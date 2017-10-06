Dueling science: Yesterday – “Soil will accelerate global warming” Today – “Soil holds potential to slow global warming”

Yesterday, I posted a press release on a paper that suggested soil was going to accelerate global warming. Now today, we have the opposite; “Soil holds potential to slow global warming”.
Collectively, I don’t think climate science has a clue either way.
Climate solution in soil?
Soil holds potential to slow global warming, Stanford researchers find
STANFORD UNIVERSITY
If you want to do something about global warming, look under your feet. Managed well, soil’s ability to trap carbon dioxide is potentially much greater than previously estimated, according to Stanford researchers who claim the resource could “significantly” offset increasing global emissions. They call for a reversal of federal cutbacks to related research programs to learn more about this valuable resource.
The work, published in two overlapping studies Oct. 5 in Annual Review of Ecology, Evolution and Systematics and Global Change Biology, emphasizes the need for more research into how soil – if managed well – could mitigate a rapidly changing climate.
“Dirt is not exciting to most people,” said earth system science professor Rob Jackson, lead author of the Annual Review of Ecology, Evolution and Systematics article and coauthor of the Global Change Biology paper. “But it is a no-risk climate solution with big cobenefits. Fostering soil health protects food security and builds resilience to droughts, floods and urbanization.”
Humble, yet mighty
Organic matter in soil, such as decomposing plant and animal residues, stores more carbon than do plants and the atmosphere combined. Unfortunately, the carbon in soil has been widely lost or degraded through land use changes and unsustainable forest and agricultural practices, fires, nitrogen deposition and other human activities. The greatest near-term threat comes from thawing permafrost in Earth’s northern reaches, which could release massive amounts of carbon into the atmosphere.
Despite these risks, there is also great promise, according to Jackson and Jennifer Harden, a visiting scholar in Stanford’s School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences and lead author of the Global Change Biology paper.
Improving how the land is managed could increase soil’s carbon storage enough to offset future carbon emissions from thawing permafrost, the researchers find. Among the possible approaches: reduced tillage, year-round livestock forage and compost application. Planting more perennial crops, instead of annuals, could store more carbon and to reduce erosion by allowing roots to reach deeper into the ground.
Jackson, Harden and their colleagues also found that about 70 percent of all sequestered carbon in the top meter of soil is in lands directly affected by agriculture, grazing or forest management – an amount that surprised the authors.
“I think if beer bets were involved, we all would have lost,” Harden said of her coauthors.
Jackson and his coauthors found a number of other surprises in their analysis. For example, plant roots are ?ve times more likely than leaves to turn into soil organic matter for the same mass of material. The study also provides the most complete estimate yet of carbon in peatland and permafrost – almost half of the world’s estimated soil carbon.
“Retaining and restoring soil organic matter helps farmers grow better crops, purifies our water and keeps the atmosphere cleaner,” said Jackson, Michelle and Kevin Douglas Provostial Professor in the School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences.
Overcoming obstacles
The Jackson-led study describes an unexpectedly large stock of potentially vulnerable carbon in the northern taiga, an ecosystem that is warming more rapidly than any other. These carbon stocks are comparatively poorly mapped and understood.
The study warns of another danger: overestimating how the organic matter in soil is distributed. Jackson and his coauthors calculate there may be 25-30 percent less than currently estimated due to constraints from bedrock, a factor previously not analyzed in published scientific research.
While scientists are now able to remotely map and monitor environmental changes on Earth’s surface, they still don’t have a strong understanding of the interactions among biological, chemical and physical processes regulating carbon in soils. This knowledge is critical to understanding and predicting how the carbon cycle will respond to changes in the ecosystem, increasing food production and safeguarding natural services we depend on, such as crop pollination and underground water storage.
A rapidly changing climate – and its effects on soil – make these scientific advances all the more urgent.
“Soil has changed under our feet,” Harden said. “We can’t use the soil maps made 80 years ago and expect to find the same answers.”
However, funding pressures such as federal cuts to climate science, combined with turnover in science staff and a lack of systematic data threaten progress on soil carbon research. Jackson, Harden and their colleagues call for a renewed push to gather significantly more data on carbon in the soil and learn more about the role it plays in sequestering carbon. They envision an open, shared network for use by farmers, ranchers and other land managers as well as policymakers and organizations that need good data to inform land investments and conservation.
