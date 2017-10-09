Science Gone Stupid: Human Extinction Edition

Guest post by David Middleton
We have a pretty good idea of when humans will go extinct
By Christopher Ingraham October 6
“The probability of global catastrophe is very high,” the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists warned in setting the Doomsday Clock 2.5 minutes before midnight earlier this year. On nuclear weapons and climate change, “humanity’s most pressing existential threats,” the Bulletin’s scientists found that “inaction and brinkmanship have continued, endangering every person, everywhere on Earth.”
Every day, it seems, brings with it fresh new horrors. Mass murder. Catastrophic climate change. Nuclear annihilation.
[…]
Mass murder! Catastrophic climate change! And nuclear anihilation! OH MY!!!
Thankfully, the Washington Post article actually has nothing to do with the Soviet Union of Concerned Scientists.
Princeton University astrophysicist J. Richard Gott has devised a probabilistic method of pinpointing the exact date of human extinction…. Well, maybe not the exact date… But he has nailed down the 95% envelope.
Professor Gott previously predicted the Fall of the Berlin Wall with pinpoint accuracy:
[T]here was a 50 percent chance that the Wall would come down between 1971 (2.66, or 8/3 years into the future) and 1993 (24, or 8 x 3 years into the future). In reality, the Wall fell in 1989, well within his predicted range.
[…]
The great thing about Gott’s prediction is that it relied solely on statistics. He didn’t have to try to make assumptions about human behavior, which is wildly unpredictable. No need to take the pulse of East German politics, or calculate the odds of war between West Germany and the Soviet Union. He just ran the numbers.
[…]
As it turns out, all that requires is a broadening of the initial assumption: Instead of a 50 percent chance that you are observing something in the middle 50 percent of its lifetime, you could say you have a 95 percent chance of observing that thing in the middle 95 percent of its lifetime. According to the Copernican Principle, this is a very safe bet: You’d have to be incredibly fortunate to be observing something either at its inception (the first 2.5 percent of its timespan) or at its end (the last 2.5 percent).
[…]
The 95 percent assumption broadens the predicted timespan considerably. In the case of Gott’s visit to the Berlin Wall, to achieve 95 percent confidence on his prediction he’d have to say the Wall’s future life span was somewhere between 0.2 and 320 years, instead of the 2.66 to 24 years predicted at the 50 percent accuracy threshold. To improve your confidence in a measure like this, in other words, you have to sacrifice some of its precision.
[…]
Sacrificing precision to gain accuracy… Just like Gavin’s Twitter Trick!
So now that we know that the fall of the Berlin Wall could have predicted to within one hair of a gnat’s ass (±160.1 years) on the day it was completed!
When does Professor Gott forecast human demise?
We shall “snuff it” sometime between 7,100 AD ad 7,800,000 AD… So… “Last orders please!”
Featured image:
Science Made Stupid: How to Discomprehend the World Around Us is a 1985 book written and illustrated by Tom Weller. The winner of the 1986 Hugo Award for Best Non-Fiction Book, it is a parody of a junior high or high school-level science textbook. Though now out of print, high-resolution scans are available online, as well as an abridged transcription, both of which have been endorsed by Weller [1]. Highlights of the book include a satirical account of the creationism vs. evolution debate and Weller’s drawings of fictional prehistoric animals (e.g., the duck-billed mastodon.)
22 thoughts on “Science Gone Stupid: Human Extinction Edition”
In other news, Tesla has dis-invented the automated assembly line with hand built production of small numbers of model 3 electric cars for the masses.
The post does not mention when Gott made his prediction/developed his model. Looks like the Texas Marksman strikes again?
More to the point, he didn’t predict WHY the wall came down. His “prediction” was incredibly bad statistics, at best. If he’d applied the same logic to almost any major landmark a few years after it was built, he’d have been obviously wrong…
Apparently 1968 for the Wall. Or first third of ’69.
Even before modern technology, mankind had spread to every continent on the planet save Antarctica, and inhabited every conceivable ecological niche, including jungle, temperate forest, taiga, prairie, desert, alpine, marsh, arctic, marine archipelago, and so on. I can not name another vertebrate species that was so wide spread.
This suggests that mankind is extraordinarily adaptable and resilient, and won’t be easy to kill of in its entirety,
Well, maybe not every conceivable ecological niche. While we have visited the deep oceans (75% of the earth) we have yet to inhabit them. We did have basically a underwater “pup tent” in the Florida Keys for a while but again we were just visiting, sort of like the Apollo missions to the moon.
“…and won’t be easy to kill of in its entirety,”
In it’s entirety being the key phrase.
“I can not name another vertebrate species that was so wide spread”
There are a few that come close. Peregrine falcon and Osprey for example.
Average existence span for an animal species is two million years before extinction or evolution into a new species.
Anatomically modern humans are at most 300,000 years old, so if we are average have some 1.7 million years to go. But Neanderthals, Denisovans and Homo heidelbergensis are also arguably our species, which would make us a bit older.
The high estimate of 7.8 million seems unlikely. If we become space farers, our evolution will speed up.
Eight million yeas from now? Well, gee whiz, Perfeeser Gott, I probably won’t be around, so it’s a mental exercise, and it will depend on how fast we become so inbred that our own genetic materials destroy us.
It’s more likely that by the time he’s projecting our demise, we will have migrated to and are inhabiting other solar systems and aren’t living here any more. The Sun’s going to become a red giant in abut 4.5 billion years, so I think we still have time. I have stuff to do.
7.8 million years seems exceedingly unlikely. I don’t think there is any known case of a mammal species that has survived for that long. Most mammal species seem to last about half a million years during the Pleistocene. Neanderthals and Denisovans lasted about that long too.
By the way does those figures apply to the species Homo sapiens or the lineage Homo sapiens belongs to? Lineages of course usually last very much longer than species.
Tarsiers are considered living fossils. They’re at least superficially identical to Oligocene ancestors. Maybe Eocene.
If Homo habilis counts, then our animal species average span of two million years was up about 700,000 years ago.
In 8 million years, humanity wouldn’t be recognizable to us, so it’s safe to say that no matter what happens, by that time homo sapiens sapiens won’t be around any more.
“…by that time homo sapiens sapiens won’t be around any more.”
There could be zoos like in Sirens of Titan or “game” preserves.
I have trouble recognizing humanity right now
‘There were no psychologists then…You had to re-think your life by yourself.’ (if you have the time it’s a fascinating glimpse at the outlook of a generation that had experienced the Depression and WW2 )
Wasn’t it the ‘wimpy Y chromosome’ that was gonna end us all (boys anyway, as if divorce lawyers weren’t doing a good enough job already)
(Is that a young(er) Judith Curry in that pic?)
Doomsday Clock
The lowest point for the Doomsday Clock was 1953, when the clock was set to 2 minutes until midnight after the U.S. and the Soviet Union began testing hydrogen bombs. In the years after, the clock’s time has fluctuated from 17 minutes in 1991 to 3 minutes in 2016. In January 2017, the clock was set at 2½ minutes to midnight, meaning that the clock’s status today is the second-closest to midnight since the clock’s start in 1947. When discussing the changes, Krauss, one of the scientists from the Bulletin, warned that our political leaders must make decisions based on facts, and those facts “must be taken into account if the future of humanity is to be preserved.”
It’s had its ups and downs. There is likely a point to be made about atomic power as a way move away from doomsday by preventing “catastrophic global warming” and the atomic (hydrogen) bomb as a way to move closer to doomsday.
As an astrophysicist myself (retired) I like to know if Professor Gott can give us approximate dates for the fall of the Great Wall of China, Hadrian’s Wall and Offa’s Dyke?
Somewhere between 7100 ad and 7.8 millions years from now, ah maybe
We need a clock that tells us when man will go insane.
It could be called a cuckoo clock.