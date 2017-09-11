Guardian Shocked that Florida Residents STILL Don’t Buy their Climate Hype

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Guardian Reporter Ed Pilkington has been running around Marco Island Florida, desperately trying to find someone who thinks climate change is a problem.
Floridians battered by Irma maintain climate change is no ‘big deal’
On Marco Island, widespread destruction in Irma’s wake is not enough to make believers out of some climate change skeptics
They sat through hours of pummelling by Hurricane Irma, with winds pounding them at up to 115mph and rain driving in a solid white sheet as bright as a snow blizzard. Then on Monday, Floridians woke up to survey the damage, begin the cleanup and get back to carrying on regardless.
By noon, the jet skiers were back on the water, buzzing around the west coast waterways under a blue sky where only hours before Irma had shaken the trees and put fear in people’s hearts.
The catastrophe that had been forewarned over countless hours of rolling cable television appeared to have been avoided. But only narrowly.
For its lucky escape, the US has Cuba to thank, given that the northern coast of the island soaked up an important part of Irma’s energy before the storm reached Florida. Not that the debt of gratitude will be repaid by the current incumbent of the White House.
…
Chris Roche, 52, a real estate lawyer, was taking a long hard look at the damage to his home. Three trees were down in the yard, some tiles had come off the roof and there were signs of grey mud on the road – Irma’s calling card, dredged up from the seabed and deposited right outside his door.
…
This was the fifth or sixth hurricane he had sat through since he moved on to the island in 1979, he said with the nonchalance of someone discussing trips to the theater. He was more than a little skeptical of the warnings to evacuate which he had heard and duly ignored.
“They always tell us we will have a storm surge,” he said. “I know they are doing it for safety reasons, but I’ve never seen it happen.”
As for climate change? “I don’t think climate change is such a big deal.”
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/sep/11/hurricane-irma-florida-climate-change
Hurricanes kill, but so do blizzards. Every place has its weather hazards. Hurricanes are not getting worse. Building wind turbines will do nothing to reduce the hazards of bad weather.
Only climate fanatics see anything unnatural about this year’s hurricane season.
Hyping up every storm is probably doing more to destroy the credibility of the green movement than anything climate skeptics write.
123 thoughts on “Guardian Shocked that Florida Residents STILL Don’t Buy their Climate Hype”
I am shocked, SHOCKED I tell you!!!!! That people who live in a hurricane zone don’t buy the Human Caused Globall Warmining lie. Their level of intelligence is shocking, I tell you!
The USA certainly would have Cuba to thank IF they had voluntarily taken upon themselves, as a selfless act, to bare the brunt of this storm so as to spare the USA the impact and damages that we might otherwise have experienced. But since it was Nature that steered the storm along the Cuban Northern Coast thereby diminishing its accumulated energy prior to the northward redirection, there is NO DEBT OF GRATITUDE owed to Cuba. Though I am most certain that the Trump Administration would be more than willing to assist Cuba to the same extent that they offer to assist Florida.
the main problem is that Pres Trump is not longer in charge of US foreign policy. Instead there has been an internal coup d’etat and he has been told to get with the program.
Rather than the better relations Trump seem honestly committed to, the US is trying to return to cold war politics and Cuba has just seen a reversal of the long over due easing of restrictions.
Both Fidel and Raoul Castro are mass murderers with blood on their hands. The Cuba Archive documents the murdered, the imprisoned, and the oppressed in Cuba. Nothing has changed.
One of the most nauseating events of the Obama administration was seeing an American president making happy face with that evil, bloody-minded murderer, Raoul Castro.
Following which Mr. Obama posed in front of an icon of Che Guevara, a sociopathic murderer in his own right, and Fidel Castro’s personal hatchet man. Utterly shameful.
There should be no easing of relations with Cuba while those monsters remain in charge.
The Guardian was running “live” blog running commentary on Irma for two days. This included a comment, then a “what we know so far” and a “summary” all of which included a claim that there was a risk of storm surge of “up to 15ft above ground level” , this later increased to 17ft.
This was initially linked to an NHC bulletin as the source of the info but when you clicked on the link you find that the NHC was warming of 4 to 6 ft, not 17ft. The second post, linked to first claim instead of to NHC.
I sent a email to the journo, Martin Farrer who wrote this garbage pointing out the mistake and suggesting he correct it. No reply. Two hours later I sent a second one and CC’ed the editor, including the comment:
>>
I previously brought this to your attention and you ignore that and
persist with the false reporting.
