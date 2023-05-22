UN: 2 Million Lives Lost to Global Warming Over the Last 50 Years

Essay by Eric Worrall

As opposed to the 10s of thousands of excess winter deaths which occur every year in the United States and Europe.

Extreme weather caused two million deaths, cost $4 trillion over last 50 years 22 May 2023 Climate and Environment Over two million deaths and $4.3 trillion in economic losses; that’s the impact of a half-century of extreme weather events turbo-charged by man-made global warming, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Monday. According to WMO, weather, climate and water-related hazards caused close to 12,000 disasters between 1970 and 2021. Developing countries were hit hardest, seeing nine in 10 deaths and 60 per cent of economic losses from climate shocks and extreme weather. WMO said that Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States suffered a “disproportionately” high cost in relation to the size of their economies. “The most vulnerable communities unfortunately bear the brunt of weather, climate and water-related hazards,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. Staggering inequalities In Least Developed Countries, WMO reported that several disasters over the past half-century had caused economic losses of up to 30 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). … WMO stressed however that improved early warnings and coordinated disaster management have helped mitigate the deadly impact of disasters. “Early warnings save lives,” Mr. Taalas insisted. … Read more: https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/05/1136897

Obviously it is deeply embarrassing to global warming alarmists that even hot countries like India suffer more deaths in winter than summer, which makes a complete mockery of claims that controlling global warming would help reduce global death rates.

The difference between developing and developed countries shows the way forward. As the UN WMO themselves suggested, if everyone enjoyed first world levels of disaster warnings and if everyone was able to embrace other “climate adaptions” such as living in hurricane resistant homes, there would be far fewer deaths. Decent long range mass transport such as widespread fossil fuel driven automobile ownership also helps with evacuation of expected landfall zones.

Cheap fossil fuel energy for everyone, so everyone can industrialise and afford all the safety we take for granted, this is the way to make everyone safer from “climate threats” like extreme weather. This solution applies as much to poor people in wealthy countries, as it does to people who live in poor countries.

Denying people in need of such a simple solution, which would save countless lives, in my opinion is the face of evil in today’s world.

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...