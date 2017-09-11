Hate on display – climate activists go bonkers over #Irma and nonexistent climate connection

I blame it on Trump Derangement Syndrome, oh wait, some were deranged before he got elected. Here is a collection of some of the most hateful tweets, essays, and posts from climate alarmists that are trying to pin hurricanes Harvey and Irma on the shoulders of climate skeptics. I must not be trying hard enough, because I’m not on the death sentence list.
Brad Johnson, formerly of Think Progress and currently with Climate Hawks, declared:
The Nation: ‘To refuse to act against global warming…is murder’ – ‘Climate Denialism Is Literally Killing Us’
Mag: After Harvey, ‘climate change denial should be a crime’ – ‘Denial can and will leave people dead’
Not Funny: Monty Python’s Eric Idle: Climate skeptics should be put on trial for ‘crimes against humanity’
Skepticism a crime against humanity? ‘Campaign to discredit scientific evidence [for AGW] amounts to a crime against humanity,whose perpetrators should be punished accordingly’
Bolivian President Evo Morales fingers capitalism as the root of problems facing the world; Urges ‘declaration of rights for the earth as a means of tackling climate change’
Climate Depot’s Morano & other skeptics ‘sentenced to death’ for ‘Crimes against Humanity’ – Climate activists set 2029 for big ‘Crimes against Humanity’ trials of skeptics – “Sentenced to death for the critical roles they played in retarding any meaning action to mitigate climate change in the United States were as follows.
Sen. James Inhofe, Marc Morano (CFACT), Chris Horner (CEI), Myron Ebell (CEI), Steve Milloy (CEI), Patric Michaels (Cato Institute), Bjorn Lomborg (CCC), Matt Ridley (CWPF)(sic), Christopher Monckton, Fred Singer, Roy Spenser (sic).”
Climate Depot’s Morano receives threatening email: ‘You and your children should be burned in public’ – Recent hate mail to Morano: ‘Let’s meet man to man and I’ll rip that stupid smile off your face’ – Other Hate Mail sample to Morano: ‘If you have children, I hope beyond hopes that you must bury them, and that your grief will know no end.’
Last but not least, the Pope:
Pope Francis HUGE RANT on Hurricane Irma: History will JUDGE the climate change deniers
Here’s the deal: there’s no current climate to hurricane connection, even NOAA says so. History too.
NOAA doesn’t think the alleged impact of anthropogenic CO2 on storm intensity is detectable.
… It is premature to conclude that human activities–and particularly greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming–have already had a detectable impact on Atlantic hurricane or global tropical cyclone activity. That said, human activities may have already caused changes that are not yet detectable due to the small magnitude of the changes or observational limitations, or are not yet confidently modeled (e.g., aerosol effects on regional climate). …
Read more: https://www.gfdl.noaa.gov/global-warming-and-hurricanes/
Fact: Hurricanes Harvey and Irma Can’t Be Blamed on Global Warming
Hurricane expert Klotzbach: #Irma at landfall comes in 7th behind 1935 Labor Day storm
A useful retort for those claiming #Irma & #Harvey hurricanes are a sure sign of ‘climate change’
163 thoughts on "Hate on display – climate activists go bonkers over #Irma and nonexistent climate connection"
When will the Climate Wars begin?
It has started and we will lose.
I don’t think so. We are better armed, but with truth and firepower.
The N@zis lost. The Communists lost, at least those in Russia. The Warmunistas will lose.
Mother Nature will squash them like bugs. Arctic sea ice is growing.
For “but”, please read “both”.
I didn’t mean literally squash. If I actually wanted them squashed, I’d be no better than they.
Unfortunately they still have the Press (MSM) which both Drives and informs the Court of Public Opinion
I find that kind of comment pretty hard to take seriously from an organisation of pedo-denyerz. Until they put their own house in order, seriously, don’t even talk to me. Enough of his papal BULL.
As for the judgement day, I’m quite ready to be judged by history or by his or anyone else’s God about the “denial” issue. Note he says we will be judged, he does not pronounce what that judgement will be.
About 97% of comments on any message board that doesn’t instantly ban climate skeptics are people, not just showing skepticism, but ridiculing the climate cult clowns. Not to mention Brexit and this past election, something tells me the majority of people are still too pragmatic to fall for Chicken Little nonsense.
Nature is on our side. Otherwise, I would agree with your pessimism.
Y’know something? “Twitter” is the trap in the bottom of the sink. Any basement-dwelling, underwear-clad two-bit wannabe provocateur can blast out 140 characters to get attention like a 3-year-old. The proper response to squawk from below the sentience threshold is to IGNORE IT! The more daylight we give these trogs, the more traction their POV gets. Just like the dopey radio reporter who tore into an “Alex Jones” conspiracy monger at the 9/11 memorial this morning. Ignore him, he gets ZERO attention. Have a screaming fight with him for the entertainment of a couple hundred thousand listeners, you’ve just made his day. Let the Twits and Trolls of Twitter DIE OF BOREDOM, IGNORED.
