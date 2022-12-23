Japan Embraces Nuclear Power, Cancels Phase Out Plans

Essay by Eric Worrall

Japan reverses nuclear energy phase-out policy amid global fuel shortages, climate change

Japan has adopted a new policy promoting greater use of nuclear energy to ensure a stable power supply amid global fuel shortages and to reduce carbon emissions, in a major reversal of its phase-out plan following the Fukushima crisis.

Key points:

Japan plans to maximise its existing nuclear reactors by restarting as many as possible

The policy reversal argues that nuclear power provides stable output and serves “an important role”

A Fukushima disaster survivor says the new ruling is “extremely disappointing”

The new policy says Japan must maximise the use of existing nuclear reactors by restarting as many of them as possible and prolonging the operating life of old reactors beyond their 60-year limit, and by developing next-generation reactors to replace them.

Anti-nuclear sentiment and safety concerns rose sharply in Japan after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, and restart approvals have since come slowly under stricter safety standards.

Utility companies have applied for restarts at 27 reactors in the past decade. Seventeen have passed safety checks and only 10 have resumed operations.

That was in line with Japan’s earlier plan to phase out nuclear energy by 2030.

In a reversal, the new policy says nuclear power provides stable output and serves “an important role as a carbon-free baseload energy source in achieving supply stability and carbon neutrality” and pledges to “sustain use of nuclear power into the future”.

The council also adopted plans to make renewables Japan’s main energy source and further promote hydrogen and ammonia as well as off-shore wind power and other forms of energy to promote decarbonisation, supply resilience and economic security.

