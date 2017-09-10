While this won’t be of much comfort for those that are squarely in it’s path right now, it is a small bit of good news. Dr. Philip Klotzbach has compiled rankings of both hurricane Irma and Harvey when they made landfall. Compared to the 1935 Labor Day storm, Irma is a distant 7th, tied with the 1928 Lake Okeechobee storm.
He writes:
Table of all hurricanes with landfall pressures <= 940 mb at time of U.S. landfall.
#Irma was 929 mb and #Harvey was 938 mb.
With Irma ranked 7th, and Harvey ranked 18th, it’s going to be tough for climate alarmists to try connecting these two storms to being driven by CO2/global warming. But they’ll do it anyway.
Hurricane expert Klotzbach: #Irma at landfall comes in 7th behind 1935 Labor Day storm
Yes they are trying Anthony and they are succeeding. My 15 year old niece thinks the end is near.
Show her this maybe:
Be sure you know where she’s getting her information!
Thanks to the existence of Cuba (the landmass – not the political state).
True. However rebuttals based on the number, strength or frequency of hurricanes making landfall on the coast of USA alone are not going to wash. Any counter-arguments have be made from a global perspective.
They will probably try to spin it that way. Combination of sour grapes, any port in a storm, and last but not least “no matter what happens, it’s climate change, and man’s use of fossil fuels is at least partly to blame”.
For the CAGW crowd, man’s use of fossil fuels is wholly to blame. There is no other factor in the zealots eye.
As Joe Bastardi pointed out, the Pacific normally has 3X the cyclones of the Atlantic, but now there are zero. How’s that for global?
Joe Bastardi has been featured prominently on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show daily since Irma hove in sight. He has stated the known facts clearly, simply, in non-technical terms any layman can readily comprehend.
Rush’s show reaches more people across this country on a weekly basis than all of the far-left clap-trap mongers combined. And lest we forget, most of the people following Twitter are media wonks who live for the next usable blurting, not ordinary people with kids, commute, or work to do. The people are getting the word, believe me . . . and the blue bubble of self-important leftists who think The Weather responds to humans is getting smaller every day. The Wall Street Journal and New York Post also now put quotes around “climate change” and frame the CAGW alarmists as a quaint joke.
A pity the Fortune 1000, the world’s banks, the largest insurance companies and all the investment funds didn’t get your message, Goldrider. Their belief that CAGW is real and requires action has not changed in the slightest.
Chris September 10, 2017 at 12:06 pm
Do ALL those institutions really buy into CACA? I’m not buying it.
As long as there is profit and publicity mileage in claiming to do so, some will. But few are actually betting real dough that we’re on the Venus Express.
When Al Gore sells his oceanside house and moves back to the Appalachians, then maybe his sincerity will have some credibility. Ditto all those planet savers jetting to conferences in seaside resorts. Until then, alarmists are all hypocrites.
Which insurance companies have taken unusual steps to prepare for CACA?
https://finance.yahoo.com/video/analyst-kai-pan-says-insurance-224553470.html
They have lots of cash, thanks to so few claims from storm damage during the past 12 years.
Like most trolls, Chris counts press releases as example of science.
“Like most trolls, Chris counts press releases as example of science.”
Another logically incoherent post from MarkW. I didn’t mention a press release,and I didn’t mention science. I stated that the corporate world believes AGW is real and are taking action. Nothing stated on WUWT or the NY Post or the WSJ will alter that fact.
Sixto said: “Do ALL those institutions really buy into CACA? I’m not buying it.
As long as there is profit and publicity mileage in claiming to do so, some will. But few are actually betting real dough that we’re on the Venus Express.”
Find me 3 links to the web sites of large companies who hold a skeptic position on AGW. Go ahead, I’ll wait.
What is the profit mileage in Walmart taking action on climate change?
Chris
You have it exactly wrong.