No, the truth will always win.
The war is an eternal infernal conflict that can have no winners, only losers.
Mundia & Modia: The two worlds in which we live
We humans live in two worlds. One world, I call Mundia, is the world of immutable laws, e.g. gravity, electromagnetism, and supply and demand – it is the world that we see when we look out at the natural landscape.
The other world, I call Modia, is the world of social relationships, e.g. love, hate, admiration, envy, loyalty, and gratitude – it is the world that we see when we look out at the social landscape.
For the full article:
Rishon Rishon: Mundia & Modia: The two worlds in which we live
http://www.rishon-rishon.com/archives/351860.html
Thank goodness Irma ran out of CO2 otherwise it could have been a much worse weathertastrophy!!! :-)
The current Pope is a real nut – a far-left nut trying to curry favor with the crazies. I didn’t know that was his job…
He seems to see himself as the mortal culmination of Jesus’ perfected socialist agape. He doesn’t realize that his goal to be the Pope for the commoners is being perverted by his papal cabinet.
The Devil makes work for idle hands. Why can’t these twits get a proper job?
Democrats make sure one doesn’t need a job, just be a loyal follower.
Sanity has left the building…
Check out this recent interview with actress, Jennifer Lawrence.
“Proven through science”.
Talk about leading questions.
TV makes me sick, too.
you do realise this is the price you have to pay to get work in Hollywood?
I do, but she really believes this stuff.
And why wouldn’t she? Scientists say so. Her last formal education was middle school.
Damn, I didn’t realise Mother Nature is some kind of sentient being who is capable of feeling hate. She must be pretty hateful then considering all the damage she has done over millions of years. All the ice ages, asteroid impacts, volcanic eruptions, mass extinctions. Billions of animals dead because of her. Mother Nature sounds like a war criminal. Maybe it’s time to wake up and take action?
Sigh… I wish actors would focuse on what they are good at: acting. Instead of pretending to understand how climate and nature works. But guess that is too much to ask. You always need to talk about contemporary issues to show how “smart” you are, whether you understand them or not. “I don’t know” has become a swear word. I get the feeling that if actors like Lawrence would have lived 100 years ago, they would have happily defended eugenics and talked about how great and important it is to sterilize “undesirables” for the “future” of human race.
When you care, you don’t have to be smart.
There was an earthquake several years ago (in South America, I think) that Danny Glover blamed on Bush.
I can’t recall a role that he or Jennifer Lawrence played, that I saw, where I have anything critical to say about their performance. But a movie role is not the real world.
fredar,
“Sigh… I wish actors would focuse on what they are good at: acting.”
I’m pretty sure that’s what we’re seeing (for the most part). It kinda puzzles me that many don’t seem to consider that possibility . . Occam’s razor and all that . .
Because we alll go to twenty-something BIMBOS for our “science.” /sarc
jenny Lawrence
“you do realise this is the price you have to pay to get work in Hollywood?”
James Woods still gets work in Hollywood. Micheal Crichton is doing fine in Hollywood. Victoria Jackson not so much, but come on, who really believes it is her stance on climate change that keeps her from getting work? One note actors who are not impossibly sexy will it hard to get work in Hollywood.
Jean Paul,
There is the “flip side” to consider it seems to me . . If there are celebs with skeletons in their closets, so to speak, they might be induced to perform by those who have access to certain evidence . . much as in D.C. no doubt. And if a big fish says to a little fish; If I go down I’ll take you with me . . that could cause a rather pronounced case of SSC (sudden scientific certainty ; )
Little Jenny can add “High Priestess of Mother Gaia” to her C.V.
Poor girl is in over her head. She is a photogenic, talented actress – she should stick to that, and leave political movements alone – they can only hurt her career. Few people, like Clint Eastwood, can do it.
Gosh, she looks more than 8 years old.
Who is Jennifer Lawrence?
Pleasant enough to view, but does she have any scientific education?
See Feynmann’s classic exposition on ‘Science’
Gorgeous.
Auto
Remember – climate scientology is NOT a cult! And climate scientologists are real scientists, even if they do not know or understand or practice the scientific method, and even if their theories and predictions do not match observations. I’ve seen them in their white lab coats, I trust them!
“I’ve seen them in their white lab coats, I trust them!”
A l,ab coat is the Emporer’s new clothing.
I’ve gotta white coat.
Why don’t you trust me?
Fake scientist: no clip board ;)
Kenji is a “Concerned Scientist” and he doesn’t have a clipboard.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2011/10/07/friday-funny-the-newest-member-of-the-union-of-concerned-scientists/
Because I have to clean up after you?
Actually all these comments prove beyond any doubt that they don’t understand or care about real climate science. So its just some kind of publicity stunt to fool the other idiots into “liking” them or some other meaningless self aggrandisement!
