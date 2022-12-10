This Year’s Puffin Scare Story

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Ian Magness

From the Telegraph:

Every year we get this silly story, generated by grant-funded, climate alarmist scientists, and every time the gullible reporters fail to check the actual facts.

Note, of course, that it is always “COULD” and “MAY”!

Atlantic puffins in Europe range from the far Arctic north down to Northern France.

In Britain, puffins are thriving off the Pembrokeshire coast, on Skomer and Skokholm Islands. On the former puffin numbers have shot up in the last decade.

And last year ITV reported that populations on both islands were the highest since the 1940s, when there was a steep decline:

https://www.itv.com/news/wales/2021-03-24/puffins-return-to-skomer-island-as-population-grows-to-highest-level-since-1940s

This April, Wales Online reported that this year’s Skomer Island count had found 38896 puffins.

There is no evidence whatsoever that climate change has had any effect at all on puffins.

What we most certainly do know is industrial fishing, particularly in the North Sea, is affecting them:

New research led by the BTO shows that the UK’s internationally important seabird populations are being affected by fishing activities in the North Sea. Levels of seabird breeding failure were higher in years when a greater proportion of the North Sea’s sandeels, important prey for seabirds, was commercially fished.

https://www.bto.org/our-science/publications/peer-reviewed-papers/indicators-seabird-reproductive-performance

But as sure as clockwork, the same dopey reporters will be publishing the same fake news next year.

