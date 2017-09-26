JUDITH CURRY INTERVIEW WITH TUCKER CARLSON (9/25/2017) charles the moderator / 1 hour ago September 26, 2017 Just thought I’d put this here for everyone. ~ ctm And here is another video. Advertisements Rate this:Share this:GoogleTwitterFacebookRedditLinkedInTumblrPinterestEmailLike this:Like Loading...
14 thoughts on “JUDITH CURRY INTERVIEW WITH TUCKER CARLSON (9/25/2017)”
She sounds so reasonable.
Haha. I didn’t know who Tucker Carlson was, and at first I thought he was serious.
Tucker is the only “news” show I can stand to watch anymore. This show was vintage tucker.
The only disagreement I have with what she said was that its not that climate science has been over-simplified, if anything, it has been over complicated, so much so that the general impression is that its far too complicated to understand so the precautionary principle is a proper course of action.
The actual complications are not with what the equilibrium state will be, that is, the sensitivity, but with how the system arrives at a very quantifiable thermodynamically constrained steady state.
I don’t agree at all. Popular media has vastly over-simplified the issue, giving the impression that climate is well-understood, the “science is settled,” climate is warming catastrophically, and there is one and only one cause- human CO2 emissions.
None of these is provably true.
EC, agree with you. Judith is big on ‘the uncertainty monster means the science ISN’T settled.’ Even has a peer reviewed uncertainty monster paper.
That’s because she is so reasonable.
That was good. Tucker Carlson needs staffers who know the subject better, and perhaps Judith Curry could suggest some.
I am confused… I thought she was supposed to be a climatologist? She sounds both thoughtful and open minded. She laid out the doubt on the subject extremely well. Does not compute.
Am I to believe that not EVERYONE agrees with the “consensus” view?
Wow. High respect for this person to speak up like that.
Is it just me or does it look like Prof. Curry has gone a bit “off the boil”. A very weak and wish-washy interview I thought. Have seen her SOOOO much better.
I agree..i expected more vigor, but reading her articles gives a different view, so I appreciate her greatly. Possibly public speaking under bright lights, or health issues affected her this time..she seemed hesitant, possibly to be sure she understood Tucker before commenting…after all, being on camera, he’s not there, there is a split second decision to agree or comment back to what he asked her. I hope she is asked back.
Actually up until the 1990’s people studying climate called themselves climatologists (e.g Tim Ball). Then James Hansen came along looking for a way to keep GISS funded handsomely in NYC so he wouldn’t have to leave the comfort of his office and the environment of a fashionable but fairly expensive city. You know.
Just sit around constructing models and speculating wildly.Then it became fashionable to be a “Climate Scientists” and to be studying “Climate Science” not Climatology.
She is even better and more thoughtful than portrayed in these videos. Have interacted with her since 2011, numerous guest posts and comments on her Climate Etc. blog, a few joint/double posts (for example Lindzen’s adaptive iris and the Mauritzen/Stevens paper in 2015), and of course she also provided a wonderful long foreword for Blowing Smoke. She accepted CAGW until Climategate, then began a conversion that ultimately led her to be THE leading skeptical academic climatologist after Richard Lindzen retired from MIT in 2012. Two textbooks and nearly 200 papers. Last year resigned her tenured position at Georgia Tech because could not in good conscience continue mentoring Ph.D candidates in her Earth and Atmospheric Sciences department given her knowledge and views, knowing what they faced if followed ‘truth’ rather than warmunist orthodoxy. She is happy with her small CFAN startup company. CFAN had the earliest (9/5) and most accurate prediction of IRMA’s actual track on 9/10. Beat NHC, Weather Channel, and all the models by days. Led directly to our (in hindsight correct) decision 9/6 to shelter in place directly on the Atlantic beach in Fort Lauderdale (in the ‘mandatory’ evacuation zone) rather than join the Miami evacuation mess.
Her quote “voodoo statistics” was great.