A useful retort for those claiming #Irma & #Harvey hurricanes are a sure sign of ‘climate change’

History can be a pesky thing, facts are stubborn things. There’s lot’s of caterwauling in the left about hurricane Irma on the heels of Harvey, being a sure sign of ‘climate change’ or global warming, or ‘climate disruption’ or something. A couple of days ago, king of the alarmists, Dr. Michael Mann, and his ex NCDC/NCEI toadie Dr. Thomas Peterson (architect of the Karlization of the global temperature record), penned a ridiculous op-ed in the Washinton Post:

Only in the mind of Mann can such drivel be produced. Mann is not a hurricane expert, he’s also apparently not a scholar of history.

Dr. Philip Klotzbach is both:

Harvey & #Irma made US landfall as major hurricanes ~15 days apart. Record between US major hurricane landfalls is 23 hours set in 1933. pic.twitter.com/OzM2mfbLMd — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 10, 2017

So the question for Mann et al. is: what drove those major hurricanes to be so close together in 1933? Surely if that happened today, it would be used to “kill any doubt” Right?

And what about the fact that Irma and Harvey have come in 7th and 18th compared to storms of that era, hmmm?

Inquiring minds want to know.

Advertisements