Ooops! Australian BoM climate readings may be invalid due to lack of calibration

Dr Jennifer Marohasy writes by email:

There is evidence to suggest that the last 20 years of temperature readings taken by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, from hundreds of automatic weather stations spread across Australia, may be invalid. Why? Because they have not been recorded consistent with calibration.

Somewhat desperate to prove me wrong, late yesterday the Bureau issued a ‘Fast Facts’ that really just confirms the institution has mucked-up. You can read my line-by-line response to this document here: http://jennifermarohasy.com/2017/09/bureau-management-rewrites-rules/

This comes just a few days after the Bureau issued a 77-page report attempting to explain why, despite MSI1 cards being installed into weather stations preventing them from recording cold temperatures, there is no problem.

Earlier this year, specifically on Wednesday 26 July, I was interviewed by Alan Jones on radio 2GB. He has one of the highest rating talkback radio programs in Australia. We discussed my concerns. And according to the new report, by coincidence, the very next day, some of these cards were removed…

You can read why my husband, John Abbot, thinks this 77-page report is “all about me” in an article published just yesterday at The Spectator: https://www.spectator.com.au/2017/09/not-really-fit-for-purpose-the-bureau-of-meteorology/

I’ve republished this, and much more at my blog.