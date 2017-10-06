News From Vostok Ice Cores

Guest essay by Richard Taylor
Introduction
Our current understanding climate was influenced profoundly by the publication (J.R. Petit, et al., 1999) of deuterium (2H) measurements from metre 8 to metre 3310 of the Vostok ice-core, indicating the temperature of the nearby atmosphere from 1800 to 421000 BC. Some authorities claim, and many believe, that unprecedented climate-change has begun in recent years which threatens the very existence of human-kind. The uppermost 7 m of the Vostok core might have provided a unique perspective on this frightening claim, but the available data (https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/paleo/study/2453) have only a mean deuterium value of -438 ‰ for this recent portion, well below the highest value in the core of -414.8 ‰.
A Russian team, however, has been active establishing a chronology of deuterium from snow-cores and -pits near the Vostok station (A.A. Ekaykin, et al., 2014). A summary (www.ncdc.noaa.gov/paleo/study/22532) with digital data became available in May, 2017. The data include annual measurements from 1654 to 2010, providing an overlap with the ice-core record that enables an assessment of present conditions from the perspective of ice-core record.
Comparison of ice-core and snow-core/pit records
The following graph shows the deuterium fractions of the Vostok ice-core sections dated 1669, 1692, 1716, 1737, 1760, 1780 and 1801. These correspond to the years 1658 through 1811 of the snow-core/pit record. Ice-core deuterium appears to be a little higher than snow deuterium, and the average for the 7 ice-core sections is 2.92 ‰ greater than the average for the 155 corresponding years of compiled snow samples.
The deuterium scale on graphs in this note is annotated in 9 ‰ intervals, as 9 ‰ / ⁰C is the basic deuterium/temperature conversion factor for the Vostok core quoted by Petit (ibid.).
Present Values in Perspective
Each core-section in the overlap interval spans 20 to 23 years, and their deuterium values show much less variability than the annual values of snow. For comparability in the following graph, the snow values were averaged into 20-year groups, with the exception of the earliest (1654 to 1680) 26-year group. Each average was adjusted upward by 2.92 ‰ as suggested by the overlap comparison.
The chart shows Vostok ice-core deuterium, along with the adjusted snow-averages, for a detailed indication of temperature from -140000 (140000 BC) to 2000. Features in the chart are the cold end of a glaciation (-139000), warming to the second-highest thermal peak in the Vostok record (-416.3 ‰ at -127374), episodic but general cooling into glaciation with the lowest value in the record of -488.3 ‰ at -22413, warming through the Younger Dryas reversal (-11000) to the Holocene Optimum (-9200), then modest but variable cooling to the present.
Carbon-dioxide (CO2) measurements from air-inclusions in the cores from the Vostok (Petit, ibid.), Taylor Dome (A. Indermühle, et al., 1999) and Law Dome (D.M. Etheridge, et al. 1996) ice cores as well as from surface air at the South Pole (C.D. Keeling, et al., 2001) provide a record of CO2 in regional air from -412000 to 2000. The chart shows the portion from -140000.
To the year -6000, changes in CO2 lag proportional changes in deuterium. The lag tends to be shortest at lower values of deuterium and CO2 and longest after thermal peaks. For example, the chart shows that the decline in CO2 from -117000 to -104000 follows a proportional decline in deuterium that occurred about 9000 years earlier. Modern climate-science contends that CO2 is a powerful greenhouse gas that controls atmospheric temperature. Since cause must precede effect, lag shows that CO2 above the minimum level of 180 ppm in the Vostok record has no significant effect on temperature.
From -6000 on, CO2 began to rise to concentrations far beyond any seen previously in the ice-core record. The lack of any corresponding rise in deuterium over the last 8000 years indicates, again, the lack of effect that CO2 has on atmospheric temperature.
Snow at Vostok from 1990-2010 has an adjusted deuterium value of -433.7 ‰. This is 18.9 ‰ below the highest value that is for a core section representing 219 years. It is 54.6 ‰ above the lowest value that is for a core section representing 91 years. Thus, from the Vostok perspective, our present climate is about 2 ⁰C below the warmest of the last 420000 years, and about 6 ⁰C above the coldest.
