Sumatra: the Sunda trench lies close by far beneath the ocean
By Michael Marshall
Here is a radical solution to dangerous climate change: create lakes of liquid carbon dioxide on the seabed, and keep the greenhouse gas out of the air.
As well as cutting our emissions of carbon dioxide, it is becoming increasingly likely that we will have to actively remove the gas from the air to keep Earth’s temperature at a safe level – which is now agreed to be no more than 1.5 °C above that in preindustrial times.
But where should we put the carbon? Most attention has focused on burying it underground, perhaps by injecting it into depleted oil and gas fields. This approach has been tested and seems to work, but it is unclear whether people will accept this fix.
Now Steve Goldthorpe, an energy analyst based in New Zealand, has suggested a radical alternative: dump the carbon dioxide in deep ocean trenches, where it can sit permanently as a liquid lake.
The crucial point, says Goldthorpe, is that once the carbon dioxide reaches a depth of about 3000 metres, its density exceeds that of water – so it will naturally sink to the bottom and stay there.
Very large carbon sink
Goldthorpe used Google Earth to explore the seabed and identify a suitable storage site. He found a deep ocean trench around 6 kilometres down, called the Sunda trench, just south of the Indonesian archipelago. “It is big enough to accommodate 19 trillion tonnes of liquid CO2, which is greater than all the CO2 from the total global fossil fuel emissions,” he says.
15 thoughts on “Could we store carbon dioxide as liquid lakes under the sea?”
Why, why, why
Once we feared fire, now we leverage it
Once we feared human blood, now we leverage it
Once we feared electricity, now we leverage it
Once we feared nuclear reactions, now we leverage them
Once we feared CO2 …
Because it’s NUTS,NUTS, NUTS!!!!
Can you just imagine the breathtaking cost (both in $s and, of course, fossil fuels and, yes, carbon emissions) of pumping or transporting a gas or liquid maybe hundreds, if not thousands, of kilometers from source, then pumping it down several kilometers under the sea, then sealing that with some kind of pressure and seawater resistant membrane? And let’s not even think about the fact that oceanic trenches tend to form in geologically active areas where tectonic movements might cause the whole mega-balloon to rise to the surface and reverse all the “good work”.
What unbelievable, total CR*P!!
To store for when we run out of fossil fuels and can longer emit the CO2 fertilizer to keep agriculture from crashing…
Ocean acidification? It will dissolve in seawater.
Read the full story? Why? Of all the inane ideas I have heard this is about the most inane. It is record inanity.
How much energy would it take to make liquid CO2 out of the atmosphere in order to pump it down there?
The fastest way to have geo-engineering that removes live-giving CO2 from the atmosphere ‘at scale’ is to fertilise the ocean with iron powder to promote the fixing of carbon in the shells of microscopic sea creatures. They will sink to the bottom all by themselves.
If applied at scale, it would be possible to remove every last molecule of CO2 from the atmosphere and the ocean, if fanatics so desired, going one better than putting all of it at the bottom of the sea. Perhaps the prospect of a lifeless, frozen planet appeals to them.
You are one letter off. It’s insane, not inane.
What could go wrong, right?
Sure, it must be perfectly safe. Has there ever been a catastrophic release of carbon dioxide by a body of water? Well, beside that killer African lake thing, but that was different, …
Whoa, wait a minute, I thought CO2 caused ocean acidification, now they want to directly dump it in the ocean? At least try to stay on the same page.
Carbon dioxide sequestration is right behind geo-engineering as the stupidest idea coming from the left side of the political spectrum. Both schemes are entirely without merit.
There is also a good chance that a fraction of the CO2 will dissolve away and effectively kill all surrounding aerobic organisms. Another ecological good deed with loads of disadvantages. Pretty much, most environmental suggestions break what was not broken or creates new even worse problems. They almost always ruin things, in some cases everything. Sigh.
“which is now agreed to be no more than 1.5 °C above that in preindustrial times”
Agreed by whom?
The world’s temperature has been 3 to 5C above “preindustrial” times 3 times in the last 5000 years, and the world thrived each time.
The world’s temperature is finally clawing it’s way back to what it was before the Little Ice Age, and these fools are panicking?
What happens to the marine life that lives in the bottom of that trench now?
What happens to the marine life that lives in that trench presently?