This is intentionally misleading at this stage. Please desist.
>>
This time I got a reply:
This never happened.
I sent a third, asking why they were taking so long to correct a simple error and saying that at this point is was deliberate misinformation.
Yesterday evening I got a reply from one of the “readers’ editors” saying the second instance had been corrected. I was unable to verify this because by this time it was not longer headline news and I could not find the relevant post to see whether it had been changed.
In other words, they deliberately chose not to correct this grossly exaggerated claim until it was too late, no longer headline news and everyone who reads their rag had gone away with the idea that there would be massive storm surges higher than a house rushing into the Florida coast.
For the record the actual storm surge at Naples was around 5ft. Bang in the middle of the range in the NHC bulletin.
That’s what the “Graudian” folks say. Compared to the reactions you experienced I dare say that every cent or penny spent on a “Graudian” edition is a sheer waste of money, a contribution to alarmist propaganda. Don’t feed the Trolls – don’t feed the liars either.
Why is the Guardian so intent on destroying its own credibility with stupid, avoidable errors like this?
It almost sounds like you were surprised by this?
Guardian exists to proselytize leftism/marxist . Credibility is the least of their worries.
And we get another landfall on exactly September 10th. The way the hurricane frequency peaks so sharply on that date may be the strongest case against hurricanes being driven by global warming. The temp obviously doesn’t peak like that.
Something else is driving this train.
Annual seasonal change. That is why this time of year and this part of the globe, has been called “Hurricane Season” for a long time. That we have had a hurricane drought for twelve years is random chance. There is no evidence this has anything to do with human activity. The weather depressions are born off the west coast of Africa and cross the Atlantic to get here. Get a grip.
Get a grip? Did you miss the word “against” in my post?
Someone needs to point out to the ‘fake’ news folks pushing the climate change agenda:
“You want Climate Change? Go live in Panama City, Panama for 2 years – then move to Fairbanks, Alaska for 2 years — THAT’S Climate Change!”
The butchers bill is yet to arrive, but the minimized damage may be more to do with improved construction methods.
Is that called “adaptation?”
“Not that the debt of gratitude will be repaid by the current incumbent of the White House.”
Do they really think that the random acts of nature create an indebtedness for those down wind of the event? We owe Cuba for being in the path of the hurricane? Really? They did not move Cuba to be in the path and sacrifice themselves to lessen the damage to us. Why on Earth would be owe them anything. Nature is what it is.
If Cuba had thrown itself in the hurricane’s path as a personal sacrifice, that’s a different situation. First, they could be considered fools, considering that the US is much better equipped to absorb the hurricane’s wrath than is Cuba. Second, why on Earth would they sacrifice themselves when we have been openly an enemy of the Cuban government for many decades?
To pretend that the current White House is at all out of line by not attempting to repay Cuba anything for doing nothing is pure agitprop. To be fair, there is a good chance that, had this happened during the watch of our former leader, the Big O Pretender-in-Chief, his fondness for communist regimes might have resulted in some undeserved, stolen-from-the-taxpayers, wealth-redistribution aid to Cuba.
Yes, that struck me too, it really is “burn the witch” time.
Rishon Rishon: Mundia & Modia: The two worlds in which we live
http://www.rishon-rishon.com/archives/351860.html
Mundia & Modia: The two worlds in which we live. We humans live in two worlds. One world, I call Mundia, is the world of immutable laws, e.g. gravity …
The article that’s linked above is quite long but I believe well worth the time to read as well as the comments in the discussion that follows the article. I think it explains a lot about a lot of things about which we share disagreements and differences of opinions. Immutably, THIS IS PLANET EARTH.
Hello, its all about “Repent before its too late” and the clincher as always is “You must have sinned” So what is our big sin..Its using energy, and that according to the Greens is the problem. Mind you take a look at their big houses and life style. Its back to animal farm, we are all equal, but some are a lot more equal than others.. Michael
We didn’t sacrifice a virgin in a volcano, so we got hurricanes.
Of course we didn’t. Do you know how hard it is to find a virgin these days?
We could start dropping news reporters into volcanoes, and see if the hurricanes go away. I’m willing to make that sacrifice.
Are you insane????
Waste a perfectly good virgin?????
That is pure crazy talk!!!!
Besides, where would we find one?
It’s hard to find one of them virgins, but those hurricanes sure come along tall and sassy each year.
