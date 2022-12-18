Alarmism Climate Change Debate

Data shows there’s no climate catastrophe looming – climatologist Dr J Christy debunks the narrative

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
2 Comments

BizNewsTv

Dr John Christy, distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science and Director of the Earth System Science Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, has been a compelling voice on the other side of the climate change debate for decades. Christy, a self-proclaimed “climate nerd”, developed an unwavering desire to understand weather and climate at the tender age of 10, and remains as devoted to understanding the climate system to this day. By using data sets built from scratch, Christy, with other scientists including NASA scientist Roy Spencer, have been testing the theories generated by climate models to see how well they hold up to reality. Their findings? On average, the latest models for the deep layer of the atmosphere are warming about twice too fast, presenting a deeply flawed and unrealistic representation of the actual climate. In this long-form interview, Christy – who receives no funding from the fossil fuel industry – provides data-substantiated clarity on a host of issues, further refuting the climate crisis narrative.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
heme212
December 18, 2022 10:20 pm

despite being shot at.

1
Stephen Wilde
December 18, 2022 10:49 pm

Unfortunately the powers that be see fit to just ignore the data and keep lying and then gaslight sceptics.

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: