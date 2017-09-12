Imagine Escaping a Hurricane in a Tesla

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
First I want to make it clear that I think Tesla responded to Hurricane Irma with exemplary good faith, sacrificing their future profits to send drivers of cheaper Tesla models a free range upgrade, to help them escape Hurricane Irma. But the urgent Florida hurricane evacuation may have inadvertently highlighted an unexpected and potentially catastrophic risk associated with government policies which seek to switch drivers to electric vehicles.
How did Tesla make some of its cars travel further during Hurricane Irma?
The electric-car giant gave customers a lifeline by remotely boosting their vehicles’ battery capacity. But this act of kindness also highlighted that it had been selling identical cars at different prices
Tesla drivers who fled Hurricane Irma last weekend received an unexpected lesson in modern consumer economics along the way. As they sat on choked highways, some of the electric-car giant’s more keenly priced models suddenly gained an extra 30 or so miles in range thanks to a silent free upgrade.
The move, confirmed by Tesla, followed the request of one Florida driver for a limit on his car’s battery to be lifted. Tesla’s cheaper models, introduced last year, have the same 75KwH battery as its more costly cars, but software limits it to 80% of range. Owners can otherwise buy an upgrade for several thousands of dollars. And because Teslas software updates are online, the company can make the changes with the flick of a virtual switch.
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/shortcuts/2017/sep/11/tesla-hurricane-irma-battery-capacity
Why do I think owning an electric car is a risk?
The distance between Miami and Valdosta, just over the border in Georgia, is 439 miles.
According to Wikipedia, the maximum range of a Tesla Model S car is just over 300 miles, though many electric cars have a much lower range, 100 – 150 miles being common.
This 300 miles maximum represents the range of a top electric car in perfect driving conditions. I suspect in the stop / start traffic jam conditions of the Florida Hurricane Irma evacuation, the range of even the best electric cars would be substantially reduced.
I don’t know how many car drivers heeded the call to evacuate. But at the height of the Hurricane Irma crisis, according to CNBC twelve million Florida residents were ordered to leave.
A gasoline car typically has 300 – 400 miles range. Unlike an electric car, a gasoline car can be fully refuelled in minutes. Refuelling lots of gasoline cars does not place a massive strain on the electric grid. If fuel stations are too busy, a well prepared gasoline car driver can carry their own refill in the trunk – a few cans of gasoline would almost double that 400 mile range, for the price of a quick 5 minute stop by the side of the road.
Imagine if the government banned gasoline cars, so all privately owned cars were electric. Imagine if every one of those evacuees had an electric car. Imagine the chaos if millions of electric cars pulled up at the same roadside charging stations at the same time, each expecting their half hour “fast” recharge, each driver utterly desperate to bring their families to safety before the hurricane struck.
Whilst many via nebulous links are trying to associate the recent US hurricanes with ‘climate change”, one issue is however absolutely clear. Homo sapiens use of fossil fuels prevented the loss of many, many lives.
Tracking resulting in accurate forecass, allowing timely preperation and/or evacuation. Can’t put satellites up, or fly storm chasing planes without fossil fuels. Concrete buildings provide shelter, can’t make concrete without fossil fuel energy. Need to run the emergency services all the time, they need safe and secure energy sources. Emergency generators are diesel powered.
And yes, my evacuation vehicle would be tanked up ready to go all through the ‘windy’ season.
Without the above we can only guess at what the casuality figure would be, but history gives a clue, just look at the toll before we had the above abilities.
Indeed Green Sand. And fossil fuels lifted humanity out of the drudges of labor into the highest standards of living, and the longest life spans ever. The amazing technologies of today – all owe their creation to fossil fuel energy.
Jerry “Jefferson Davis” Brown, also known as Governor for Life is itching to ban the sale, possession or use of gasoline, kerosene or diesel fuel products in the State of California thereby forcing all good, compliant citizens to take the Low-Speed High Speed Rail between LA an SF, using the 9 hour trip to read an Inconvenient Sequel over and over…
PS What is Tesla range in say a trip from Fargo to Twin Falls…air temp 4 degrees, with a 18- 25 MPH headwind? The heater in my truck is a boot melter, how is Teslas?
Peasants in a socialist Utopia (dictatorship) have no reason to travel and must file for a permit 3 weeks in advance to leave. Then the government may let you know if you are allowed to walk to another city
Nonresident guest workers may not bring their families with them to the cities and no one will hear them scream if they are detained.
remotely boosting their vehicles’ battery capacity.
pretty telling statement on their sales and model difference capabilities.
as well as as ability to REMOTELY edit a vehicles basic usage parameters.
I am really starting to detest tesla and its business plans.
Or remotely stop you from traveling ( for your own good of course)
Am I understanding this correctly? The Less expensive Tesla models have the same physical battery capability as the more expensive ones, but with full utilization disabled by software? That infers that Tesla is artificially inflating the costs of its higher end vehicles by essentially selling similar vehicles with performance inhibitors to make them less attractive. That seems utterly ludicrous to me as an engineer.
What is to stop Tesla from “remotely” downgrading the vehicles back to their original restrictive performances?
What possible benefit to anyone, other than Tesla, is a configuration wherein all the capability exists but is blocked by a marketing controlled software switch?
Our VW diesel has range of up to 750 miles if I drive carefully (and still well over 500 miles even when driven uneconomically at high speed on the Autobahn). My goal is to keep it until I can replace it with an electric car with equivalent range.
Espen
One of the real good things about Germany is the Autobahn,driving my diesel at top speed (235kmh ) we have no speed limit, the “good” cars in Germany can outrun most hurricanes.
Any car can outrun a hurricane. Irma was traveling at 12mph at its fastest. Don’t confuse the wind speed with the speed at which the hurricane advances.
Your children or grandchildren, if any, will be waiting to make that trade in. Your vehicle will wind up a family heirloom!
Fuel for thought.
And if, in 2030, the 50% of drivers who are still driving petrochemically fuelled cars are held up by a cluster of electric cars that have run out of juice during a mandated hurricane evacuation, I wonder how they will react? One hopes they would charitably invite the stranded evacuees into their vehicles for a ride. Maybe emergency services vehicles will have to carry charged power packs to keep the roads clear.
I would just put the Rubicon into 4WD and go around or over them.
… and I’d love to be right behind you in this!
I think I’d rather follow you! LOL!
Well, if you’re going Over The Top, you might as well try for orbit!
Is that a Tesla the Wranglers mushing?
There would have to be a standard form factor and ampere rating so that roadside assistance or Quick-Trips (et al) could exchange batteries quickly. Presently, all the makers are proprietary. Good luck changing that. Cars have needed a standardized OS software for years and that is slow to appear, excepting OBD-2.
Failed in Israel
Eric, I’d guess they had to weigh lost profits against lost customers and bad publicity. This is a no-win situation for them as nature is most effectively pointing out the limitation that keeps state-of-the-art EVs from being economically practical.
My old diesel estate car has a 60 litre tank, at 35 MJ/litre that’s 2148 MJ, or 597 kWh. Assuming a 40% efficiency, that’s roughly 240 kWh. Oh, and I can heat the car with the waste heat. If you had to heat your Tesla, that’ll come out of what’s in the battery.
No thanks.
And if Tesla gets hacked and all its vehicle battery limit gets set to 2%? Any time, not just in emergencies?
It would be “bad publicity” to have Tesla’s stranded on the side of the road, with power still in the batteries of cars that were paid for, because the owner did not pay the extortion demanded by Musk. It goes against the free market concept to provide a good, with a certain capability, but deny full use of that capability without additional payment over and above what was required to produce it. There are always exceptions, but if I were an owner of a product like that, I would feel cheated. And once that feeling starts to take hold, it is not easily remedied.
In the first place, Tesla’s “charitable offering of an extra 30 miles driving range” can be viewed more realistically (considering how rapacious Tesla Motors has always been) as an attempt to incite these owners to cough up another $9,000 for the extra driving range ,something that they obviously have so far had no desire to do. They originally sold those cars with a 60kWhr battery pack, but, as usual, Tesla only built the most expensively optioned cars first – those with the larger battery pack.