Yes, virtue signalling. I just can’t imagine the mindset where hate has become a virtue.
I prefer the term ‘moral exhibitionism’ – and as far as how it happens, just think moral relativity.
In a way, it’s kind of a B/8 problem – where the difference is difficult to explain, because it should be obvious.
Example: Seen through the prism of moral relativity, you could make the logic argument that there is no difference between God and the Devil, just a matter of perspective. But there IS a difference – one is about Creation, and the other is about Destruction.
This dovetails nicely about how evil can’t perceive itself (like a vampire in a mirror) – which, when you remove the mysticism, has consistently proven quite true – and so the obvious difference is no longer obvious.
Throw in a long tradition of people in large numbers performing evil acts in the name of God, cross-bred with the idea that you’re ‘saving the planet’, and presto, you have a marching hate-group with a ‘by any means necessary’ credo, that will forgive themselves for any acting out that might occur.
Hate is a virtue when you’ve established your enemy as worthy of hate.
THAT’s what Progressive propaganda is all about.
Sounds like post modernism.
I wonder how many of them have a “Coexist” bumper sticker on their car?
When you see a ‘Coexist’ bumper sticker, what it really means is “you have to coexist with me but I don’t have to coexist with you.”
Last year I was cutoff by a Prius with a “coexist” bumper sticker. Too bad for them that 1) I was driving my F350 with the mat black ruggedized HD front bumper, 2) I belong to a volunteer search-rescue-EMT response group and know every cop in the area on a first name basis, 3) their b.a.c. was .011.
It did not end well for the driver of the Prius. As for my front bumper, we still aren’t sure which scratch was due to that incident.
First the Islamic State. Then the Climate State.
Peas in a pod.
Note that both share a common enemy.
Pees in a pot
Sadly these haters are amazed when hate is returned.
And they accuse Trump supporters of being full of hate and (fill in the blank)phobia!
Standard defense mechanism – accuse the opposition of what you are, in order to hide it.
They use it on every single issue – you will find that Climate Change is just the tail of the dragon.
These comments are pent up fury – they have been waiting years for some good hurricanes to hit so they can start screaming. Anthony mentioned “Trump derangement syndrome”. Much as I hate name calling they are suffering from “Global Warming derangement syndrome”.
this was the hurricane that was supposed to impeach!
have some idgaf to go with that maga…lol
the hype was cat 5, at least..
this morning on npr they were bewailing the lack of crisis actors to do testimonials about personal devastation.
drudge has nothing but a puppy in a cage somebody put out in a photogenic parking lot… no teddy bears atop piles of rubble…
it’s sad when there’s no real pain to watch, eh?
i don’t know what they’ll think of next but it better be quick and tragic or ppl might get really bored with this nothing burger narrative…
boredom would be really catastrophic – and not in a good way.
When you tell people over and over and OVER again that the winds will be 140, but they turn out to be only 40, it starts to smell like “Fake News.” Be prepared for a lot fewer people to be willing to evacuate the next time the hype-stream starts; reflexively crying wolf can indirectly boost fatalities.
Of course, it also makes the idea that we can predict weather a hundred years from now even more laughable. One guy said of weathermen, “Why do we pay them?” The public really thinks prediction is an exact science, or should be. I vote we STOP paying “climate scientists” for their counterproductive drivel.
Nice, simple summary.
“Forget what we said then. Remember what we say now!” 8-)
Can you imagine being one of these people? So lacking in any commendable human quality. Unimaginably stupid. Inexplicably mad. Utterly irrational. Such fun around a dinner table.
And never, ever is the den-eye-er accusation made precise. Never is it said exactly who is den-eye-ing exactly what.
But as a wise man once said, this too shall pass.
I wonder what they think of Lincoln’s second inaugural speech, “… with malice towards none…”. I suspect they would say he was being too soft on those rebels.
Lest ye forget: Lincoln was a Republican.
Lest ye forget: Lincoln was a Republican.
Forrest
were those remarks made against an individual members of almost any other minority group in the UK, I believe they could be charged with incitement to violence. As it is, the minority group, climate sceptics, can be abused at will and without sanction.
These souls don’t have to be precise or exact. They are the true believers. No qualification required but just to believe. Arguments? Things of the devil. Ignorance is strenght. Believe me.
Well, the Pope is quite familiar with fiction and fraud.
With every Greenie and left-winger in the country having an orgasm at the thought of Donald Trump’s mansion at Palm Beach being destroyed, Irma, after taking out arch warmist Richard Branson’s island getaway veers left at Key Largo, travels up the wrong side of the Florida Pennisular and then crosses back when safely missing Trump. Next target, Gore.
You have to laugh.
*Laughing*…good point.
The American Red Cross has hosted fund raisers at The Donald’s Resort several times, all overhead costs were absorbed by said property owner as a donation to the Red Cross. They don’t raise a few bucks at these things, they raise hundreds of thousands at these gigs. But don’t expect a liberal to know any of that.
