Trees to be barcoded

DNA barcoding technology helping monitor health of all-important boreal forest
The Boreal forest is essential to Canada and the world, storing carbon, purifying water and air and regulating climate. But keeping tabs on the health of this vulnerable biome has proven to be a painstaking and time-consuming undertaking – until now.
Cutting-edge DNA metabarcoding technology developed by the University of Guelph can help speed up and improve the monitoring process, according to a new study published today in Scientific Reports.
“We get a lot more information out of DNA, and we were able to reproduce the data and the interpretations of the data that the standard morphology approach provided,” said study co-author Mehrdad Hajibabaei, a professor in U of G’s Department of Integrative Biology.
In the study, researchers compared use of advanced DNA meta-barcoding technology — identifying DNA from many aquatic organisms at once — with hands-on identification of invertebrate specimens, used for decades to assess ecosystem biodiversity.
Accurate and timely information about the boreal ecosystem has never been more urgently needed, according to forest scientists. Rising temperatures in the boreal region are leading to degradation of permafrost, as well as more intense droughts and wildfires. Climate change is causing wildfires to burn more fiercely, pumping more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
However, federal scientists have been challenged by the sheer volume of bio-monitoring needed for Canada’s forest integrity program, Hajibabaei said.
“They need to assess the health of this forest, and one way to do that is to look at the presence of invertebrates in the streams.”
Stream health is an indicator of overall forest health and biodiversity. The time-tested but time-consuming approach was to manually collect specimens by hand and then identify indicator organisms.
“Natural Resources Canada wanted to get into using the approach – DNA metabarcoding – that my lab has been researching for quite some time,” Hajibabaei said.
“They approached us and we initiated this collaboration. The importance of this work is both in terms of taking this approach into a real-world scenario and helping to address the needs of Canadian Forest Service for timely monitoring.”
Metabarcoding is quick and highly effective at detecting many different aquatic organisms in water, Hajibabaei said.
Identifying invertebrates manually takes time and requires experts, whose results may not always be consistent, he added.
Another important aspect of the work is that it can be applied to an environmental gradient, measuring fluctuations in conditions based on various stressors and processes, Hajibabaei said.
The study involved scientists from U of G’s Centre for Biodiversity Genomics and Natural Resources Canada’s Great Lakes Forestry Centre in Sault Ste. Marie.
The study calls metabarcoding “a potentially transformative approach to biomonitoring, biodiversity discovery and ecosystem health assessments.”
The findings give Natural Resources Canada more confidence in DNA monitoring, Hajibabaei said. “Obviously if they want to mitigate any type of impact, faster and more high throughput approaches are always in demand.”
36 thoughts on “Trees to be barcoded”
And what is the end game having collected all this data? Seems like it is nothing more than a so-called alarm which means liberals will be screaming all is going to hell.
FWIW,
“The human genome is made up of about 3 billion pairs of DNA base letters, which store all the genetic information needed to make a person. The Norway spruce genome was nearly seven times longer, at 20 billion base pairs. Putting its DNA in the right order was a technical challenge because the genome includes so many repetitive segments.”
http://articles.latimes.com/2013/may/22/science/la-sci-sn-spruce-genome-christmas-tree-20130522
Are we/they urinating up the wrong tree.
into the wind, actually.
Dunno, One might think that if permafrost “melts” it would be more land for trees to grow.
Black spruce growing in permafrost looks stunted and scrawny, at best.
Everything is ‘vulnerable’ to biologists. The tundra and taiga are vulnerable to advance of southerly forests for which these areas have already prepared a banquet. Maybe they are vulnerable to barcoding! Remember you guys killed off the golden toad of Costa Rica by reusing dirty gloves and equipment from the world wide search for the best frogs to use for human pregnancy kits. The deadly Chytrid fungus carried by a South African Toad was the smoking gun. Even though you tried to blame it on global warming!
I recall that corals were infected by researchers not cleaning equipment when moving between reefs.
Is that true?
I learned that whenever you get the word “monitoring” it means it is possible useless activity is going on. My father was employed as a technical officer doing “environmental monitoring” for over a decade in the 60’s and 70’s by a electricity utility. He acted with great diligence and a lot of personal hard extra work , massive amounts of unpaid overtime, to make sure the information he collected was of high quality. This information was supposed to “monitor” what was going on. Unfortunately once he collected it there really was not anyone to actually do anything with what was collected, so it was put in storage. The electricity authority worked with the universities to supposedly write up results, but that didnt usually result in anything other than brownie point papers for a few boffins. BUT “monitioring” had been said to be done. So over 10 yrs worth of water samples and benthic fauna samples and weather station records and plant samples was all stored in a lab until they rotted. He always knew that his diligent hard work was not followed up on, he kept his original field records at home in the hope that some day someone would be interested to write it all up. I had the task of taking it all to the tip after he died recently. So much for “monitoring”.
But, not “so much” for your dear dad, Jane.
I’m so sorry you’ve had to say, “good bye” to such a fine man. A mighty big tree fell “recently.” Only a few enjoyed its shade, gazed up into its branches, while it grew, silent and strong. One of those few was a little girl. Thanks to her, we have now heard the loud thump that only such a tree can make. And he will be remembered for what he was: an honest, true, scientist.
Carl Sandburg, Abraham Lincoln: The War Years
With deep sympathy — and admiration,
Janice
Here, near Pontiac Michigan several areas have trees to which an aluminum coin is nailed with a number on it, I do not know what that is about.
They do that to make a Blueprint map of the trees,add the numbers to it,sometimes they add GPS to it as well.
The landscape architects/developers want to know the location and value of the trees.
How many trees are they going to barcode? How many trees would it take to provide green electricity to maintain and operate on that database? And, we don’t need to count the number of clerks, techs and Ph.D.’s this will support.
Metabarcode DNA analysis seems to be that a model is going to be developed and deployed to ensure diversity of the forest biome. Where else have I seen the potential for immense failures in relying wholly upon a model to affirm “fact”? Hmm . . . . . .
Where do I apply for a grant to teach beavers not to gnaw on the barcoded trees?
Did biological monitoring, not ever impressed with some new latests and greatest technique. Generally it is someway of senior biologist avoiding doing field work. As for forest burning more often and more intensely, what that tells me as a past major land manager is that the land is not being properly managed not that warming climate is the problem. Just about every forest, except rainforest, regularly face fire or are even fire driven. In many forest, fire is very much a part of the ecosystem. When it is over controlled then fires burn more often and far more intensely causing environmental harm. A lot of the problems we hear about terrible wild fires is nothing more than the effects of suppressing fires in the area far too long. It can be done for what seem like legitimate reasons,e.g., homes in the area. In our state after a major wild fire year we found out that the reason two of our sister agencies didn’t do proper fire management is that they didn’t like holding public hearings before a controlled burn as required by rules their agencies helped draft.