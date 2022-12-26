Alarmism Antarctic Biodiversity

Claim: More than half of Antarctica’s plants, animals could disappear due to climate change

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
24 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

study in the journal PLOS Biology found that 65% of Antarctica’s plant and animal species, including penguins, will likely disappear by the end of the century if the world does not do something to decrease fossil fuel emissions.

The study also showed that the current conservation efforts in Antarctica are not working on the rapidly changing continent.

Researchers concluded that implementing an extra layer of cost-effective strategies, which they lay out in the study, could save up to 84% of Antarctica’s vulnerable biodiversity.

“Antarctica is not really contributing to climate change; there’s not a large-scale number of people living there, so the greatest threat to the continent is coming from outside the continent,” Jasmine Lee, lead author of the study, told CNN.

“We really need global action on climate change, as well as some more local and regional conservation efforts, to give Antarctic species the best chance of surviving into the future.”

Thursday’s study shows that disappearing sea ice will threaten emperor and Adelie penguins that rely on ice from April through December.

“These iconic species, like emperor penguins and Adélie penguins, are at risk and it’s really sad to think that Antarctica is one of the last great wildernesses on the planet and human impacts are being seen and felt there,” Lee said.

“It’s just incredibly sad to think that we could drive those kinds of species towards extinction.”

Lee said that more action is needed to save one of Earth’s vast, pristine biomes.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Lee said.

“We’re at this huge turning point now not just for Antarctica, but globally, when it comes to climate. We’ve got the opportunity to stop it and if we don’t do something now, then the impacts are going to be much, much worse than what they could be.”

https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/more-than-half-of-antarcticas-plant-and-animals-could-disappear-due-to-climate-change/ar-AA15A6vl

There’s only one slight problem – the Southern Polar regions have barely got any warmer since 1980:

https://images.remss.com/msu/msu_time_series.html

climategrog
December 26, 2022 6:07 am

People hate change. All must be constant and predictable. The delusion that we can “control climate”, by design or otherwise is a cultural failure to deal with death.

It is the delusion that we can eliminate risk and change and thus live forever.

Yirgach
Reply to  climategrog
December 26, 2022 7:17 am

It is the pyrrhic victory of life over entropy.

climategrog
December 26, 2022 6:09 am

“It’s just incredibly sad to think that we could drive those kinds of species towards extinction.”

It’s incredibly sad the number of people who believe this kind of horse shit pseudo-science.
﻿

Rich Davis
Reply to  climategrog
December 26, 2022 6:54 am

It’s not possible for me to believe that the scumbags pushing this agitprop actually believe it. What’s sad is that there are enough idiot true believers out there who seriously can’t think for themselves and are easy prey for these charlatans.

abolition man
Reply to  Rich Davis
December 26, 2022 7:29 am

Rich,
We need to go beyond the old Marxist term “useful idiots!” With the modern de-education system in full swing, and “smart” phones dumbing down all their users, we really ought to start calling these idiots what they are; useful maroons!

Scarecrow Repair
Reply to  Rich Davis
December 26, 2022 7:37 am

The people who push this stuff, the ringleaders, don’t car at all if it’s true or not. They are after power, they want to control everybody else, and any means will do.

Matt Kiro
Reply to  Rich Davis
December 26, 2022 7:42 am

There are enough true believers that they are committing terrorist acts against the electric grid now.

Tom Halla
December 26, 2022 6:09 am

But people have offended Gaia, so any cute beastie is at risk! Send us more money to buy a carbon credit!

JohnC
December 26, 2022 6:18 am

What about all those plants and animals that became extinct when Antarctica froze over?

7
1saveenergy
Reply to  JohnC
December 26, 2022 6:31 am

John, you know you’re not supposed to ask awkward questions like that !!!

climategrog
December 26, 2022 6:26 am

Whenever the press start focusing on Antarctica you can be sure that the Arctic is doing fine.

Don’t look now but Arctic sea ice minimum for the last three years has been on a par with 2007 when Al Gore started making his baseless claims of possible ice free summers by 2013.

observa
December 26, 2022 6:28 am

There’s only one obvious solution. An army of green croc shooters to guard and protect the penguins.

John Oliver
December 26, 2022 6:49 am

I could nt even get away from this stuff when I tried yesterday. I turned on the radio and what did I hear? But some winey Irishman pedaling climate fear. It was a Bloomberg Radio piece on taxing the first world to compensate Pacific Islanders for our causing the ocean to rise. Please!

DMacKenzie
December 26, 2022 7:12 am

Plant and animal species going extinct on Antarctica is pretty much the norm since the Eocene, 50 million years or so ago, due to colder climate.

Rich Davis
December 26, 2022 7:13 am

You gotta love the precision. 65%! End of the century. “Likely” Communism will save 84%. Is that 84% of 65%? 54.60%?

Reality:
0-100% of the species will go extinct in the next 100 million years and nothing we do with fossil fuel use will have any significant impact.

Rich Davis
December 26, 2022 7:16 am

1
2hotel9
December 26, 2022 7:31 am

msn and upi? So just the same lies spewed by the same lie spewing liars. Got it.

antigtiff
December 26, 2022 7:33 am

Save the penguins!

abolition man
December 26, 2022 7:38 am

“Researchers concluded that implementing an extra layer of cost effective strategies,…could save up to 84% of Antarctica’s vulnerable biodiversity.”
How many here think that the researchers have a clue about what is cost effective?
How many think that the strategy is primarily to line their pockets?
Can I get a voice vote?

Brian Pratt
December 26, 2022 7:46 am

31 authors! A committee. Most if not all funded by the taxpayer. This is not a scientific paper and PLOS should know better than to publish policy submissions. Note there is no apparent list of specific species.
https://www.bas.ac.uk/about/antarctica/wildlife/plants/
Apart from the Antarctic Peninsula, there are only microbial mats on the bottoms of the shallow lakes in Taylor Valley.

cognog2
December 26, 2022 7:47 am

Pity we are not told who these scumbags are.

cognog2
Reply to  cognog2
December 26, 2022 7:56 am

Edit above: Forgot to mention the Communist Party, the IPCC, The UN etc. etc.—: but which one? Could be a cartel of any of those brainwashed PhD pseudoscientists we have infesting the airwaves these days.

Bruce Cobb
December 26, 2022 7:53 am

It’s just incredibly sad what has happened to science in the name of “climate change”.

nailheadtom
December 26, 2022 7:58 am

We really need global action on climate change

That’s the key statement. Global action is needed for any number of psuedo-problems, climate change, pandemic diseases, international conflict, higher education, child development, agricultural production, mining, etc. Solutions for these can only be found by the educated elites who operate with an international perspective. Think WEF.

