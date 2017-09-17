EPA evaluating ‘red teams’ to challenge climate science despite hurricanes

by John Siciliano | Sep 15, 2017, 11:00 AM
The Trump administration is looking to create a “red team” to challenge the accepted science on climate change and the impact of carbon dioxide emissions on the Earth’s temperature, but there is no timeline on when that exercise will occur even though it is “very important,” according to Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt.
The EPA administrator sat down with the Washington Examiner for an interview that included discussion of the proposed red team-blue team process that he says will open up a dialogue over the science behind global warming to see what is true and what is not.
“The red team-blue team is still being evaluated,” Pruitt said. “I think it’s very, very important. I think the American people deserve an open, honest dialogue about what do we know, what don’t we know with respect to CO2 and its impact.”
The Trump administration has been criticized in recent weeks by environmentalists and others for ignoring the effects of manmade global warming in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. Although climate scientists are careful not to equate weather with global warming, they do say that the increased intensity of the storms is a result of a warmer planet.
But the Trump administration feels a need to test that. The red team/blue team process Pruitt wants to set up has been widely used by the military to test assumptions when it comes to an enemy’s wartime capability. A red team would challenge the assumptions of the blue team.
In the case of climate change, the red team would include scientists known for their skepticism of the science held by the majority of climate scientists who say human activity is causing the Earth’s temperature to rise and will have disastrous consequences unless abated.
The Heartland Institute, which actively challenges U.N. climate change findings that the broader scientific community accepts, has been tapped by the Trump administration to recommend who should staff the red team.
But Pruitt wouldn’t give a timeframe for when the exercise would begin. “As far as the timing, that has not been determined. But I think it’s important for the American people to be able to consume that, to see that, to participate in that,” he said.
“I want it to be an open process where we literally put scientists in the room, both red team and blue team scientists, and they critique one another and talk to one another and inform each other about about this very important issue,” Pruitt said.
26 thoughts on “EPA evaluating ‘red teams’ to challenge climate science despite hurricanes”
EPA evaluating ‘red teams’ to challenge climate science despite earthquakes
EPA evaluating ‘red teams’ to challenge climate science despite a record breaking 12y interval without a major hurricane landfall.
EPA evaluating ‘red teams’ to challenge climate science despite a perfect record of failed climate predictions.
Only mentally challenged people think CO2 causes earthquakes
A red/blue analysis is not a debate in a room. I don’t think he has looked at how this is used.
BINGO!
Should it be broadcast live?
Is this a true statement?: “The science held by the MAJORITY of climate scientists who say human activity is causing the Earth’s temperature to rise and will have disastrous consequences unless abated.”
Is a climate scientist more related to an astronomer or more related to an astrologer?
If you actually investigate what the consensus position includes, the two near-universally accepted statements are 1) the climate is changing and 2) human activity has some effect upon climate change. Therefore, if you agree that the climate is changing but do not agree that it is the use of fossil fuels, among all human activities that affects climate change, that causes the greatest effect among all human activities, you are also in agreement with 97% of climate scientists.
The vocal minority that insists that the use of fossil fuels is the largest influence on climate change is less than 10%
Plenty of weather..
….. but would someone please explain, that apart from natural, highly beneficial warming out of the coldest period in 10,000 years, and some temperature ups and downs due to ocean cycles…….
… in what way has the climate changed in the last, say 100 years ??
Seems to have been remarkably stable.
Andy, I, too, have raised just that observation: The climate has not changed in over 100 years!
Stable – it’s got better.
One thing that should never go unchallenged is an assertion that the 97% figure has any validity with respect to anything. The people responsible for inflicting it on us essentially pulled their numbers out their donkeys.
As this will be mostly a public relations exercise, the success depends on how well that is managed. Challenging the rent-seeking renewables lobby/industry and their green blob NGO enablers should be a major emphasis.
The major problem with the “science” is that it is overblown, not absent. Going full skydragon slayer is a temptation that should be resisted.
Mundia & Modia: The two worlds in which we live
We humans live in two worlds. One world, call it Mundia, is the world of immutable laws, e.g. gravity, electromagnetism, and supply and demand – it is the world that we see when we look out at the natural landscape. The other world, call it Modia, is the world of social relationships, e.g. love, hate, admiration, envy, loyalty, and gratitude – it is the world that we see when we look out at the social landscape.