Akatsukami , Heh, heh, heh. Very astute!
It’s very refreshing and reassuring to hear the the average citizen is more attuned to reality than the deranged liberal media. I have no sympathy for those reporters and editors who find the real world won’t conform to their fantasies. I would ask them to please either wake up or shut up.
The BBC World Service radio went straight to a trusted source, the Mayor of Miami, who apparently believes he is “living with Climate Change”. “Will this impact on Trump’s re-election chances?”. Sorry Americans, but you be aware of this interference in your politics by a state-funded foreign entity (it is funded by the UK Foreign Office, but claims total independence).
Yup. Auntie Beeb is nothing but a snarling, twisted communist propaganda mouthpiece these days. Was so happy when Trump slung their skanky fake news butts out of the white House.
Florida owes a debt of gratitude to Cuba for getting in the way? I’m quite sure that, had it been possible, Raul would have slipped the mooring and made sure Irma could hit with full force. A lot of those ungrateful former Cubanos and their descendants live there still, those who so churlishly declined life (or, rather, death) in his brother’s socialist paradise.
Had Cuba not been there, Irma might have made it to Mexico.
Rubbish. You know nothing. It was Not the encounter with Cuba which made it turn northwards.
Relax, Greg.
Greg
Nobody knows what would have happened had Cuba not been there, because of chaos and the butterfly effect.
It just speculation, and that is why the word might was included.
I notice that they don’t allow comments. I wonder why.
“the US has Cuba to thank, given that the northern coast of the island soaked up an important part of Irma’s energy before the storm reached Florida.”
Almost as if the communist country of Cuba somehow, through the good of socialism, spread this very bad deed equally over the entire populous. We should thank them for their sacrifice to the common good.
Ya the asshats pushing the human caused climate change are often one and the same as the “socialism is good” vacuous beasts!
Florida certainly has the landmass called “Cuba” to thank for causing the hurricane to become disorganised and less ferocious.
Would a Guardian reporter really be dumb enough to ascribe Florida’s salvation to the saving power of holy Marx-Leninist Socialism? Well I won’t go there, but they are pretty dumb.
Its sounds to me like Mr. Pilkington is saddened by the fact that more damage wasn’t done to the US and more lives weren’t lost in the US. A normal person would be happy about those two things.
So libs think hurricanes are made by man? LOL! Wow, what dopes.
I find it somewhat ironic that the most critical aspect of the recovery process is restoring electrical power to millions of customers now without it. Also restocking the gas stations with those nasty fossil fuels. There’s nothing like a major storm like Irma to demonstrate how dependent we are on reliable energy.
Good points. Marketers should rush more fuel in prior to storms to alleviate shortages and Florida power companies/people should harden their power transmission systems.
Shouldn’t the authorities be rushing out to restore the wind turbines and solar panels before worrying about gasoline supplies and fossil fuel generated electricity?
Bingo. Haven’t seen a word on how the bird choppers and solar farms fared.
People aren’t as gullible as the news/propaganda purveyors believe. You can lie only so many times before your credibility is gone. None of the AGW prognostications have come to pass in the last 30 years. None. People’s memory goes back further than the AGW meme and the internet is there for verification. People aren’t that stupid. Science savvy or not.
Up here in Canada Global News, (an political division of the Clinton News Network) interviewed several survivors of Hurricane Harvey and asked all kinds of leading questions about “climate change” looking for a good sound bite. When the survivor’s said “Nah, this is just weather. Hurricanes happen here from time to time” Global News ran the segment as being about “Climate Deniers after Hurricane Harvey” and trashed them.
Disgusting and pathetic abuse of victims of a natural disaster.
If we took all the money wasted on Global warming and put it into buried power lines, Irma would not grab much attention.
Yes but it wouldn’t have all the left and green supporters and media pushing it as an agenda. In politics never confuse what should be done with what is good headlines with the media.
I am surprised the guardian didn’t go to Mexico and try to report on how global warming had made the Earthquake so much worse. Remember the message anything bad happening in world is caused by global warming. As many of the comments above noted, I think the IQ of the average citizen is a bit higher than some of the climate activists and they spot snake oil salesmen a mile away.
Well, for the most part, what passes for news is being reported by journalism majors, you know…..cut’em some slack. They’re not among the brightest lights in the firmament.
This happens with all major storms. Here in the north there is always a super hype of every big snowstorm that is coming as well. It almost never turns out worse than predicted, but usually far better. The weather is a constant opportunity for fear mongering, “Stay tuned for our breathless updates…..” One of the best examples found here….
