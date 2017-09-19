“Hurricane Maria is following Irma’s path”… Maria coverage picks up where Irma coverage left off.

Guest post by David Middleton

Hurricane Maria is a really bad storm. This criticism of the media’s coverage of it is in no way meant to dismiss, disregard or devalue the harm that this storm will bring to many people.

With Irma we had variations of the following headlines:

Most Powerful Hurricane Ever

Most Powerful Atlantic Hurricane Ever

Most Powerful Atlantic Hurricane Ever… Apart From More Powerful Atlantic Hurricanes Ever

Most Powerful Atlantic Hurricane Ever… In This Particular Part of the Atlantic Ocean

Now we have…

Hurricane Maria is following Irma’s path and getting stronger By Susannah Cullinane and Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 4:05 AM ET, Mon September 18, 2017 […] CNN

Screen capture of CNN video that accompanied the article:

And from the Beeb…

Hurricane Maria batters Dominica as category five storm 19 September 2017

From the section Latin America & Caribbean […] Maria is moving roughly along the same track as Irma, the hurricane that devastated the region this month. […] The Beeb

Dr. Jeff Masters’ Weather Underground has a very user-friendly collection of hurricane graphics (proof that climate is not weather). Using a combination of Weather Underground and National Hurricane Center graphics, I put together a comparison of the paths of these two storms. The lack of similarity should be intuitively obvious to the most casual of observers…

Why? Why is there this obsession with Maria following the same path as Irma? Yes… That was a rhetorical question.

Hurricane Maria’s Path: Is it On the Same Track as Irma? Tropical Storm Maria – soon to be Hurricane Maria – is taking a similar path, at least so far, as Hurricane Irma. That has a lot of people in Florida and, especially, throughout the Caribbean, on edge. However, is Hurricane Maria really taking a similar path to Hurricane Irma? The answer is yes, in its early stages (and you can see the forecast cones for both later in this article). However, the September 18 spaghetti and forecast cone models show that Maria may then veer to the north and miss the United States and Florida completely. Be aware, though, that these are just projections, and they also preliminarily showed Irma hitting the east coast or veering out to sea before she shifted course and struck the western coast of Florida. […] Heavy

Maria’s path has never been similar to Irma’s. Their paths couldn’t be much more dissimilar for “likely” paths of September hurricanes…

The paths of Irma and Maria are similar in the same way that the paths of interstate highways I-10 and I-20 are similar… They go from east to west and hit some of the same States.

Other “brilliant” headlines:

