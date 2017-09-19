Arctic sea-ice extent ends up not even close to setting a new low record

I called the Arctic sea-ice turn upwards a few days ago here. From NASA/GODDARD SPACE FLIGHT CENTER and the “you could also say 31st highest on record” department.
End-of-summer Arctic sea ice extent is eighth lowest on record
Arctic sea ice appeared to have reached its yearly lowest extent on Sept. 13, NASA and the NASA-supported National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) at the University of Colorado Boulder have reported. Analysis of satellite data by NSIDC and NASA showed that at 1.79 million square miles (4.64 million square kilometers), this year’s Arctic sea ice minimum extent is the eighth lowest in the consistent long-term satellite record, which began in 1978.
Arctic sea ice, the layer of frozen seawater covering much of the Arctic Ocean and neighboring seas, is often referred to as the planet’s air conditioner: its white surface bounces solar energy back to space, cooling the globe. The sea ice cap changes with the season, growing in the autumn and winter and shrinking in the spring and summer. Its minimum summertime extent, which typically occurs in September, has been decreasing, overall, at a rapid pace since the late 1970s due to warming temperatures.
This year, temperatures in the Arctic have been relatively mild for such high latitudes, even cooler than average in some regions. Still, the 2017 minimum sea ice extent is 610,000 square miles (1.58 million square kilometers) below the 1981-2010 average minimum extent.
“How much ice is left at the end of summer in any given year depends on both the state of the ice cover earlier in the year and the weather conditions affecting the ice,” said Claire Parkinson, senior climate scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. “The weather conditions have not been particularly noteworthy this summer. The fact that we still ended up with low sea ice extents is because the baseline ice conditions today are worse than the baseline 38 years ago.”
The three years with the lowest Arctic ice extents on record –2012, 2016 and 2007– experienced strong summer storms that hammered the ice cover and sped up its melt. “In all of those cases, the weather conditions contributed to the reduced ice coverage. But if the exact same weather system had occurred three decades ago, it is very unlikely that it would have caused as much damage to the sea ice cover, because back then the ice was thicker and it more completely covered the region, hence making it more able to withstand storms,” Parkinson said.
On the other side of the planet, Antarctica is heading to its maximum yearly sea ice extent, which typically occurs in September or early October. This year’s maximum extent is likely to be among the eight lowest in the satellite record — a dramatic turn of events considering that 2012, 2013 and 2014 all saw consecutive record high maximum extents, followed by a sudden large drop in 2015 and a further although smaller decrease in 2016. So far, the September Antarctic ice extents this year are comparable to those of a year ago.
“What had been most surprising about the changing sea ice coverage in the past three decades was the fact that the Antarctic sea ice was increasing instead of decreasing,” Parkinson said. “The fact of Arctic sea ice decreases was not as shocking because this was expected with a warming climate, although the overall rate of the decreases was greater than most models had forecast.”
Parkinson said that although it is still too early to talk about a long-term reversal in the behavior of Antarctic sea ice, the decreases witnessed in the past two years provide important data to test the various hypotheses that scientists have put forward to explain why Antarctic sea ice coverage had been increasing, overall, between 1979 and 2015.
Adding the Antarctic and Arctic sea ice extents month by month through the satellite record shows that globally the Earth has been losing sea ice since the late 1970s in each portion of the annual cycle of ice growth and decay.
“In fact, this year, every single month from January through August experienced a new monthly record low in global sea ice extents,” Parkinson said.
NSIDC concurs here
Source: https://nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/
32 thoughts on “Arctic sea-ice extent ends up not even close to setting a new low record”
Phew! That was a close one.
I guess we’re all gonna live, now.
Until next year.
Wasn’t Arctic ice free in the summer under Holocene Optimum, 8.000 – 5.300 years ago? I worry if there is more sea ice and glaciers and I cheer up if there is less. Who wants a new ice age?
“Who wants a new ice age?” Probably the traditional print-media in a year or five, when they think it might help advertising revenues.
