United Nations

UN: 2 Million Lives Lost to Global Warming Over the Last 50 Years

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

As opposed to the 10s of thousands of excess winter deaths which occur every year in the United States and Europe.

Extreme weather caused two million deaths, cost $4 trillion over last 50 years 

Climate and Environment

Over two million deaths and $4.3 trillion in economic losses; that’s the impact of a half-century of extreme weather events turbo-charged by man-made global warming, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Monday. 

According to WMO, weather, climate and water-related hazards caused close to 12,000 disasters between 1970 and 2021. Developing countries were hit hardest, seeing nine in 10 deaths and 60 per cent of economic losses from climate shocks and extreme weather.  

WMO said that Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States suffered a “disproportionately” high cost in relation to the size of their economies. 

“The most vulnerable communities unfortunately bear the brunt of weather, climate and water-related hazards,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. 

Staggering inequalities 

In Least Developed Countries, WMO reported that several disasters over the past half-century had caused economic losses of up to 30 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). 

WMO stressed however that improved early warnings and coordinated disaster management have helped mitigate the deadly impact of disasters. “Early warnings save lives,” Mr. Taalas insisted. 

Read more: https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/05/1136897

Obviously it is deeply embarrassing to global warming alarmists that even hot countries like India suffer more deaths in winter than summer, which makes a complete mockery of claims that controlling global warming would help reduce global death rates.

The difference between developing and developed countries shows the way forward. As the UN WMO themselves suggested, if everyone enjoyed first world levels of disaster warnings and if everyone was able to embrace other “climate adaptions” such as living in hurricane resistant homes, there would be far fewer deaths. Decent long range mass transport such as widespread fossil fuel driven automobile ownership also helps with evacuation of expected landfall zones.

Cheap fossil fuel energy for everyone, so everyone can industrialise and afford all the safety we take for granted, this is the way to make everyone safer from “climate threats” like extreme weather. This solution applies as much to poor people in wealthy countries, as it does to people who live in poor countries.

Denying people in need of such a simple solution, which would save countless lives, in my opinion is the face of evil in today’s world.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
May 22, 2023 6:05 pm

Definite POOMA numbers here, aside from begging the question as far as climate change and severe weather being related in a positive direction.

0
antigtiff
May 22, 2023 6:16 pm

STORY TIP Elon Musk is all in for a carbon tax….he proclaims that he really believes the world will convert to windmills and solar panels and batteries. This guy has become rich off the gubment and wants more….and more….

0
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  antigtiff
May 22, 2023 6:29 pm

I suspect the EV market is already at saturation, without some serious coercion to force more people to go EV.

0
HB
Reply to  antigtiff
May 22, 2023 6:57 pm

What about the tax on on the coal used to make the electricity to charge the cars who pays for that

0
n.n
May 22, 2023 6:20 pm

Over 60 million human lives lost with the UN’s religious (i.e. moral, ethical, legal) sanction of the wicked solution in America alone, for social, redistributive, clinical, political, criminal, and fair weather progress.

Last edited 37 minutes ago by n.n
0
MarkW
May 22, 2023 6:21 pm

Looking at the chart above, 50 years ago, the total number of deaths per year from weather related events dropped below 100,000 per year. Deaths per year continued to drop to around 20,000 per year in 2018. Just eyeballing it, I would say that the total number of weather related deaths over the last 50 years was less than 2 million total.

Are they claiming that absent global warming, deaths from weather events would have magically stopped in 1970?

0
Ron Long
May 22, 2023 6:51 pm

Bankrupt communism: stop paying United Nations dues.

0
HB
May 22, 2023 6:54 pm

They must desperate if nothing changed 500,000 per year times 100 year is 50 million above the line is more than half that so lets say saved 20 million lives saved over the century

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this:
Verified by MonsterInsights