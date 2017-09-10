Hurricane expert Klotzbach: #Irma at landfall comes in 7th behind 1935 Labor Day storm

While this won’t be of much comfort for those that are squarely in it’s path right now, it is a small bit of good news. Dr. Philip Klotzbach has compiled rankings of both hurricane Irma and Harvey when they made landfall. Compared to the 1935 Labor Day storm, Irma is a distant 7th, tied with the 1928 Lake Okeechobee storm.

He writes:

Table of all hurricanes with landfall pressures <= 940 mb at time of U.S. landfall. # Irma was 929 mb and # Harvey was 938 mb.

With Irma ranked 7th, and Harvey ranked 18th, it’s going to be tough for climate alarmists to try connecting these two storms to being driven by CO2/global warming. But they’ll do it anyway.