While the North Atlantic Oscillation may work to a ~sixty year cycle, the MSM probably doesn’t, and can’t afford to.
The PDO and AMO make the Arctic and Antarctic go in different directions
While the daily average extent for the last 10 years bottomed out on day 260, years like 2016 and 2009 hit minimum on day 254. This year’s extent was at 4.7M km2 for a week, hit bottom at 4.6M on day 253, then rose up and over 4.8M km2. SII (Sea Ice Index) 2017 is similar to MASIE, though a bit lower lately. The graph below shows September comparisons through day 260.
Some take any year’s slightly lower minimum as proof that Arctic ice is dying, but the image below shows extents from 2007, mostly smaller than 2017.
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2017/09/18/arctic-ice-exceeds-at-minimum/
I think that I have told the environmental alarmists a trillion times not to exaggerate. Their credibility is evaporating.
I saw an article which claimed the the early 1980’s typically had greater than normal ice extent than much earlier years, although there was questions about the credibility of that article.
If it were true it would indicate that comparing 2017 to 1981 might be cherry picking.
Can some verify or discredit the claim that the early 1980 period had abnormally high Arctic sea ice extent?
Antarctic ice has 5yr ‘bounces’ and last year was due for decline. The strong 2016 El Nino likely aggravated the larger than expected drop. With the entire SH covered in cold water, this year will see a strong return to recovery.
Similarly the cold water in the NH and a deepening approach to La Nina aided by the cool global oceans overall, will see a substantial, steep recovery in Arctic ice and cold winters in North America.
The cooled Gulf stream waters, intercepted by the mass of cold water in the north Atlantic will deliver a bitter cold winter to UK, Scandinavia and Siberia. Cold lobes from NE Russia could chill continental Europe, particularly Germany and eastern Europe, but France is likely to suffer, too. Heavy snows in the Alps.
Global temperatures will drop and the Pause will re-establish itself to likely 10years without warming. Remember this forecast. It is based entirely on dropping Ssts.
Cold lobes from the NE (Russian Central North)
Noted Gary. Thanks.
The Farmer’s Almanac has been spot on all year for Southern Ontario. We are loving our first real summer weather just as the equinox approaches. They call for snow in mid-October. We’ll see. No El Niños around here now.
Antarctic ice this year simply results from the freakish weather conditions late last year and early this year.
The actual gain in Antarctic sea ice from low to high was impressive, but couldn’t offset the very low minimum, due to the combo of ENSO variability, winds off the continent and other purely weather phenomena last year and early this.
Meanwhile, it looks more and more as if the low of 2012, confirmed by a triple bottom with equal lows before and after it, signals the end of Arctic sea ice decline in the dedicated satellite era, ie from 1979.
Dear Deplorable Deniers,
More Than 99% Of Scientists Agree – We’re All Going To Die
https://www.washingtonpost.com/99%_Of Scientists Agree _We’re All Going To Die-9083-fbfddf6804c2_story.html?hpid=%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.56bf1df360ed
In the arctic, the difference in reflectivity between ice and water is very small, due to the low angle at which sunlight hits either ice or water.
The arctic is the world’s air conditioner because the more exposed water up there, the faster heat is lost to space. It’s one of the world’s largest negative feedbacks.
The long term trend of the loss of Arctic ice shows that the “air conditioner” isn’t able to keep up with the warming.
The long term trend is almost universally UPWARD
The first 7000+ years of the Holocene had FAR less sea ice than now, often essentially ice-free in summer
Current levels are above what they have been for 90-95% of the last 10,000 years.
Anonymously HIGH !!!!
Icelandic sea ice graphs show that late 1970’s extent was up there with the EXTREMES of the LIA, the coldest period in 10,000 years.
And what warming ?
Warming by “data adjustment” does not affect sea ice.
The only warming in the satellite period has come from ocean events and ocean cycles.
But those two main ocean cycles are starting to reverse.
