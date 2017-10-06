Reuters: Trump EPA to Repeal the Clean Power Plan

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Reuters reports that the Scott Pruitt’s EPA is circulating a document proposing a total repeal of the Obama era Clean Power Plan, but they may replace the Obama plan with a new CO2 reduction plan.
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama’s climate regulation: document
Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will propose repealing the Clean Power Plan – the Obama administration’s centerpiece regulation to fight climate change – and plans to solicit input on a rule to replace it, according to an EPA document seen by Reuters.
The decision marks the agency’s first formal step to sweep away the rule intended to cut carbon emissions from power plants, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March launching the EPA’s review.
…
The EPA document, distributed to members of the agency’s Regulatory Steering Committee, said the EPA “is issuing a proposal to repeal the rule.”
The agency now intends to issue what it calls an Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to solicit input as it considers “developing a rule similarly intended to reduce CO2 emissions from existing fossil fuel electric utility generating units.”
The document did not provide any details of the potential new rule.
…
Industry sources following the rulemaking process expect the proposal to repeal and replace the Clean Power Plan to be released as soon as the end of this week.
Janet McCabe, who headed the EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation under Obama, said an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking could take years – meaning the replacement for CPP could be a long way off, or possibly never emerge.
“It certainly will draw the process out,” she said.
…
Read more: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-epa-carbon-exclusive/trump-epa-to-propose-repealing-obamas-climate-regulation-document-idUSKCN1C90BY
Frankly the consultation process for a “potential new rule” is a little disappointing. It is encouraging that the Obama era plan is to be repealed, but I don’t see how replacing the plan with a long drawn out consultation process will reduce uncertainty, even if the real intent is that consultation process will never produce a new plan.
As we have discovered in Australia, it doesn’t take much uncertainty to kill investment in new fossil fuel plants. The inevitable impact of lost investment in fossil fuel plants is rising power prices, which in Australia has produced an economically damaging slump in consumer confidence.
On the positive side, we finally get to learn whether renewables can survive without government help.
26 thoughts on “Reuters: Trump EPA to Repeal the Clean Power Plan”
That means the high cost states and regions will remain less competitive for longer and Team California’s policy road map of higher rates everywhere will take longer.
I strongly suspect that as incentives are phased out or eliminated that previously unsuspected efficiencies and cost savings will appear in direct proportion.
Step one: repeal the CPP immediately.
Step two: spend years “looking for” a replacement.
Sounds good to me.
Death by a thousand cuts.
Step 1.5 – determine that the CO2 endangerment finding was predicated on old “science”, that more recent scientific findings show that it isn’t a serious problem, and cancel it.
That was my thought too: looks like Pruitt might be using the bureaucracy against itself by stringing out the study of a new rule “somewhere” down the road.
No sane utility will want to take the risk of spending several billion dollars on a coal plant with even the suspicion of a CO2 regulation peeking over their shoulder. Meanwhile, everyone can’t get enough solar farms, until they realize their bills are creeping up (can you say Germany and Australia?).
If all it takes is a suspicion, then coal is doomed. Sooner or later the Democrats will win another election or series of elections, both Congress and President, and the regs will be back again. This is what we’ve been doing for the last 40 years, at least.
Queue Griff
Cue?
At the very back I hope.
‘Creeping up’? Try a 20% hike in one qtr! Latest consumer spend in Australia is down and I wonder why………
The new rule should be no rule at all and all it would take is eliminating the endangerment finding which should have been the first step.
The major problem is make sure the CPP is truly dead. As one of the rationales for the plan is the CO2 endangerment finding, killing that ruling is nearly essential.
Without the endangerment ruling there is no excuse for the CPP. That should mean that someone could sue the CPP into oblivion. yes/no?
First: Revoke the CO2 Fndangerment Finding. I repeat: Revoke the CO2 Endangerment Finding.
Replace CO2 endangerment finding with CO2 enrichment benefit finding
Exactly. Replace a “finding” based on superstition with one based on actual scientific measurements.
As others have said First we kill the CO2 Endangerment Finding then we can kill all the Clean Power crap.
