Nuclear icebreaker Arktika
Arctic Sea ice

Arctic Ice: A Cold Reality Check for Climate Alarmism

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
33 Comments

Recently, we’ve seen an event that has added fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding climate change and its real-world effects. The case in question involves Russia’s latest icebreaker, the Yevpatii Kolovrat, having to take a longer route to reach its Pacific fleet due to impassable heavy ice in Arctic waters.

This event raises important questions for those who are concerned about “alarmist” perspectives on climate change. Despite repeated warnings about melting ice caps and rising sea levels, here we have an icebreaker, designed to carve a path through icy waters, being diverted by unusually heavy ice. The ice was so thick, in fact, that even the Yevpatii Kolovrat, designed to deal with such environments, couldn’t pass through.

This incident underlines the inherent unpredictability in climate change predictions, particularly in relation to multi-year ice. While climate change models may predict the reduction of sea ice overall, they seem to struggle when it comes to accounting for these multi-year ice formations. This ice is built up over years or, averaging three to four metres thick, and is often dislodged and relocated as temperatures rise.

Recent observations in the Arctic region have shown an increase in this type of ice, which has disrupted the usual maritime routes since October 2022. If we are experiencing a global warming crisis as intense as many suggest, shouldn’t we be seeing a decrease in such significant ice formations?

It’s also worth noting that while Canada’s federal auditor general reported a drop of about 40 per cent in average summer sea-ice coverage in the Canadian Arctic over the last 50 years due to climate change, the enduring multi-year sea ice seems to have increased. This has disrupted shipping lanes and caught governments and organizations off guard.

The Canadian government, in particular, has come under scrutiny for its lack of preparedness in dealing with the issues posed by rising multi-year ice. As a country with an extensive Arctic coastline, this lack of preparation raises serious questions about how well we understand and can predict the impacts of climate change.

So, while many continue to discuss and predict an ever-warming world with melting ice caps and rising seas, events like the detour of the Yevpatii Kolovrat paint a more complex picture of climate realities. Climate change is not as straightforward as some might have us believe, and predicting its exact course is proving to be a challenge even for those with the most advanced tools at their disposal.

As climate skeptics, we believe that it’s essential to approach climate change with a rational perspective, acknowledging the complexity of our planet’s climate system and the considerable uncertainties that still exist in our understanding. Alarmism does little to advance meaningful conversation and thoughtful action on this critical issue.

4.8 15 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
33 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bill Powers
May 31, 2023 2:16 pm

Alarmists go deaf, dumb and blind whenever reality gets out of sync with their narrative. I swear arctic ice could cover all of Canada, which under Trudeau might be an improvement, and the chirping Global Warmists would still be spinning doomsday temperature narratives.

12
Mr.
May 31, 2023 2:17 pm

Seems that ice is as slippery to keep track of as it is to handle.

You’d think that all the Arctic “experts” sponging off the climate capers grants would know this already.

Slow learners, hey?

2
Walter
May 31, 2023 2:20 pm

I propose that we have no idea how much the Arctic has warmed over the past 30 to 40 years. The thermometers there are likely located near military bases which, along with the sitting issues, give off waste heat. Both of these artificial sources are likely creating a false warming trend, convincing us that it’s changing radically. Here’s the evidence behind my hypothesis. https://wattsupwiththat.com/2010/09/22/arctic-isolated-versus-urban-stations-show-differing-trends/

The Arctic sea ice decline could also be caused by other factors; underwater volcanoes is a factor I’ve heard off. All in all, you’re right. We need to be cautious in attributing what is causing what. There is too much uncertainty to know what is really happening to the Earth. Without good thermometers, I don’t know how there can be any serious discussions about global warming and the state of the Earth.

5
Mr.
Reply to  Walter
May 31, 2023 4:22 pm

I propose that we discard all thermometers, and just deal with what the weather serves up each day.