So the sea ice is one and a half Wadhams this year. What was the extent in the 1930’s, which might have been warmer? 1981 seems a curious start point, as there are satellite images earlier, back to the 1960’s. Perhaps they give the “wrong” impression?
Year to year changes in seasonal extreme sea ice extent not a global warming thing although it is usually portrayed as such and often used to raise cataclysmic alarms as in “the arctic is screaming”.
https://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.2869646
Wait, does whatever ice does anywhere in two years constitutes a trend?
Huh?
“The fact that we still ended up with low sea ice extents is because the baseline ice conditions today are worse than the baseline 38 years ago.”
Why are changes in conditions that favor ice loss “worse”? Why can’t they just be more favorable for ice loss than 38 years ago? In other words, “why always with the negative vibes?”.
The Arctic sea ice extent of the late 1970’s was not a “baseline”
It was an extreme high bar, up with the extremes of the LIA>
If these clowns really want to go back to this chilly times, they should move to Siberia, and let us enjoy what we have……
….. the Modern SLIGHTLY Warm Period.
But the climate extremists don’t need no stinking facts.
They have deceptive hype:
http://www.zmescience.com/science/news-science/2nd-hottest-year-19092017/?utm_source=pushnot
What planet are they living on? We certainly did NOT have an above-average temperature cycle this summer in my area or anywhere around here, north or south.
I think those Warmians and Globull Extremists need some time with professional counseling, someone who will nod understandingly, and offer them sympathetic understanding and tranquilizers.
Arctic ice growing again. 8th lowest minimum this year.
After a record warm winter in the Arctic last year leading to the lowest ice maximum, the ice melted at the slowest rate recorded, leading to the 8th lowest ice minimum.
On Greenland the situation was quite different. It snowed and snowed, leading to the largest yearly ice gain recorded, which was quite a change from years and years of ice loss.
This year the ice gain started even earlier
Are these changes only temporary, or are they an early harbinger of the ice age to come?
With the Greenland chart from DMI: https://lenbilen.com/2017/09/18/arctic-ice-growing-again-8th-lowest-minimum-this-year/
I’m confused about that graph. Does it show 2017 within 2 std deviations of mean extent? Then why is this graph, also nsidc, different?
http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/
The Charctic graph is an averaging set of some sort. 3 day, 3 different methods? can’t remember.
And what is the “mean extent”……. meaningless, because it part of a drop from the extreme high levels of the late 1970’s
The data for NSIDC is here.. ftp://sidads.colorado.edu/DATASETS/NOAA/G02135/north/daily/data/
and shows that currently, 2017 is above 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016.
Because you can drag a zoomable area on the chart and turn various options on and off. You can also click on most extent points and will be shown an image of the actual extent on that day.
The legend at the bottom left of the image above show what options were active at the time the chart image was captured.
Whatever the facts are, the CAGW enthusiasts will continue to tell us that it is worse than they predicted and we have to double down on the Paris Agreement to offset the loss of Trump….or we are all going to die.
“… all going to die.” Okay, but they should go first, don’t you think?
Then the rest of us can just get on with our lives. I have things to do.
Just what exactly was the ice doing before 1979? Trends of 38 years for an old old planet, completely meaningless.
So basically 3rd lowest in the arctic and 8th lowest in the antarctic. The downward spiral continues.
These statements from NSIDC are so carefully constructed to not violate their sea ice “meme” that it is really starting to disgust me. The headline should be “remarkable recovery of sea ice from last year’s low value”, but instead they talk about “8th lowest”, conveniently pushing the fact that this year’s extent is much larger than 10 years ago (2007) under the CAGW rug.
Instead they give excuses that the weather was favorable to low melting. Note that when the significant storms of 2012 broke up ice and led to massive melting, they blamed it on global warming, not weather. Why can’t they just state the facts, and quit the editorializing? Are they so afraid that skeptics are going to use this to destroy their carefully built story that they can’t present a simple factual analysis? What a joke!