Energy nuclear power

“We have no reason to be against nuclear energy other than prejudice & stupidity” – Dr Patrick Moore

7 hours ago
Charles Rotter
10 Comments

BizNewsTv

In Part Two of the BizNews interview with Dr Patrick Moore, one of the co-founders of Greenpeace and the most prominent figures in the field of environmentalism, Moore makes a compelling case for nuclear energy. Moore shares why he was silenced on the topic of nuclear energy during his years at Greenpeace and provides excellent insight into both the misconceptions around the risks of nuclear energy and why nuclear energy is not inherently evil in any way.

Moore argues that we should conserve the most precious fuels we have, which are fossil fuels, by replacing them with nuclear energy where feasible. A brilliant perspective on the world’s current energy dilemma and the best way forward.

RickWill
May 31, 2023 6:13 pm

The background in the video and his clothing suggests this man practices what he preaches. Conservative and realistic outlook.

5
heme212
May 31, 2023 6:23 pm

but that would be pro-human

5
Jeff L
Reply to  heme212
May 31, 2023 7:24 pm

Yep!

2
RickWill
May 31, 2023 6:30 pm

And talking to plants DOES increase growth – a burst of 40,000ppm does wonders for growth rate.

7
Walter Sobchak
May 31, 2023 7:28 pm

Oliver Stone, who is as far as I can tell, a left wing lunatic has declared himself in favor of Nuclear Power. https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/01/oliver-stones-movie-says-nuclear-power-is-a-climate-change-solution.html

James Hansen, the godfather of global warming, is pro nuclear.

Nuclear Power is the dividing line between people who want to solve a problem and people who want to be problems. Sadly, the former camp is much smaller than the latter.

11
_Jim
May 31, 2023 7:44 pm

A friend of mine puts it this way (about new, poorly understood things by the public):

Anything new or not understood is to be feared and beaten.”

Last edited 5 hours ago by _Jim
3
macromite
May 31, 2023 8:13 pm

Patrick Moore makes perfect sense here and it is one of the aspects of the ‘Greens’ and all their ideological allies that I can never make sense of. They are never for the obvious logical solutions to their bugbears, but always promote the worst, most environmentally destructive alternatives such as destroying landscapes and wildlife with wind farms and massive solar arrays. How any ‘environmentalist’ can drive by one of these abominations without becoming enraged, I have no idea.

Why do they never promote solutions that would make the world a better place? The only answer seems they don’t want people to have abundant energy and pleasant lives. They don’t really care about limiting damage to ecosystems or preserving the flora and fauna, but only want to maximise their intake of revenue by keeping their adherents in a perpetual state of fear and despair. It is all a con and one that the corporate state finds very useful.

10
John Oliver
May 31, 2023 8:43 pm

I’’m still suffering post traumatic stress from the Israeli news interview which I consider a proxy for the state of intellectual debate these days: 3 to 1 . 3 biased morons vs 1 well informed reasonable man.

Even with the credibility Moore has there is no magic fix for stupidity and unreasonable people ( many are actually mentally unstable , narcissistic, and in the political realm believe in tyranny/ communism or some failed social construct.)

But with that aside I still cannot believe how many people with undergrad and graduate degrees have not learned to do proper research, think logically and exercise well honed critical thinking skills. Something went horribly wrong with western world’s educational system . People that still cannot sort this out are not deserving of their letters.

6
Graham
Reply to  John Oliver
May 31, 2023 9:43 pm

I heartily agree with what you have written above.
The problem with the greens is that the green movement was born out of the fear of a nuclear winter with Russia attacking Europe and North America.
Patrick Moore saw the light but so many greens are still anti nuclear .
Our now departed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on taking office stated that she had had a nuclear moment and promptly banned all new oil and gas exploration and development around the New Zealand’s Coast.
The nuclear mention goes back to the sinking of the a French ship the Rainbow Warrior in the Auckland harbour that was going to disrupt atomic bomb testings in the atmosphere above the Pacific Ocean .
Our government then banned all nuclear warships and submarines from our coastal waters.
The problem is that the greens and other lobby groups are anti nuclear despite many successful nuclear power operating around the world .
Nuclear is like a bug in their heads and the keep dredging up the two nuclear power plants that have failed .Chernobyl in the Ukraine and the Fukushima reactor in Japan.
There is enough expertise to plan and build very safe nuclear power plants to provide base load electricity across the world.
The problem is that those in “political power” do not want our world to prosper .
They want to make us all poorer which is inevitable once electricity becomes scarce and expensive .

3
Iain Reid
May 31, 2023 11:19 pm

I’ll say again, excluding hydro generation which is limited in scope, nuclear is the only source of non CO2 emitting generation that works. It’s Hobson’s’ choice.
While there is little chance of getting governments to question CO2’s influence, there must surely be a chance to persuade at least some governments just how poor renewable generation is?

1
