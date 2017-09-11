Hate on display – climate activists go bonkers over #Irma and nonexistent climate connection

I blame it on Trump Derangement Syndrome, oh wait, some were deranged before he got elected. Here is a collection of some of the most hateful tweets, essays, and posts from climate alarmists that are trying to pin hurricanes Harvey and Irma on the shoulders of climate skeptics. I must not be trying hard enough, because I’m not on the death sentence list.

Brad Johnson, formerly of Think Progress and currently with Climate Hawks, declared:

The Nation: ‘To refuse to act against global warming…is murder’ – ‘Climate Denialism Is Literally Killing Us’

Mag: After Harvey, ‘climate change denial should be a crime’ – ‘Denial can and will leave people dead’

Not Funny: Monty Python’s Eric Idle: Climate skeptics should be put on trial for ‘crimes against humanity’

Skepticism a crime against humanity? ‘Campaign to discredit scientific evidence [for AGW] amounts to a crime against humanity,whose perpetrators should be punished accordingly’

Climate Depot’s Morano & other skeptics ‘sentenced to death’ for ‘Crimes against Humanity’ – Climate activists set 2029 for big ‘Crimes against Humanity’ trials of skeptics – “Sentenced to death for the critical roles they played in retarding any meaning action to mitigate climate change in the United States were as follows.

Sen. James Inhofe, Marc Morano (CFACT), Chris Horner (CEI), Myron Ebell (CEI), Steve Milloy (CEI), Patric Michaels (Cato Institute), Bjorn Lomborg (CCC), Matt Ridley (CWPF)(sic), Christopher Monckton, Fred Singer, Roy Spenser (sic).”

Climate Depot’s Morano receives threatening email: ‘You and your children should be burned in public’ – Recent hate mail to Morano: ‘Let’s meet man to man and I’ll rip that stupid smile off your face’ – Other Hate Mail sample to Morano: ‘If you have children, I hope beyond hopes that you must bury them, and that your grief will know no end.’

h/t to Climate Depot for some of the links.

Last but not least, the Pope:

Pope Francis HUGE RANT on Hurricane Irma: History will JUDGE the climate change deniers

Here’s the deal: there’s no current climate to hurricane connection, even NOAA says so. History too.

NOAA doesn’t think the alleged impact of anthropogenic CO2 on storm intensity is detectable.

… It is premature to conclude that human activities–and particularly greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming–have already had a detectable impact on Atlantic hurricane or global tropical cyclone activity. That said, human activities may have already caused changes that are not yet detectable due to the small magnitude of the changes or observational limitations, or are not yet confidently modeled (e.g., aerosol effects on regional climate). …

Read more: https://www.gfdl.noaa.gov/global-warming-and-hurricanes/

Fact: Hurricanes Harvey and Irma Can’t Be Blamed on Global Warming

The Hurricane Harvey Hustle

Hurricane expert Klotzbach: #Irma at landfall comes in 7th behind 1935 Labor Day storm

A useful retort for those claiming #Irma & #Harvey hurricanes are a sure sign of ‘climate change’

Advertisements