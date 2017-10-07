by Rebecca Simons
Tone deaf “Wrong Door” anti-fracking activist group East Boulder County United (EBCU) teamed up with the Boulder County Protectors (BCP) for a staged “Die-in” at the Boulder County Commissioners (BCC) meeting earlier this week. If you haven’t heard of a “Die-in” before, as strange is it seems – this is actually a common protest tactic used by “Keep It in the Ground”groups.
…
Many of the protesters donned their “anti-fracking” hazmat suits, a wardrobe repeat from the infamous “Wrong Door” protest, while others held grave markers while sprawled out all across the floor of the BCC hearing room. The “faux Elise Jones” who made her debut at the “Wrong Door” protest in September, made an encore appearance as the opening act before the anti-fracking activists put on their “Die-in” performance inside of the BCC hearing space.
…
Following the “Die-in” protest, the anti-fracking groups highlighted some of the more grotesque details of their Tuesday night theatrics in a press release:
“In order to visually illustrate the lethal nature of fracking and to emphasize the critical nature of the immediate fracking crisis, community members staged a ‘die-in’ form of protest. People simulated the deaths caused by fracking pollution and oil/gas explosions by lying on the hearing room floor with cardboard tombstones. The tombstones were painted with anti-fracking messages including: R.I.P. Open Space, Fracking Killed Me, Died so Oil + Gas Execs Could Get Rich, R.I.P. Clean Air, COGCC Killed Me, R.I.P. Clean Water, Here Lies Polluted Open Space, Fracking Kills, Greedy Frackers Killed Me, etc.”
Source: East Boulder County United Facebook Page
…
Later, EBCU used an image of the protesters lying on the ground of the BCC meeting, holding up grave markers, to promote and solicit donations to their efforts with the caption:
Source: East Boulder County United Facebook Page
Full story at Energy in Depth
25 thoughts on “Wacky Anti-fracking Groups Stage “Die-in””
Halloween is early.
Sorry, these demos are a far cry from Halloween in Boulder. You haven’t see wacky until you have been on the Pearl St Mall for Halloween night. I guess one of the funniest (maybe scariest for some) was one Halloween night standing at the bar at Potter’s when I turned around and almost ran into a very good looking pregnant high school cheerleader. Didn’t take long to see why that section of the bar was almost empty…
None of the tombstones represent human deaths?? Perhaps they do not understand the word “lethal”.
A counter protest should have tombstones representing birds and bats killed by wind turbines and solar arrays.
SR
Right on Stevan. The bird choppers and bat zappers are real, the evils of fracking imaginery. See yesterday Kruger-Dunning effect comments. Actually, I am presuming the protesters are stupid and not just dishonest, but maybe this requires more thought on my part.
The anti fracking nuts are hugely ignorant and anti science –
The hydrocarbons and the salt water in the formations is massively more toxic than the fracking fluid. People have been known to drink fracking fluids with little bodily harm.
Let either the huydrocarbons or the saltwater enter the drinking water and you have serious environmental problems.
The risk/probability of hydrocarbons and/or saltwater entering the groundwater is massively higher than the risk of fracking fluid entering the groundwater.
Yet the anti-fracking nuts attack the fracking fluids as a problem
There is some frack fluid you could drink, and some which would kill you. Fortunately, Colorado has s governor who knows the difference.
Many of these people had hoped for careers in Theater or Film, but they lacked the talent, disposition, or imagination. They also lack the self awareness to realize that they just look and act like … (your pejorative noun goes here)…
A softball, but I can’t resist: “fracking idiots!!”
The activists just recycle themes from earlier protests, which in this case look like anti-nuclear power or weapons (which they conflate). Depicting old, poor people freezing in the dark does not give a good visual impression, although that is what their cause would lead to.
Why is it that such ANTI_SCIENCE attitudes exist in the modern world? I blame the leftist media. Have you seen CNN lately? — they are a public health risk — my blood pressure goes off the spectrum when I see their articles. Stop following? — I am of the antiquated opinion that if you don’t read something you disagree with, you haven’t read enough.
Look at the fools who actually believe that if an increase in radiation is measurable, it’s proof that we are going to down.
die, not down
Sheesh
The council should have called the coroner’s office to transport the corpses to the morgue… Seems appropriate for a ‘Die In’.
How does anyone taking part or observing things like this manage to keep a straight face??? It is just so childish.
Yeah, let’s leave those fuels in the ground so that we can pay higher prices to foreign terrorist-supporting nations instead of ourselves. Are these die in imposters being funded by Arab nations?
And how phony can you get? Die-ins in which no one dies. I mean, c’mon, if you are as serious and committed as you claim, where are the corpses? Show me the corpses!!
Did these people’s mommies not give them enough attention?
Could be they got too much.
I guess they thought they were getting them an education when they sent ’em to school in Boulder. Little did they know…
What waste. Just make sure they’re really dead, and earth on.
You mean they aren’t really dead?
Damn.
Only brain dead.
Wonder if these groups received funding from the Russians or OPEC?
I imagine that the local country music enthusiasts find this “Die-in” in rather poor taste, given the timing.
Of course they try to shut down the entire meeting so that nothing can get done until they get their way.
I’m afraid I made an unthinking leftist friend of mine mad when we drove by a silica sand plant and I explained that they were spending a lot of effort and money on controlling the sand dust to keep it below levels you normally get at the beach.