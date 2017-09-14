Study reveals that Mann’s Bristlecone pine trees may not be good “treemometers” after all

Dr. Michael Mann used tree ring core samples from Bristlecone pines in the Western United states as one of the most heavily weighted proxies used to make his infamous “hockey stick” Now it seems that even though temperature in these areas has been rising, the Bristlecones aren’t responding to it by increasing their range, and other tree species are jumping ahead in the same area.
I pointed out some years ago that Mann didn’t seem to be aware of Liebigs Law of the Minimum which regulates plant growth. See also Bristlecone Pines: Treemometers or rain gauges ?
Earth’s oldest trees in climate-induced race up the tree line
Bristlecone pine trees in great basin are losing game of leapfrog with limber pine
From the UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA – DAVIS
Bristlecone pine and limber pine trees in the Great Basin region are like two very gnarled, old men in a slow-motion race up the mountaintop, and climate change is the starting gun, according to a study from the University of California, Davis.
The study, published in the journal Global Change Biology, shows that the tree line has been steadily moving upslope over the past 50 years in the Great Basin. The region extends from California’s Sierra Nevada, across Nevada to Utah’s Uinta Mountains. Its north and south are framed by the Columbia and Colorado rivers’ watersheds.
The study also found that limber pine is successfully ? “leapfrogging” over bristlecone pine. They are growing in soils once almost completely dominated by bristlecone pine, and they are moving upslope at a faster rate than the bristlecone pine.
CHARGING UPSLOPE
“We are seeing very little regeneration anywhere in bristlecone ranges except in the tree line and, there, limber pine is taking all the good spots,” said the study’s corresponding author Brian Smithers, a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Plant Sciences at UC Davis. “It’s jarring because limber pine is a species you normally see further downslope, not at tree line. So it’s very odd to see it charging upslope and not see bristlecone charging upslope ahead of limber pine, or at least with it.”
The study concludes that if bristlecone pine trees are unable to advance upslope because they are blocked by limber pine, bristlecones could face a reduction of their range and possibly local extinctions.
EARTH’S OLDEST LIVING TREES
Bristlecone pine trees are Earth’s oldest individual trees and can live for more than 5,000 years. No spring chicken, limber pine trees can live 2,000 years or more.
Both tree species have seen many climate changes during their time on Earth — from extremely warm periods to ice ages — and have slowly advanced across the landscape. Over millennia, bristlecone pine trees have moved from the lowlands of the Great Basin up to the current tree line. But, the study notes, neither bristlecone nor limber pine have ever experienced climate change and temperature increases as rapidly as what has been occurring in recent decades.
LEGACY EFFECTS
Smithers said he doesn’t expect bristlecone pine adult trees to be impacted much by current climatic shifts, as those trees are well-established. But how, if and where new bristlecone pine trees will regenerate is less certain, particularly as other species like limber pine take up valuable space for them to germinate.
“The things we’re doing today have legacy effects for thousands of years in the Great Basin,” Smithers said. “When those trees do start to die, they won’t likely be replaced because it’s just too hot and dry.”
The study suggests that land managers identify the specific bottlenecks for a species to live long enough to reproduce, and focus on that stage. For long-lived trees like bristlecone and limber pines, the bottleneck is at the time of their initial establishment, not hundreds and thousands of years into their adulthoods.
7 thoughts on “Study reveals that Mann’s Bristlecone pine trees may not be good “treemometers” after all”
A rain gauge is a temperature proxy as good as a bristlecone pine tree ring. (Their growth is determined by the amount of water available in those few weeks between extreme winter cold and extreme summer heat.)
The title of this post is misleading. From the linked abstract, the paper seems to have little to do with trees as temperature indicators. Instead, it’s mostly concerned with the ecological advantages limber pine juveniles have over bristlecone juveniles. Even that doesn’t say if the juveniles will eventually mature and out-compete the bristlecones. The paper does state that limber pines are rare at tree lines so maybe these observations just reflect from a short perspective rather than some fundamental change in physiology of the two species.
My takeaway:
“Earth’s oldest trees in climate-induced race up the tree line”
Since it has been argued that Bristlecone pines are an indicator of a changing climate, it seems they are not since they don’t seem to be responding to the warming over that area in the last century.
Maybe bristlecone pines are more vulnerable to wildlife gnawing than limber pines, and there are more wildlife of the gnawing sort now than formerly.
Well, the usual (holding down the fort till Jim Steele gets here):
1) How long have those bristlecones in the picture been dead?
2) What killed them?
3) Did they die in the last 30 years, when this 1 degree increase is supposed to have occurred?
4) Does not a one degree T change correspond to about 200 vertical feet?
5) Did the limber really march up the hill steadily, in spite of the “pause”?
6) Have native insects and invasive fungus had nothing to do with it?
7) Aren’t 30 years too short a span to deduce much about trees that live thousands of years?
8) Could not the relation between the two species be analogous to that between quaking aspen and pine? (aspen are opportunistic but slowly give way to conifers)
9) Who is responsible for widespread dissemination of this report?
But, the study notes, neither bristlecone nor limber pine have ever experienced climate change and temperature increases as rapidly as what has been occurring in recent decades.
Credibility of this study just flew out the window.
Ditto!!