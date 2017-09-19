Giant ‘space hurricanes’ may affect satellites

Solar wind impacts on giant ‘space hurricanes’ may affect satellite safety
From EMBRY-RIDDLE AERONAUTICAL UNIVERSITY
Could the flapping of a butterfly’s wings in Costa Rica set off a hurricane in California? The question has been scrutinized by chaos theorists, stock-market analysts and weather forecasters for decades. For most people, this hypothetical scenario may be difficult to imagine on Earth – particularly when a real disaster strikes.
Yet, in space, similarly small fluctuations in the solar wind as it streams toward the Earth’s magnetic shield actually can affect the speed and strength of “space hurricanes,” researcher Katariina Nykyri of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has reported.
The study, published on September 19 in the Journal of Geophysical Research – Space Physics, offers the first detailed description of the mechanism by which solar wind fluctuations can change the properties of so-called space hurricanes, affecting how plasma is transported into the Earth’s magnetic shield, or magnetosphere.
Those “hurricanes” are formed by a phenomenon known as Kelvin-Helmholtz (KH) instability. As plasma from the Sun (solar wind) sweeps across the Earth’s magnetic boundary, it can produce large vortices (about 10,000-40,000 kilometers in size) along the boundary layer, Nykyri explained.
“The KH wave, or space hurricane, is one of the major ways that solar wind transports energy, mass and momentum into the magnetosphere,” said Nykyri, a professor of physics and a researcher with the Center for Space and Atmospheric Research at Embry-Riddle’s Daytona Beach, Fla., campus. “Fluctuations in solar wind affect how quickly the KH waves grow and how large they become.”
When solar wind speeds are faster, the fluctuations are more powerful, Nykyri reported, and they seed larger space hurricanes that can transport more plasma.
Gaining deeper insights into how solar wind conditions affect space hurricanes may someday provide better space-weather prediction and set the stage for safer satellite navigation through radiation belts, Nykyri said. This is because solar wind can excite ultra-low frequency (ULF) waves by triggering KH instability, which can energize radiation belt particles.
Space hurricanes are universal phenomena, occurring at the boundary layers of Coronal Mass Ejections – giant balls of plasma erupting from the Sun’s hot atmosphere – in the magnetospheres of Jupiter, Saturn and other planets, Nykyri noted.
“KH waves can alter the direction and properties of Coronal Mass Ejections, which eventually affect near-Earth space weather,” Nykyri explained. “For accurate space weather prediction, it is crucial to understand the detailed mechanisms that affect the growth and properties of space hurricanes.”
Furthermore, in addition to playing a role in transporting energy and mass, a recent discovery by Nykyri and her graduate student Thomas W. Moore shows that KH waves also provide an important way of heating plasma by millions of degrees Fahrenheit (Moore et al., Nature Physics, 2016), and therefore may be important for solar coronal heating. It might also be used for transport barrier generation in fusion plasmas.
For the current research, simulations were based on seven years’ worth of measurements of the amplitude and velocity of solar wind fluctuations at the edge of the magnetosphere, as captured by NASA’s THEMIS (Time History of Events and Macroscale Interactions during Substorms) spacecraft.
###
Nykyri’s paper in the Journal of Geophysical Research – Space Physics, published by the American Geophysical Union, was titled “Influence of Velocity Fluctuations on the Kelvin-Helmholtz Instability and its Associated Mass Transport.”
13 thoughts on “Giant ‘space hurricanes’ may affect satellites”
The axis of gyration would necessarily be perpendicular to the incident normal vector and as such would not be the quasi 2-dimensional structure we call hurricanes (although a cross section of the flow might resemble a vortex.
On a cynical note how long before we need to combat anthropogenic solar climate change?
Ionospheric CO2 is making space hurricanes more frequent and destructive!
It may be true that a butterfly flapping its wings in the Brazilian jungle can cause a blizzard in Detroit. You will never be able to gather enough data to prove it and you will never be able to build a big enough computer to handle all that data. If, by some miracle, you could gather the data, the measuring instruments and towers on which they are mounted would change the weather and render the poor butterfly’s efforts moot.
We don’t need to get technical. Just blame Trump! ;-)
How about we blame Trump on CO2?
By the time humankind has amassed the knowledge and wherewithal to completely understand and model Earth’s climatic system, we will no longer be interested with Earth’s climatic system.
So by measuring the butterfly we have affected the response of the butterflies effect? We can either know how hard it flaps or which way it flaps, not both.
Heisenberg’s Butterfly! keep it away from Schrodinger’s cat.
The flapping entity causing more hurricanes is NOT wings of a butterfly, but lips of a climate alarmist.
Then again, I best go check now on the trend in butterfly population growth over the years.
Nah, it’s the population growth of maggots, like people who write books entitled An Inconvenient Truth.
That is to say, maggots feeding off people’s ignorance.
I blame Russian hackers
Crap! the PDF is paywalled.
At the risk of (again) revealing myself as a hillbilly, why is some information more valuable than the other? Do you have to purchase this data from NASA? Is there a lack of sufficient sponsor funding? Wouldn’t an author be more likely to have his educated opinion and analysis circulated if he didn’t expect payment from each reader?
It will be interesting to see how modern electrical infrastructure stands up to a CME such as the Carrington Event of 1859. Some experts say it will cause mayhem, and others say it will just be a another bad day for some stuff, but will recover quickly. I hope it is the latter, and not the former, since a lot of us now rely on modern civilization to live day to day. Things like hunting and gathering at Safeway may be difficult if the checkout doesn’t accept my credit card since the power is off, or the internet is down. At what point does an inconvenience turn into a crisis?
And a Carrington Event is thought to be a 1-100 chance any given year, and theoretically over due for another similar event. What about a 1-1000 CME storm that does real damage, and we have no way to calculate this damage, since we never had the electrical infrastructure in use to test until it actually happens? What about a super nova going off in our celestial back yard, like Betelgeuse, which is only 642 light years from earth and in the process of going super nova at some point in the next million years. If that shock wave is aimed at Earth, then it may be a very interesting day for us here.
We live in in a cosmic shooting gallery of many types, so the lesson should be to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. The same should apply to climate change, since we will most definitely not be changing the climate any time soon, although it would be wise to harden our defences to all crisis of every kind. There are undoubtably many things that happen that are completely out of control by humankind, so this OCD with global warming and climate change being all our own fault is just nuts.
Y’all know that the flit of a butterfly wing as a precursor for massive atmospheric events is a poetic excess to give a sense of mystery to causes. Millions of wings are flitting every moment, quintillions of leaves feathering the air, blades of grass, inspirations, expirations, foot falls….. I must say this overworked butterfly wing cliche is getting tiresome. I suppose it was spawned from “the straw that broke the camels back” of an earlier time.
Anyway, it is at least refreshing that one cause in this world isn’t man’s evil activity.
Gary: You almost got poetic, there!