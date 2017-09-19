Climate scientists admit they were wrong on climate change effects

WE WERE WRONG, CLIMATE SCIENTISTS CONCEDE
- Ben Webster, The Times
Catastrophic impacts of climate change can still be avoided, according to scientists who have admitted they were too pessimistic about the chances of limiting global warming.
The world has warmed more slowly than had been predicted by computer models, which were “on the hot side” and overstated the impact of emissions on average temperature, research has found.
New forecasts suggest that the world has a better chance than claimed of meeting the goal set by the Paris Agreement on climate change of limiting warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
The study, published in the prestigious journal Nature Geoscience, makes clear that rapid reductions in emissions will still be required but suggests that the world has more time to make the necessary changes.
Michael Grubb, professor of international energy and climate change at University College London and one of the study’s authors, admitted that his previous prediction had been wrong.
He stated during the climate summit in Paris in December 2015:
“All the evidence from the past 15 years leads me to conclude that actually delivering 1.5C is simply incompatible with democracy.”
Speaking to The Times, he said: “When the facts change, I change my mind, as Keynes said.
“It’s still likely to be very difficult to achieve these kind of changes quickly enough but we are in a better place than I thought.”
Professor Grubb said that the new assessment was good news for small island states in the Pacific, such as the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu, which could be inundated by rising seas if the average temperature rose by more than 1.5C.
“Pacific islands are less doomed than we thought,” he said.
Professor Grubb added that other factors also pointed to more optimism on climate change, including China reducing its growth in emissions much faster than predicted and the cost of offshore wind farms falling steeply in the UK.
He said:
“We’re in the midst of an energy revolution and it’s happening faster than we thought, which makes it much more credible for governments to tighten the offer they put on the table at Paris.”
The study found that a group of computer models used by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change had predicted a more rapid temperature increase than had actually occurred.
The global average temperature has risen by about 0.9C since pre-industrial times but there was a slowdown in the rate of warming for 15 years before 2014.
Myles Allen, professor of geosystem science at the University of Oxford and another author of the paper, said:
“We haven’t seen that rapid acceleration in warming after 2000 that we see in the models. We haven’t seen that in the observations.”
He said that the group of about a dozen computer models, produced by government research institutes and universities around the world, had been assembled a decade ago “so it’s not that surprising that it’s starting to divert a little bit from observations”.
He said that too many of the models used “were on the hot side”, meaning they forecast too much warming.
According to the models, keeping the average temperature increase below 1.5C would mean the world could afford to emit only about 70 billion tonnes of carbon after 2015. At the current rate of emissions, this so-called “carbon budget” would be used up in three to five years’ time.
Under the new assessment , the world can emit another 240 billion tonnes and still have a reasonable chance of keeping the temperature increase below 1.5C.
“That’s about 20 years of emissions before temperatures are likely to cross 1.5C,” Professor Allen said.
Finally after years of predicting catastrophes and unspeakable horror not working… on to plan B.
I’m sorry. “Settled Science” has no room for a “Plan B”.
The buffoons admit alarmist projections were off by more than 300% but assure us that their calculations are now reliable… There is no connection to reality- or sanity- in CO2-driven climate modeling.
Ahh, so let’s gloss over the “we’ve got n years to have the planet” statements from n++ years ago. We can now state categorically that we have another n squared years to save the planet. Phew! I’m sure they’ll be far more accurate this time. I’m glad they cleared that up.
That`s right Ian, even though the models failed miserably to predict reality, they have some fudge-factor that allows a correct adjustment, instantly, to make everything right on. We`re both glad they cleared that up. So now I suppose we don`t need the Political Scientists/Climate Modelers anymore? What?
We’re only up to three threads on this story. Such a monumental event certainly deserves five or six threads! Or just one George Carlin skit… (warning, lots of F-bombs)…
Thanks David.
Enjoyed that!
Plastic!
There, I fixed it.
They are throwing poor old james hansen and neil degrasse tyson under the bus?
While I say this only metaphorically, “Gee, I hope so!”
Moving those goalposts again. Must be nice.
maybe it’s the ‘bargaining stage’ …lol
This is more reminiscent of the old Gilda Radner Saturday Night Live character “Emily Litella”. Never mind!
Less doomed? Is that similar to The Princess Bride and Wesley being mostly dead?
You beat me to it. I was going to say it’s like being a little bit pregnant.
Okay.