Listen to what Warren Buffet has to say……
http://www.omaha.com/money/warren-watch-no-harvey-super-cat-claims-for-berkshire/article_b6430c4e-8b6b-572a-aafc-4d83b40d60bf.html
Fair enough JC, but couple things. Most of the record historically is based on what came over the horizon with a day’s notice and surrounding countries didn’t have the tech to measure so carefully. They still rely on the US for info. Also, most, particularly the target audience of useful idiots used by doomsters, wouldn’t know barricuda
Has anyone else noticed that both Harvey and Irma had exactly 130 Mph sustained winds at landfall which is the threshold for cat 4? Also, when Irma was said to be a cat 5, the winds were again right on the threshold. Could it be that there’s some rounding going on here to make the situation seem worse then it is ‘for the public good’? After all, if it was ‘only a cat 3’ at landfall, the public would become jaded for the next one. Not that a high end cat 3 storm isn’t dangerous, although rounding to the narrative does seem to be an accepted course of action within NOAA …
Cat-inflation. Strongest reported gust, GUST in the Keys was 120. The surge at Key West was 3 feet. Strong cat 2, pretty much. The highest gust, GUST with Harvey was 132. Strong cat 3, pretty much. How do climate bedwetters use a storm that isn’t the worst ever or even record?
Bill,
Likely a consequence of NOAA and NASA operating the Hurricane Hunters and providing the authoritative data about wind speeds prior to land fall.
I initially pooh-poohed this notion, I felt the evidence left behind in the destruction was sufficient proof of the strength of the storm, and the satellite photos/videos of large well-developed eyes was and is most impressive… But after visiting wind-speed gauge reports (through the internet) myself, and finding the same dearth of reports that match the assigned Category, I’m beginning to wonder. Hmmm.
The 1938 New England Hurricane (also referred to as the Great New England Hurricane and Long Island Express) was one of the deadliest and most destructive tropical cyclones to strike Long Island, New York and New England. In addition, it’s the fastest tropical cyclone on record worldwide attaining a maximum speed of 70 mph. The storm formed near the coast of Africa on September 9, becoming a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale before making landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Long Island on September 21. It is estimated that the hurricane killed 682 people, damaged or destroyed more than 57,000 homes, and caused property losses estimated at US$306 million ($4.7 billion in 2017).
They say when the 1921 hurricane hit Tampa, the population was 10,000. Today, it’s 3 million. Perhaps the part of “climate” we should be questioning is our penchant for moving gigantic numbers of people onto a peninsula built on limestone and mangrove swamps, where the land is subsiding, in the cross-hairs of most every Atlantic cyclone that goes by. Maybe intelligent Conservatives can start framing “climate” as a matter of intelligent building, planning, and insuring instead of futile attempts to propitiate the Angry Gods by a return to Stone-Age living.
@Goldrider September 10, 2017 at 9:11 am
“Maybe intelligent Conservatives can start framing “climate” as a matter of intelligent building, planning, and insuring…” But that’s just it, as a conservative (small “c”) I say let a landowner do whatever they want. And the insurance companies likewise should be allowed to decline to insure a home built on a flood plain with slab-on-grade construction, but that would also require the government getting completely out of the way, and desist with insuring the uninsurable, or bailing them out after the fact when they decline to even seek insurance. THAT is a conservative response, and always should be. There is no “…framing…” to be found in that response.
Red, I will state that proper civic planning on a local level, including proper construction codes and adequate drainage is a conservative issue. Libertarianism does not mean negligence, and natural disaster preparation is one of the principle duties of a local government.
Harvey dumped nationwide records of rain on Houston, but because we were prepared, 90% of the city was up and running smoothly a week later. To compare, Katrina was a smaller hurricane that temporarily wiped New Orleans off the map, and Sandy was a minor Category 1 that thoroughly devastated an unprepared region that had been criminally negligent in not preparing for a storm significantly smaller than had been seen in the past.
Dad reminded me today that his older sister walked him several miles home from school as the 1938 hurricane struck; a few trees were falling, but otherwise uneventful. Another elderly friend was at the movies in coastal CT and came out of the show to find the storm upon them. Zero warning.
TCE
A storm in the 19th century killed more than 800 in the UK. It killed more than the US 1938 storm.
The Labor day storm had ground based sustained winds of 185 before instruments broke and a 20 ‘ storm surge.
I will be live the Cat 4 landfall of Irma when ground base instruments show it.
It is time for WUWT to demand this and or post all ground based readings. My 2 cents worth.
Do far it is clear, Irma and Harvey; the two weakest ground based CAT 4 landfall storms in history!
