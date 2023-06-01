Image: P. Gosselin
Drought Intermittent Wind and Solar

Expert Prof. Gerd Ganteför Calls For More Studies On The Regional Climate Impact By Wind Turbines

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
48 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin 

Countless wind turbines…Northern Germany drought may in part be caused by efforts to prevent drought (climate change)!

More wind parks means less wind, which means less precipitation, which in turn means more drought and warmer temperatures. 

Image: P. Gosselin

German online Reichschuster.de here reports on Gerd Ganteför, a German professor of experimental physics who taught at the University of Konstanz and Johns Hopkins University Baltimore (USA), among others. He has authored some 150 technical articles on renewable energies or climate change.

Ganteför has been an outspoken expert critic of Germany’s energy policy and the alarmist aspects of climate science.

Recently the renowned expert once again asked uncomfortable questions about possible connections between wind parks and their impact on regional climate. The answers Ganteför gave to the German daily “Nordkurier” have raised some eyebrows.

In summary, the physicist warns: “We don’t currently know what all can happen if we continue to put up countless wind turbines.”

The interview was prompted by a 2012 NASA study that suggested large wind farms in particular lead to an increase in the ambient temperature and are thus partly responsible for the warming of the climate.

Though Ganteför, has some doubts about this phenomenon, he nevertheless believes the “connection between wind turbines and global warming is possible – albeit for a reason not examined in the study,” reports Reichschuster.de  “The authors were able to show that wind turbines swirl the cool layers of air that are directly above the ground and the somewhat warmer layers above them, and that this leads to an increase in temperature near the ground.”

Proven in other scientific publications 

Ganteför, however, focusses on another aspect: evaporation, which has been proven in other publications.

The mechanism goes as follows: “Large wind turbines logically slow down the wind by sapping the energy out of it. Less wind means less evaporation and thus less precipitation. And if it gets drier, it could just happen that it gets warmer.”

study of this kind by Deutsche Windguard was reported on by reitschuster.de in July 2022.

Overdoing wind energy

Moist air from the North Atlantic plays a major role on Europe’s climate, and eventually makes its way over the sea to Germany. But that air gets slowed down by the relatively large wind farms in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, says Ganteför. The possible consequence: “If you overdo it with too many wind turbines”, the region “will become drier” and “this possible scenario needs to be meticulously played out and studied by climatologists.”

“We don’t know at the moment what all can happen if we continue to put up countless wind turbines,” warns Ganteför.

New studies warn

Germany has so far installed over 30,000 wind turbines, which is about 1 every 11 sq. km. Plans are calling for doubling or even tripling the current wind power capacity. But this may be detrimental as new studies show that wind farms are altering local climates, and thus may be having an effect on global climate and contributing to regional droughts. We reported on this here earlier this month.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
48 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steve Case
June 1, 2023 2:26 am

Germany has so far installed over 30,000 wind turbines
____________________________________________

That about 100 billion dollars wasted.

11
Scissor
Reply to  Steve Case
June 1, 2023 4:34 am

The aspiration of net zero is to be replaced with zero energy.

3
antigtiff
Reply to  Steve Case
June 1, 2023 5:17 am

One windmill advocate sez build’em higher where the wind is stronger.

0
Nick Stokes
June 1, 2023 2:29 am

But that air gets slowed down by the relatively large wind farms in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, says Ganteför. The possible consequence: “If you overdo it with too many wind turbines”, the region “will become drier””

This is a confused exposition. Slowing the wind could reduce surface evaporation locally, but that will make the land downwind more, not less, moist. It seems to say that that would lower precipitation somewhere, but, as it also says, that rain comes from wind blowing over the ocean. And it seems very unlikely that a significant fraction of the Atlantic ocean will be covered by wind turbines.
﻿

-11
Richard Page
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 1, 2023 3:45 am

When the land downwind relies on precipitation for the majority of its moisture then reducing that precipitation will dry the land by a significant amount.

3
It doesnot add up
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 1, 2023 6:42 am

Much of the North Sea is getting carpeted in wind farms. It’s an important top up for Atlantic weather systems that dump their initial rain on Ireland and the UK.