When they finally got around to building these lower optioned batteries they suddenly decided they would not build that lower priced model, which to me was proof that the lower priced model (advertised for more than a year as $49,000) was nothing more than a bait and switch – Tesla never planned on building that car at all – it was vaporware.
Now we come to the Model 3, advertised as a “low priced EV” at $35,000. The 500,000 customers waiting in line have ordered cars that average $45,000, and most have the larger battery pack. The smaller batttery pack yields a driving range that is significantly less than the new Chevy Bolt electric. Tesla and others have informed the world that Tesla is paying $150 per kWhr for their batteries. The upgrade option costs the owner $9,000. The cost of the batteries required for the upgrade (installed) is $3750. Over $5,000 pure profit. Tesla is currently ONLY building Model 3 vehicles with the larger battery pack, regardless of the order in which the cars were bought. Whether they will actually build any Model 3s with the smaler battery pack remains to be seen. Unlike the Model S fiasco, you owuld think that Tesla will have to build some of these : if they discontinue the model, then they won’t be able to claim the Model 3 has a (starting) list price of $35,000. And a very important factor is the coming loss of the full $7500 tax credit – only about the first 50,000 Tesla Model 3 buyers will get this credit – afterwards the credit is cut in half every two quarters until it disappears. Meanwhile Tesla’s newfound competitors – at least a dozen electrics due out in the next year and a half and another dozen a year after that will enjoy the $7500 tax credit until each sells 200,000 electrics. That places Tesla in a horrible position, price-wise,and BMW and Mercedes both have their sights set on Tesla, and they will build every single one of their models as an electric, and they have service and repair many times better than Tesla and have a world-wide loyal customer base.
We have all seen people driving through flooded roads, so at what point would an electric car short out, which I assume could be dangerous, given the energy stored in the battery. I know it will depend on where the electric motors and batteries are situated, so may be different by make/model, but my diesel car would need water into the air intake to stop it. Another interesting situation though. I love the idea of electric cars, but it’s way too early in the technology cycle for them to be mainstream. I’d love to see a car designed with a highly efficient fossil fuel engine that generates the electricity for the electric motors, should be more efficient, but probably more expensive to make.
Tesla is admitting that a significant number of their cars are crippled when sold, and people are fine with that?
One of the old computer horror stories was about a really expensive mainframe, where the “upgrade” to a faster CPU entailed removing a jumper that then let the computer run at full speed – and everyone thought that was basically fraud…
Telsa didn’t sacrifice anything regarding future profits. The battery upgrades are temporary.
Correct. The extra capacity in the Tesla was merely disabled by a software block. (Mainframe computers were (and still are?) sold with full features installed, but throttled down if the buyer doesn’t pay for them all.)
…and the AI machine of tax credit mining is working overtime on tax credit schemes in large electric truck cabs, solar roofing, hyperloops, deserted charging stations, and more. It’s WW3 in the tax code and tax base. And the rich can use it to sidestep the alternative minimum tax that limits deductions but not credits.
Let’s face it, EVs are not going to make it in their present form for moving a lot people long distances all at once. Until we get another storage device, ramming enough electrons into Li batteries in mass scale in a short time just isn’t possible. As a niche vehicle or for running around town it works great. Most personal trips are short and the demand is spread out and doesn’t burden the grid. But in a case such as this, no.
EV hybrids or fuel cell driven EVs will work. Our hybrid technology has grown leaps and bounds with better batteries and electric motors. Today’s fuel cells are pretty good but still have a way to go, and we need an infrastructure to deliver the fuel, whether it is NG or hydrogen or whatever.
I’m certainly not opposed to EV vehicles as they have a lot of pluses. I am opposed to paying a big chunk of change for a folly. I’ll be buying a new car in the next 1-2 years and am considering going the hybrid route, however at this point the good old ICE is getting almost as good as mileage on the highway, so the only substantial benefit would be in town driving which I really don’t do that much.
