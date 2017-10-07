Wacky Anti-fracking Groups Stage “Die-in”

by Rebecca Simons

Tone deaf “Wrong Door” anti-fracking activist group East Boulder County United (EBCU) teamed up with the Boulder County Protectors (BCP) for a staged “Die-in” at the Boulder County Commissioners (BCC) meeting earlier this week. If you haven’t heard of a “Die-in” before, as strange is it seems – this is actually a common protest tactic used by “Keep It in the Ground”groups.

Many of the protesters donned their “anti-fracking” hazmat suits, a wardrobe repeat from the infamous “Wrong Door” protest, while others held grave markers while sprawled out all across the floor of the BCC hearing room. The “faux Elise Jones” who made her debut at the “Wrong Door” protest in September, made an encore appearance as the opening act before the anti-fracking activists put on their “Die-in” performance inside of the BCC hearing space.

Following the “Die-in” protest, the anti-fracking groups highlighted some of the more grotesque details of their Tuesday night theatrics in a press release:

“In order to visually illustrate the lethal nature of fracking and to emphasize the critical nature of the immediate fracking crisis, community members staged a ‘die-in’ form of protest. People simulated the deaths caused by fracking pollution and oil/gas explosions by lying on the hearing room floor with cardboard tombstones. The tombstones were painted with anti-fracking messages including: R.I.P. Open Space, Fracking Killed Me, Died so Oil + Gas Execs Could Get Rich, R.I.P. Clean Air, COGCC Killed Me, R.I.P. Clean Water, Here Lies Polluted Open Space, Fracking Kills, Greedy Frackers Killed Me, etc.”

Later, EBCU used an image of the protesters lying on the ground of the BCC meeting, holding up grave markers, to promote and solicit donations to their efforts with the caption:

Full story at Energy in Depth