Not wishing to downplay the problems of people who really did suffer as a result of hurricane Irma, but boy did I enjoy watching TV journalists who were expecting and hoping for the end of the world but came away disappointed. It was a bit like watching CNN on election night. Propaganda-wise Irma has probably been another disaster for global-warmers, but in the wrong sense. They hyped it up, bigly, on the catastrophe scale, but it ran out of steam at the critical moment. Ordinary man and woman on the street may not consciously say it out loud, but they will notice that this was yet another end-of-the-world prediction that didn’t come to pass.
What is being lost in the reporting is that this was truly an epic catastrophy in the American & British Virgin Islands. They took a direct hit from the eyewall at maximum cat 5 strength (185 mph). Because there aren’t many people there, the magnitude of the devastation isn’t being widely reported. That & there is all most no communications with the outside world due to the devastation. The limited reports are that the islands are completely uninhabitable. The survivors are being evacuated. No power. No communications. No food. No water. No sewers. Pictures look like a firestorm went through.
Heard two phone calls from UK radio station to two survivors in BVI. Its bad, but not that bad*. Help is on the way.
Infrastructure gone, but most people survived
If you choose to inhabit an area that is right in the bullseye of hurricane alley, make sure you build a structure that can withstand the attendant winds and storm surges.
In addition to Jeff L’s points below (which is also true of other islands), Florida has 12M people without power, and it will be weeks before that is restored. Massive flooding in 3 states. A combined economic impact between Harvey and Irma of $290B. Yes, it could’ve been worse, but it was still a terrible storm. https://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/accuweather-predicts-economic-cost-of-harvey-irma-to-be-290-billion/70002686
“Florida has 12M people without power,”
Fake news. (maybe 3 million) Latest cost estimates are less then 1/4 of what you posted.
Imagine how long it would take to replace oceans of wind turbines to power Florida under a purely ‘renewables’ regime.
I was thinking the same thing. Especially if China wasn’t up to sharing more rare earths to make the magnets.
I liked this very strange tale of Tesla owners being mysteriously granted another 40 miles.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/09/10/tesla-remotely-extends-range-vehicles-help-hurricane-irma-evacuations/651232001/
How much is 40 miles in air conditioner minutes?
Build wind turbines all over Florida, tightly packed. They will take all the energy out of the hurricanes so Florida will become a mass exporter of electrical energy, much becalmed and soon calling for more hurricanes…
The Guardian is in a death spiral, pan handling on their site because they will ride things like exaggerated global warming right off a cliff . They aren’t a news organization they are a personal soap box that expects others to pay for their indulgence . No thanks . People aren’t buying because they like to think they are capable of weighing facts to make their own informed decisions . Like trying to shove a religion on someone
who just isn’t buying your version of things . Doesn’t work . The science is settled ? Really since when ?
How many things in yester year did we take as absolutes that turned out to be bunk .?
Carry on Guardian the cliff is within eyesight now . You placed some bad bets and thought you could
pump the tires enough . Wrong .
Choice…. return to journalism or become extinct . By the way any global warming we get is welcome .
Aren’t they going to a new format and outsourcing some of their printing and journalism to try and stop loses next year. There should be plenty of left wing journalists out of work so they should be able to buy a bunch of cheap articles and sprint right over the edge :-)
Since Alan Rushbridger left ( was pushed out ) as editor in chief the Guardian has become a camplain platform, not a newspaper.
A great shame. It has always been left wing but used to be one of the most serious UK broadsheets.
No, Rushbridger started the climate snowflake ball rolling in the Guardian and turned a once great newspaper into an increasingly green extremist rag. Now they have really third rate journalists bereft of knowledge of the subjects they write about and unwillingly to learn anything that might contradict their increasingly narrow rent-a-mob rant viewpoint. They deserve the extinction that is coming rapidly on them.
Camplain?? I am sending that word to Hillary to use in her next book.
DonS
September 12, 2017 at 6:24 am
Camplain?? I am sending that word to Hillary to use in her next book.
—————————–
You are soooo on it.
The Guardian pales into deserved insignificance alongside Huff Post:
http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/end-of-the-earth-trump-climate-change_uk_59b551bae4b0dfaafcf87a29?icid=maing-grid7%7Cmain5%7Cdl1%7Csec1_lnk2%26pLid%3D-443846009_uk
“End Of The Earth: Will Trump’s Climate Change Denial Be Tested?”
