Sea ice

Sea Ice Mysteries

1 hour ago
Willis Eschenbach
9 Comments

Guest Post By Willis Eschenbach

I’ve never seen either the Arctic or the Antarctic ice pack. I have, however, commercially fished for roe herring in the Bering Sea, setting purse seine net in “brash ice” off of Nome, Alaska. Brash ice is the broken-up remains of the pack ice. It looks like this:

As a result, polar ice has been a long-time interest of mine. So let me invite you to take a wander with me through the current state of the Arctic and Antarctic ice packs. First, here are the changes in the Arctic sea ice cover:

Figure 1. Changes in the Arctic sea ice cover anomaly during the satellite era

Since around 1990, people have been talking about how human-emitted CO2 is busily reducing the amount of Arctic sea ice. When it started dropping very fast around 2015, there was talk that we’d passed a “tipping point” from which the Arctic ice would never recover. And over this entire time, predictions of an “ice-free Arctic ocean” abounded.

But then … around 2018, the Arctic sea ice rebounded.

Why did it suddenly start dropping so fast post-2015?

Nobody knows. Not one scientist on the planet can tell you.

Why the quick turnaround and rebound starting in 2018?

Nobody knows. Not one scientist on the planet can tell you.

Having seen those mysteries, how about the Antarctic sea ice? Here’s that data:

Figure 2. Changes in the Antarctic sea ice cover anomaly during the satellite era

More mysteries. Why did the Antarctic ice pack, unlike the Arctic pack, start increasing quite rapidly around 2008?

Nobody knows.

Why did it again differ from the Arctic by plateauing from 2010 to 2015?

Nobody knows.

And why did it then mirror the Arctic by dropping very rapidly from ~ 2015 to ~ 2018, and then, again like the Arctic, turn around and start rebounding?

Nobody knows.

Finally, here’s the global situation.

Figure 3. Changes in the global sea ice cover anomaly during the satellite era.

It was basically flat from 1981 to 2008, rose until 2010, stayed level until 2015, dropped until 2018, and then rebounded almost all the way back to the 1990-2000 average.

And not one climate scientist on our benighted planet can tell you why … except a couple of things are for certain.

First, in addition to not being able to explain the recent radical sea ice changes in retrospect, there wasn’t one climate scientist on the planet who predicted those large changes in sea ice.

Second, it’s highly unlikely that the cause of the recent gyrations is CO2.

Figure 4. The increase in atmospheric CO2.

As you can see, the rise in atmospheric CO2 has been steady, strong, and unchanged … but the ice cover has been going up and down like a drunken yo-yo.

Here’s the strangest part. Despite the failure of the many predictions of an “ice-free Arctic”, despite the falsified claims that we’ve passed a “tipping point”, despite the fact that the reasons for the curious and unexpected changes in the polar sea ice cannot be explained by anyone and the changes weren’t predicted by anyone … climate scientists STILL insist that they can tell us what the global temperature will be like in the year 2100.

You are free to believe those failed serial doomcasters if you wish.

Me … hard pass. I’ve seen too many of their predictions crash and burn.

Warmest regards to everyone,

w.

My Boring Refrain: As always, I ask that when you comment you quote the exact words you are referring to. I can defend my own words—I choose them very carefully for that exact reason. But I cannot defend your (mis)understanding of my words. Thanks.

4.7 12 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
November 27, 2022 10:36 am

Yeah, but looking very confident is a requirement for a prophet.
Not a scientist, but this has strayed over into faith long since.

1
michael hart
November 27, 2022 10:44 am

The Greenland ice sheet is pretty good too if you get to jet over it on a crystal blue day during a trans-Atlantic flight. I was gobsmacked.

0
mleskovarsocalrrcom
November 27, 2022 10:44 am

“…I’ve seen too many of their predictions crash and burn….” How about all the predictions? I continually ask AGW believers how many predictions have been realized and not one, not a single person, has been able to cite one. Some attempt with retorts like “the sea level is rising like they said it would” but a quick/easy reference to the data proves them wrong every time.

0
John Tillman
November 27, 2022 10:46 am

My comments are accepted until I edit them to add a link. Then they’re labeled spam. This moderation glitch needs fixed.

Thanks.

0
drkenpollock
November 27, 2022 10:46 am

Willis, the sad thing is that our MSM and the BBC will never draw attention to this sort of thing, as it does not fit their pre-conceived idea of irreversible change all linked to CO2 concentration. Sadly, most governments of the world and their scientific experts all agree – it would cost too much to disagree! Just look at Peter Ridd, so don’t mention the GBR has entirely recovered. It was a talisman for irreversible decline!

0
walterr070
November 27, 2022 10:47 am

This could signal the end of the CAGW era ladies and gentlemen.

0
doonman
November 27, 2022 10:50 am

Apparently, sea ice conditions on Earth are not predictable. Which is no surprise as they are a subset of weather conditions on Earth, which are not predictable either.

0
Fred Haynie
November 27, 2022 10:54 am

The cold polar open waters are the ultimate sinks for atmospheric CO2. Try correlating monthly average Arctic atmospheric CO2 concentrations with sea-ice concentrations and time. First convert ppm to kg/m^2 at sea level pressure by multiplying by 44/28,8/1000000*10.197*1013.

0
JCM
November 27, 2022 10:55 am

some correspondence of wind field anomalies, mass flux, and internal energy dissipation. Some portion of convection is reserved for kinetic flows (winds, etc) which impacts available potential energy. https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/2515-7620/ac770a/pdf

FU0PPf0WIAMrzoy.jpg
0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: