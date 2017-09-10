Open Thread – Green Slime, Harvey, and Irma, Oh My

With the natural disasters of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, we have once again seen the unlimited capacity of politicians and their funding-hungry toadies (climate scientists), and of mainstream media and business persons……to use the misfortunes of others to promote political agendas, and to sell advertising space and product.

There’s no reason for me to cite examples. They’re everywhere. Be my guest and add some to the comments.

Still on holiday.

Ciao!

Bob