0
spetzer86
June 1, 2023 2:55 am

The Three Gorges dam in China is being associated with a variety of regional flooding/drought periods since its construction due to the amount of water retained and associated localized evaporation. Why wouldn’t wind turbines have impacts beyond just not reliably producing electricity?

9
Scissor
Reply to  spetzer86
June 1, 2023 4:45 am

That’s a relevant analogy, although the TGD also provides a stable base of electrical energy in addition to providing flood control, i.e., it is net beneficial. Wind turbine value for Germany?

BTW, the 1931 Yangtze River flood killed millions at a time when China’s population was roughly a third of today’s.

0
RickWill
June 1, 2023 2:57 am

The government experts are so smart they would never support government policy that had unintended consequences that made climate worse – would they?

ChatGPT tells me that wind turbines make no difference to the weather. I then ask why are they being installed then and it replies to alter the climate. When I point out that climate is long run weather it gives up and stops playing with me. I conclude ChatGPT is a long way from cognitive ability.

The worst place to place wind turbines is along coastlines. That is where most of the water that ends up on land comes from. Slowing down air advection slows down precipitation.

Trees are like watered down water. They have about 30% of the thermal mass of 100% water at the same depth of cover. They have a huge moderating influence on ground temperature. Chopping trees down to make way for wind turbines and solar farms is climate vandalism.

11
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  RickWill
June 1, 2023 5:20 am

Here in Woke-achusetts, the greens are torn over the conflict between building more wind/solar energy and the resulting deforestation. They want no trees cut- ever- so forests will do one and only one thing- sequester carbon- but they also demand net zero, which is now state law. So, some seem to tolerate putting big solar farms on fields- which are now rare in the state- the fields that still exist are often prime farm land- some on very rich soils in the Connecticut River Valley. Many greens here are now saying the “final solution” is to cover every building in the state with solar- yet, a few years ago, the state’s “energy czar” got fired because he admitted that even doing that wouldn’t produce all the energy needed just for electricity, never mind, heat, industry, transportation, etc. And of course, they hate nuclear and they even don’t like hydro power and especially pumped storage. The greens seem to like wind turbines at sea- but of course those will be extremely expensive. Now if they only would give up on the net zero lunacy, we’d all be better off and wealthier.

0
strativarius
June 1, 2023 3:03 am

Urgent Appeal

It’s a blistering 14C (57.2F) in Southern England and it’s June 1st

If you have any spare warming please send…

Could it be the wind turbines?

11
Richard Page
Reply to  strativarius
June 1, 2023 3:37 am

Yeah it’s a bit chilly up here in Lincoln too. Hilarious that the Met Office keeps talking about a ‘heatwave’ – what planet do they live on?

6
strativarius
Reply to  Richard Page
June 1, 2023 3:53 am

“The wet weather will follow a period of more “settled conditions” in early June with “plenty of dry and bright weather” across the country, the Met Office forecast said. “
https://www.express.co.uk/news/weather/1775909/uk-weather-forecast-storm-lighting-met-office

Dry and bright could apply to Antarctica.

There’s a really embarrassing lack of warming to go with the white heat of the narrative.

Last edited 3 hours ago by strativarius
3
TheFinalNail
Reply to  strativarius
June 1, 2023 4:32 am

CET +1.4C above 1961-1990 average to 30th May.

Seems you have been unfortunate re the weather.

-6
strativarius
Reply to  TheFinalNail
June 1, 2023 4:40 am

It’s natural variability.

You can keep your stats, they’re largely meaningless, anyway. Save them for the modelling fraternity.

Last edited 2 hours ago by strativarius
2
TheFinalNail
Reply to  strativarius
June 1, 2023 4:49 am

Ok, just continue looking out the window and concluding the weather is the same everywhere.

-4
Richard Page
Reply to  TheFinalNail
June 1, 2023 5:06 am

TFN – your point would be well made except that it was the Met Office that ‘predicted’ a heatwave over the whole country – strativarius and myself were quite clear about the areas we were talking about. So T’ra For Now.

1
TheFinalNail
Reply to  Richard Page
June 1, 2023 5:30 am

When did the Met Office predict a heat wave for the UK?

All the Met Office said was that parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland would be warmer than average for the time of year. Lo and behold, that has happened.

Don’t confuse the Daily Express with the Met Office (or a newspaper!)