Zero people should say I am minimizing the pain inflicted on people from this storm. I am not. I just want the facts on ground based wind readings to compare to past storms.
That 185 was not an anemometer reading, but analyzed from barometric pressure and things the storm did.
There was a 30 second 300 mph gust that broke the instrument.
Typo 200 mph
Can you cite your 200 MPH for 30 seconds?
My cite for 185 MPH being from analysis and not an actual wind measurement: In the Wikipedia article on the 1935 Labor Day hurricane: “The Labor Day Hurricane was the most intense storm ever known to have struck the United States, having the lowest sea level pressure ever recorded in the United States—a central pressure of 892 mbar (26.35 inHg)—suggesting an intensity of between 162 kn and 164 kn (186.4 mph – 188.7 mph). The somewhat compensating effects of a slow (7 kn, 8.1 mph) translational velocity along with an extremely tiny radius of maximum wind (5 nmi, 9.3 miles) led to an analyzed intensity at landfall of 160 kt (184.1 mph, Category 5)”
Basically no you cannot replicate this 200 mph number.It is never 205 or 206 always 200mph that is estimated. As Feyman stated if you can’t measure it you can’t call it science.
My first hurricane was Donna in 1960 which went over our house in Sanford. I also had Charlie in 2004 go right over my house. In both cases it would have been real nice to be someplace else but that did not happen for various reasons.
The thing that has always bothered me about news reporting on the canes is that they always act like they really know exactly where the hurricane is going and they really don’t. Look at the reporting on this hurricane — they said for 5 days at least it was going up the east coast of Florida.
I also hate the supper hysteria by the “news reporters”. The canes are big, dangerous storms — no need to hype them over what they are. Give us the facts you have.
I am in Orlando this time and my town is full of people who left the east coast but would be better off if they had stayed on the east coast. These things happen. We just hope that Orlando is far enough away so that the damage is not too bad and that the power is not out for weeks.
At this point, we pray.
~ Mark
Take care, Mark, you and yours. I’ve been praying (and for your heart health, too), and will continue to. Janice
P.S. I agree. The news media are exploiting human fear to gain advertising dollars (based on how many people are watching their fear-mongering).
Mark, they moved it east coast to west coast back and forth….3 times
Pressure already places it out of the single digits now and rising.
Wind direction 100-500 mb.
That’s two Cat 4 US landfalls in a single season.
Nonsense. Videos and photos of damage at the surface show no evidence of major hurricane force winds.
Maximum sustained winds measured by surface anemometers were Category 2 for a short time for Harvey.
Irma winds along the Florida keys are all below hurricane threshold, that’s a tropical storm.
weather.com had 78mph / 960mbars at Key West and 86mph / 968mbars at Marathon as the eye crossed the Keys at about 8:00 EDT between those two places which would qualify as hurricane force by Beaufort scale.
Hum, yet somehow Klotzbach has categorized it as Cat 4 strike. Oh well.
Station data from Key West: http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/station_page.php?station=kywf1
Station data from Vaca Key: http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/station_page.php?station=vcaf1
Neither recorded sustained winds over tropical storm strength.
babazaroni September 10, 2017 at 10:25 am
Maybe he’s going by pressure or by winds beyond the Keys.
No it might be a cat 3 but it is still a hurricane
Even if true, it’s not the first time that has happened.
Above 400 mb the wind direction is opposite.
Well, in any case it looks like the Mississippi Basin will have a LOT of water to deal with by mid-week.
Hum, I don’t see any reference to size in that list. Since Irma was much larger than Andrew, size matters as well.
Even here in Richmond we weren’t immune to a couple of “I” hurricanes- Isabel and Irene. Isabel brought 75mph winds and we lost power for 8 days. 90mph might seem “tame” in context of the Irma hype but I sure as hell wouldn’t want to be in it.
Katrina was over Louisiana land as a 135 MPH Cat-4 according to the 26b public advisory. 29.7 north, 89.6 west.
My apologies. I just learned that Katrina’s 135 MPH wind as of the 26b advisory was reanalyzed downwards to 125 MPH (more exactly from 120 to 110 knots) after the storm.
Katrina is a classic example of the hurricane intensity inflation plaguing NOAA.