I’ve been saying for, oh, 10 years now that climate sensitivity is likely close to zero, or perhaps even a small negative number. And without a high multiplier for climate sensitivity, the problem becomes a long term nuisance, rather than a global crises.
It appears I have been proven right.
What bothers me is this – The data was crystal clear 10 years ago that climate sensitivity was very low, if not negative. I sat down with a few basic measurements, the geologic record, and a calculator and figured it out. It wasn’t especially hard. Because I publically dared to state facts and logic I have endured endless verbal and written abuse and possibly damaged my professional career.
So? So what happens now? In a just world, the abusers and flim flam men who have led the hysteria would be tossed on the ash heap of history. Will they? More than likely they will be rewarded for their foresight, or at best, told they committed a sin of overenthusiasm. I mean, being extreme in defense of mother Earth is no crime, right?
No one will note the tremendous waste of time and money that went down the climate change drain, pocketed by these liars and thieves.
Nice post.
Well they don’t want to put a deadline on when the money rolls in till, do they?
New money will throw cold water on existing claims. Gradually, if the “scientists” want money from the USA they will have to “review” their “mistakes”.
Just back of the envelope stuff here, but I reckon zero warming X say 100 years means…..Nope! Can’t seem to do the math. I keep getting Zero Worries!
Let’s use some direct languuge here. Leading scientist admits it was all just bullshit!
Something’s happening. It seems that nobody has wanted to build refineries for a while. link You’d think the Province of Alberta would build a refinery as a market for their heavy crude since they are having so much trouble getting it to tide water … but no … well maybe.
I’m still waiting for the warming. Been a miserable summer where I am in the UK.
I live in WI and the 2 weekends at the lake in August were the coldest in my 30 years of memory. We wore jackets. No swimming or boating. It is most likely an anomaly, but what an awful August.
WI – nine months of great snowmobiling, and three months of not so great snowmobiling
/snark
Remember the 4 seasons in WI: Almost Winter, Winter, Still Winter and Construction
The certainty , despite this revealing insight, is galling re: 240 billion tons of CO2 can be emitted.
240 billion tons of CO2. Three significant figures. Not “about 2-300 billion tons”, no, it’s 240 billion tons. Not 239 or 241. This guy is a scientist? He is implying a level of accuracy that is clearly not there given his initial prediction of 70 billion tons.
The first thing I was taught as a Chemist was to be careful with the figures you quote because they imply a level of accuracy or precision. And that is one of my biggest gripes with climate science. The implication that the results are accurate when they are dealing with a chaotic system. A simple admission of the uncertainty would gain my respect. After all, they are proposing a massive upheaval of the modern economic world.
“The certainty , despite this revealing insight, is galling”
Was thinking the same thing richard M.
Reducing the sensitivity based on what has been increasingly obvious the past 15 years(when we heard that the science was settled and debate was over) is a good thing.
Keeping the “science is settled” frame of mind………very bad.
Will another 20 years of observations and studying help us to understand climate science even more……or, this time, we really do know enough and we know with certainty, that(unlike last time) what we don’t know is not much.
We certainly know much more than we did 20 years ago and learned MUCH more than we thought that we would learn during that time frame.
Is this the basis to assume that, because there is less to learn than before, the amount to yet learn is not still great?
One should actually be more scientifically humbled when shown to be WRONG about something and with a response more open minded and objective, with honestly about a confidence level in predicting something that you just busted the forecast on and are years late acknowledging……….. because of overconfidence in the first place.
It’s worse than we thought has backfired because that only works to motivate people short term…….. until they realize that its actually better than what you told them it would be based on the real world they live in.
Let’s give the guy a great deal of credit though for telling us it’s better than we thought. This is the truth. However, when people hear and/or embrace that truth and appreciate that its better than what they were told, it might cause them to respond to a less than predicted threat with a less inspirational call for actions.
Possibly, this brings them more in tune with reality and achievable goals vs hyped, catastrophic results and impossible goals that were always going to backfire when people realized the predictions were busted.
However, the treatment of Harvey and Irma shows how an atmosphere that holds 4% more moisture at 1 Deg. C warmer and an ocean that is +.5 Deg. C in the last 150 years, that can cause hurricanes to be slightly stronger……can be twisted into a perceived reality of being the cause of these events and/or certainly taking them to a new, unprecedented level because of human caused climate change.
Anthropogenic or natural climate change?
Modern scientists, or the journalists employed to publish, have developed (evolved?) an unfortunate habit of conflating domains, terms, concepts.
