House Defunds Obama Era Methane Rules

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Willie Soon – the House has voted to defund an Obama era EPA initiative to limit methane emissions from fossil fuel mining operations.

House votes to block funding for EPA methane pollution rule

BY DEVIN HENRY – 09/13/17 01:55 PM EDT

Lawmakers voted Wednesday to block implementation of a key Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) pollution rule.

The House voted 218-195 to strip funding for an Obama-era EPA effort to limit methane emissions from new oil and gas drilling sites. Eleven Republicans voted against the amendment, and 3 Democrats voted to block funding for the regulation.

“This rule is currently facing litigation and uncertainty, and Congress must act to block this job-killing regulation estimated to cost the U.S. economy $530 million annually,” Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) said during debate on the measure last week.

…

Environmentalists and Democrats have defended the rule as an important effort to crack down on climate change-causing pollutants.

“There is no doubt at all that methane contributes to the increased levels of greenhouse gas concentrations, which contribute to the long-lasting changes in our climate, such as rising global temperatures, sea level change, in weather and precipitation patterns and changes in the ecosystem’s habits and species diversity,” Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) said during floor debate.

…