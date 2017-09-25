Surprise! Millennials want Someone Else to Fix Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to a new study, most Millennials don’t make a personal effort to address climate change, but they are keen for someone else to sort it out.
Breaking: Millennials Think About Climate Change Differently Than Anyone Else
by Emma Loewe, MBG Editorial
September 25, 2017 3:00 AM
When it comes to easing climate change, a lot of the onus is placed on millennials. Considering environmental issues garnered mainstream attention as they were growing up, and their future is less certain than that of generations past, it makes sense that 20- and 30-somethings are tasked with such a big responsibility. But are they up for the challenge?
A new study asked thousands of millennials how they’re taking action on environmental issues, and their answers were a mixed bag. While millennials are reportedly less inclined to take small personal actions like recycle, ditch plastic water bottles, and adjust the thermostat to save energy, they are significantly more likely to support companies that they perceive to have strong environmental values. The Shelton Group, the eco-minded market research firm behind the study, has an interesting theory as to why this is.
The report is available here.
The authors of the report suggest that the reason millennials don’t embrace recycling or turning down the heat in cold weather is that … many Millennials may not be as concerned about personal actions because they feel the problems are too big to solve this way. …
I guess that is one possible explanation.