Building blocks, emissions credit swapping, aggregation of EGUs, flexibility and autonomy in meeting the state’s goals all lip stick on the Federalist pig attempting to disguise its overreach. The states should take the initiative and EPA at its word and manipulate its EGUs as needed to meet their performance standard. WECC, ERCOT and the western states should get together and manipulate both existing and new generation to achieve their aggregate performance standards. Once the numbers fall chances are the impact on coal would be minor, certainly not fatal.
California with a lot of NG could swap with Utah allowing intermountain, Huntington, Hunter, et al. to press on with little real change. Colorado and Nebraska trade with Wyoming and the Dakotas. Vermont has no coal fired EGU’s, but it does have other EGUs and should have a standard like every other state it could use to play in the credit swapping game.
Different standard for different states violates the equal protection clause. There should be one lb CO2/MWh which achieves the national goal of a 32% reduction and applied to ALL including Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Guam. All states with EGUs start with the same number of chips which they can then trade, swap, sell, negotiate to achieve the national goal.
And what was the EPA Clean Power Plan supposed to accomplish? A 32% reduction in CO2 output from US power generation (not just coal). The US is responsible for about 16% of the world’s CO2 output. Power generation represents about 31% of US CO2 production. Therefore – 16% * 31% * 32% = 1.6%. CPP will reduce the global CO2 output by 1.6%.
China and India will cancel that out with their next dozen coal fired power plants.
Screw up the entire power industry, increase the price of electricity and not remotely solve the imaginary climate change problem. Nothing but political posturing! Wasting resources on a pointless exercise is truly harmful to the environment.
BTW since the utilities have been retiring older inefficient coal fired generators with more efficient combined cycle designs power generation’s share of CO2 is now less than that of the transportation sector.
As Carl Sagan observed, we have been bamboozled, hustled, conned by those wishing to steal and waste our money and rob us of our liberties. Hardly a new agenda.
I thought I heard fireworks going off earlier today. Must have been Obama EPA enviro-mentalists heads exploding around Seattle….. /sarc.
The document referenced was a ‘working document’ and may be changed as needed.
“The 43-page document, titled, “Repeal of Carbon Pollution Emission Guidelines for Existing Stations Sources: Electric Utility Generating Units” details how the EPA plans to repeal CPP through a Notice of Proposed Rule making (NPRM). This version of the document obtained by Breitbart News remains subject to change through inter-agency review.
The agency contends that the EPA, under former Administrator Gina McCarthy, exceeded its authority to regulate carbon emissions as stipulated by the Clean Air Act. The document proposes to eliminate the Clean Power Plan, and then suggested that they might release an Advanced Notice of Proposed Rule making (ANPRM) that will reflect a more thoughtful and modest approach to regulating air pollution given the EPA’s limited statutory authority.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/10/06/exclusive-epa-document-proposes-eliminate-clean-power-plan-entirety/
I’ll wait for the final outcome of this effort before deciding anything. I don’t see any up side to mollifying the alarmist crowd by adding any verbiage about CO2 reduction.
Our eternal optimist Eric Worrall :)
There’s no money changing hands in a repeal (of anything), or am I just cynical ?
First kill the cpp. Then kill the epa.
Good! I believe the USA has been actively pursuing CO2 reductions. These artificial public policies (mandates) end up throwing people out of work, drive-up the cost of energy which hurts the poor and adds costs to the cost of business and lastly costs to the consumer. Wind, solar and biofuels or biomass did absolutely nothing in getting people back on their feet after natural disasters.
Nature and Politics abhor a vacuum.
Pruitt should immediately replace the CPP with science based standards that (continue to) clamp down on particulate and NOx emissions that effectively close down or require significant retrofit of plants that are in violation. (However few there are in reality.)
That would take way the EPA and the Heart Association’s talking points (albeit faulty) about asthma and premature deaths.
It is absolutely true that uncertainty during a period of “considering a rule to similarly reduce CO2 emissions” will have the same impact as continuation of the CPP on the industry.
Secondly, the proposed study is badly misdirected. It, like the IPCC, STARTS with the assumption that CO2 emissions are harmful. (Is this the Ivanka influence again?) The REAL study should be to determine if it is NECESSARY to reduce CO2 emissions (and even if we do, will it impact future temperatures.)
Congress should revisit the Clean Air Act and more clearly define that its purpose is to insure clean air and water.