-1
strativarius
Reply to  TheFinalNail
June 1, 2023 6:08 am

Who said the weather is the same everywhere?

I asked for warming – ie from other parts of the world – to be sent our way

I recommend you read and think before you type

1
Bryan A
Reply to  TheFinalNail
June 1, 2023 5:21 am

Then June (I know June has only just begun) per METCHECK is 9.89C -4.26C below average
https://www.metcheck.com/WEATHER/cet.asp.
If you don’t like the weather just wait a day

Last edited 1 hour ago by Bryan A
-1
TheFinalNail
Reply to  Bryan A
June 1, 2023 5:32 am

Considering that we haven’t even had a full day’s temperatures, I would agree that this is likely a premature reading!

1
strativarius
Reply to  TheFinalNail
June 1, 2023 6:16 am

You haven’t noticed the [English] weather over the last few weeks?

Obviously you haven’t.

Last edited 45 minutes ago by strativarius
0
Bryan A
Reply to  Richard Page
June 1, 2023 5:13 am

They must keep their temperature probes in closets where they’re easier to read and verify the warming.
Perhaps they’re using the anal probes instead?

1
Nick Stokes
Reply to  strativarius
June 1, 2023 3:40 am

Cricket match, Buxton, June 2 1975:

comment image?width=620&quality=45&dpr=2&s=none

Last edited 3 hours ago by Nick Stokes
-4
strativarius
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 1, 2023 3:42 am

Nick

It’s 2023…

NB That link is duff.

Last edited 3 hours ago by strativarius
1
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 1, 2023 3:43 am

comment image

Last edited 3 hours ago by Nick Stokes
1
strativarius
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 1, 2023 4:02 am

Hopefully, Nick, now you get just how variable natural variability can get.

The very next year saw that amazing summer….. even the beer ran out – that was a genuine crisis.

Last edited 3 hours ago by strativarius
5
SteveG
Reply to  strativarius
June 1, 2023 4:49 am

Out of beer??!! Now that is a real and present danger.

2
Richard Page
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 1, 2023 4:10 am

Nick, I appreciate the photo of natural variability of the weather, but we were really just commenting on the disconnect between the Met Office ‘predictions’ and reality. But thanks for the attempt to join in, it’s all good.

4
Scissor
Reply to  Richard Page
June 1, 2023 4:53 am

There was real reason why they worried about cooling back then, warming today, not so much.

0
Scissor
Reply to  strativarius
June 1, 2023 4:50 am

The current weather in Colorado is just about as perfect as it can get, warm and with plenty of precipitation. Tomato plants are loving it. Soon I have to decide whether I’m done snow skiing this season.

0
MCourtney
June 1, 2023 3:24 am

This is very silly.
For sure, there will be very localised effects from mixing air around a huge turbine. But to say that winds will be signifcantly slowed by a windfarm is absurd.

Turbines are not able to stop the wind. They are not able to sgnificantly slow the wind.
Certainly not at the altitude that clouds are pushed along.

This is ridiculae. Just because it would be ironic does not make it plausible.

Remember, laughter is only the best medicine if you don’t have any aspirin.

0
Richard Page
Reply to  MCourtney
June 1, 2023 3:42 am

Unfortunately there have been studies showing that is exactly what they do at lower levels – there is only so much energy in wind and, in order to turn the turbines, the energy left is reduced. The phenomenon is exacerbated when there are multiple lines of wind turbines that the wind blows through and more so given multiple parks or farms in an area.

3
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Richard Page
June 1, 2023 5:25 am

So if Germany now only has 30,000 bird choppers, what will be the effect when they have 10 times more? Germany is a small country with big energy needs- just where will they put all the green energy machines? Nobody will want to live there.

-1
Leo Smith
Reply to  MCourtney
June 1, 2023 4:14 am

On the contrary, wind turbines extract up to 66% of the energy from the wind in the area subtended by the blade arc. And that is way more than a wood or forest will. And it is the wind nearest the ground that is so affected. Given that energy is proportional to windspeed squared, that means that downwind of serious wind farm the surface level winds are likely to be about 20% slower.
And that likely menas that heatloss by evaporation will be far less and local ground temperatures therefore higher, in the same way that a city gets hot because the bulding reduces ground level wind and the tarmac reduces ground level evaporation.
The problem with wind energy is that the simple minds who believe it works are all operating on an ‘all other things being equal’ mentality that they do not even realises they possess.
Manifestly in terms of impact on other grid generators, the grid extension capital costs, the grid stability, and interconnector costs, as well as the carbon cost of construction, and more significantly maintenenance, as well, as microclimate modification, and ecosystem impact, other things are anything but equal.
Taken overall and analysed holistically windmills are a complete environmental disaster, and have absolutely no net effect on CO2 emissions. All they do is impact consumer costs, transferring cash from consumers to operators and their staff, at no net social benefit whatsoever. In fact the reverse.

2
RickWill
Reply to  Leo Smith
June 1, 2023 5:42 am

Given that energy is proportional to windspeed squared, 

The maximum power that can be extracted is 16/27 of the power in the air stream, which is a function of the windspeed cubed. Energy is power by time. The turbines are usually designed to extract the maximum power rather than just blocking the wind. A brick wall will take out 100% of the wind energy but not effective in extracting power from the wind.

0
Jit
Reply to  MCourtney
June 1, 2023 4:54 am

M, intuition says that wake effects will be negligible, but if you actually look into them, they are surprisingly potent. I wrote about them on Cliscep last year: https://cliscep.com/2022/02/20/the-turbine-wakes/

0
MCourtney
Reply to  Jit
June 1, 2023 7:01 am

And, if this article is to be believed, the wake effects are at the altitude of clouds.
They are not.
I acknowledged localised effects. But not these effects.

0
zzebowa
June 1, 2023 3:43 am

More wind parks means less wind, which means less precipitation,” at 1 every 11 sq km that is a ridiculous assertion.

You would have to go some to suck surface wind speeds down in any detectable way. And in fact probably not, as the turbulence would just suck down wind from higher up, ie mixing up the boundary layer, and probably not impacting surface speeds at all

And then to say that this reduces precipitation?

Anyone seen the pics of turbines mixing the air up and causing clouds to form?

comment image

The fluid dynamics is atmospherics is way more complicated that this!

1
Leo Smith
Reply to  zzebowa
June 1, 2023 4:19 am

That turbulence is indeed caused by the wind being locally slowed, and that is just the point. Windmills shift the ground effect up higher. Being the area below ‘laminar flow’ winds where interference with the ground, and objects on it,slow the wind causing local heating and disrupting evaporation .
I personally think that a windfarm would act like a built up area, slowing the wind, reducing evaporation and creating a heat island. Thus increasing ‘global warming’

4
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  zzebowa
June 1, 2023 5:27 am

“The fluid dynamics is atmospherics is way more complicated that this!”

Good reason for “climate scientists” to ignore that topic! 🙂

1
SteveG
June 1, 2023 3:45 am

>>>>> Story Tip>>>>>>>>>>>>

Renewable energy capacity additions to hit record: IEA

Renewable energy capacity additions to hit record: IEA (msn.com)

I suppose if you add one more solar panel it’s a new record of solar capacity.

—–

FF energy capacity additions to hit record: — more gas wells to come on line..

Omega has started drilling its Canyon-2 well in Bowen Basin, Queensland, as part of its Permian Deep Gas program

The program is considered key to the development of Omega’s estimated 3 trillion cubic feet of prospective gas resources and will prove the viability of gas finds in the Kianga Formation and coals in the Permian-aged rocks.

Fracking program set to kick off later in 2023

0
Scissor
Reply to  SteveG
June 1, 2023 4:55 am

The ugly boy asks more girls to the dance.

0
son of mulder
June 1, 2023 4:18 am

The flapping of how many butterfly wings creates the same chaotic response in the climate as one wind turbine?

0
Scissor
Reply to  son of mulder
June 1, 2023 4:57 am

And how many butterfly wings were chopped off?

1
Joseph Zorzin
June 1, 2023 5:09 am

In summary, the physicist warns: “We don’t currently know what all can happen if we continue to put up countless wind turbines.””

For one thing, nobody will want to live within miles of wind turbines. I suspect there may be a big movement of people out of the country!

