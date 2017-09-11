Hillary Clinton: Threatening Coal Jobs was a Mistake

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to her book “What happened”, Hillary Clinton’s biggest regret was joking about putting coal miners out of business because climate.
Hillary Clinton: Here’s the misstep from the campaign I regret the most
ELIZA RELMAN
SEP 7, 2017, 12:30 AM
In her new book “What Happened” — officially out on September 12 — Hillary Clinton wrote that her biggest regret from the the campaign trail was saying that she would put coal miners out of business.
…
Clinton made the remark during a town hall in Columbus, Ohio in March 2016, during which she touted her plan to replace fossil fuel-based energy production with renewable systems.
“I’m the only candidate which has a policy about how to bring economic opportunity using clean renewable energy as the key into coal country,” she said. “Because we’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.”
…
Clinton later called the comment a “misstatement” that she mistakenly made “out of context.”
But the remark sparked a backlash against Clinton and haunted her throughout the campaign, which Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump worked to center around the suffering of white working class Americans, with a particular focus on struggling coal miners.
…
Read more: https://www.businessinsider.com.au/hillary-clinton-biggest-campaign-mistake-2017-9
Coal mining is a big deal in Pennsylvania. According to Better with Coal, the coal industry provides approximately 36,200 jobs, 13,000 of which are directly related to coal mining. Coal mining average wages are about $30,000 higher than the average of Pennsylvania private sector jobs.
Pennsylvania also currently casts 20 electoral votes in Presidential elections. In the six elections prior to 2016, Pennsylvania voted Democrat. President Trump only won Pennsylvania by 0.7%.
If Hillary Clinton identifies hostility to the coal industry as her biggest regret, it really makes one wonder what conversations are occurring behind closed doors in the upper echelons of the Democratic Party. States like Pennsylvania are winnable – providing the Democrats tone down their green rhetoric, and remember that some of their supporters have real jobs.
Perhaps the climate movement has fewer friends than they thought.
33 thoughts on “Hillary Clinton: Threatening Coal Jobs was a Mistake”
As all experienced politicians know, telling the truth can be a terrible mistake.
I’m assuming you mean she was being honest about her intentions not expressing a “Truth”?
Coal is a resource used in thousands of products.
She was lazy and arrogant. She didn’t even campaign in some states. The world dodged a bullet.
+1
There are many bullets to dodge like Al Gore for President etc.
She meant what she said, just that it was a “mistake” to say it. She had every intention of continuing with Obama’s misguided anti-fossil fuel, coal-killing policies.
Obviously, but they no longer talk to people, only heads of advocacy groups count and they will accept it as a “mistake” for a favor of course.
This reminds me how glad I am she lost.
In her case this quote might be appropriate:
“The only vice that cannot be forgiven is hypocrisy. The repentance of a hypocrite is itself hypocrisy.
Her book will be used in future clinical psychology classes.
This is a very good read:
http://counsellingresource.com/features/2009/02/27/blame-game/
There’s always this:
For once, she was just being honest.
Saturday or Sunday was the 1st anniversary of her “deplorables” comment. It immediately converted me from being opposed to Clinton to enthusiastically supporting Trump.
This is funny…
Is she saying that she took her own quote out of context?
Is a misstatement mistakenly made, a double-negative?
That is funny, because true!
Not just PA is a coal state. The key swing state of OH is, too. WV used to be a swing state, but hasn’t been for a long time, because God and guns, even before coal. Ditto KY. The only eastern coal state Clinton carried was VA.
Virginia is a very, very minor player in the coal industry. Deep-blue NOVA is what drives the state nowadays.
Unfortunately.
PS:
His strong field of opponents included former or current governors of the 2nd (TX), 3rd (FL), 4th (NY) and 7th (OH) largest states and a host of US senators from states much more populous than VT, such as TX and FL.
Governors
Bush, Christie, Gilmore, Huckabee, Jindal, Kasich, Pataki, Perry, Walker
Senators
Cruz, Graham, Paul, Rubio, Santorum
Private Sector
Carson, Fiorina, Trump
Clinton clearly showed that she had fallen victim of the green maffia. Such people do not belong in the White House. Fossil fuels cannot be missed before 2100 and to do so much research is needed.
The ironic part is that this is a Clinton being honest.
Honest for a book fee of course. Each new book deal has to have an edgy twist to it. In this case it’s a little bit of honesty splashed around. A lot of Clinton supporters reside at the nursing home now or at the cemetery. They just don’t show up for automatic support the way they used to.
That’s the problem when your real self is so despicable and you reveal too much.
Constant conniving is necessary to fool people.
Look at the DNC emails. Nice people huh?
Like Wasserman Schultz?
Not a mistake but the real intent and not just isolated. Glad we heard about it before the election. Everybody seemed to brush a similar comment by then candidate Obama 9 years before when were were told to expect higher and higher energy costs from his policies and nobody seemed to care…
No, the Russians made her say those words in Ohio by slipping in a faked script for her to read at the last minute. sarc
Give her some credit. She seems to be taking the blame for this one. Question is, was she reading prepared remarks or was she speaking her own mind?
It was an Obama overreach script that she foolishly used in campaign mode without the executive powers already in hand. Only a rube would give a speech from California in Ohio. You’re supposed to feed the green crap out west and union benefit plays in Ohio and social security fear mongering in Florida.
“Give her some credit. She seems to be taking the blame for this one.”
Should one be given credit for “taking the blame on this one” when the error she claims to have made was to tell the truth?
I recall that she also said to coal miners in West Virginia “..don’t worry, we’ll take care of you.” It may have been an ad lib, but from my experience with coal miners, they don’t want taken care of. They want to work, and will do a dangerous job to support their families.
She seems to have forgotten about saying she was going to raise taxes on the middle class and then lumping everyone who disagreed with her into a basket of deplorables.
Shhhh, already! Please just let them keep saying these things openly, OK?
Yes, you would think leaking rational comments in a post battle analysis would tip their hand. But then there is a repeating pattern of arrogance and stupidity that bubbles up with each campaign from her Party. Trump just being there will trigger it all again. It’s a personality flaw that repeats on a national scale.
She wasn’t joking, and the only thing she regrets is actually telling the truth about something for once in her life.
“joking” !! ??
Is this book being written in real time to keep it edgy? A release in e-book format only would facilitate that approach. But then with this crew, they could be releasing multiple versions for different audiences.
Joking? That is a total lie. She wanted to kill coal. Period.