“Hurricane Maria is following Irma’s path”… Maria coverage picks up where Irma coverage left off.

Guest post by David Middleton
Hurricane Maria is a really bad storm. This criticism of the media’s coverage of it is in no way meant to dismiss, disregard or devalue the harm that this storm will bring to many people.
With Irma we had variations of the following headlines:
- Most Powerful Hurricane Ever
- Most Powerful Atlantic Hurricane Ever
- Most Powerful Atlantic Hurricane Ever… Apart From More Powerful Atlantic Hurricanes Ever
- Most Powerful Atlantic Hurricane Ever… In This Particular Part of the Atlantic Ocean
Now we have…
Hurricane Maria is following Irma’s path and getting stronger
By Susannah Cullinane and Holly Yan, CNN
Updated 4:05 AM ET, Mon September 18, 2017
[…]
Screen capture of CNN video that accompanied the article:
And from the Beeb…
Hurricane Maria batters Dominica as category five storm
19 September 2017
From the section Latin America & Caribbean
[…]
Maria is moving roughly along the same track as Irma, the hurricane that devastated the region this month.
[…]
Dr. Jeff Masters’ Weather Underground has a very user-friendly collection of hurricane graphics (proof that climate is not weather). Using a combination of Weather Underground and National Hurricane Center graphics, I put together a comparison of the paths of these two storms. The lack of similarity should be intuitively obvious to the most casual of observers…
Why? Why is there this obsession with Maria following the same path as Irma? Yes… That was a rhetorical question.
Hurricane Maria’s Path: Is it On the Same Track as Irma?
Tropical Storm Maria – soon to be Hurricane Maria – is taking a similar path, at least so far, as Hurricane Irma. That has a lot of people in Florida and, especially, throughout the Caribbean, on edge.
However, is Hurricane Maria really taking a similar path to Hurricane Irma? The answer is yes, in its early stages (and you can see the forecast cones for both later in this article). However, the September 18 spaghetti and forecast cone models show that Maria may then veer to the north and miss the United States and Florida completely. Be aware, though, that these are just projections, and they also preliminarily showed Irma hitting the east coast or veering out to sea before she shifted course and struck the western coast of Florida.
[…]
Maria’s path has never been similar to Irma’s. Their paths couldn’t be much more dissimilar for “likely” paths of September hurricanes…
The paths of Irma and Maria are similar in the same way that the paths of interstate highways I-10 and I-20 are similar… They go from east to west and hit some of the same States.
Other “brilliant” headlines:
- Tropical Storm Maria Following Irma’s Path Towards Florida
- Same Track as Irma? Maria Becomes Major Category 3 Hurricane
- Hurricane Maria: new models show storm on SAME PATH as Irma – DEVASTATED islands brace
- Hurricane Maria following Irma’s path: US forecasters
- Tropical Storm Maria expected to strengthen, follow similar path as Hurricane Irma
23 thoughts on ““Hurricane Maria is following Irma’s path”… Maria coverage picks up where Irma coverage left off.”
The worst news evah! As always. That’s a degenerated journalism.
Everything is being played for emotional “punch” these days. That’s what you have to do to get attention and ratings–be more shrill and hysterical than the next source. I find that older people, who grew up thinking “if it’s on TV it must be true” are the most susceptible to this kind of brain-stem manipulation. Most people around me right now believe we are having unusual, unprecedented, and terrifying weather. And we live more than a thousand miles away from the hurricane-affected areas! Very, very effective fomentation of hysteria, thanks MSM! Time to ask in what way this serves society. I just tell people to turn off the box.
I find that older people, who grew up thinking “if it’s on TV it must be true” are the most susceptible to this kind of brain-stem manipulation
Stereotypes and broad-brush statements like that are part of the problem. It’s not limited to a particular demographic. The vast majority of people don’t practice “nullius in verba.” It has always been so.
I’m 63, Richard Feynman is my hero, and I’m a hard core skeptic.
I find that older people, who grew up thinking “if it’s on TV it must be true” Never saw TV until I was 7, never heard of such a silly concept.
Me neither, I am not the youngest.
I would sayt: if its on tv, its mostly make believe.
Being a Generation X-er, I am suspicious of everything. A lot of my generation are only suspicious of authorities and big business.
The thing following the same path seems to be the news stories. It’s strange that when we have so many different sources available that the mainstream media seems to be falling into groupthink. I think they can’t afford to pay for decent reporting any more and are reduced to copying other people’s stuff.
They could just look at map.
These morons are so pathetic. They are grasping at every little dust particle that they can. Eric Holthaus (climate fiction writer; failed meteorologist? – inquiring minds want to know!) just wrote:
OMFG! UN-effing-PRECEDENTED! SAVE US ELON MUSK!
btw, “fastest intensifying hurricane” is the new “be afraid; be very afraid” talking point.
The Carribean region is the same as flyover country…it’s all the same.
…excuse the missspellling
I had a Marine Science professor who would mark an answer completely wrong for misspelling words… LOL!
I had a meteorology professor who marked off every case where I used “data” as singular.
Luckily I had an aviation law professor who did not mark off misspellings. The logic was one could always hire a secretary. I go t an A in that class, had he taken off for misspelling it would have been a F.
It’s Christmas in climate alarmism land but before we bolt to the human caused angle on this event we must consider the following.
1. High variability of tropical cyclone activity at an annual time scale requires decadal or longer time scales.
2. Tropical cyclone trends can only be studied as global averages of all seven basins because of high random variability at the basin level.
3. An anthropogenic cause is indicated only if the rate of warming in SST can be attributed to emissions. Tropical cyclone formation and intensification are thought to be driven by SST.
But there is no such evidence of anthropogenic cause.
https://ssrn.com/abstract=3033001
Today’s presentation of Short Attention Span Theater. . .
Well Irma didn’t do as much damage in USA as they had hoped, so they are hoping for another big one.
Those in the Midwest that bother to watch their local weather forecast have just been told that a huge High is moving into the region from the Gulf and the West. For the next week and a half, summer will return with temps nearing 90s. Maria is much more likely to follow Jose, get married, and honeymoon somewhere around Iceland.
You should have said something about the winds. Max 70knots measured until now and in 60 miles from Maria’a center there is barely any wind. It is a very small category 1 hurricane, not a cat 5 monster.
Hype apart, the data is (are) flooding in. Here is Station 42060, which is having a rough time of it, floating around on the ocean, yet the storm has not yet reached its nearest point to the station. Notice the barometeric pressure drop in particular!
http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/show_plot.php?station=42060&meas=wdpr&uom=E&time_diff=-4&time_label=AST
42060 is in the eye now, wind is going down, pressure still falling. Max wind in the eye wall was 73.8 knots, 1-2 category. Pressure 956mb.
Under-educated journalists doing what they were trained to do. They also think the global average temperature is following the same path the models predicted. Close enough for propaganda work.