Conclusions
General CO2-lag in ice-core records and the lack of warming over the last 8000 years of extraordinary increase in CO2 show that the hypothesis of significant warming of the atmosphere by CO2 over the last century is absurd. Attribution of derivative effects (i.e. “climate change”) to CO2 is, therefore, ridiculous. These fictions, the dire prophecies that attend them and the disparagement of those that question them, however, are vigorously promoted and widely accepted. They seem to be as important socially as they are false scientifically.
While recent snow at Vostok adds to the falsification of the hypothesis of “dangerous man-made climate change by carbon-dioxide, a powerful heat-trapping greenhouse-gas”, such falsification was evident in the ice-core data published in 1999 and has always been logically obvious to anyone with an understanding of the carbon cycle at the surface of the earth.
For distraction from abuse by the saviors of planets, polar bears, putative grandchildren, etc., those of us with some affection for natural science might consider what news from Vostok (or Dome Fuji or Dome C) would indicate that climate might be trending beyond the limits of the last 400000 years. Speaking personally, I would be surprised to see a 20-year average of 2H or 18O in precipitation beyond the range of the ice-core record.
Damn, wish I understand half of this…CliffsNotes anyone?
Every 100,000 to 120,000 years there have been rapid warming periods followed by gradual declines in glacial periods. We are at the peak of a warming period, which contains all of human civilization.
The notable science in the paper is that the warming preceded the rise in CO2 – therefor, it was not caused by the CO2. Likely, the other way around as both plant and animal life flourished in the warmer temperatures.
“The notable science in the paper is that the warming preceded the rise”
It doesn’t seem to be a paper from a scientific journal. That “notable science” was in Petit’s paper of 1999, duly noted in the 2001 AR3, and is not controversial.
The odd thing about this article is that it tries to build something based on the top 7 m of the 400000 year Vostok series. That seems rather a futile endeavour, as it is very low resolution. Law Dome is threcord usually used; the resolution in that period is very much better.
Back in the late 1970s there was a presentation at my workplace by a visiting scientist. I can’t remember his name or anything else but what I do remember is this: For the last ten thousand years, the climate has been remarkably stable. It is that remarkable stability that allowed the development of agriculture and the rise of civilization.
Nick Stokes October 7, 2017 at 12:19 am
“”The notable science in the paper is that the warming preceded the rise”
It doesn’t seem to be a paper from a scientific journal. That “notable science” was in Petit’s paper of 1999, duly noted in the 2001 AR3, and is not controversial.”
Spreading doubt without substantiation of any kind. “The journal”.. authority much, for shame :D Non argument.
“The odd thing about this article is that it tries to build something based on the top 7 m of the 400000 year Vostok series. That seems rather a futile endeavour, as it is very low resolution. Law Dome is threcord usually used; the resolution in that period is very much better.”
Adding to the data is adding to the data, if you disagree with the data, why? Stating the article tries to do something, and not telling us why it fails, merely calling it odd, pfff. LMFAO.
I thought only skepics were the doubt mongers :D
The take away from this, unless scientifically countered with a solid argument, is as always has been since the first Vostok cores, that warming preceeds CO2 increases, and dt cincentrations does not match co2 concentrations which can be interpreted as CO2 not driving temperatures in any detectable way.
Now if you woul like to explain why it is wrong, instead of invoking the authority of other data sets and attempting to validate that authority by claiming consensus.. yes. you did that, then lets hear your solid rebuttal
Good try but no luck Nick:
Ekaykin, A.A.; Kozachek, A.V.; Lipenkov, V.Ya.; Shibaev, Yu.A. 2014. Multiple climate shifts in the Southern Hemisphere over the past three centuries based on central Antarctic snow pits and core studies. Annals of Glaciology, 55(66), 259-266. doi: 10.3189/201AoG66A189
Available here:
https://www.igsoc.org/annals/55/66/a66A189.pdf
Data depository:
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/paleo-search/study/22532
A pretty nasty trick by the way Nick. You do know how to find a reference, so you are deliberately obfuscating.
Nick suffers from the usual arrogance self perveived betters manifest, and cannot resist the urge to shoot down data that disagrees with his own views, without even challenging the data.
If being a “scientist” means you think along those lines. I’d rather not.
Let’s repeat that, with some capitals and in bold
show that the hypothesis of significant warming of the atmosphere by CO2 over the last century is ABSURD.