My memory keeps telling me Katrina was a Cat 2 storm at landfall. Still of a strength that the Army Corps of Engineers correctly predicted the levees could not withstand, but far from the Cat 4 the hysterical media hysterically reported for many days. I suspect the same thing may happen as a result of the aftermath analysis of both Harvey and Irma. Maybe not Harvey, I did see photographs out of Rockport (a place that lacked any official wind speed measuring devices) of broken flagpoles and cells gone from the top of a cell phone tower. Both of which may be the result of an undetected tornado within the storm, but still some significant winds!
Bob Tisdale is back! See him at his blog: https://bobtisdale.wordpress.com/2017/09/10/green-slime/#comment-38410
NOAA’s model speculation is at: https://www.gfdl.noaa.gov/global-warming-and-hurricanes/
Here is my comment on NOAA’s latest sales job:
“At last! I’ve missed you greatly, Bob. Please don’t stay away in the future.
Pamela’s cited NOAA sales job says it all here: “Owing to the large interannual to decadal variability of SST and hurricane activity in the basin, Bender et al (2010) estimate that detection of this projected anthropogenic influence on hurricanes should not be expected for a number of decades. While there is a large rising trend since the mid 1940’s in category 4-5 numbers in the Atlantic, our view is that these data are not reliable for trend calculations, until they have been further assessed for data homogeneity problems, such as those due to changing observing practices.” [Even they had to print “… detection of this projected anthropogenic influence on hurricanes should not be expected for a number of decades.” in bold face type.]
It’s models all the way down.”
Go visit Bob and encourage him to keep up the blogging.
Thanks, Mr. Fair, for the heads up about Bob Tisdale. That’s great. He is much-missed around here. His brief, but powerful, post hits the nail on the head. The bottom line about all this for the CO2 hu$tlers (of all stripes) is: money.
“The bottom line about all this for the CO2 hu$tlers (of all stripes) is: money.”
Rubbish. By your logic, all the folks working on health care research are hustlers because they make a living doing research on new vaccines, etc. Don’t trust anyone who gets paid for what they do! What tripe.
The key, Chris, is what I meant by “this.”
Here it is (from my comment on the Bob Tisdale post about which I was commenting to Mr. Fair above — you apparently were completely oblivious to the context of my remarks, no doubt due to your haste ….):
(Source: me, here (scroll down to my name on this page): https://bobtisdale.wordpress.com/2017/09/10/green-slime/#more-11649 )
Sorry, Chris, but you’ll have to repeat “Basic Reading Comprehension” — again.
Try asking your parents to hire a tutor.
Janice, you seem like such a nice lady; please call me Dave.
Old joke: “My friends call me Dave, but you may call me Mr. Fair!” does not apply to you, obviously.
No, Janice, I see that logic is not your strong suit. Let’s start with your post here on WUWT: “Thanks, Mr. Fair, for the heads up about Bob Tisdale. That’s great. He is much-missed around here. His brief, but powerful, post hits the nail on the head. The bottom line about all this for the CO2 hu$tlers (of all stripes) is: money.”
Note that you made NO mention of your comment on Bob’s WordPress site. You simply complimented Bob on his post, that’s all.
And what was his post? “With the natural disasters of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, we have once again seen the unlimited capacity of politicians and their funding-hungry toadies (climate scientists), and of mainstream media and business persons.”
The WordPress post you praised here attacks climate scientists (among others) for being funding-hungry.
To Chris , Buzz off troll, the alarmist type so called climate scientists are sucking on the public teat. With cooling kicking in and causing grieve to many farmers, they may be lucky if they are only tarred and feathered.
Wayne Job, global cooling, eh? That’s a laugh. Let’s see your supporting evidence.
Not to nit pick but why does every coverage show on screen “CAT 4 -130 mph- gusts to 160” while every live report tells of winds no where near that?
Big Pine Key did report a gust to 120 mph. But that gust and the sustained winds are not CAT 4.
WUWT?
The Saffir-Simpson scale is based on sustained winds measured at 10 meters. It says nothing about gusts.
“The Saffir-Simpson scale is based on sustained winds measured at 10 meters.” and most of the wind-speed gauges found on the NOAA site are NOT at 10 meters. Most are on buoys (at sea) or ground-based (over land).
The highest gust recorded from Harvey was at this station:
http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/station_page.php?station=ANPT2 At the top right of that screen shot is a pic of the station itself, showing the instruments up on a tower. Site information indicates “…[s]ite elevation: 10.261 m above [MSL]…Anemometer height: 3.96 m above site elevation…” So not at standardized height, either.
Most readings were taken from buoys more like this:
http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/station_page.php?station=42045 The site information indicates the anemometer is 3.4 m above site elevation, and although it indicates the site elevation as “sea level” it does NOT call it MSL, the buoy elevation varies with the tides. To get a 10 m wind speed from that data will require some conversion. I don’t know how accurate that can be, nor do I know if it is the same conversion done on information collected when Carla came ashore in 1961, for example.
For those with more time, I got there by starting with http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/ Once you zoom into any area in question, you can pick a buoy by clicking on any of the indicated data stations. That opens an info window, you can then click on either “View details” or “View history” (if you click on “View details, you can then scroll down and view a table of wind data, if the site has an anemometer, so I don’t know why it has both). When you view details it will often have a pic of the reporting station itself, and will also provide the details for the station including elevation. See what you can make of it, are ANY of them actually recording wiind speed at 10 m AMSL? And since they’re not at 10 m, how is the conversion done?
Rounding to the narrative seems to be a common practice at NOAA …
The definition is the eye wall wind speed, the max. The eyewall did not hit Key West, the west edge was 15 miles further east according to radar. Makes an enormous difference. Think a spinning figure skater with arms tucked, then slowly extended to slow the spin. Simple law of conservation of angular momentum. Key West had 100 plus sustained. Big Pine key closer to the east side of the eyewall clocked ~120, I am about 180 miles northeast of the eye at present (Fort Lauderdale) and we are still experiencing 65-70, 85 gusts, and 15 foot waves breaking over the coral reef offshore. Your quibble should be with the Saffir Simpson definition, not the observations coming in.
My quibble is with the reporting. It’s disingenuous.
Not sure where you got your key west wind speed though. According to the NDBC at
http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/station_page.php?station=kywf1
the highest sustained wind is 61 kts or 70.2 mph (unless I’m missing something)
Marathon Florida is to the east. Look at the NOAA hurricane warning for today. Cat 1 warning.
Ristivan here are 258 ground based readings in the Florida and keys…
http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/radial_search.php?storm=at1
Highest gust 81 knots.
Hey, David A, come live thru what we just hvw then whine again. For regular particulra, see Judith Curry.com ongoing commentary. I am living it. You?
Published figures for Camile disagree with those in this table, except for pressure (900MB).
Wind speed claimed to be 175 MPH at landfall, with gusts over 200MPH (Meter broke when it hit 200) And Camille wrought damage al the way to Wash DC – it badly flooded Richmond VA.
It killed over 500 as I recall – just in the U.S. (it was a Gulf cane). Irma is not in the same class as Camille. Not even close.
It seems that the relief in being able to FINALLY report a real honest to God hurricane hitting the US has made the media and warmistas giddy.
The table is ranked on pressure.
On wind speeds, Irma is about 15th (if my counting is right!!!)
Well now, it appears that Irma was a bit oversold.
Irma has now moved over the keys, with maximum sustained winds now dropping.
Four reliable NDBC stations from west to east along the keys show no sustained winds of hurricane force.
Maximum sustained winds measured by anemometers recorded at these stations can be compared to measured winds of historical hurricanes using similar technology at similar heights above sea level.
PLSF1 59 knots at 7am
KYWF1 61 knots at 8.24am
VCAF1 54 knots at 9.42am
Key West and Vaca key were closest to the eyewall.
The fourth NDBC station is FWYF1 which is Fowley Rock well to the east of the other three. The anemometer height is 44 meters which is much higher than the others. The latest recorded sustained winds show 65 knots at 10 am, which is just above the 64 knot threshold for a Category 1 hurricane. Sustained winds closer to the 10 meter height should be well below that.
Based on observed facts, tropical cyclone Irma was not a hurricane at US landfall.
Note that the hurricane hu$tlers are using the same tactic now used daily by the National Weather Service meteorologists (I’ve been checking their forecasts almost daily for over 2 years, now):
1. (for both temp. and hurricanes) forecast/guess/”project” far higher temperatures or much stronger wind speed and the like than are highly likely to occur (i.e., they forecast at the lowest likelihood, high end).