I see Tesla as being the Stutz Bearcat of this century’s automotive history.
Thank you for publishing this topic, I heard a radio discussion where one person was concerned about their car in southern Florida while they were out of state during the hurricane. The other person asked if it was electric, thinking about the complications of a submerged electric car. But then they touched on the limited range and recharging requirements for electric cars and the potential issues during an evacuation. Certainly these issues need to be considered.
Imagine driving through slightly flooded streets or large puddles with a Tesla.
How about sea water from a storm surge?
..or storm surge with downed power lines
My comment from nearly a week ago raised to a full post:
“BobM
September 7, 2017 at 10:37 am
I was watching Florida’s governor announce the mandatory evacuation of the Florida Keys… EPA regulations are being suspended to allow more fuel into the state. That’s fossil fuel, not batteries.
Pity the Key West Tesla owner that can’t use air conditioning and get much further north than Orlando. Takes two days to get out of the way of the hurricane in that fancy EV, if a charging station can be found. Otherwise, useless as a brick.
Where’s Roger Sowell explaining how wonderfully all the wind and solar power is performing? Any of those Caribbean islands have their fossil fuel plants blown away?”
I’m still waiting for Roger Sowell to show up with all the good news on how wind and solar are replacing fossil fuel emissions during this emergency. Musk too. He’s building cars that are useless when the chips are down.
We had friends evacuate from around Tampa, coming 700 miles north in roughly 14 hours, family of 4 with 3 cats in a cage in the back of their SUV. Headed home this morning with 2 full gas cans purchased here for the trip home. Ask the Florida and Houston evacuees how bad they feel about their “carbon footprint”…
Beware of flooded Teslas on the resale market.
This – excellent – point is underscored by reports from Norway last winter. Often (3-4 times each winter) mountain passes in Norway are limited to convoy-driving. Cars are held at a barrier until snowploughs are available to escort them in a convoy, usually because snow is actively falling and they don’t want to have cars stuck and forming a drift. To drive in a convoy, all of the cars have to maintain the same speed (around 50-60km/h) and not stop or slow down as this will create serious problems.
As electric cars have become more popular in Norway (big tax exemptions and other incentives, such as cheap electricity), the convoy managers have been refusing to include electric vehicles because they cannot keep up the pace and/or have the range to safely complete the convoy section. Petrol and diesel vehicles have to have full tanks to join the convoy (there is usually a gas station at the collection point) and using your heater (and windscreen wipers, heated windows etc) doesn’t affect the range in the way that they do for an e-vehicle. Minimum speeds have to be maintained in order for the snowploughs to effectively clear the roads and keep all vehicles together and these are usually higher than the optimum for maximising the range of an electric car,
I don’t know whether the convoy management have taken this step because of previous examples of cars running out of juice, or just a precaution, but there is a lot of negative publicity about e-car drivers because they go so slowly in order to maximise their range. One particular gripe is that they significantly slow down the public transport, as they are allowed to drive in bus lanes in Oslo, but drive along at less than 40km/h in order to eke out mileage. I have seen this myself along highway routes where the busses are usually travelling at 70-80 km/h. This has become so bad that I think the roads department is considering banning e-cars from the bus lanes!
Such long travel will be banned anyway. The collective voted on this last night.
My current compromise vehicle is a Camry Hybrid. Mine was built with the same 17 gallon tank as a non hybrid. Range is 500 miles of stop and go driving according to the computer and more like 600 miles on a full tank if you ignore the little warning light.
The key to buying a hybrid is to not overpay for the electric components compared to the non hybrid version of the car.
In a green utopia, the peasant slime will use public transit, or just carry their betters in sedan chairs. No problem./sarc
…Imagine if every one of those evacuees had an electric car. Imagine the chaos if millions of electric cars pulled up at the same roadside charging stations…
Ah! But you’re forgetting – if everyone had electric cars there would be NO hurricanes. And all of nature would be sweetness and light, and unicorns would come down from the hills, and,. … what’s that? Stop it, nurse, it’s not time for my medication yet…
