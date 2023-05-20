End Of Snow

The Snows Of Greenland

1 hour ago
Willis Eschenbach
3 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

By way of what in my life is a fairly common path, that of a series of misunderstandings and coincidences, I ended up on the web page of the Rutgers Snow Laboratory. Remember a while back when some typically alarmist climate scientist said our children wouldn’t know what snow is? Here’s the actual record of the Northern Hemisphere snow extent:

Figure 1. Northern Hemisphere snow extent, 1972 – April 2023. Graph from Climate4You.

But I digress. I started out to tell you about the curiosity I found at the Rutgers Snow Laboratory web page. Here’s the oddity I saw when I went there.

In that list of datasets, I saw an opportunity …

… dang, sez I, if I have snow extent data for North America both with and without Greenland, I can subtract one from the other to give me snow extent data just for Greenland.

And here is that result:

Figure 2. Monthly snow extent, Greenland. Flat areas at the time of the maximum extent show months when the entire island is snow-covered.

Hmmm … further discussion below. Next, here’s the average snow extent by month.

Figure 3. Greenland snow climatology, entire dataset. Note that the island is completely snow-covered for ~ six months out of the year.

Not a whole lot of summer in Greenland.

Finally, here’s a closer look at the changes in snow extent over time.

Figure 4. Expanded view, Greenland snow extent as in Fig. 2 above. Includes snow extent linear trend (yellow/black), snow extent CEEMD smooth (blue/black), and minimum extent (solid black w/circles).

Here we can see that since 1972, by all measures and despite the general slight post-1972 global warming, the snow extent in Greenland has been steadily increasing. Not decreasing. Increasing.

  • In recent years, there are more months when the island is totally snow-covered.
  • Unlike the ’70s, recently there are no years when the island never got totally snow-covered.
  • The trend and the smoothed values both show snow extent increasing, and
  • The size of the summer melt-back to the minimum extent has been getting smaller and smaller.

Please note that I’m not making any overarching claims about the meaning of this result. In particular, it says nothing about the state of the Greenland Ice Cap.

I’m simply pointing out that during a time when the earth has been slowly warming, Greenland is getting more snow.

Ah, the unbearable complexity of climate.

Anyhow, that’s where my monkey mind took me today … go figure …

Here on our northern California hillside, we’re about six miles (10 km) from the ocean. Our house is at the location shown by the red pin in the forest at the upper right. We can see a tiny bit of the ocean between the far hills.

When the sea fog rolls in, sometimes it traps and funnels the sounds of the coast this far inland. And on nights like tonight when that is happening, along with the boom of the far-distant surf I can hear the forlorn sound of the foghorn on the breakwater at the mouth of Bodega Bay, endlessly calling lost souls home to safe harbor …

My wish is for the very best of safe harbors for all of you,

w.

As Always: When you comment, I ask that you quote the exact words you are discussing. This avoids many of the misunderstandings that plague the intarwebs.

Scarecrow Repair
May 20, 2023 10:42 am

“Is the Pope Catholic?” will always be true, barring linguistic changes.
“Does a bear shit in the woods?” has exceptions for zoos and the Arctic.
“Is there snow in Greenland?” lies somewhere in between.

JCM
May 20, 2023 10:44 am

On snows, ice, cloud, and conservation of the initial solar beam.

The surface net radiation is simply the net SW + the net LW. 

given approximate surface values:

SW down: 185
SW up: 26
LW down 342
LW up: 398

Surface net radiation = 185 – 26 + 342 – 398 = 103 units

In a balanced scheme, the surface net radiation is = the Sensible Heat + Evapotranspiration

So 103 = SH + ET

given in AR6, 

SH: 21 
ET: 82

Surface Net radiation = SH + ET

103 = 21 + 82

Recognize these factors are not independent in a global scheme, such that the ET is related to cloud fraction, snows, ice, and therefore to the SW down and LW up.

And so too, to the magnitude of dynamic flux of mass and heat.

This is confirmed by the similarity of flux parameters observed from spaceborne observation.

The incoming solar beam distributed over Earth of 1368/4 minus the Outgoing Longwave Radiation:

Given the average incoming solar of 342 and the OLR 239 = 103 units.