HuffPost UK travelled to Antarctica to see first-hand the effects of climate change.
The way that is stated, it refers to wind gusts. A bottom level category 3 storm at worst on the second landfall.
The first Irma USA landfall was at Cudjoe Key:
Key West NWS measurements during Irma’s land fall at Cudjoe Key was 91mph gusts and 106mph gusts at Big Pine Key.
It sounds like Irma was a strong category 2 hurricane; not a category 3 and certainly not category 4!
Indeed. So when a CAT 5 hurricane really does threaten everybody knows that Irma was the biggest and worst CAT 5 ever. And the natural response is to underprepare.
Just don’t hold your breath waiting for alarmists to admit that they went even the teensiest bit too far.
I would suspect that Floridians know a hell of a lot more about hurricanes than the morons at the Guardian.
Still a “drought” of hurricanes, and people living the gov inspired easy money life….no preparation.
Note that the University of Miami sports teams are the Hurricanes….and their first football game in 1926 was postponed by a hurricane….
Anyone heard from Ristvan yet?? :/
Probably doesn’ have any power.
You have now. I commented all the way through Irmaover at Climate Etc at Judy’s request. (We sheltered in place as planned, and things went according to plan. We never lost power because FPL hardened Fort Lauderdale after Wilma. We had less beach erosion than feared because of last years replenishment with slighly coarser sand. There are several feet of it heaped on A1A south of us on the main public beaches being put back today.
Surveyed ajacent surroundings damage yesterday morning. I would judge typical for Cat 2 gusts. Denuded palms, uprooted palms, lost major tree branches (including one thatnwithstood Wilma, downed streetlights (including one that withstood Wilma. Really quite amazing give our Atlantic beach location is about 110 miles from Naples gulf beach across alligator alley (I75) and about 130 from Marco Island.
West coast of the peninsula dodged the bullet so to speak for several reasons. 1. Clipped Cuba and weakened. 2. Wind shear from west was more adverse than forecast. 3. Pulled in dryer air from SW. You can see 2 and 3 on the doppler radar. Irma lost symmetry, with no rain bands in the SW, SSW quadrant. All stretched out toward us to the dirty side NE. 4. Eye went inland sooner than forecast, so weakened faster than initially thought. Still, a mess here.
Rud, reposting my response at Tony’s to you here…
At the end of my post which you objected to, I said,
“Please have a conversation, instead of insults,(referring to your comments on a different blog saying such skepticism was as bad as the alarmists) as what I wrote above is true to the best of my understanding.”
Rud says, ” I have no tolerance for ignorance when it is so easy to educate oneself these days. So if David A’s knickers are in a twist, GOOD. Intended.
Strange and unexpected arrogance from you. ( Your ebook is excellent as are most of your comments BTW)
Your lecture on the NE quadrant was rudimentary and in my post. I had talked about how those NE bands of rotating thunder storms and mini tornadoes went right through your area, and your ground based tropical force winds with ground based Cat 1 gusts were about as strong at what was happening on the ground around the COLLAPSED eye wall. ( Sometime look at a satellite only image of the already disintegrating eye, prior to coming onshore, and watch it completely collapse going into Naples, like a last gasp propagating outwards. Really amazing)
Yes, the Naples reporter was in the west quadrant. Cantore was in the North quadrant ( St Myers I think) as the eye wall came through. They were experiencing Cat 1 winds at best. The palm fronds on the ground around Cantore never blew away! Now Rud, you can show me ground based Cat 4 or Cat 3 sustained winds, and I will not argue.
I expressed to you that as you were in the area of high rise buildings different dynamic could strengthen and weaken the winds experienced. You admitted this to Gail, yet earlier you used it as evidence of much stronger winds then ANY of the ground based stations all around you reported.
Your reference to a tree falling that survived Wilma carries little evidence. I lived in a Pine forest for a number of years. 150 year old Pine trees fell in every storm, after surviving far larger storms in the past.
You tried to educate me on storm surge, something counter intuitive about a large wind field causing a smaller surge? Here I thought a slower moving storm with stronger winds over a larger area, along with favorable shore line and ocean floor topography produced a larger surge.
At any rate don’t argue with the ignorant guy. Argue with the professionals who predicted a 10′ to 15′ surge along the entire shore below and above Naples, and only got a 4.2 foot surge, less then 1/2 of the predicted MINIMUM. Same thing in the Keys. (You never addressed this. The surge was accurate to the ground based readings you want all of us to ignore.