“If we lose momentum on carbon research, it will stifle our momentum for solving both climate and land sustainability problems,” Harden said.
23 thoughts on “Dueling science: Yesterday – “Soil will accelerate global warming” Today – “Soil holds potential to slow global warming””
Feynman covered this:
You can never prove a vague theory wrong.
Let me guess, the remedy for the straw-man soil argument is active management with lots of tax credits involved and warnings of more funding needed instead of just suggested.
Straw man? Straw is the stems of grassy plants like wheat and oats. Makes great mulch for seeded areas. Also, when plowed under, it aerates the soil it’s been sitting on.
“They call for a reversal of federal cutbacks to related research programs to learn more about this valuable resource.”
If you give us more money….I’m sure we can save the world
Yet another argument that becomes moot considering the actual sensitivity to increasing CO2 concentrations.
That fits the warmist narrative – “Everything causes global warming, and global warming causes everything.”
Having played on the close periphery of the agriculture, forestry and land management industries in my state I have known more than a couple of soil scientists and if I remember an entire university program on the subject. As powerful and agriculture and forestry are in the US I cannot imagine proper and appropriate funding being cut far enough to have an adverse impact. My guess is these researchers want to join their CAGW buddies and coming up with “science” to back more government regulations on land use. One of the longest held desires of the organized environmental movement is for government to have TOTAL control over land. They HATE the idea of private property rights.
“Planting more perennial crops, instead of annuals, could store more carbon and to reduce erosion”
Yeah, good idea, we can do the perennial thing, like all those perennial varieties of corn, rice, and wheat
They may be scientists but they sure aare not farmers or foresters, who know these things intuitively up close and personal.
These scientists all have dirt for brains, heavily manured dirt for brains.
I agree with the modification of no dirt included for their brains, just 100% bull-s_ _ _!!
The carbon cycle is poorly understood. In spite of that, ‘they’ do the carbon budget to three or four significant digits. example
‘They’ attribute the rise in CO2 to anthropogenic emissions. Balderdash. If you change any of dozens of carbon sinks and sources by a single percent, you would get the same effect.
I agree that more research is needed to understand the carbon cycle. On the other hand, given the current zeitgeist I would say that money spent on that research would be wasted. It’s almost certain that the results of any research would conform to the party line.
In other words, we need the research but there’s precious little chance it would be done honestly.
“Hi. We’re government bureaucrats, and we’re here to tell you how to better manage your lands, what to grow, etc. Don’t worry! We know more about this than you do, and besides, it’s to help save the planet. You want to help save the planet, right?”
The only farming these Stanford rent seekers have ever done is within the federal grant programs!
Cut the funding…. and you cut the ‘climate and land sustainability problems’ crap.
Federal cuts to climate science? When did that happen?
From the article:
1. Unfortunately, the carbon in soil has been widely lost or degraded through land use changes and unsustainable forest and agricultural practices, fires, nitrogen deposition and other human activities.
2. Jackson, Harden and their colleagues also found that about 70 percent of all sequestered carbon in the top meter of soil is in lands directly affected by agriculture, grazing or forest management – an amount that surprised the authors.
Contradiction? The carbon in soil has been widely lost due to human activities, and 70% of all soil carbon is found in lands directly affected by human activities.
Once you have a contradiction, you can derive any conclusion.
At least they’re starting to reference the Carbon Cycle. That’s the cycle that can’t complete without Carbon Dioxide.
They would be correct but for one really rather large elephant.
Weathering. The erosion of trace yet vital nutrients from soils everywhere.
It is the same process that says a slate roof on your house is only really good for 100 years – that a cement-tile roof maybe 40 or 50.
Any and all rain, rain that falls through any atmosphere containing any amount of certain gases, (CO2, SO2, SO3 and NOx) becomes slightly acidic as a consequence and it dissolves/erodes the rock it lands upon.
If you have a problem with that, take it up with Old Ma Nature.
Plants depend on that and why else do the endless health yap yap yappies say:
eat this (it contains selenium for your diabetes)
eat that (it contains potassium for blood pressure)
eat the other (it makes your willie bigger)
etc etc
After millions and millions of years, the soil becomes depleted in these vital elements. They all finish up in the ocean and do not come back.
This is weathering and where we are now. Australia is massively old and weathered.
Likewise most of the US
Deserts by any name.
The plants don’t grow well.