Just like our ancestors did, as they progressed to what standards of living we have today.

How much would that simplify our existence, whilst having absolutely no effects on our wellbeing?

1
Stephen Wilde
May 31, 2023 2:20 pm

Not long ago they were saying that the decline in multi year ice was an important indicator for man made global warming.

13
Nick Stokes
May 31, 2023 2:25 pm

There is an anecdote here. No data.

-17
Walter
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 31, 2023 2:29 pm

Do you have data Nick? One that doesn’t cherry pick at 1979 and instead starts at 1910 or 1920?

10
pillageidiot
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 31, 2023 3:19 pm

“There is an anecdote here. No data.”

That sounds just like your comments from earlier in the week.

If you learned how to use the copy/paste function you could probably save yourself quite a bit of time from your internet commenter duties!

6
Tom.1
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 31, 2023 3:34 pm

My thought exactly.

1
MarkW
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 31, 2023 4:19 pm

When something that isn’t supposed to happen, happens, that’s data.

1
Rud Istvan
May 31, 2023 2:26 pm

Two more general observations specifically relevant to this new post about thick multiyear ice consequences:

  1. Russian INM-CM5 is the only climate model in CMIP6 without a spurious tropical troposphere hotspot. And it has the lowest ECS, 1.8. And the Russians are building new nuclear powered icebreakers.
  2. The various Canadian and US CMIP6 climate models all produce a spurious tropical troposphere hotspot, and all have a higher than observational EBM ECS by at least 2x (depending on model). Canada and US are NOT building new icebreakers.

These juxtapositions might be relevant to the relative perceived need for new icebreakers.

7
pillageidiot
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 31, 2023 3:31 pm

You are much less cynical than I am!

It appears to me that each nation’s primary model runs almost exactly where the government that FUNDED the model wants it to run. Leftist governments want to “fundamentally transform”, so their models run very hot.

Russia derives approximately 60-75% of their export revenues from the sale of oil and gas. They want global warming to be an “issue” that causes Western governments to curtail their own oil and gas exploration, but still run their economies primarily on fossil fuels.

The Russian model with modest global warming exactly matches their optimum economic strategy.

(Am I too paranoid, or not paranoid enough?)

3
Tom Halla
May 31, 2023 2:28 pm

I tend to be sympathetic with Tony Heller’s reports that using older records on ice coverage, not just the post 1978 satellite coverage, gives a different impression of arctic ice. It is consistent with being cyclical over a multiple decade range.
Not using real, if imperfect, records is pure cherry picking.

14
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 31, 2023 3:13 pm

See my essay ‘Northwest Passage’ in ebook Blowing Smoke. Visually proved your thesis. With references.

3
pillageidiot
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 31, 2023 3:33 pm

Rud, I haven’t yet read your book. Is Amazon the best place to get a download?

0
TheFinalNail
May 31, 2023 2:36 pm

In the IPCC AR6 report, even under the fastest-warming scenarios (SSP5-8.5), Arctic sea ice extent in September is not expected to regularly dip below 1 million km2 before the 2050s. At current scenario levels (SSP2-4.5) ‘ice-free’ September conditions in the Arctic aren’t expected until the mid-2070s.

A few seasons of increased ice in the early 2020s hardly invalidates these projections.

Capture.JPG
-7
starzmom
Reply to  TheFinalNail
May 31, 2023 4:18 pm

I thought the Arctic was supposed to be ice-free by 2013.

2
Scissor
Reply to  starzmom
May 31, 2023 4:58 pm

We all died in a puff of blue smoke in the 80’s so were unable to see it.

0
PCman999
Reply to  TheFinalNail
May 31, 2023 4:38 pm

Your graph shows the longest period of stable ice conditions since the ’80s – even the ssp1 curves are too aggressive in dropping compared to reality. Any newer data/graph available?