The damage was also reflective of the ground based readings. In every other major hurricane to hit Florida older Mobil home parks look like a tornado went through. With Irma you have car ports ripped off and some roofs ripped open.
So considering Storm Surge, overall damage (1/4 at most of estimated or predicted) and thousands of ground based wind speed records, none of them support a Cat 4 or even of a Cat 3 land fall. Find the ground based reading that say otherwise, or explain why the surge was so small, the damage only 1/4 of predicted, and the ground based readings so low. It is called a conversation, not a pedantic lecture. “Fool argue, wise men discuss”
When I was a lad I grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida. We had a home on an island in Boca Ciega Bay. I can remember at high tide the water was just a few feet below the top of the seawall.
Anyway, I was inspired by this figure that was on GWPF yesterday.
https://1drv.ms/i/s!AkPliAI0REKhgZMBhxNxvW_rfO_o6A
Just from observation I thought I could see cyclic behavior. I thought I would give it a try.
It took me a while to find the raw data but I did duplicate the data in the above figure.
I used the same procedures on this dataset as I have done for others. First, I used Dr. Evan’s OFT. I then used his output as inputs into my cyclic analysis.
I had some expectations of success but I do suspect there is a randomness in this number and it should not be that repeatable. Hurricanes are weather events in my mind although climate is there too.
The results of the OFT came out looking like this.
https://1drv.ms/i/s!AkPliAI0REKhgZJ_jmMehICaZ8iaSA
Promising. The OFT was the start. After the cyclic analysis I got this.
https://1drv.ms/i/s!AkPliAI0REKhgZMAOFvShMaoucsHWA
Notice that I placed the 62-year cycle on the chart. That is almost what I thought I was observing. I am actually pleased by these results. They are better than what I had expected. There are 50 cycles used in this figure.
With as few as nine cycles it seems to capture the foundation of the overall behavior without all the individual peaks.
https://1drv.ms/i/s!AkPliAI0REKhgZMCTw6-OE8JetToJA
Here is just a brief listing of some of the cycles:
https://1drv.ms/i/s!AkPliAI0REKhgZJ-Mbudlen2UL5B1g
I only did this yesterday. But, wouldn’t it be nice if hurricanes could be more predictable with cyclic analysis.
The jet stream to the north still strong. High solar activity.
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mtpw2/product.php?color_type=tpw_nrl_colors&prod=natl×pan=24hrs&anim=html5
Off topic … but Friday night, on the History Channel, they are showing a 2 hour piece of work called “Two Degrees: Point of No Return.” On the Pacific Coast (on Comcast), it’s at 10pm PDT. This sounds like an all-out propaganda blitz worth keeping an eye on.
I for one am finally convinced by Harvey and Irma that natural disasters have become more intense. Both those hurricanes had strong winds, heavy rain, and were followed by a ferocious blast of hot air on social media and news outlets….
Expected geomagnetic activity.
Soon turned out I had a heart of glass [radio version]
Soon turned out to be a pain in the ass [album version]
http://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk/20170405141923/http://www.topbritishinnovations.org/pastinnovations/developmentoffloatglass
It’s like asking someone who just survived an attack by a suicide bomber if they now, finally, believed in the existence of the bomber’s god?
No-one denies that climate change is happening, much less climate scientists like myself. So the lying msm should stop their lies labelling those who reject man made climate change as deniers. there is no scientific evidence that climate change is due to humans. there is however plenty of scientific evidence that the changing climate is due to the changing sun. Ask any UK university physics department from Northumberland to Southampton. Mr Ward you are not a scientist so please give it a rest.. thanks!.
Another hurricane is being created in the Atlantic. You can see how important is the circulation in the eastern Pacific (El Niño).
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mtpw2/product.php?color_type=tpw_nrl_colors&prod=samer1×pan=24hrs&anim=html5
I have been through so many hurricanes here in Florida, I think of myself as the general of that Ugly Army about to take city in the last book of the Lord of the Rings. A catapult tosses a chunk of the city at him. He watches and watches as it hits, smashes his troops, he steps aside as it rolls by. He spits on it.
At the White House this week, one of the press secretaries was getting hammered by a Man Made Climate correspondent. The words to the affect by the secretary, ‘Climate is Cyclic, Get over it.” Whoa, The Next Great Awakening. Don’t expect much.
