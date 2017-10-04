Breaking: Pacific walrus is not threatened with extinction says US Fish & Wildlife
“U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said they cannot determine with certainty that walruses are likely to become endangered “in the foreseeable future,” which the agency defines as the year 2060.”
(CBC, 4 October 2017).
“The agency said in 2011 that walruses deserve the additional protection of being declared threatened, but delayed a listing because other species were a higher priority.
The agency revised the decision based on new information, said Patrick Lemons, the agency’s marine mammals management chief.
“Walrus demonstrated much more ability to change their behaviours than previously thought,” Lemons said. Their ability to rest on shorelines before swimming to foraging areas makes the threat of less sea ice uncertain, he added.”
Read more at Dr. Susan Crockford’s Website
Readers may recall that environmentalists and alarmists tried to link the Walrus and climate change due to the “disappearing sea-ice” argument. WUWT covered some of the claims:
Climate Craziness of the Week – ‘Mass gathering of 35,000 walruses is latest sign of global warming’
How Climate Alarmists Continue to Hijack Successful Walrus Conservation
Climate Alarmists rush to judgment on dead walruses, ignore other possibilities
8 thoughts on “Remember all the fuss over Walruses and Climate Change? Never Mind”
Griff’s mates wanted to float plastic pontoons out for them :-)
The resilience and abundance of walrus populations has been obvious as I documented in two essays here http://landscapesandcycles.net/noaas-arctic-report-card-fails-walrus-science.html and here http://landscapesandcycles.net/hijacking-successful-walrus-conservation.html
Indeed concerns about walruses were mostly fabrication by climate alarmists.
Climate alarmists fabricate a lot.
Is there even one CAGW claim that has come and gone that came true? One? How’s that for empirical evidence!
Resilience? Have any of these bloviating alarm-hyping people ever seen a walrus attack a polar bear? They make polar bears look like midgets.
They can hold their own, no matter what we do, for a good reason: they adapt to the neighborhood they’re in.
D’oh! Now they need to go find another climate mascot/canary in the coal mine. Ever since they lost poly bears, it’s been a continual search. Hey, how about bunnies?
Its odd….
I can’t find ANY reference ANYWHERE on the media – about how Arctic Sea Ice has stopped melting (well within normal parameters) and is increasing again ready for winter…
Why is this I wonder..? Surely cause for concern..? You know – reports of ‘Climate Alarmists Unable to Row/Sail/Paddle To The North Pole’…?
We should be told….
As walrus survived the Medieval Warm, the Roman, the Minoan, and a few other complete ice age cycles, claims of just how climate sensitive the beasties are is exaggerated.