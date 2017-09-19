‘Confusion and resistance’ slows down UK smart meter rollout

Public Release: 18-Sep-2017
From Eurekalert
University of Sussex
IMAGE: Smart meter campaign poster in London Underground. view more
Credit: Image by Benjamin Sovacool
Lack of consumer engagement, insufficient information, and inadequate attention to vulnerability has slowed down the UK rollout of energy smart meters, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Sussex.
The £11 billion smart meter programme, which is supported by a £100-million marketing campaign, has not met its targets due to consumer apathy and confusion, especially in the case of vulnerable people, say the researchers.
The UK government planned to install smart meters in every home by 2020 to reduce national household energy consumption by 5-15%, and thereby help meet the UK’s climate change targets. Smart meters are digital gas and electricity meters that connect households to suppliers and feature a home display that aims to help people better understand their energy use. The programme, officially called Smart Meter Implementation Programme (SMIP) is the largest government-run information technology project in history. Yet, a year in, energy providers had only managed to install the meters in seven percent of homes. To hit the target by 2020, suppliers would need to install 40,000 smart meters per day for the duration of the programme.
Professor Benjamin Sovacool, lead author of the study and director of the Sussex Energy Group, pointed out:
‘We have recently seen how the government had to backtrack on its ambitions to make installation in every home obligatory; they are basically admitting a degree of failure. Consumer confusion and even resistance to the programme exist, which is a clear sign that they need to improve consumer engagement and the provision of information about the benefits of the technology. This is especially true when it comes to vulnerable classes of people, such as the elderly and those less educated’.
The paper, published in Energy Policy, argues that discussions around technical glitches have partially obscured societal issues that need to be addressed for a more successful campaign. The researchers looked at two primary sources of data, a systemic review of the academic literature on smart meters as well as participant observation of seven major events on the SMIP during 2015-2016.
Dr Kirsten Jenkins, Research Fellow in Energy Justice and Transitions at the University of Sussex, adds that another benefit to the study is that it helps demystify the smart meter programme. As she clarifies:
‘I come at this paper both as a researcher and as a potential user of a smart meter in my own home, and one that despite initially being told I could upgrade now, was later informed there was no availability in my area. For many the SMIP has remained something of a mystery. Our study makes an important step towards revealing its dynamics and highlighting the necessity of not only technological advancement, but thoroughly considered social integration that is conscious of both new and old social vulnerabilities.’
The new technology is not only supposed to increase awareness around household energy needs, but also make households more energy efficient and reduce energy bills. However, the paper argues that rather than engaging consumers about the potential benefits, the technology has only generated ‘confusion and resistance’ in many households. There is little awareness of the benefits or understanding of how the technology works even in those households where the technology has been installed.
Dr Paula Kivimaa, Senior Research Fellow at the University of Sussex, emphasizes that the actions of users and consumers could greatly compromise the success of the programme. As she states:
‘Given the removal of several important policy instruments targeting energy efficiency and demand reduction in buildings in 2015, the SMIP has a crucial role in advancing these policy targets. However, the failure to engage consumers effectively puts the success of this programme at risk, and, thus requires speedy and effective action on behalf of those in charge of its implementation.’
Dr Sabine Hielscher, a Research Fellow at Sussex, comments that the ‘high expected benefits associated with the rollout of smart meters have been kept alive and their achievements have stayed optimistic within the UK government over the last decade. Although the SMIP has been increasingly scrutinised and uncertainties surrounding expected benefits persisted, it will be interesting to see how the smart meter rollout will unfold over the next few years.’
###
The full study is available for free until the end of September at https://authors.elsevier.com/a/1VWWr14YGgTtDm.
Citation: Sovacool, BK, P Kivimaa, S Hielscher, and K Jenkins. “Vulnerability and resistance in the United Kingdom’s smart meter transition,” Energy Policy 109 (October, 2017), pp. 767-781.
24 thoughts on “‘Confusion and resistance’ slows down UK smart meter rollout”
A complete and utter waste of money. I know several people who have them. Once the novelty wore off, after about a week, they paid no attention to them
There is a lot of evidence that these things do not work. I would put them in tomorrow if I thought that they did. Far better than going into the cellar and using a torch to check. I admire the UK government in its attempts to go digital, but everything I hear suggests that we are years behind France and other European neighbours. It so hurts to say that…
They do help though.
They eliminate the need for someone to go to your house on a monthly basis to “Read the meter” (does eliminate a few (100-200) jobs which ultimately affects rates)
They tell the Electric Company when your power goes out (even if you aren’t home) and someone is dispatched to investigate/correct the outage.
Multiple meters reporting outages helps the electric company determine the potential level of the outage (if they need to go to a Single Service, Fuse, Recloser or substation cutting patrol times and outage times)
They report usage every 15-30 minutes depending on the type of account.
They allow you to log into a website and view your usage profile.
Thanks. I have friends who say they give false readings, but I guess that this is not your experience?
Allan
I have not seen a meter reader for years, as I send all my readings online.