I worked a fossil and rock shop in the Wall, SD each summer for a few years. I had replicas and casts of Dinosaurs and an actual Neanderthal Man’s skull to include the skull cast of Susie, the T-REX. I had a small assortment of books on the subjects.
One day, I thought this young man that came in wanted answers on the casts. No, Instead, he accused me of creating the casts, the little fossils hardly a quarter inch in size, the T-REX, the Mosasauras, the T-Rex of the ocean. I asked him to leave before he did any damage.
My buddy and his wife invited a German home for dinner in Frankfurt who hosted us on the Wine Strasse, in Frankfurt. It was a time the Germans were watching the series of the Holocaust and dealing with what happened. He became very upset and yelled that we, the Americans, made it all up.
You should stay objective and open minded. Continue to read and research. And, as I let go of someone off FB, Mister, this is my work. No one had anything and it is all original. This is mine and you can’t have it nor destroy it. Believe you can, but don’t bet on converting these Plato Fools.
“You should stay objective and open minded.”
The examples you mention are perfect C.Paul.
My experience has been largely the same ie they just howl you down.
Had a bit of a different experience this last weekend attending the 50th Anniversary of the class of ’67. The subject came up because of Harvey and Irma and I would say that a reasonable discussion was had – mostly on the side of climate variability. Why do the angry left think that howling people down works on a long term level in western democracies?? I just know we can and will correct this and get back to reasonable discussion but I feel we are 20+ years behind the movement. We have a long way to go.
If we don’t start repelling the mass Islamic invasion – and very soon – there isn’t going to BE a West.
Can you please stop posting links to the grunt … This, given that they can’t sell hard copy, is their new business model … Click bait.
Monster storm to smash Australia – bringing damaging winds, snow, thunderstorms and the coldest weather of the year
Australia’s east coast will be hit with a monster storm bringing wild weather
It will hit New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, the ACT and Tasmania
Heavy snowfall forced officers to rescue a mother and her son on Monday
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4849902/Australia-weather-monster-storm-damaging-winds-snow-cold.html#ixzz4sSJ9zQ1O
Forecast.
https://earth.nullschool.net/#2017/09/14/0000Z/wind/isobaric/850hPa/overlay=temp/orthographic=-225.12,-34.32,1807
Well, let’s see what their insurance companies say…
And prospective purchasers of their property in years to come.
Climate science predicted the increased intensity of storms like Harvey and Irma – and predicts that there will be more to come.
I wonder if the local economy can take one of these every 5 years or so?
Your steadfast belief in the manmade climate myth is truly remarkable. Do you get paid for such idiocy?
No, I don’t. I’m not even a member of any green group or political party, etc.
I am trained in evaluating conflicting source material.
Yet that increase didn’t happen; instead a 12-year lull, and then back to normal. Floridians are used to what just happened. Hasn’t stopped people from moving there either, has it?
An unprecedented lull, I might add…
And this – based on the evidence, climate scientists are pretty worthless prognosticators.
Insurance companies have long been high on the suspect list of those driving or backing this global warming scare scam. It’s a great excuse to raise the premiums. What they should be doing is pushing for better building standards and withholding insurance renewal until every building and property is certified compliant with those standards.
Year after year (for decades in fact) we have been seeing news pictures coming out of the USA of wooden houses that have been turned into matchwood by a storm. The storm always seems to get the blame, not the lousy standard of building. It seems that these properties get rebuilt in much the same way as the ones that were destroyed – only to be turned into matchwood again when the next big storm strikes.
Griff, insurance companies bet on NOT paying out! Ordinary people buy insurance with the expectation insurance WILL pay out! Tell me which side of that equation is working out for ordinary people?
Exactly. They won’t be paying out.
Insurance companies have bought the science and are not going to be covering people living in homes near coasts etc or homes without resilience/hurricane proofing.
Seems you don’t have much of a grasp on how the insurance industry actually functions. They have folks known as ‘actuaries’ who are highly trained in analysis of risk. They may be the most data driven researchers anywhere. They do not rely on speculation, press reports, or political correctness. They effectively determine what premiums need to be to both cover their insured’s losses and remain competitive. Set premiums too low and risk bankruptcy, too high and lose customers to competitors. To succeed they must base their work an accurate verifiable facts. They do use computer models – but only after they are validated. Maybe someone should conduct a survey of actuaries to get their take on the risks of CAGW. It might provide a whole new concept of ‘consensus’.
