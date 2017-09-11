Hillary Clinton: Threatening Coal Jobs was a Mistake

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to her book “What happened”, Hillary Clinton’s biggest regret was joking about putting coal miners out of business because climate.

Hillary Clinton: Here’s the misstep from the campaign I regret the most

ELIZA RELMAN

SEP 7, 2017, 12:30 AM

In her new book “What Happened” — officially out on September 12 — Hillary Clinton wrote that her biggest regret from the the campaign trail was saying that she would put coal miners out of business.

…

Clinton made the remark during a town hall in Columbus, Ohio in March 2016, during which she touted her plan to replace fossil fuel-based energy production with renewable systems.

“I’m the only candidate which has a policy about how to bring economic opportunity using clean renewable energy as the key into coal country,” she said. “Because we’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.”

…

Clinton later called the comment a “misstatement” that she mistakenly made “out of context.”

But the remark sparked a backlash against Clinton and haunted her throughout the campaign, which Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump worked to center around the suffering of white working class Americans, with a particular focus on struggling coal miners.

…