While supporting the concept of the process, in my opinion there are real practical difficulties concerning the intended audiences for the results. In the military, it is a few commanders. Here, it is more than officials like Pruitt. The 14 agencies putting together the new National Climate Assessment anominrion? Congress (as if Shelton Whitehouse would pay attention)? Gavin Schmidt and Naomi Oreskes and like players? The general public via MSM (as if WaPo’s Chris Mooney could be persuaded) ? A more honest next IPCC (as if a US process could ever influence that regular warmunist lovefest)?
Just another report by Pruitt and the Trump administration will likely have little or no general impact.
Rud, I didn’t recognize your “anominrion.” My spell checker didn’t recognize it. Finally, the latest Merriam-Webster Dictionary didn’t recognize it. What is it?
I did take it in context to mean the upcoming National Climate Assessment would be a pile of misleading nonsense concocted by Obama Administration holdovers.
Red team observations might be used to fight Federal, State and local nonsense regulations in court.
Abomination. My bad, watching football and commenting simultaneously. See essay Credibility Conundrums for my take on chapter 1 of the 2014 NCA. The draft of 2018 is worse.
Rud, agreed!
The current nonsense about the relationship between hurricanes and global warming clearly shows that facts have no currency any longer.
I noted that at the beginning (Harvey) there were a few Consensus scientists who were willing to get out there and advise caution in making such a connection; but now that the MSM and politicians have made their “opinions” clear, “establishment science” has suddenly grown very quiet.
One of the things that troubles me with the R&B team approach is that the public, which generally doesn’t have the ability to judge claims, may simply see this as a spitting contest between two highly polarized groups. Something that might help would be if there were a couple of highly qualified joint-moderators who don’t have a dog in the fight, that could interrupt with questions or offer opinions on the veracity of technical claims. It would be a waste of time and talent if the public was unswayed by either side because they don’t have the ability to critique and reject claims. There has to be an expected outcome and a process for validating the outcome.
We can’t depend on the MSM or ‘celebrity’ scientists like deGrasse-Tyson to be objective. Yet, we need a panel of detached observers to judge the claims, and either already be familiar with the subject, or can come up to speed quickly before the exercise.
The biggest service that the ‘Red Team’ could provide in the described setting is to keep asking how CO2 is supposed to drive temperatures when a third of all human emissions happened as temperatures remained largely flat.
The current fallacious claim is that some other effect that has not been included in the climate models has driven down most of the warming that was predicted. However, the suggestion of such a large effect calls into question both whether CO2 is a dominant driver of temperatures and whether the science really is settled.
I hope Mann is on the Blue Team.
It might be fun to see him try to defend “The Hockey Stick” when the IPCC no longer uses it.
And when he can’t feed to questions he wants to be to his questioners.
*sigh* (again)
And when he can’t feed the questions he wants to be asked to his questioners.
By pure coincidence, prospective blue team members will find that they urgent personal matters to attend to and not be able to participate
What could land hit hurricanes possibly do with a serious climate science debate?
There is no serious “science” debate. It’s always populist green drivel as science. Dark age educational system at the root.
There is something to be said for banging folks heads together and not letting them escape into their own echo chambers.
The alarmists use a variety of slippery tricks to convince people about CAGW. I am confident that the alarmists’ case will wither if they can’t escape dealing with its shortcomings. They are proposing drastic solutions to the CO2 ‘problem’. The onus is on them to prove that the ‘problem’ exists and can’t easily be adapted to.
In other words: cage match no escape.
The Blue team Red team approach – or hypothesis generation and falsification – will need more than just reciting rehearsed opinions and talking points for the venal and gullible. What is required is formal validation, actual experimentation, real world observation – unsullied by ‘adjustments’ and faked averaging (taking the mean of high and low temperature during a day is NOT the average temperature for the day. Then justification of metrics: why do climate ‘scientists’ measuring energy retention in the atmosphere instead measure temperature – which is not a measurement of energy content due to the varying enthalpy of the atmosphere; they should be measuring kilojoules per kilogram of the atmosphere.
There is a distinct probability that the energy content of the atmosphere has not been rising but instead the enthalpy is decreasing due to lower humidity.
The terms hotter, colder, warming, cooling are scientifically meaningless in the atmosphere and should be banned from all papers on climate; instead use real metrics for energy content of the atmosphere.
There are many sites where observation shows temperatures dropping yet which have been adjusted to show temperatures rising. Therefore, all claimed data from the past has been adjusted and therefore has ceased to be data but results of an unvalidated mathematical exercise. Professional metrologists and meteorologists should validate every homogenization and adjustment. If they fail validation they should be removed. If possible, if the climate ‘scientists’ have not destroyed and discarded the original data, then a return to the original data should be made.
It is not so much Red team as bringing in professional engineers to provide formal governance of data and of the formulae and processes to create information.