Griffter , I’m waiting for the MSM to show EV’s in Florida that are know just boat anchors.
. . . now just boat
…not happening with any more frequency then in the past are they Griff?
BTW, Harvey and Irma, the weakest two Cat 4s in US history; based on ground based readings and wind damage. (prove me wrong, I am listening)
Griff, how many major Hurricanes hit Florida in the last 20 years.
Snicker……………………………
Something that comes to mind for those countries who plan 100% electric vehicles – what happens when you have power outage such as we have here and with many other disasters? Maybe Fred Flintstone tow trucks would help?
I would like to add that my thoughts are with all those afflicted by this huricane.
Well the gas began to run out during the evacuation…
but Tesla owners did OK.
and I don’t suppose its any easier to ship gas into the ruins than it is to reconnect the power
What waste material journalists are.
“up to 15ft above ground level” – what does that mean? Level of what ground? At the water’s normal edge? Two miles inland? For airplanes,
altitude in hundreds, thousands of feet AGL is reasonable, but for a storm surge (that turned out to be 5′) ?
Guardian readers are mostly quite a bit dumber than Floridians. Do the former think that last weekend would have been bright and sunny throughout Florida if it had not been for man-made CO2?
Anyone know how Disney and Universal coped..? Not seen any news coverage, even on CNN….
We in the UK need to know – and look forward to some cheap flight/accommodation deals to lure us back….!
How much spinning do you have to do to claim
President Trump caused the hurricane
Mother Gaia is punishing unbelievers
Cuba was not damaged because Communism
Cuba saved evil Trump and he should be grateful??
It seems obvious to me.
How many hurricanes did we have under President Obama, the Gaia-loving peaceful democrat? NONE!
And the minute Trump, the evil environment-hating Big Oil supporter gets elected? Three come along at once.
I don’t think you need any more evidence than that. It’s scientifically proven that unless Americans elect Democrats the very Earth will fight against them ….
At some point the climate media buzzards will interfere with recovery efforts.
Hurricanes cause cooling.
Sea surface temperatures along the path of Irma were within 1/2 degree Celsius of normal. What is making this a bad year for hurricanes in the Gulf and Caribbean is the lack of wind shear. This is because of the combination of 1) cool high pressure over the Great Lakes and Northeast, and 2) the Mid-Atlantic ridge, have resulted in light upper level easterly winds along hurricane alley. It’s not global warming, but short term regional cooling that’s to blame.
+1
I heard a “News” journalist summing up the lack of damage from Hurricane Irma as, “… not the storm we’d hoped for… ”
I kid you not! These media ghouls are unbelievable.
Per Jeff L.: “What is being lost in the reporting is that this was truly an epic catastrophy (sic) in the American & British Virgin Islands.”
Contra, per Trebla: “If you choose to inhabit an area that is right in the bullseye of hurricane alley, make sure you build a structure that can withstand the attendant winds and storm surges.”
My thought: “Catastrophic”: We now know that a “Category 4” hurricane landfalling on a U.S. coast isn’t and won’t be. Centuries of knowledge that hurricanes exist; multiple preparatory decades of science and engineering; years of real-world planning and plan execution; and respect for victims of actual catastrophes should end the use of the term for weather events.
September 11, 2001 was a catastrophe for thousands of innocents. No warning. No opportunity to prepare for a secretly planned attack. No shelter. No personal decision-making could alter the outcome for the victims. From 8:46 AM to 10:03 AM events of inconceivable magnitude and horror enveloped thousands of innocents in a death-dealing maelstrom. Catastrophe.
Harvey and Irma: Inconveniences.
I’m waiting for the MSM to show EV’s in Florida that are know just boat anchors.
We don’t run around screaming ice age every time there’s a blizzard.
It’s sad to say but at this point the debate IS over…utilities are abandoning traditional 24/7 generation in favor of intermittent with storage, at 3 times the price. For a generation schools that are paid for by taxpayers have brainwashed children starting in Pre-K with the likes of Billy McKibben into believing that the Arctic and the polar bears and the penguins and the whales are all doomed because we have entered “The 6th Mass Extinction”. Automakers are trumpeting with great pride and chest-thumping how rapidly they are phasing out the internal combustion engine in favor of enclosed golf carts that will increase the country’s electrical demands by 30 % with no plan on how or when the grid will be up graded to handle the load. …And Government subsidies for all.