electric power needs three ways:
– The same (or greater lumens) into each room are created with much less power.
– The parasitic heat from an incandescent bulb requires more AC power across much of the US and parts of Europe. SO, by replacing incandescents with LEDs, you need less AC power.
– The parasitic heat (that used to come from incandescent bulbs) in winter that helped heat a house is not being released indoors, and so winter heating bills will be higher. But generally, few people use pure electric resistance heaters for the house, so the more effective whole house heaters make up the difference easily with less overall energy used.
Simple response – Per Capita energy use in the US peaked in 1979 at 359 MMBTU/person. In 2016 the energy use was 300 BTU/cap, a 20% decline. Yet standard of living has improved (the modern house you describe). All I am saying is that the gdp growth is no longer closely tied to energy growth since the types of things that drive gdp growth are not tied to higher energy costs.
The only thing that is decoupled is the minds of these people from any intelligent appraisal of reality. Of course CO2 emissions are falling as a result of a downturn in global demand, coupled with improved fuel efficiencies when fracked gas in the USA displaces coal and of course because money has been wasted on a colossal scale on wind energy scams producing little useful return in power or economic benefit terms for the “investment”.
It would be The Gruaniad that falls for and publishes their drivel.
…Climate scientists don’t usually propose anything specific to ‘tackle climate change’ other than, well, doing something….
Actually, they do. They ALWAYS proposed that more money be spent on scientists investigating the problem….
Jon Foley….”We climate scientists have been warning the world for ‘decades’ about the dangers of #climate change.”
Yes, even the lie of Global Cooling. I’m impressed.