And the reason CO2 is a serial underachiever is that the fundamental bend is saturated at levels below what we have measured in the atmosphere, and the putative “wings” of absorption at higher concentrations are orders of magnitude less QM probable, and have never been measured anywhere but a jar.
How realistic are such experiments?
What was the concentration of CO2 in the jar? Was it anything like say 300 to 600 ppm?
Was the CO2 that was introduced into the jar a by product of an exothermic reaction?
How much water vapour was there in the jar?
Was a BB radiator at 288K or at 255 K used?
What was the pressure in the jar, had pressure increased?
How is the convective atmosphere reproduced?
A light bulb at around 50cm is nothing like the sun. In fact why are these experiments not done in the sun?
The list goes on and on
I have yet to see one of these so called bottle experiments even approximately replicate conditions here on our planet. They are so off the wall, and there is so little control, that these type of experiments are useless. It says something about Climate Science that these experiments are promoted. NOAA even promotes a teaching module with one such experiment!
Never mind jars and light bulbs. The absorption of far infrared energy by gasses is measured by techniques like microwave spectroscopy.
Nice article and to the point.
Does anyone know the mechanism by which deuterium is a proxy for temperature? What causes the increase and decrease in deuterium?
Deuterium is a heavy hydrogen isotope that is considered stable. Or IOW it is does not decay. Here is the most easily understood explanation of how it, and other isotopes are used as proxies in ice cores that I have found.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-are-past-temperatures/
It looks like , from the graph, that we will soon be seeing FALLING tempertures. Thee next glacier period is on its way.
The change in albedo over the last 10K years is too substantial and prevents glaciation. Minor lower temperatures over the coming years are possible. Anyway not CO2 is driving the climate.
Can you show the CO2 curve? A temperature labeling with deuterium would be nice to see.
A little dry humor…Despite what the data shows, the State of Washington’s Department of Ecology continues on its path to initiate a cap and trade program for its state to stamp out carbon dioxide forever. They are currently asking recommendations for the best carbon market so they can sign up. The state also hopes to steal about $2 billion per year from the unwary citizens of that state said to fund locating all those carbon footprints. Couldn’t be too hard. They’re black, right?
Carbon, schmargon………!
Who cares?
I am in the hills outside Melbourne, Australia. It is supposed to be Spring and warm. It’s not! It’s fuddling cold, and I have the heat on. My cat refuses to get off the heating vent.
Could somebody PLEASE send me some of that Global Warming? I am happy to even take some of that carbon stuff if it helps.
Fairly chilly here in Sydney (Climate change) when the media is claiming we need to prepare for 50c+ days in the future (Climate change). Been dry so far (Climate change). Will get wet soon (Climate change).
CO2 diffuses like crazy in snow pits or in the firn layer of glaciers. link I assume that it also diffuses slowly in solid ice. Do they take that into account?
It is well known (but rarely mentioned in CAGW circles) that the time resolution of CO2 in Antarctic ice cores is low, hiding any short term variations. It is also well known (but never mentioned in CAGW circles) that measuring CO2 in Greenland ice cores doesn’t work at all and gives absurd results.
The increase of CO2 over the past 9K-10K years has an obvious cause: the rise of Homo Agricolus. Agriculture, its attendent change of land use and vegetation cover, clearly has shifted the barycentre of the CO2 cycle.
Very likely. The courso of the CO2 level during this interglacial is very different from any earlier one, as has been pointed out repeatedly. This is known as “the Ruddiman hypothesis”. The classical paper on the subject is here:
http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=10.1.1.167.2504&rep=rep1&type=pdf
Over the last 9 or 10K years…..This is the same old belief that small numbers of human beings ekeing out a fragile existence have produced terrifying changes to a vast planetary system that has withstood far more dramatic change in the past but is suddenly near destroyed by a few people. It is isn’t a convincing narrative today, let alone 9 or 10K years ago.
Meanwhile a stiff course in reading into how ancient or early societies people lived 9 or 10 or even 4K years ago would be instructive. The ancient Egyptians remained very much at the mercy of the claims mate they lived in and show no evidence of changing it which is why there highly order d society came crashing down at least twice when Nile levels fell. The same demonstration occurs again and again in different ways throughout modern history. We don’t control weather or climate. Nor does CO2.