2. (as to hurricane reporting mainly) omit reporting what actually happened except in the most vague, quick, manner.
Result:
the general public remembers the forecast, and NOT what actually happened (often, TEN degrees F or more lower (or much less severe in storm effect)).
Motivation: money.
At 12:15PM EDT Irma’s eye seems
To be breaking down. Given the measured wind speeds we’ve seen reported over the Keys, there’s no way this is a Cat 4 now and will hit Florida coast likely a Cat 1 in fact, if not by TV and NWS exaggerations. The storm surge may be a strong bad as predicted but despite the fact that I live in Naples I’m from Missouri on this one. I think media and NWS will have a black eye (sorry for the pun) on this one.
From the current Miami radar, it looks like Irma’s made her turn – and is once again heading toward my house (in Orlando).
Whee.
I turn off the audio when viewing the Weather Channel, to avoid the possibility that I will lose control and put something handy thru the TV screen. Right now they are claiming that Tampa has not seen a major hurricane since 1921. From the looks of the Hurricane Center estimates, they still won’t have seen one when Irma passes by. They estimate Irma as leaving major hurricane status less than halfway up Florida – quite a distance from Tampa.
To be fair, the claim was a direct hit. Eyewall. We know what that means because we too a direct hit from Wilma in 2005. Being just 15 miles away can make a huge difference. Andrew made a direct hit on Homestead, yet south Miami just 27 miles away had almost no damage because Andrew was spun up so tight and small.
Do far it is clear, Irma and Harvey; the two weakest ground based CAT 4 landfall storms in history!
Zero people should say I am minimizing the pain inflicted on people from this storm. I am not. I just want the facts on ground based wind readings to compare to past storms.
So why isn’t Gilbert 1988 even on the list?
IMO cuz it weakened over Mexico before hitting Texas.
As this thread is newer, I am just posting three of my recent comments from the older “maue expert” thread:
If people want to keep an eye on winds speeds recorded by buoys, use the link http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/radial_search.php?lat1=25.0n&lon1=80.0w&uom=E&dist=150&ot=A&time=8 .
Fowey Rock, FWYF1, see http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/station_page.php?station=FWYF1 , has been recording the highest speeds for the last few hours, between 60 and 70 knots, i.e. Category 1 Saffir-Simpson. Interestingly Fowey Rock is on the Miami side. Hurricanes going north typically have the highest winds on the east side, so perhaps, emphasize perhaps, Naples isn’t in too much danger as the eye approaches it. There could be higher winds on land of course just to the east of the eye.
Does anyone have a link to the nearest NWS station to Naples?
Rich.
Sorry, I just saw bw’s posting https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/09/09/hurricane-expert-maue-irma-may-bomb-to-cat-5-again/comment-page-1/#comment-2606353 . There he also talks about Fowey Rock, and the fact that the anemometer height is 44m, well above the official 10m level.
Rich.
Homestead Air Base station KHST, south of Miami and not too far from the sea, stopped reporting winds after 11am having had a gust of 62mph out of a sustained wind of 28mph.
Enquiring minds want to know: did a gust take it out or is the NWS trying to starve its customers, you the people, of accurate information?
Rich.
And their estimate for 10m height is 52kts, which is below hurricane strength.
The badness of hurricanes besides how fast the winds and how low the pressure should also include where they strike and how long they linger. This one’s going skate up the Florida coast and do a lot of damage as opposed to going straight inland and decaying to a lesser status.
So no where in Florida has CAT 4 winds been observed? Yet we don’t hear it reported? Why?
TV/cable ratings.
Following my gripe about non-functioning NWS sites, I shall now gripe about non-functioning webcams in the Naples FL area. I’ve tried several, and none are working. Do webcam owners turn them off when a storm is approaching, just in case they get damaged? It would be quite interesting to see a car (say) being blown into a webcam in its last moments on earth…
And I expect the insurance would pay.
Naples does seem to be in the current path of the eye, so observations there could be crucial in understanding the nature of this hurricane.
Rich.
but Irma was considerably stronger BEFORE it got to US shores, wasn’t it?
How’s it rank if you include it in its ‘highest’ state?