I’m of two minds on this development.
1), Well, yeah! Duh! About time, but
2) Archalarmists necessarily claimed that it was already too late to do anything, so we were all doomed. But now the sc@m can be dragged out indefinitely.
Better just to admit that the second coming of the supposed warming is never, ever going to happen.
Maybe it will. Depends on the sun.
Sort of like a desert mirage of an oasis. It’s always just over the next sand dune.
I should have said won’t come again until after the current cooling cycle. If cycles average 30 years, then the late 20th century warming which began with the PDO shift in 1977 and ended during the so-called “Pause”, c. 2006, will be followed by cooling until c. 2036 and warming from c. 2037.
So “never, ever” overstates the case, but was meant to indicate in a time frame which could validate the repeatedly falsified hypothesis of CACA, ie the coming two decades. The Pause isn’t a pause in warming but the beginning of the early 21st century cooling cycle, interrupted by a natural ENSO swing.
“… less doomed than we thought, … ”
“we” should be capitalized, as in the royal “we”, or majestic plural, – – We, meaning I.
As the phrase is written, ask who “we” might be?
Personally, We (meaning me) think Professor Michael Grubb is still clueless.
If the computer models are now admitted to be wrong a little bit, how do they know they are not wrong a lot more than that?
It’s like in accounting — if a company’s books are off by one dollar, it doesn’t necessarily mean there is a one dollar error somewhere — it could mean there are dozens of million-dollar errors positive and negative which happen to total $1 when added up. Similarly, if a model simulation is known to be off by at least a little bit, it could mean it is riddled with many errors piled on top of each other, and can’t be trusted at all.
“All the evidence from the past 15 years leads me to conclude that actually delivering 1.5C is simply incompatible with democracy.”
What exactly is meant by this?
Does that mean in a democracy of informed voters they can’t sell the bullshit?
Seems they’re losing “All of the people, some of the time.”
Well, at least they’ll convince “some of the people all of the time.”
Erm, I believe he thinks we need a non democratic form of World government. Basically, he is advocating some kind of anarchist dictatorship, in the interest of saving us all, because we are too dumb to do as ge says.
Yeah, interesting chap.
The main thrust of this article is that the surge in renewable energy usage is having a huge impact on potential increases in atmospheric temperature, basically slowing done the rate of increase. Good news for solar, wind, hydro etc. which are not only taking on Big Oil but undercutting it.
The scourge in renewable energy use is having a huge impact indeed.
the surge in renewable energy usage is having a huge impact on potential increases in atmospheric temperature, basically slowing done[sic] the rate of increase.
By the “surge” do you mean the replacement of 1% (or less) of fossil-fuel energy so far? That’s having a “huge” impact?
Yeah, pull the other one.
It must be having an effect – look at all the windmills!!!
Just not the effect that the mathematically challenged virtue signalers thought they would have.
Yeah, right with a massive 2.6% of the worlds energy needs satisfied by wind, solar and biomass in 2016. Wow!!
Of course, that is utter nonsense. The only thing the scourge of renewable energy use has done, or ever will do is raise the cost of energy, in addition to being a blight on the landscape, amongst other environmental insults.
“main thrust of this article is that the surge in renewable energy usage is having a huge impact on potential increases”
Good One! Thanks for snicker.
Nice toss in of ”’potential”’
well….look on the bright side
At least they admitted they don’t know crap and have been lying all these decades
One guy has said he was the wrong. He hasn’t admitted to knowing nothing and he certainly hasn’t said he was lying. “they” meaning all of them minus 1 are still deathly silent and admitting nothing. Most of “they” will slip away quietly and beg for grants on some other potential cash cow. And no-one will be held responsible.
This goes beyond sheepishly admitting they overstated their case previously. They go so overheated that they were finally singing “We’re all gonna die! and there’s nothing to be done”. Wait, nothing to be done? Well good we can stop worrying and ignore you. “Wait, no, that’s not what I meant! I mean, look there’s still a chance to save the world, pleeeeeeease pay attention to me!”
That’s what we have here.
Translation: “You still have time to do what I say.”
Translation: You still have time to go Green (and fill our pockets with cash).
No surprise that this story isn’t getting any ink, while this one is:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/climate-apos-scandal-apos-rep-204158786.html
yahoo = huffpo
Also CNN. The Yahoo article is based upon Tyson’s interview with CNN’s usual liberal suspect Fareed Zakaria.
