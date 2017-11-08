Back in 2014, Anthony put up a post called “NOAA shows ‘the pause’ in the U.S. surface temperature record over nearly a decade“. In it, he discussed the record of the US Climate Reference Network (USCRN). I can’t better Anthony’s description of the USCRN, so I’m stealing it to use here:
This data is from state-of-the-art ultra-reliable triple redundant weather stations placed on pristine environments. As a result, these temperature data need none of the adjustments that plague the older surface temperature networks, such as USHCN and GHCN, which have been heavily adjusted to attempt corrections for a wide variety of biases. Using NOAA’s own USCRN data, which eliminates all of the squabbles over the accuracy of and the adjustment of temperature data, we can get a clear plot of pristine surface data.
Here’s a typical USCRN station
So … what does the USCRN show in 2017? Well, about the same as it showed in 2014 … no statistically significant warming since the start of the record. Here’s the graph from their website.
Trend = 0.6 ± 0.9 °C/decade, p-value = 0.31, far from significant. Source: NCDC National Temperature Index time series plotter
So … still no significant trend. Yes, the dataset is short, 13 years … but there are a number of 13-year periods in US temperature history which do have significant trends.
Finally, do you remember January 2006, when the entire US averaged four degrees C above average, twice the scare-factor temperature rise of two degrees C?
Well, me neither. Many people, including scientists who should know better, hyperventilate about a tenth of a degree C, but we hardly remember four degrees C …
Ah, well. Here on the north coast of California it’s raining, which is always a wondrous thing. The leaves on all of the plants are getting a brisk washing, the trees are shrouded in a luminous mist. The only dissenter is the cat …
Best to all, in sunshine or rain,
w.
3 thoughts on “The USCRN Revisited”
I find it very hard to believe those 2 Winter spikes of 7 degrees above normal.
Very odd indeed, do you know where the high temps were?
I did a post on the 2012 record in USCRN: https://climatebeagle.wordpress.com/2014/12/31/digging-into-the-definition-of-warmer/
It was really (I think) a mild spring in a couple of locations that led to it being a record year.
Keep en eye on those sneaky cats!