(This is exactly what those alarmists have been trying to alarm you about – and they were right, weren’t they? All this frantic effort to try and claim that 2 truly severe weather events are ordinary)
they were right, weren’t they?
They (and you) bet on the same losing horse for 12 years, and when the horse manages to win ONE time, they’re supposed to get credit?
Don’t make me laugh. See Harkin1’s post at 8:17.
You don’t “rank” it Griff because we have no reliable long term data for wind speeds of offshore hurricanes, so what would we “rank” it against? The frantic effort you refer to is merely trying to keep some kind of sense of proportion in the dessemination of “information” in times of crisis and natural disaster. We don’t need hype and horse puckey, particularly from government funded agencies who are supposed to simply record and report what they measure. As the MSM beclowns itself more and more, rational people just tune them out.
Griff,
It still ranks lowly.
Outside the US it has to compete with the most extreme storms, like Labor Day, Camille, Allen, Gilbert. Rita and Wilma, all 900 hPa or lower. Plus all those between 900 and Irma’s pressure.
You could easily have looked up these facts yourself.
BTW, did you notice that yesterday 2017 Arctic sea ice extent surpassed 2008, making this year the seventh lowest since 1979, after 2012, 2007, 2016, 2015, 2011 and now 2008? Good chance of beating 2010, too.
Don’t you feel foolish for making such the ridiculous prediction that this year was “sure” to be the lowest Evah! The low record of 2012 is liable to stand for years, if not decades, at least.
And yet the Antarctic was at its lowest
Griff,
Alarmists were right about nothing.
Irma wasn’t any stronger at any point in its path than many other hurricanes from long, long ago.
Nothing is happening in earth’s climate or WX that hasn’t happened over and over again before.
The null hypothesis can’t be rejected. Indeed, it’s the only hypothesis for which there is evidence.
If you look at Irma’s rank as its maximum, it would tie with Wilma in 2005. And in 2005 we would have four cat 4 hurricanes if you look at maximum (Dennis, Katrina, Rita, and Wilma) as compared to two for 2017 (Harvey and Irma). So yes, the 12 year streak is broken, but we’re nowhere near as bad as we were just prior to the streak.
Historically, the strength of a hurricane is unknown prior to hitting land.
PS, almost all storms are stronger before they hit land. This is nothing new and not a surprise to everyone other than you.
Yeah, barely cat 4 North of Barbuda…
“and they were right, weren’t they?”
No, they were absolutely nothing of the sort.
And even if they were, it had absolutely ZERO to do with man’s CO2 output.
Will you EVER make a post that isn’t at best disingenuous, mostly totally mendacious?
No go and apologise for slandering Dr. Crockford.
Assume hurricanes are getting stronger and more frequent. We have taken steps to compensate for that though Houston suggests there is more to do. Our ‘eyes’ are better (using satellites). Our predictions are better. Our knowledge is better. Our communication methods of the dangers are better. As Luddites we could have never have developed fast enough computers for hurricane predictions and everything that goes into our weather satellites and it might be suggested we’d be at greater risk from hurricanes.
IMO there was enough info to have ordered evacuations from Houston, but the mayor didn’t. Shades of Katrina, when the mayor of NO and governor of LA refused to order evacuation or seek federal aid in time.
The problem in Houston is development and subsidence. The WX pattern which kept the storm over the same area, not much people can do about that.
Smarter development could somewhat lessen the impacts of heavy precipitation. Might also improve their water quality and that of the nearby gulf.
More storm drains and reservoir capacity, perhaps. However it could be a long time before the combination of hurricane and blocking WX pattern recurs.
Maybe pumping water back into the ground to combat subsidence.
During the last hurricane to hit Houston, evacuation was ordered, and dozens died during that evacuation.
I suspect the mayor of Houston made the right call.
Well it’s OFFICIAL folks! The Weather Channel has just announced that the NWS has been downgraded to the CAT 3. LOL!
Ristivan here are 258 ground based readings in the Florida and keys…
http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/radial_search.php?storm=at1
Highest gust 81 knots.
Check it out….