What I notice is that they use pre-industrial, i.e. during the LIA as their baseline. How convenient.
I suggest that an archive is now made, and republished on a regular basis, of the more egregious prognostications by named individuals and their institutions. Otherwise there will be a great, deliberate ‘forgetting’
I agree. A big list is required.
This morning on the BBC Today program Myles Allen, professor of geosystem science at the University of Oxford and another author of the paper, was asked if, in the light of what has now been found, the models would be corrected.
He said that they would be corrected.
He explained that, instead of assuming that the temperature increase to date had been 1.3o C, as the models had predicted as recently as the mid 2000s, they would now use the revised figure of 1.00 C.
The interviewer forgot to ask him why they would continue to use the same models whose predictions had been falsified by observation.
The interviewer didn’t forget. He had no idea what questions to ask.
We didn’t lie…we exaggerated….
Stating their predictions were wrong should be evidents that the effects of Carbon Dioxide increase are not what they made them out to be….but, they refuse to tell the truth by admitting that in how they present it. The connon person will not read this article and understand that perspective. How many gt of CO2 have been increased into the environment over the last 2 decades making green energy devices, that take many more year’s to pay back their CO2 pumped into the environment? The perspective of adding more CO2 now to reduce future CO2 has been ludicrous when they stated down that path. How they say it’s to reduce CO2 when the opposite is true and all that added CO2 has not caused the warming as predicted.
‘heads I win , tails you lose ‘ classic climate ‘science’
it really did not matter what was done or not done , for no matter what happen it would be held up as ‘proof’ of AGW and of course they retain the ability to say ‘but it will get worse , doom , oh , doom ‘
And to me it sounded like it was giving us permission with more time to pump more CO2 into the environment before it reaches a lower temperature (1.5 as to 2.0) to reach before the disaster has to be addressed.
Like all doomsday cults – just keep pushing the day of reckoning farther out when the cataclysm fails to materialize in the time previously allotted.
The computer simulations of climate have been of no value because they hard coded in that adding CO2 to the atmosphere causes warming. This begs the question.
The AGW conjecture depends upon the existance of a radiant greenhouse effect provided for by trace gases that have LWIR absorption bands. One problem with that concept is that good absorbers are also good radiators so the so called greenhouse gases do not trap heat energy any more than all the other gases in the atmosphere. A real greenhouse does not stay warm because of a radiant greenhouse effect. A real greenhouse stays warm because the glass limits cooling by convection. It is a convective greenhouse effect. Same too on Earth where gravity limits cooling by convection. From first principals the Earth’s convective greenhouse effect keeps the Earth’s surface on average, 33 degrees C warmer then if it were at the black body radiator equilibirum temperature. 33 degrees C is the derived amount and 33 degrees C is what has been observed. Additional warming caused by a rediant greenhouse effect has not been observed. A radiant greenhouse effect has not been observed anywhere in the solar system. The radiant greenhouse effect is science fiction. Hence the AGW conjecture is science fiction.
We have to learn to live with the reality that the climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control.
the waterme1on’s don’t change. I see this a some sort of agreed too flanking move to put pressure on Trump to stay in the Paris accords. Remember they still control the data output for temps. If every country started to participate in the wea1th redistribushun and destruction of society they would slowly reverse the warming bias and claim victory. A flanking move is better than backing one’s self into a corner.
Divert a little bit from observations? As in temperature not warming up as opposed to rapid warming? That’s a pretty big divergence, in my book.
This is what the start of the walkback looks like. We get incremental adjustments in the predictions, but no admission that the fundamentals are rotten, and no apologies for having misdirected billions of people and trillions of dollars.
Exactly.
Since they declared victory over man made warming let’s agree that 2% renewables is just right
According to my research renewables’ contribution to reduced CO2 emissions remains zero. The logistics of mining special materials, manufacture, transport, instillation and maintenance, more than gobbles up any advantage.
As for electric cars: where does the energy come from to cope with the elevated demand during peak charging times? Every factory car park and inner city will need charging stations to avoid peak demand at night.
In the end economics will rule. There is a currently a glut of LNG. Floating storage is being manufactured to install close to any country that wants it. Africa is the main target as it could benefit hugely from this resource.
I don’t mean to explicitly say that the rats are now jumping ship and saying that they want a lifeline to the wharf. But those same rats chewed a hole in the side that caused it to sink. No quarter to be given.