And in South Florida the #1 priority for the Red Cross is preparing for events like Irma.
Climate Alarmists are no different from looters.
Using a natural disaster to rip people off.
There’s nothing wrong with hate speech between consenting adults who hate each other.
The only thing I hate more than hate is hate hypocrites hide. Carry, but don’t conceal.
It is, of course, that invisible hate you speak of that is so insidious. The fundamental right to hate speech between consenting adults (arguably children have this right too as long as its consensual) is the kind of hate we can all appreciate and even admire. That concealed hate, however, is just so…well, hidden! How can we admire hate we can’t even see? Thank heavens for the A-list celebrity crowd who have no qualms in spewing their hate openly and nefariously.
This should be narrated by Christopher Walken!
+1
I quite like the idea of putting officials who reject science in jail. Presumably, we’ll start with the ‘97% consensus’ lot, because consensus has nothing to do with science. We can then move on to the ‘science is settled’ bunch, because science is never settled.
Tony
resist the incarceration temptation. “Officials” are scientifically-illiterate humanities/business graduates until proven otherwise, and cannot usually be blamed for their obliviousness to Rule Zero of Science Club (opinion is non-evidence, and overwhelming opinion is overwhelming non-evidence).
As a rule, a scientific background is a precondition for mens rea. (After such knowledge, what forgiveness, as TS Eliot asked?) And when we finally get serious about Science Change and are in a mad scramble to minimize the damage, then yes, I’m all for a war-crimes trials for the b@st@rds who have guilty knowledge—some sort of Science Nuremberg. Let them spend the rest of their lives in Science Jail, and everything after that in Science Hell, where (according to the latest scientists) there is a soundproof honeymoon suite awaiting the most egregious pseuds and saboteurs of science, and it has only one piece of furniture: Michael Mann.
But spare the illiterates. The vast remainder of the climate apparatus-men and apparatus-chicks have the defense of ignorance. In a sense they’re as much victims of the scam as they are its perpetrators, because they couldn’t tell pseudoscience from science at 20 feet.
I wonder how they would feel if the call went out that all climate alarmists should be hauled away to live in, oh say Ethiopia in conditions that they wish for the rest of the world to some day live in. Would they see the similarities to their comments?? Me thinks not, but the thought did bring a smile to my face.
PeterinMD, I think it would suit us all because they would not have the internet to pass on their ignorance to others.
Actually, I think they would make good lithium miners. Of the “artisanal” variety.
Wonder how many of these basement fascists actually passed any high school math courses.
How many of their teachers did?
Pleeeeze … Everyone is an A+ student in the liberal realm
Only if you can properly repeat the mantra. Everyone who refuses to toe the liberal line will be lucky is flunking is all that happens to them.
The average grade at Harvard College is A-. (Yet until a few years ago the concept of grad inflation was being mocked as a conservative myth.)
“I must not be trying hard enough, because I’m not on the death sentence list.”
Mr. Watts, you slacker you. Get your act together. :))
The last major hurricane to make landfall on the United States was Hurricane Wilma, which hit Florida on Oct. 24, 2005, the deadliest in US history was in 1900 in Galveston, 8000 dead. So almost 12 years have passed with no major hurricanes and the deadliest was 117 years ago, before AGW was even thought of.
One of the most important things I’ve learned from over a decade of participation in this “debate” is that true believers in the AGW hypothesis can’t be swayed by facts or rational argument of any kind. When presented with either they resort to ad hominem across the board and without exception.
The literally refuse to be confused by facts.
ditto that
Classic Orwellian Doublethink.)
You are correct, it is a religion as opposed to science. Hysteria transcends logic!
Warmenistas showing their true colors.
I’m grateful to have the views that I do have. I couldn’t live with the thought of having people like that supporting the cause I believed in.
These are the same people who, when you ask them just how much man-made CO2 is up there in the sky, always reply “THERE’S A LOT”.
Maybe so, but I think history has already judged the current Pope.
God will judge Pope Francis, as He will all of us. But I think our various positions on climate will not be a concern of God’s. However, how we treated each other will.
Doesn’t the Pope know that hurricanes have been recorded for more than 400 years which is long before there was climate change to blame?
As a true bliever he isn’t prone to facts.
So these climate scientists really believe that if we had started doing all they demanded back in the day when Al Gore first warned about it, that these hurricanes would not have happened or would have been less intense? It seems like they all acknowledge the affect would be very minor at this point in time even if we had done all we could. At this point in time nothing would be different either way. It is only out in 2100 that the real impact would be felt not just 15 years later. So lay off the blame game.
Fact: global warming can’t be blamed on “Global Warming”.
It is a witch hunt. A method perfected in Germany, 1932-1945.
“Oh for God the gift tae gie us, to see oorsels as ithers see us.” – Robert Burns.