Set the time…
Anthony, wouldn’t it be interesting to crowdsource amateur(PWS?) wind data all along the coasts during weather events like Harvey and Irma? In particular, many amateur radio enthusiasts, who already provide emergency communications assistance in times of disaster, seem to routinely have antenna towers which would allow mounting at or close to the 10m height. Such an enormous body of information would be an incredible view of the variations in wind speeds with terrain differences, distance from coasts, storm centres etc and a useful balance to the seemingly sparse “official” numbers which always seem to disappear just when needed to counter the media silliness.
And how would you determine which data was gathered with proper instrumentation and bias adjustment?
Steve, my preference would be for weather stations at the coasts to be engineered for 200mph, and tested in a wind tunnel yearly.
Now downgraded to 120mph/Cat 3 ahead of peninsula landfall.
http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT1+shtml/101757.shtml
Appalachians. Why postpone the doom a hundred years hence?
Based on an analysis of AF306 Mission #30 into IRMA (this link will probably only be valid for a while) and the raw data file (ibid), I have done an analysis (which may be incorrect).
Briefly, the only surface wind data in the raw data file are peak (10 sec) winds in knots. Readings are reported every 30 seconds. I assume it is possible to approximate 1 minute sustained surface wind estimates by averaging two consecutive 30-second readings. There are two candidates:
11:56:30 89 knots
11:57:00 110 knots
Average would be 99.5 knots or about 115 mph, barely a Cat 4.
12:07:30 86 knots
12:08:00 97
12:08:30 98
12:09:00 97
12:09:30 92
12:10:00 89
12:10:30 83
12:11:00 79
The highest pair would give a 1 minute estimate of 98.5 knots or about 113 mph, a Cat 3.
Currently, Irma is rated a Category 3. It looks like the reported ratings are based on the SFMR readings, which are estimated surface winds speeds. From the whole flight, it appears that these speeds were only seen for about 3 minutes, disregarding those estimates that were higher but that had error flags or neighboring error flags (making them estimates of peak gusts not sustained speeds.)
There was a peak gust (albeit bracketed by error flags):
13:25:30 116 knots or about 134 mph
Phil, is that not aircraft reconnaissance???
Yes
If you want ground based 475 observations go here…
https://chiefio.wordpress.com/2017/09/08/the-hurricanes-return/#comment-86422
Phil, interesting data.
It raises a question I’ve had for a while – When multiple dropsondes are used, how do they select the dropsonde to report, or do they average them?
I didn’t look at dropsondes, only at SMFR readings.
It’s hitting Naples right now pretty good but no sustained hurricane-force winds to be found:
http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/station_page.php?station=npsf1&unit=E&tz=STN
Sustained winds 43 knots at 4.18pm EDT recorded there. Radar showed the heaviest part of the eyewall at that time. Then the center of the eye with 5 knots 30 minutes later. The trailing side of the eyewall shows 31 knots.
On cable news a NHC expert says winds are “over 100” and Irma is “Category 2”
Live video of damage in Naples shows almost no palm tree damage but some fronds down in the streets. No damage to structures visible at that location. News reporter says some power is out, but the street lights behind him are obviously still working.
Irma just made landfall by Naples http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/station_page.php?station=NPSF1
Min pressure 940, sustained wind 50mph. Not even a hurricane anymore.
Well now it is being reported as 105 mph, that is still a hurricane
Such speeds never happened. Not in 10m height. http://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/obs.shtml
The NOAA website is excellent, checking wind speed in Dover Strait at Sandettie Lightship (36 knots at 06:00 GMT) brought up a red highlighted ‘Storm Special!’ link to relevant US data, these are people who enjoy their work and know its important.
In the meantime, we in the UK are having an ‘Ahhhh – bless….’ moment about our least-favourite billionaire (Richard Branson) reporting that his tax-haven – Necker Island – has been ‘devastated’….
Al Gore is a politician out to line his own pocket and gain more power. He is not a science and only uses data “convenient” to make his argument, and leaves out data that is “inconvenient” to him. When are the lemmings in society going to wake up and realize they have been doped?
Slipping into number 7. First they reported it was the worst in US history. Then they reported it was the second worst in the last fifty years. Now they are saying it’s number seven in US history. Which is it news casters? It’s anything you want it to be so you can grab a headline and have your three seconds of fame. Pathetic MSM reporting. Is it any wonder why people don’t trust the media any longer?
But…but….but 3 500-year storms so far!