0
Dave Fair
Reply to  TheFinalNail
May 31, 2023 4:59 pm

Speculative “scenarios” mean nothing when fed into unvalidated, proven-to-be-wrong UN IPCC CliSciFi models. With models having a 3℃ spread in average temperatures, what is the freezing point of water? Do any of them model the actual Earth?

Model “projections” are nothing more than activist zealot’s motivated speculation. Show me where my conclusion is wrong.

0
Chris Hanley
May 31, 2023 2:45 pm

“Canada’s federal auditor general reported a drop of about 40 per cent in average summer sea-ice coverage in the Canadian Arctic over the last 50 years due to climate change”.

There they go again the climate is always changing, what they mean is climate change due entirely and exclusively to human activity.
While there is likely some human factor at work it is impossible to determine how much.
Data indicates there is a natural sixty year cyclical factor at work viz. the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation.
As is often noted here inferring some ongoing permanent trend from the past fifty years of Arctic sea ice data is jumping conclusion bias ‘a form of cognitive distortion’ (Wiki).

6
A happy little debunker
May 31, 2023 3:04 pm

No, No, no – we are supposed to ignore this obvious cooling because there has been a warming trend over the last 7-8 years in parts of Antarctica.
Just as we are supposed to believe Australia is experiencing man-made ‘global warming’ – when our ‘frost season’ has lengthened by up to 40 days a year since the 1960’s.
https://joannenova.com.au/2023/05/thats-a-big-climate-surprise-frost-season-growing-longer-across-australia-and-for-years/

4
macha
Reply to  A happy little debunker
May 31, 2023 4:18 pm

And yet this indicates no Australian warming for over a decade.

Screenshot_20230530-070152_DuckDuckGo.jpg
1
Nick Stokes
Reply to  macha
May 31, 2023 4:50 pm

Here is the whole story

comment image

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Nick Stokes
-1
Marcum
May 31, 2023 3:07 pm

Frankly, anything – like a statistic – that comes out of a Canadian federal agency’s mouth… is not worth a pinch of coonshit.

3
Janice Moore
May 31, 2023 3:10 pm

The article’s main point is a good one. It, however, misuses the term “climate change.

“Climate change” has come to mean (in the common useage of American and British English) only the non-data-evidenced phenomenon, human CO2-caused change in climate. So far, there is no data proving that “climate change” is real.

Climate changes. This is the ONLY way a bona fide skeptic should talk about this issue (given the fact of the propaganda term “climate change”).

(Unless the writer INTENDED to use George Orwell’s “careless and imprecise language [which] is a conscious attempt to confuse and deceive.” 🤨)

6
RickWill
May 31, 2023 3:14 pm

The picture above shows a 20,000 tonne nuclear powered icebreaker working through thick ice. The 4,000 tonne vessel that went via the Suez Canal from Atlantic to Pacific can only break 1.5m thick ice.

1
PCman999
Reply to  RickWill
May 31, 2023 4:42 pm

I guess they shouldn’t have listened to the IPCC ice projections, and instead built for very thick ice.

0
PCman999
Reply to  PCman999
May 31, 2023 4:48 pm

Imagine if it not been mid-May when it travelled! I guess this new icebreaker is good for summer ice only considering all the global warming going on.

0
rah
May 31, 2023 3:22 pm

The UN climate models have been consistently WRONG in their projections. Including snow and snow cover.

https://youtu.be/bnCNz0LvKzs

2
Shoki
May 31, 2023 4:01 pm

Yes, but it’s hot ice.

1
John Hultquist
May 31, 2023 4:15 pm

Ice arches and storms greatly influence the amount of multi-year ice.
Making scenarios, projections, and/or predictions of such things
even a year in advance is easy to do and surely wrong.

0
Nick Stokes
May 31, 2023 4:56 pm

OK, here is some actual data on multi-year ice. Mid-March data.
Down, down, down.

comment image?content_type=image%2Fwebp&disposition=inline

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this:
Verified by MonsterInsights