Claim: Global Warming is drying up the “North American monsoon”

How global warming is drying up the North American monsoon
New insights into the droughts and wildfires of the southwestern US and northwestern Mexico
Researchers have struggled to accurately model the changes to the abundant summer rains that sweep across the southwestern United States and northwestern Mexico, known to scientists as the “North American monsoon.”
In a report published Oct. 9 in the journal Nature Climate Change, a team of Princeton and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) researchers have applied a key factor in improving climate models – correcting for sea surface temperatures – to the monsoon.
The report’s authors include Salvatore Pascale, an associate research scholar in atmospheric and oceanic sciences (AOS); Tom Delworth, a lecturer in geosciences and AOS and research scientist at NOAA’s Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory (GFDL); Sarah Kapnick, a 2004 Princeton alumna and former AOS postdoc who is currently a research physical scientist at GFDL; AOS associate research scholar Hiroyuki Murakami; and Gabriel Vecchi, a professor of geosciences and the Princeton Environmental Institute.
When they corrected for persistent sea surface temperature (SST) biases and used higher-resolution data for the regional geography, the researchers created a model that accurately reflects current rainfall conditions and suggests that future changes could have significant consequences for regional water resources and hazards.
“This study represents fundamental science relating to the physics of the North American monsoon, but feeds back onto weather to climate predictions and building resiliency for our water supply and responses to hazards,” said Kapnick. “I am excited about this leap forward to improve our models and for the potential applications that they will provide in the future to society.”
Their results highlight the possibility of a strong precipitation reduction in the northern edge of the monsoon in response to warming, with consequences for regional water resources, agriculture and ecosystems.
“Monsoon rains are critical for the southwest U.S. and northwest Mexico, yet the fate of the North American monsoon is quite uncertain,” said Pascale, the lead author on the paper. “The future of the monsoon will have direct impacts on agriculture, on livelihoods.”
Previous general circulation models have suggested that the monsoons were simply shifting later, with decreased rains through July but increased precipitation in September and October.
“The consensus had been that global warming was delaying the monsoon … which is also what we found with the simulation if you didn’t correct the SST biases,” Pascale said. “Uncontrolled, the SST biases can considerably change the response. They can trick us, introducing artefacts that are not real.”
Once those biases were corrected for, the researchers discovered that the monsoon is not simply delayed, but that the total precipitation is facing a dramatic reduction.
That has significant implications for regional policymakers, explained Kapnick. “Water infrastructure projects take years to a decade to plan and build and can last decades. They require knowledge of future climate … to ensure water supply in dry years. We had known previously that other broadly used global models didn’t have a proper North American monsoon. This study addresses this need and highlights what we need to do to improve models for the North American monsoon and understanding water in the southwest.”
The new model also suggests that the region’s famous thunderstorms may become less common, as the decreased rain is associated with increased stability in the lower-to-middle troposphere and weakened atmospheric convection.
“The North American monsoon is also related to extreme precipitation events that can cause flash floods and loss of life,” Kapnick said. “Knowing when the monsoon will start and predicting when major events will happen can be used for early warnings and planning to avoid loss of life and property damage. This paper represents the first major step towards building better systems for predicting the monsoon rains.”
The researchers chose to tackle the region in part because previous, coarser-resolution models had shown that this area would be drying out, a prediction that has been borne out in the droughts and wildfires of recent years. But most of those droughts are attributed to the change in winter storms, said Pascale.
“The storm track is projected to shift northward, so these regions might get less rain in winter, but it was very uncertain what happens to the monsoon, which is the other contributor to the rains of the region. We didn’t know, and it’s crucial to know,” he said.
In their model, the researchers were able to tease out the impacts of one factor at a time, which allowed them to investigate and quantify the monsoon response to the doubling of atmospheric carbon dioxide, increased temperatures and other individual changes.
Pascale stressed the limits of this or any other climate model. “They need to be used with an understanding of their shortcomings and utilized to their expected potential but no further. They can give us quite reliable information about the large scale atmospheric circulation, but if you want to look at the regional, small-scale effects, you have to be very careful,” he said. “Models are critical but they are not perfect, and small imperfections can lead to big misunderstandings.”
He continued: “We are not saying, ‘We are sure that this is what will be,’ but we wanted to point out some mechanisms which are key, and have to be taken into account in future research on the North American monsoon. This is a difficult region, so future research will point out if we were right, and to what extent.”
The research was made possible by enhancements to NOAA’s research supercomputing capability including access to Gaea and Theia and by the NOAA CICS grant NA14OAR4320106.
Manuscript: Pascale, S., Boos, W. R., Bordoni, S., Delworth, T. L., Kapnick, S. B., Murakami, H., Vecchi, G. A., Zhang W. (2017): Weakening of the North American monsoon with global warming, Nature Climate Change, in press. Doi:10.1038/nclimate3412
The explorer Cabrilho who explored the California coast circa 1545 ad was surprised by the [sparsity] of natives – which was attributed to the lack of rainfall . This prediction of drought in ca must be something “New”
Obviously what is produced as “Concensus” climate science was/is wrong.
As for the last point, I was under the impression that climate was supposed to become more EXTREME as a result of climate change and not have “Increased Stability”.
Increased Stability sounds like another term for Fair Weather
Bryan – We are probably on the same page – My reading of the model is that the rain/monsoons are going to revert back to the norm experienced in the region over the last 1000-1200+ years. Though the climate scientists are claiming the revision to the norm is somehow new and dangerous.
Just what were these “biases” and how were they “corrected” for?
“Abundant summer rain”? Arizona, New Mexico, and northwest Mexico proper are rather dry generally, and if I recall correctly, have a long history and paleo record of extended droughts from a low baseline.
It is definitely in a different weather pattern than California generally, which has almost entirely winter rain.
Tom – as you stated – “have a long history and paleo record of extended droughts from a low baseline.”
Old Adage – ” you cant know where you are going if dont know where you’ve been ”
In this case the Climate Scientists – ignore 1000+ years of history of droughts to model something “new”
Maybe Princeton forgot about Oroville, CA?? Or perhaps what happened in Northern California didn’t constitute a monsoon???
The North American monsoon, variously known as the Southwest monsoon, the Mexican monsoon, the New Mexican monsoon, or the Arizona monsoon is a pattern of pronounced increase in thunderstorms and rainfall over large areas of the southwestern United States and northwestern Mexico, typically occurring between July and mid September. During the monsoon, thunderstorms are fueled by daytime heating and build up during the late afternoon-early evening. Typically, these storms dissipate by late night, and the next day starts out fair, with the cycle repeating daily. The monsoon typically loses its energy by mid-September when drier and cooler conditions are reestablished over the region.
A reduction in Monsoon activity means fewer summer thunderstorms in the high Sierra which means that the snow will keep longer, there will be fewer wildfires and the permanent snow pack will grow. How is this an effect of warming?
Three comments:
1. “abundant summer rains that sweep across the southwestern United States and northwestern Mexico” – Since when? This area is shown on maps as the Sonoran Desert.
2. No mention of ENSO?
3. It’s models all of the way down.
The Monsoons brought the usual moisture to the Las Vegas Valley this year…
“In their model, the researchers were able to tease out the impacts of one factor at a time, which allowed them to investigate and quantify the monsoon response to the doubling of atmospheric carbon dioxide, increased temperatures and other individual changes.”
Interesting that they presume linearity, otherwise, the superposition of individual effects would be invalid.
Hmm. ‘Tease’… sort of reminds me of hairdo’s of the 1980s….
Unfortunately, there are no Anasazi folks around to reveal the true nature of extended temperate vs drought cycles.
following ten years or so of lackluster monsoons, Arizona has had two years of healthy monsoons. OF course the indians eight hundred years or so ago would be the first to agree with the “findings”.
Interesting that the monsoons have an official start date now, as opposed to previously, when the monsoon began when DEW points got high enough. Why the hard date decision?
As for predicting a monsoon storm, the same goes, if the dew point is high you can pretty much figure it’s going to rain, mix in some kind of outdoor event and it’s a lock.
Jeez, look out the window. Flash flooding took several lives this year all related to heavy monsoonal flow. It was humid where I live and that only happens…guess when.
And I’m not talking Pineapple Express, that’s different.
Good grief, the place is a desert. What do they expect to happen apart from crazy weather.
just like Australia, another desert with crazy weather that’s driven the all the weathermen there crazy – well, the BOM at least.
Only real hope is a big and direct meteor strike and or a volcano to lay down some fresh dirt and get a few plants growing there. Plants are more or less made of water and water attracts water, certainly across the atomic scale but I’d say the attraction works over hundreds if not 1000’s of miles
I’ve previously thought that, if ‘we’ got sufficient energy from somewhere (fusion or Thorium), we could use that to grind up a nearby mountain and spread that around. get some fertility back into the ground.
Seconds thoughts suggest it’s maybe not a good idea to put *that* much grunt into the hands of children.
We’d have to lose the ‘sugar habit’ that turns us all into easily-frightened, buck-passing and attention-seeking children.
At least amongst our leaders and their close advisers.
Desert soils are usually rather fertile. Just add water.
Australia is a special case since it was situated in the wet southern temperate zone and very thoroughly weathered for a couple of hundred million years before being transported north into the subtropical desert while remaining tectonically quiet all the time.
Australia needs either an ice-age or a lot of volcanoes or a new major mountain chain to become fertile again. Nothing less will do. Compare with New Guinea which has both a lot of young mountains and volcanoes and is very fertile (New Guinean forests being the only ones I know that are literally impenetrable)
I’ve driven across the New Mexico/Arizona desert several times–happened to be there once just after some rain. The entire desert was in full bloom, amazingly beautiful.
Remarkably enough all historical data show that monsoons grow stronger and extend further from the Equator in a warmer climate. But not this time around apparently….
Don’t previous “indigenous” populations move into during global warming and out of these Southwestern desert areas during global cooling? Anasazi come to mind. Also like Joe points out in 1545 when California first explored by Spanish was dry and depopulated in that area, which was during a period of Global Cooling? Wasn’t it? So if these monsoons have dried up as claimed, doesn’t that demonstrate we are cooling now, not warming, despite what NOAA and NASA claim with their “adjusted” land temperature data-sets?
If there’s gonna be no warming it’s all b..lls isn’t it?
Arrrrrrg! California always has massive fires after a winter with heavy rains, like this last winter. The rains cause all the non-native grasses to grow and grow big, then in all dries out in fall, and frequently catches fire. And because the rain caused so much more fire fuel to grow, the fires tend to be bigger. It has been this way since I was a kid.
Lack of Monsoon my butt, If we don’t want fires in California, we would figure out how to have perpetual droughts, so that the grasses do not grow.
Naw they just need to get off their Hillary Duffs and get those Air Tankers in the sky
CA is using the air tankers effectively, including the 747 super tanker right now, unlike Oregon and Washington states.
It makes you wonder how the discovery of the PDO would have been handled, described, and named in the current political climate change control apparatus.
Somebody help me out here? Do these guys ever leave their offices and enjoy fresh air? Are they really living on this planet? Seriously, do they look at anything besides computer screens? Do they go into the field and check hydrometers and rain gauges, never mind measuring snow depths?
Less rain in winter??? Where were they last winter when the snow was falling nonstop in the Sierras? The snowpack depth was higher than it had been in several years. Ski resorts stayed open until the beginning of July. (I think it was July, or maybe mid-June.) The Biggest News Story Ever was that the prolonged drought that had whacked California for several years had finally broken.
I don’t live in California, but frankly, if I did, I would be more than annoyed by this article. I live in the Midwest. We had a cold, snowy December, followed quickly by a west, drizzly January and February and onward into May until I longed for sunshine and warm air. Then Irma the Hurricane showed up and altered the weather pattern, which changed the summer rains by means of an omega blocking high pressure pattern.
That old boogie man “climate change”, which is a pig in a poke if there ever was one, is not drying up the “North American monsoon”.
I don’t know where they are getting this stuff. They must like baloney a lot, because that is what they are trying to sell us.
Sara, that part of California is in a different weather pattern than central California. The far north is more like Oregon and the rest of the Pacific Northwest, the central part has a Mediterranean pattern, with winter rains and dry summers, and the inland part along with Arizona and New Mexico has what rain they have in the summer. The state is large and long enough to have a good many different climates.
No, they like spam. They like spam a lot.
I have to agree with one point that these researchers ? have made and that is the need for more water storage .If their predictions are wrong water storage still makes so much sense
Why are Greenpeace and the greens so much against dams for water storage for food production and urban supply.
Here in New Zealand they have gone to the High Court and blocked a dam project in the Hawkes Bay that would have supplied irrigation to a summer dry region and in Canterbury protesters have had to be forcibly removed from a storage lake that was being constructed to store snow melt to use for irrigation in the central plains .They have no idea where their food comes from and their actions are counter productive pushing an agenda that will only end up making people poorer.
“Corrected for Persistent SST biases (by putting in actuals?)…and higher resolution geography” the (reTuned ) model (finally) reproduced current rainfall patterns. Right. So by itself the model doesn’t do SST correctly and doesnt adequately resolve terrain (mountains) that influences convection hence Tstorms. Showing yet again how worthless climate models are. BTW, missing mountain topography is the norm in CMIP5, not the exception. The average width of the mighty Sierra Nevada mountain range is 60km. The finest resolution in CMIP5 is 110km, and the typical is 280km. The UK HadCM3 does not include the Andes (illustrated in esssay Models all the way Down) for similar reasons..
The problem of predicting future precipitation once you add mountains at higher regional resolution (introducting massive computational distortions thanks to the CFL condition for numerically solved partial differential equations) is predicting future SST. Since the model is admittedly biased, its future SST predictions cannot be corrected by putting in future SST observations. Logic fail. CFL uncertainty (different resolution regions forced to have different time steps). And no accountbof past natural variability. More ‘quality climate science’. NOT.