How do you know?
So, Aussie farmers grow wheat and aare well chuffed at 1 tonne per acre
US farmers grow wheat and are ecstatic with 2 tonnes per acre (or some number of bushel feet acre inch perch rods that equal 2 tonnes)
English farmers grow wheat and if any one guy gets less than 4 tonnes per acre, he goes into hiding and everyone feels sorry for him.
The difference.
England was glaciated recently and the ice removed all the old weathered dirt and exposed new fresh rock.To some extent the same did happen across the US
Plants love that new rock
As these folks say, plants, alive and especially when dead & buried, control the immediate weather and hence the Climate. Simply via their control of water.
As I’ve said before, it appears totally crazy that thermometers say the place is warmer while huge amounts of extra energy are pouring out into space.
Simply nuts that higher temps indicate cooling – Real Cooling where there is less energy in the system.
And there-in is the HUGE problem with Climate Science, the relentless confusion of temperature with energy.
Consider a tropical rainforest. Temps stay at 23degC plus or minus 3deg across the ENTIRE year. Look at a desert at similar latitude and it swings 30 or 40 degrees on a daily basis and stores a fraction of the energy that the forest does.
Deserts may feel hot but they are actually very low energy (cold) places.
OK, my theory of Mars and where we’re all heading and why.
Photos and radar of Mars say that there was water there. There are beaches, cliffs, canyons, ravines and gullies, most of which cam only really have been created by water.
So where is it now?
The Faint Sun hypothesis, that life survived on Earth under a 25% weaker sun implies life (plants at least) could have, should have, existed on Mars.
And here’s the crunch, they would have weathered the soil.
Short of any huge volcanic events or epic meteor hits to create/expose fresh rock, the plants would have eventually starved and died.
Meanwhile soil microbes would continue to eat the dead organic material, making CO2 but most important, by drying the soil. (The old plant material acted as a sponge, same as here on Earth)
Mars would thus become a desert and hence go into an ice-age. It would become a planetary snowball – as Earth has done at least twice in its history.
Fortunately, something cracked Earth out of its snowball. Was it a huge meteor or some massive volcanism or combination of both?
Mars was not so lucky. Is Mars very volcanic (genuine question) but, as the solar system ages, the very large low-flying rocks are now small in number. Has Jupiter soaked them all up?
Again serious question, how magnetic is Mars. Not very I don’t think.
So, without a strong magnetic field, Mars would catch the full blast of the solar wind.
As we all know, if we have a home freezer at home, ice evaporates without melting.
So, Mars’ ice would sublimate, as ice does, and without a magnet to deflect the solar wind, the evaporated water would be blown away by said solar wind.
It eventually condensed further out where it is colder – onto bits of rock we sometimes see and call ‘comets’
We’ve been lucky on Earth. Escaped two snowball events and so, believe it or not, being repeatedly smacked by humongous rocks and epic volcanoes are major ‘strokes of luck’
Plus a strong magnetic field to catch any escaping ‘stuff’ and pump it back into the system at the poles.
So, call me misanthropic Malthusian pig-dog depressive Prince of Chuckles if it makes you feel better, but Mars is where we’re headed.
Agriculture, as we know and practice it, is weathering rock faster that it normally would and speeding our descend into what will become, a permanent ice age.
It was going to happen anyway, there are very few large boulders out there to crack the ice save us now.
Enjoy the ride while you can………..
I worry about the sun burning out…
The solar wind removing water fits perfectly -yes?
Its basically a distillation process and would leave the heavy stuff till last – surprise, that’s CO2.
Exactly what’s, and all, that is left of Mars’ atmosphere.
There are no links. I made it all up for you to take away and think about.
Stay off the grog and cut back on the doughnuts though, having a clear head does help with tailoring some REAL new clothes for our hapless Emperor, and by fook, is he gonna need them if I’m any where near right
American farmers go by bushels per acre, regardless of the grain crop. The number of pounds per acre depends on the grain itself, as corn is obviously a larger grain than wheat or oats or soybeans.
That’s it. Proof that anyway you look at it, climate science is wrong.
I wouldn’t trust any scientist, that thinks thawing permafrost will lead to a net release of carbon into the atmosphere, to bag my groceries.
That’s a shocker. Soil scientists think we need to spend more on soil science.
I guess the science isn’t settled. If it were, why spend more money on climate research?