These people imagine that they occupy the higher moral ground. They should think seriously about how they appear, based on their own words. But then, maybe I give them too much credit.
and walla: selfie stick
prayers answered.
It’s a terrible choice. To admit you have been fooled and are totally wrong about something you have invested years of emotion in, or go into rabid cornered rat denial and hatred.
Fear and Loathing in Las Verduritas
I know how they feel: for years, I thought I’d bought my wife the Beatles’ Greatest Hits Red Album with “Birthday” on it, and that she’d played it at my 21st birthday party. She kept telling me I was wrong, and after years of back-and-forth on it I finally bothered to look it up. Not only was it not on the Red album, it wasn’t on the Blue album either.
So yeah, I totally understand how alarmists would feel about admitting being wrong.
“So yeah, I totally understand how alarmists would feel about admitting being wrong.”
Mislabeling a Beatles album is far more egregious and I can’t even believe I’m responding to a Beatles denier.
Here’s how the worst of them will process being wrong: Technically I was wrong, but I deserved to be right (based on what I’d read and heard, and because my motives were altruistic), so I wasn’t really “wrong.” I was merely incorrect—the moral equivalent of a mere typo, in other words. I’ll be right next time.
PS: They’ll also say, “Was I ‘wrong’ to follow the advice of the scientific consensus and 97% of the world’s scientific societies?” I was misled, not wrong.
Climate Warming Alarmism, and its evil twin, Climate Skeptics Witch-hunting are a religion, folks. A religion right up there with the present day Inquisition over ‘organic’ ingredients, peanutbutter sandwich bans at schools, SP–20,000 ointments and 10-bucket recycling programs. Its RELIGION, folks.
• A belief system: progenitors can recite practically in unison the list of grievances, can name-drop lists of Blue Ribbon bishops, can soliloquize at length of personal ‘miracles’ or ‘sightings’ of endless suspicious events.
• Defies falsification: essentially since both climate and weather are chaotic and this nearly unpredictable even a few months (let alone years and decades) out, the theory cannot make hard predictions, and thus hard falsiability.
• Armies of mendicants: The’re EVERYWHERE. All “moms”, because you know, Moms will do anything (including burning witches at the stake) in order to protect their children. Dads will do what Moms want, otherwise their beds are empty and cold. Grandparents will be on board ‘cuz they get to see their grandkids instead of being denied the opportunity. And life is short. And ‘what the heck… nothing bad comes from embracing climate change’.
• Arguing it is a sacred right: it doesn’t matter whether your dinner host and hostess are significant skeptics, or whether most of the people at the table aren’t remotely interested. Once you and whatever few similarly-minded advocates of climate alarmism gin up their litany, the gin won’t stop turning.
• Casting aspersions at sinners: is also a halmark both of climate alarmism and fundamentalist religiosity. People move away (or unsubtly pillory) from neighbors who are infidels and skeptics. The little jibes, the blatant shuns, the invented police complaints … just go on and on.
THE POINT IS that Climate Alarmism is real, its dark, its almost completely mindless (except for the people at the top printing the articles and leading the goats), and if not continuously engaged, can become quite ingrown and dangerous.
Remember, there are people who believe that the on-news weathercasters cause weather, not just report it. Its a very short distance from the poppycock to come to believe that The AGW Embracers’ citings of unusual weather events – linked to their equally poppycock theories of AGW and Weather – are rightly citing AGW “Deniers” as being CAUSAL to the unusual events.
HISTORY, FOLKS.
Those who forget it are sure to repeat it.
There were no witches. But many odd ducks and politically pilloried people fell prey to the pogroms and inquisitions. All that came to pass, the dead din’t rise, and looking back we then and now knew it was a really bad idea. Thing is, almost all mass-market politically-religious movements are really bad ideas. In fact, I can’t think of any that are good ideas!
GoatGuy
And Fermi wondered why intelligent life on other planets hadn’t made contact…
Cult not religion.
Quite a few religions started out as cults, Nigel. Where the transition happens is rather vague – but Warmism is at least close to that line, whether it’s just under or just over.
I blame a lot of this modern insanity on some of the quantum theorists that wandered away from physics into mysticism. When you believe, as John Wheeler did, that humans created the Big Bang – a little thing like wishing a hurricane into existence is an extremely minor exercise.
These idiots actually help our cause. Anyone listening to them for two minutes would be turned off AGW all together. Don’t stop them, we need to embrace their ignorance. Like a saboteurs that blows themselves up.
QUESTION: What is the maximum prison term for being stupid beyond belief?
Stupid is a life sentence. Except for Algernon.
I would like to know precisely when humans first became primarily responsible for climate change.
Was it during the Late Stone Age? New Stone Age? Copper Age? Bronze Age? Iron Age? Middle Ages? In AD 1500? AD 1600? AD 1700? AD 1750? AD 1800? AD 1850? AD 1900? AD 1950? AD 1980? When, exactly?