If people want them, they should pay the £400 cost of them, instead of expecting me and all other bill payers to fork out
It’s crass to push the main/only ‘advantage’ of smart meters as the elimination of estimated meter readings.
Estimated readings *always* catch up to reality, at the next formal reading. Energy supply companies’ estimation algorithms are relatively accurate.
UK consumers are misled by suppliers & proponents NOT mentioning the *major* reason for the roll-out is to enable peak time-of-day charges.
Six months ago, the local electric utility sent notices with montly bills to all its customers that the smart meter program would be starting before long. In this case, in my USA area, it’s meant to provide a more accurate reading. Since I keep my old bills, I can compare August this year with August several years back, and I found in doing so that it does give a more accurate reading and my electric bill is lower in the summer by about $5/month. Not a huge savings, but five bucks is five bucks, right?
It probably helps that I haven’t required air conditioning for at least the past five years, maybe longer. The bill will go up when winter comes, because the furnace will be running, but when all I run is the fridge, computer, and a microwave, I should have an exorbitant electric bill.
So, I don’t know what the issue is, but if it saves me a bit of cash, that’s fine with me.
I refused to have one. The very nice lady from the energy supplier told me how much money I would save. I asked her if I could bill her very nice company for my time and any time spent resolving problems. She said no, so I said no.
As the “benefit” is load shedding to make up for an unreliable grid, some advantage. This sort of thing is why the Brits should vote some people out.
They don’t have an alternative, it seems. In addition to homogenizing temperatures and seeing that it was good, they went ahead and homogenized the politics.
If it’s digital it can probably be hacked. link Apparently hackers turned off the heating system of an apartment building in Finland. link
They didn’t turn up when they said they would. Problem solved :-)
When government (with the support of academia) says, “Do it because its good for
you.”, followed by “Do it because we tell you to.” many folks balk at that approach.
Personally, I can identify with passive resistance to any government intrusion
into my home.
Today, it’s “smart meters” and prescription reminder apps; tomorrow, it’ll be implanted microchips and we’ll have all the personal autonomy of cattle on a feed lot. Plenty of lefties licking their chops.
Most people realise it is an enormous waste of money and primarily intended for demand management when the windmills stop.
I’ve never paid an estimated bill – always only what I’ve used by submitting a reading by phone/internet – and I don’t use any electricity that I don’t need to use.
I don’t need or want a smart meter, as it gives me nothing at all.
To get a reasonable price for gas and electricity you need to switch supplier regularly. The smart meter is currently used as a tool to chain you to a supplier because the meter has to be replaced if you switch. The government ruling that smart meters have to be of a standard configuration, that any supplier can use, have been put back. That is the reason that I won’t have one, but I haven’t checked to see if I am deluded, I could be completely wrong.
Smart meters …. aim{} to help
people{ the government} better understand{ control}their energy use.
The main beneficiary: the installers (at a rate of 40,000 units per day thanks to contrived/mandated demand). Just like the solar sc@mmers. Disgusting.
The same spirit which energized her American colonies to say, “Enough!” is still alive in England today.
The same spirit that fought and persevered and stood firm and WON WWII is</b..
RESIST TYRANNY, O Great Britain!
Remember…… and NEVER SURRENDER!
4 June 1940.
He did not know that Great Britain would, in the end, prevail.
He only believed.
Don’t — give — up, dear liberty-loving British!
YOU ARE GOING TO WIN THIS FIGHT!
The Environ@zies have lost the war….. it is only a matter of time until they are heard of no more, swept out with the tide to sink down into the murky depths
where all the detritus of history lies,
forgotten.
In the meantime, dear United Kingdom: stand your ground.
Truth will win.
If the mod would be so kind, please add a > to close that bold, thanks!
Edit: “….. the installers and the meter producers (the Chinese — again?)
When I move house for the last time (in next two/three years) I won’t buy a house with a smart meter while I still have a choice.
It’s just an excuse to be able to charge more at peak times or even cut off supplies to a selection of customers to shed excess load while avoiding a backlash. It will be difficult to object if only 10% (say), of people in your area are affected.
SteveT
I don’t believe customers are confused, as is made out.
On the contrary they know exactly why these obscenely expensive things are being forced on them, and that is why most don’t want them
Gee mods, I don’t recall breaking a rule with my very apropos comment.
Hang in there, Gary. On the bright side, NOW (smile), your comment has the added attraction (to readers here) of…. “Watch this space! Great things are coming soon!” :)
Smart meters have been in use in Ontario for a couple years now. As a retired person living at home year-round, the only way I can reduce my electricity bill is by doing the laundry (washer and electric dryer) after 7:00 pm or on weekends (when I used to do it anyway). Unless I cook (using an electric range or oven) after 7:00 pm weekdays. Not much choice at other times for turning on the LED lights (when it gets dark).
I refused point blank to have one of these meters.
I told my energy supplier that if they tried to fit one, I would sue them for trespass and criminal damage.
No more phone calls since!