“Goofy” Celebrities Blind to Cold and Snow

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
By Vijay Jayaraj

Hollywood actor Rainn Wilson, famous for his role in of one of my favorite sitcoms, “The Office,” has changed his Instagram profile name to ‘Rainnfall heat wave extreme winter Wilson,’ in what he calls a move to make people more aware of the dangers of climate change. He could have used instead the word “weather.”

He has even suggested other actors do the same, offering names like Leonardo Di-Polar Ice Caprio Are Melting, Cardi The Arctic B Melting, Amy Poehler Bears Are Endangered, and Harrison Why Not Drive An Electric Ford.

It is sad that celebrities are intentionally promoting a false narrative or are being misled about climate by a few elite groups of politically driven pseudoscience organizations and the mainstream media. Real-world data indicate no dangerous or unprecedented warming. There even has been a pause in the warming rate during short periods in the last two decades.

The past seven years have been very interesting. In 2016, El Nino, which is a weather phenomenon emanating from the Pacific Ocean, increased global temperatures. However, below-average temperatures were frequent every year, since then, contradicting the current climate narrative that summers are longer and hotter and winters are shorter.

Despite a rapid increase in greenhouse gas emissions from sources such as power plants, agriculture and combustion engines, various regions have had a pause in warming. This hiatus has been marked by instances of very heavy snow accumulation and an increase in the levels of sea ice in the Arctic.

The gold standard of satellite temperature data at the University of Alabama, Huntsville (UAH), show that the Arctic has in fact been cooling (or at least displaying an observable pause in warming) since 2015. In the graph below, one can easily comprehend the lack of warming and the spike in temperatures during the El Niño year.

Data source: University of Alabama, Huntsville. https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt

The MSM consistently fails to report on the historically high ice mass levels in the Arctic region. The Greenland ice sheet is one of the key subjects of discussion in the global debate on climate change. For decades, the MSM claimed that Arctic Sea ice, including Greenland’s, could disappear as a result of increasing temperatures.

However, anxiety about Greenland’s ice mass is ill-founded. Evidence shows that Greenland’s ice is not in a dramatic decline. In fact, the Greenland Surface Mass Balance (SMB) – an index used to measure sea-ice level – is at one of its highest levels in recorded history.

Image: Greenland Accumulated Surface Mass Balance (SMB) in Gigatons. Current levels much higher than the 1981-2010 mean and the previous two years.  Source: Polar Portal by The Danish Arctic research institutions. http://polarportal.dk/en/greenland/surface-conditions/

The entire Northern hemisphere has been receiving high amounts of snow. According to NASA/Rutgers’ latest data, the Northern Hemisphere’s snow cover is above the 56-year mean (1967-2022). At one point in November, it reached an all-time high.

Weekly Northern Hemisphere Snow Cover Extent for the 2023 snow year (purple) higher than the 56-year (October 1966–July 2022) mean. Courtesy of the Rutgers Global Snow Lab. Source: https://globalcryospherewatch.org/state_of_cryo/snow/

Sometimes, it is easier to understand weather data than a mind unwilling to accept a reality that challenges an apocalyptic narrative. As for the celebrities who exhibit such recalcitrance, we would borrow a name from a Disney character: Goofy.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Virginia. He holds a master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, UK and resides in India.

15 Comments
strativarius
Rainnfall heat wave extreme winter Wilson, as it calls itself, needs to grow up

Still, those are the important trends…. Who’s up, who’s down

old cocky
Reply to strativarius
Who’s on first, What’s on Second.

John Hultquist
 Are celebrities born silly or having become a celebrity are they more easily infected by the silly virus?

Streetcred
Reply to John Hultquist
Mostly, they’re born stupid, hence they become Hollyweed ‘celebrities’.

Rud Istvan
One way to know we are winning is by the increasingly goofy desparation shown by the other side. As here with celebs. Protesters supergluing themselves to roads and runways.

David Dibbell
Let’s do Ted Trump was Right about Everything Nugent.

Streetcred
Leonardo Bi-Polar Ice de Caprio … too much ‘ice’ and ‘snow’ amongst Hollyweed ‘celebrities’.

0
December 10, 2022 2:46 pm

And one can bet their life that none of the celebrity climate crusaders, know a thing about the info the author just wrote about.

David Dibbell
“Evidence shows that Greenland’s ice is not in a dramatic decline. In fact, the Greenland Surface Mass Balance (SMB) – an index used to measure sea-ice level – is at one of its highest levels in recorded history.”

This ought to be corrected. The SMB is not used to measure sea-ice level. The current graph does show that the ability of the ice sheet to accumulate mass from snowfall (less surface melting) is undiminished from the base period. This is a very good leading indicator, as I see it, that no acceleration of overall loss should be expected to be detected.

It is not in evidence that the slow loss of Greenland ice overall has stopped. I do wish NASA would update this data here. It is clear that it is not dramatic in any case. The data goes only until July of this year.
https://sealevel.nasa.gov/understanding-sea-level/key-indicators/greenland?fbclid=IwAR1J5LNhILwzbvZ9MoBmroHHZjnovZlt3zbl_eeK0AiQtcGoAFEUaq-zGj8

rah
And this one is nothing but a child actor:

Flashback: Saluting Teenage Radical as “Person of the Year” | Newsbusters

walterr070
Examining rural station data and the USCRN, I’m finding that the heat has already peaked here, and it’s been quite a long time – 2003 in the west and 2006 in the central and eastern U.S. Who knows what will happen next? We could be on the doorstep of a new ice age and not even know it!

Sam Capricci
Ah, celebrities, is there anything the don’t know?

Chris Hanley
Real-world data indicate no dangerous or unprecedented warming. There even has been a pause in the warming rate during short periods in the last two decades.
There is nothing happening in the Arctic ‘climate-wise’ that has not happened before in the 100 year instrumental record.
While that fact says nothing regarding the supposed effect human emissions may or may not be having in the Arctic over the past forty years it does show the warming is a non-event historically so far.
http://www.climate4you.com/images/70-90NMonthlyAnomalySince1920.gif

Chris Hanley
Reply to Chris Hanley
Real-world data indicate no dangerous or unprecedented warming.

There even has been a pause in the warming rate during short periods in the last two decades.

There is nothing happening in the Arctic ‘climate-wise’ that has not happened before in the 100 year instrumental record.
While that fact says nothing regarding the supposed effect human emissions may or may not be having in the Arctic over the past forty years it does show the warming is a non-event so far.