Whenever a Republican is in the White House.
Somebody thinks it started several thousand years ago.
Yeah, Progressives are really feeling comfortable expressing their hatred – not that they were ever very able to hide it to begin with – the reactions this year have actually taken it past pure ideology into the realm of spoiled, elite children in the midst of an extended temper tantrum, who just want ‘their way.’
And the thing is, there’s no reaching out to them. When one position is rigid, any reaching out – any ‘flexibility’ – inevitably forms the opposing opinion as the rigid opposite – like a mold.
When faced with such absolutists, it’s hard not to become like them, just in fighting them.
But make no mistake, this is an ideology where hatred has always ruled the day – and it’s a real simple equation to get there. Establish a stereotype with character qualities worthy of hatred, assign all opposing viewpoints to that stereotype, and proceed with your hate-mongering.
They really don’t even TRY anything else anymore.
Leftism, at it’s core, is based on jealousy.
If Hurricane Irma is Trump’s fault, he must be pretty damned potent to have changed the climate in 9 months of his Presidency.
But, the sea stopped rising when Obama became President and he got the Nobel Peace Prize to prove it.
What is it about POTUS that influences the weather?
It’s the “King Cnut” effect in reverse.
This is how they justify jailing or even killing those who disagree with them.
One constant with leftists (and the vast, vast majority of alarmists are leftists) is the inability to deal with complex reality.
Thus, Texas and Florida voted for Trump, therefore everyone who lives in Texas and Florida is equally guilty and must be punished.
The fact is that Houston, Miami, Naples and Tampa voted for Hillary.
But none of the Left ever go without luxuries, like they want all others to do.
Quite extraordinary stuff. But the most penetrating comment was made above: these people do not care about climate as a thing in itself. It is just a peg to hang a whole bunch of weird stuff on.
Climate Alarmism is the latest Progressive dog whistle. Losing it would do great harm to the Progressive movement, which is solely based on identity politics. If you identify as a person who “cares about the Earth”, you can hear that whistle, at least in theory.
Anyone who really looks at the Progressive demographic though will find they mostly live in urban environments, artificially isolated from Earth. In fact they have no real, practical experience with the Earth. They live in cities and suffer from the anxieties that result from living in a high population density artificial environment that usually doesn’t work all that well.
The folks who don’t subscribe to Alarmism are almost uniformly residents of rural open spaces, to prove that all you need do is look at those county level “red/blue” maps. Outside isolated pockets, the vast majority of the rural population, folks who interact with the Earth on a daily basis, are “red”; they give no credence to the Alarmist mantra because they actually live in direct contact with the planetary ecosphere and have a direct understanding of it. They know better.
But the majority live in cities, suffering isolation and anxiety. The divide between these constituencies grows by the day.
You’re quite right.
Remember the movies “Soylent Green” and “Escape from L.A.”?
Walled cities, no way to escape, Aldous Huxley’s Utopia gone completely sour.
I say we wall them in. Make them pay a tax to leave, a big, FAT tax, and limit their resources to what we feel like letting them have. WE don’t need them. They need US.
One farmer can grow enough wheat, oats, corn – whatever – on one section (640 acres) to feed an entire state. Why should the THEY get the benefits of his labor at a cheap price?
Wall them in. They bore the living daylights out of me.
How odd! When Obama was elected President, every single crisis he encountered for at LEAST the first four full years were “inherited” from Bush. NOTHING was his fault for a very long time.
But, how short liberal memories are!! Because SURELY Trump INHERITED these hurricanes from Obama. He’s only been in office for 8 months, so using liberal logic, the hurricanes cannot be Trumps fault!!
I don’t remember Obama ever taking responsibility for anything.
Then there’s Hillary, this weekend she gave an interview in which she blamed everything but the kitchen sink for her losing last year. Not once did she concede that her campaign was less than perfect.
She did admit that saying “We will put a lot of coal miners out of work…” was rather dumb.
Now she needs to face up to the “deplorables” remark.
Her campaign was perfect indeed, she couldn’t have done better: Trump won.
These people feel a real threat to their power base and they’ve moved from an extended season of comfort to a season of despair. They’re now in the “taking names and kicking butts” phase of political expression. Unless it’s shut down peacefully right now, it stands a chance of spiraling out of control.
This is nothing to make fun of. They’ve already donned the black masks and taken up their baseball bats. They’re deadly serious about this. To complacently joke about them (as many, including myself, have done on these pages now and in the past) is courting disaster. I’m sure many of the younger contingent on the side of reason and rational debate secretly yearn for that sort of physical confrontation. For my part, I’d rather not experience civil war over something this patently stupid.
These are very clear calls to violence and they aren’t protected by the first amendment for that reason. But the truth is, the advocates of these actions are themselves trying to attack free speech, so any legislative action on the subject plays directly into their hands.