0
Mike Jonas
Editor
June 1, 2023 5:45 am

The study Wind farms dry surface soil in temporal and spatial variation found that “Wind farms significantly reduced soil moisture within the wind farms and in the upwind and downwind directions.“. To me, it would indeed be expected that wind turbines would dry the soil within the wind farm area, because of the vertical mixing of the air. The effect could possibly be expected to continue for a bit downwind too, and the study did show that for about 10km. However, I wouldn’t have expected much upwind effect but the study showed an upwind effect for 10km as well. Because wind farms slow the wind a bit, it seems reasonable to expect the downwind increased drying to turn quite quickly to decreased drying (ie, more soil moisture) but the study only showed that for the summer months (at 20-30km). There needs to be a lot more investigation before anyone really knows, but that would require a whole heap more government grant money to finance it, and quite frankly the money would be far better spent on dismantling the wind farms. [NB. No government money is needed to build replacement generation for the wind farms, (a) because those replacements already exist to supply back-up generation, and (b) private industry will happily invest in reliable generation once the market distortions in favour of intermittent energy have been removed.]

Edit: Sorry, I don’t know what caused the large font.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Mike Jonas
0
Peta of Newark
June 1, 2023 6:03 am

How the fug did this one get to an ‘expert professor’
He’s a completely muddled headed chump
(But I do like him ##)

The amount of energy windmills pull out of Any Given Wind is beyond miniscule – we are talking fractions of a fraction of a fraction of nothing.
Right next door to Diddly Squat

Be careful with Hubris. OK?

A windmill, on the ground, slows the air exactly the same way as a line of trees, a wall, a house, a hedge, parked car or mountain, hill, a fence, how, dun, brough etc etc.
i.e. The Wind Sails Right Clear Clean Over The Top

The exact same rules apply as any windbreak = you get shelter for a distance (downwind) of 10 times the height of the thing and (upwind) for a distance of twice the height of the beast

Any energy that is sucked out of the wind manifests as a temperature drop..

It does seem crazy, with all that space between the blades, but as far as The Wind can ‘see’ – (rotating) windmills look like solid objects.

Do we remember, classically, from War Movies we’ve seen in the cinema or on TV = ones involving airplanes and typically, bombers.

We know the scene where The Bomber (with The Hero Heartthrob Pilot at the controls) has been shot to buggery and smoke/oil/engine-parts/rats/fleas/kitchen-sinks are pouring from at least 5 of of its 4 engines = engines with propellers attached.

The first thing he orders be done is ‘Feather the props

And when that happens, they stop being a drag on the plane, the sky lightens, nice music wells up, engines cease burning and thus our hero can successfully pilot the burning, crumbling & disintegrating wreck of a thing (Tesla anyone?) back home and land it successfully.
sans wheels, sans power, sans navigation, in the fog, at night.

Methinks there’s some sort of clue, moral or story in there: “feather the props……?”
Stop The Windmills to save the hero?
Nah, surely not – eh Shirley?
C’mon hun, don’t be shy, you know all about Airplanes and Hero Pilots….

How do we know windmills cool: because of that lovely picture we keep seeing of the windmills (in this thread) with the swirling wakes behind them. The drop in temperature caused the water vapour to condense. The working principle of a Cloud Chamber

## Why I like this chap is how he so nicely trashes the GHGE….
“Out of the mouths of innocents eh?”

With this:turbines swirl the cool layers of air that are directly above the ground and the somewhat warmer layers above them,

In other words he’s describing a Negative Lapse Rate.
Well that’s garbage for a start, unless anyone is actually attempting to explain the GHGE where such wrongness is the only way for it to be valid.

The Enquiring Mind will ask, How did the air get to be warmer than the surface IF – The Sun didn’t heat it.
What else could do that? Where did the heat come from especially as the windmill was put there to extract energy from the wind.
(Could it get any worse)

Then with this reprise: and that this leads to an increase in temperature near the ground.”

Think carefully Expert Professor on what I just said, and we ‘have pictures’
Where does the energy come from?
Ans: Windmills get their energy from cooling the air.
Only residents of Flat-Land imagine they ‘slow the air’ and or heat it.
Close to the land surface, in flat-land, they afford shelter but that’s it.
Above the turbines in 3D land , windmills accelerate the air (the principle of the aircraft wing) and so on average = No Change in speed.

Enough from me, Expert Professor’s mum will be along soon to take him home from Kindergarten.

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this:
Verified by MonsterInsights