The incoming solar minus the OLR is equal to the net radiative flux constituents at the surface, and also to the non-radiative constituents of sensible heat + evapotranspiration required by definition.

Incoming solar – OLR = Surface Net Radiation = Sensible Heat + Evapotranspiration.

It confirms also that the internal flux mechanisms are not independent from the albedo. In fact, the net internal flux mechanisms are exactly = to the albedo in magnitude.

in matching units of power:

Incoming solar – OLR = Surface Net Radiation = Sensible Heat + Evapotranspiration = Planetary Bond Albedo.

It becomes therefore incoherent to apply the Bond Albedo as an independent external factor upon the system in computation of Earth System change.

The Albedo is strictly coupled to all internal and external parameters. The cloud fraction, and the extent and distribution of ice and snows in the dissipative system, in addition to the magnitude of external solar beam intensity.

i.e. an ad hoc adjustment factor of Solar(1-albedo) cannot be applied prior to computing internal system constraints. Doing so is unphysical.

For instance, the albedo is not something different or special compared to evapotranspiration.. We would not apply a (1-evapotranspiration) parameter prior to our accounting of flux constraints. That would be ludicrous. So too, is our treatment of albedo in the dissipative thermodynamic system …

It is the full solar beam which is producing the turbulent thermodynamic structures and phase changes that result in the albedo. It is not S(1-albedo) producing the total dissipative structure. It is the initial full solar beam driving the system.

The conversion of the initial full solar beam through the system is apparent in that the surface LW down 342 is = to the initial average incoming solar 1368/4. 

The system absorbs the equivalent of the full solar beam, exactly. It is only the resulting transformations of the beam that we can observe, in various wavelengths. 
The albedo is a consequence of conversion, of course, like everything else.

To an observer within the turbulent boundary layer, using a thermodynamic temperature measuring device such as mercury thermometer at 2m height, the net heating mechanisms are the Net Radiation + the Sensible Heat. The ET is that latent heating in condensation, at an approximate 2km height (cloud), and so-too that locked in polar snows and ice. This is unobserved by our mercury instrument at 2m height, except indirectly by the consequences to net radiation (Net SW).

The evapotranspiration is transported to the condensing layer, and so it is coupled to the net radiation by allowing more or less incoming and outgoing radiation.

The mechanism of net energy storage within the turbulent boundary layer is not simply a radiative process. It is due to the existence of all atmospheric constituents, conduction, phase transformations, and total mass flux.

The evapotranspiration provides latent heating aloft in condensation averaging at 2km height + the dynamic distribution and phase transformations of water in mass flux, and therefore also the albedo.

The planetary effective radiative greenhouse effect cannot include the non-radiative mechanisms of storage, of course. The planetary greenhouse effect magnitude is therefore simply 103, equal to the albedo.

In short, the strict constraints upon the system become:

Initial solar – OLR = Surface Net Radiation = Sensible Heat + Evapotranspiration = Planetary Bond Albedo = Radiative Greenhouse Effect

These are not coincidences. It is the dissipative structures in the turbulent condensing atmosphere which are produced as a consequence of the the solar beam passing through the system on its way to space.

It is a striking error of judgement within climatology to forget that it is the full solar beam which initialises the dissipative process. By omitting this point, the magnitude of internal radiative perturbation is artificially amplified 30%.

These fundamental constraints make it much easier to understand. 

It is easy to see, for example, that the Initial Solar – OLR = 342 – 239 = radiative greenhouse effect = 103 units. It must be so by simple logic. 

103 units of radiative effect vs over 150 in a Ramanathan style scheme is equal to that proportion of the solar beam which is simply thrown out in the (1-albedo) conjecture. ~30% thrown out.

They have forgotten that the albedo is a consequence of the full initial beam, including the variable accumulation of snows, the ice, and suspended condensed matter (cloud). 

It is only in this way that the solar beam is conserved. One cannot throw out 30% then subsequently compute the consequence of trace gas.

By physical necessity, the dynamic albedo component (ice, cloud, snows) is a consequence of the full initial beam and the subsequent internal system dissipative mass flux, radiative, and non-radiative flux dynamics.

Sweet Old Bob
May 20, 2023 10:59 am

A bit more warming , a bit more snow … looks like a little negative feedback …
😉