No law should be changed, or made, based on these incitements to violence. Instead, existing laws should be enforced, and enforced promptly. To do anything else is to try reaping the whirlwind that will follow, which will not end well.
In certain online areas it is possible to goad the haters into going “Full Retard”. This can be an amusing hobby if you have the time and inclination. Sometimes it is possible to get a “win” on the argument and delight in watching them go back and try to destroy all the evidence by deleting their comments.
What sickness, what disease, what abject failure of nurturing could make these people so utterly hateful … of plants? Their sickness goes far beyond any form of ‘ism’, any phobic phobia, any ‘ist’. This is beyond any form of speciesism; any form of animal cruelty. Why, oh why, do these incomplete, damaged human beings wish to deprive our good friends the green plants; the nurturing life giving green plants that provide us with food, shelter, beauty, and in fact, the oxygen in the very air we breathe; deprive them of the carbon dioxide – the sustenance – that they so desperately need, to live, to reproduce?
This must be called out for what it is: Plantaephobia. And, it must be fought with every fiber of our being.
sarc/ sort of
Jennifer Lawrence – actress
education: up to Middle School
Hurricane is caused by President Trump – ignorance, forgiveable
Bob Ward – LSE Grantham Institute Communications Director
Education: Science Degree, First in Geology
Hurricane is caused by President Trump – deception, unforgivable
Deception deliberate, a Fabian wolf in sheep’s clothing hammering stoutly.
What the hell is that instrument third from the right?? Need to put that in the dryer and shrink it!
Both are “forgivable” and if either asks for that forgiveness grant it to them and in the meantime maintain compassion for them while fighting the good fight against them.
Well at least the so called trails are 12 years off. How many accused are likely to be deceased by then? Must be going to be tried posthumously I guess.
The real problem is that most of these people lack critical thinking skills,they either follow the herd or they chose to fight against reality. The same people are mostly leftists and even just plain liberals with this lack,not many Libertarians or Republicans have this problem.
For most of history, it was the FEW that drove nations and fewer who did any scientific studies the rest were mostly the herd,who did most of the labor. It is a reason why people should be seriously studying history to see that it was always the few that did most of mental work,the rest just limped along for the most part.
In today’s world,precious few are being responsible leaders, to propel their nations into a better future,it is being killed by corruption and excessive government influence. America is slowly dying because the rule of law are fragmenting,as corruption are also in the Justice system.
A larger mistake than failing to recognize that CO2 has no significant effect on climate is the potential tragedy of failing to realize what is happening that actually does. The still-rising water vapor is rising more than twice as fast as expected from water temperature increase alone (feedback). The good news is it is countering global cooling with its increased risk of crop failure. The bad news is increased risk of precipitation related flooding. But that can be attended to.
Simply a trial posting. Is WordPress working for me?
[Use the TEST thread. There is a direct link to it in the tab, at the top of the main page. .mod]
Perhaps they should be careful of the precedent they are setting with these threats. Maybe criminal trials and executions should be in store for those who have pushed the greatest fraud in scientific history resulting in the misallocation of critical energy sources leaving billions of third world people impoverished in misery condemned to live lives of desperation, disease, and despair which all could have been avoided by access to clean water and electricity. These people denied these poor souls of things that could have enjoyed decent lives while continuing to use these very same commodities themselves without any shame.
Alarmists who suggest execution or jail time for those who disagree with their fantasies, need indefinite treatment in secure psychiatric units.
We should beware of this rapidly progressing dark age.
It is not to be ignored.
The dark age of climate obsession has captured many otherwise good people.
These open calls to jail skeptics for disagreeing on believing in a climate catastrophe is extremely distasteful and antithetical to civil society.
That the Pope has chosen the dark side in this is tragic beyond belief.
Specially ironic is that the same people with whom the pope has allied himself, also violently support the Muslim’s are an oppressed minority-religion of peace nonsense.
Were Muslims ever to gain power, among the first things they’d do is oppress Catholics and slap around the pope (if not kill him outright).
“if not kill him outright”
Pat Frank is ignorant of the tenets of Islam . Murder is Haram in Islam.
“Alarmists who suggest execution or jail time for those who disagree with their fantasies, need indefinite treatment in secure psychiatric units.”
I think anyone with an opinion should probably be executed, jailed or committed because that strategy is so effective.
Note: This is not my opinion (lest I be convicted), just a musing. I mean amusing. No wait…just a thought.
Now Thought Police has you on the watchlist as a dangerous self-thinking unit.
When climate activists go bonkers over hurricanes and a nonexistent climate connection, they scarcely have to move themselves at all. They are already bonkers almost all the time.
The syndrome is not limited to the US, indeed an intervention by “ecojustice” lawyers in Canada has just ended, and not in their favor.
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2017/09/08/canada-ends-probe-against-climate-change-doubters/
Last non-rational spew first.
The Holy Father really should reflect on just who is the modern Pharisee, all dressed up and claiming grand titles and infallibility.
At the least, if one were to offer serious counsel on climate, one would question the wisdom of only listening to atheist anti-Chrustisns about climate.
Finally, one would hope that the track record of the Church in choosing sides in science arguments would At least give a pause for reflection before condemning otherwise faithful Catholics for using their faculties of reason and discernment and arriving at a skeptical position on climate.
Sadly, this Pope seems dedicated to fabricating a new gospel and seeking to destroy the old gospel.
irma not as bad as feared
I firmly believe:
A) that these over-excited, screaming throngs are in the minority, but seem to be larger than life because they make the most noise; and
B) that they would blame a Shoemaker-Levy type of comet (string of pearls) strike on climate change, as if somehow, Earth’s climate has something to do with the rest of the solar system. (Well, it does, but that’s got to do with primordial Earth, not the present.)
and
C) they are as a group completely and willfully ignorant of previous episodes of high category hurricanes (Andrew, Camille, Sandy, Katrina), not because they weren’t alive at the time, but because having to acknowledge those events destroys the fabrication they reliy on to support their selfish, self-centered, attention whoring agendas
and last, but not least
D) they are all, as a group, so stupid they don’t even know they’re alive. Ask them when humans first walked on the Moon. Ask them when Vesuvius destroyed Pompeii. Ask them about the blizzards of 1878, 1887, 1967, 1977, 1978, 1993, 2010, 2011, etc., as an example. They will have no response. Ask them about the 1974 tornado outbreak that started in Arkansas, gained size and volume as it headed northeast and turned into a swarm of tornadoes that flattened Xenia, Ohio.
I promise you that when/if you bring up these events, you will get a blank look, a specious “all due to global warming, man-made this ‘n’ that’ crap, not a sensible reply. Facts mean nothing to them. They don’t want facts, because facts destroy their opportunity to throw a fit and sit in it, which is what they really, really want, above all else. They have the emotional maturity of 4-year-old spoiled brats and the information level of a block of wood.
It’s a sad day when someone even has to suggest that the generations behind mine are dumber than a box of bent screws.
Yesterday [evening] came to me a reporter from a TV channel to get my opinion on the US present hurricanes. Just before recording my views, the boss from the TV station rang up asking me to support the global warming concept and linking it to hurricanes. But I did not do that and told that there is no connection and in fact global warming is only 0.1 oC. I explained many issues but the telecast at 9.30 pm, as usual started sensationalizing global warming impact and even showed washed away city after city with that. In fact this is the case with majority of prominent TV channels and print media.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
There is no doubt in my mind that, given the opportunity, people like this would surely murder their fellow citizens in the name of saving the planet.
God help us if these people ever get unlimited power.
We’ve seen it all before.
What I find ironic about these people posting so gleefully that Irma should take out Trump and all of his supporters, but will cry fowl when a minnow is effected when irrigation water is used to grow crops. What they fail to realize is the collateral damage to Hillary/Bernie supporters that would also be inflicted from the storm. These would be the same people that would scream “War Crimes” if a USA smart bomb took out 30 terrorists in a building, but one civilian child was unfortunately injured while passing by in the street.
These are sick people.
For a group who are supposedly trying to protect everyone they are pretty strong on trampling everyone’s basic rights and acting as dictators. You will believe what I say or off to the concentration camp you go because you are not a true believer.
You see, when HRC called half of all Americans “deplorables” who live in 83%” of the counties in the USA that Trump won (HRC won only 17% of the counties in the country) you can see that lefties really do believe all these Americans are deplorable.
Also note that it is only” “deplorables” that hate crimes can be levied at. These hate tweets would violate Tweet policy were they tweeted by “deplorables”, but don’t hold your breath waiting for these ugly-minded folk to have their accounts closed. These people are clinically ill. Suffering from neuroses as a minimum.
Left violence is also out of control and it is definitely condoned. Trump is in the position of the wild life biologist saving the Nile crocodile while the croc, unaware that he needs saving, is busy trying to snap his A55 off. The entire country would be beyond redemption if Hillary had won.
Sceptiphobia. It is the irrational fear of uncertainty fostered by a lifetime of exposure to persons in authority who are unwilling or unable to say I don’t know. And of course, “science tells me secretly everything”(song from the play Hair), so don’t be scaring the bejesus out of them with factual uncertainty. The age of Aquarius took a wrong turn. “Science” can’t not know, that’s not right!!!
Poor Anthony! What rotten luck. Well here’s the cheap curse courtesy of Rowan Atkinson and Co.:
“Dear Anthony: I curse you, and hope that something slightly unpleasant happens to you, like an onion falling on your head.”
Or the luxury model.
“Dear Anthony: may the Lord hate you and all your kind, may you be turned orange in hue, and may your head fall off at an awkward moment.”
They can’t win the argument because their data and logic is so bad so they want to lock those that disagree with them up. How 1984 of them